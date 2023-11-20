You are here

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
Zelensky said he had replaced Maj. Gen. Tetiana Ostashchenko as commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces. (AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander

Zelensky calls for rapid operations changes for soldiers, sacks commander
  • Ukraine’s military reports on what it describes as advances in recapturing occupied areas in the east and south
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine’s military and announced the dismissal of the commander of the military’s medical forces.
Zelensky’s move was announced as he met Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided with debate over the conduct of the 20-month-old war against Russia, with questions over how quickly a counteroffensive in the east and south is proceeding.
“In today’s meeting with Defense Minister Umerov, priorities were set,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. “There is little time left to wait for results. Quick action is needed for forthcoming changes.”
Zelensky said he had replaced Maj. Gen. Tetiana Ostashchenko as commander of the Armed Forces Medical Forces.
“The task is clear, as has been repeatedly stressed in society, particularly among combat medics, we need a fundamentally new level of medical support for our soldiers,” he said.
This, he said, included a range of issues — better tourniquets, digitalization and better communication.
Umerov acknowledged the change on the Telegram messaging app and set as top priorities digitalization, “tactical medicine” and rotation of servicemen.
Ukraine’s military reports on what it describes as advances in recapturing occupied areas in the east and south and last week acknowledged that troops had taken control of areas on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River in southern Kherson region.
Ukrainian commander in chief General Valery Zaluzhniy, in an essay published this month, said the war was entering a new stage of attrition and Ukraine needed more sophisticated technology to counter the Russian military.
While repeatedly saying advances will take time, Zelensky has denied the war is headed into a stalemate and has called on Kyiv’s Western partners, mainly the United States, to maintain levels of military support.
Ostashchenko was replaced by Maj. Gen. Anatoliy Kazmirchuk, head of a military clinic in Kyiv.
Her dismissal came a week after a Ukrainian news outlet suggested her removal, as well as that of others, was imminent following consultations with paramedics and other officials responsible for providing support to the military.

Topics: Ukraine conflict

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians

French performers lead a silent Paris march for peace between Israelis and Palestinians
  • Crowd included actors Isabelle Adjani, Emmanuelle Beart as well as singers and other cultural figures
Updated 7 sec ago
PARIS: Holding olive branches and white banners, French performers from different religious and ethnic backgrounds led thousands of people on a silent march through central Paris on Sunday to call for peace between Israelis and Palestinians and unity in France.
The crowd, which included actors Isabelle Adjani and Emmanuelle Beart as well as singers and other cultural figures, marched from the Arab World Institute toward the Museum of Art and History of Judaism, located across the Seine River.
“We have a blue sky on top of our head today and in Israel, in Palestine, they’re having bombs, they’re having war. We’re not helping the situation by choosing sides or throwing hate on one side or another,’’ Nadia Fares said.
The silence at Sunday’s march ‘’will balance, hopefully, the cacophony we have all over the world,” she said.
France, home to significant Jewish and Muslim populations, has seen weeks of protests and tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.
The French government is pushing for a truce to get humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza and also trying to negotiate the release of eight French hostages held by Hamas. Another 40 French citizens were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Saturday, as part of his diplomatic efforts.
Macron confirmed his support for Israel’s right to defend itself but denounced ‘’too numerous civilian losses” in Gaza. according to a French presidential statement. He urged an immediate humanitarian truce leading to a cease-fire.
Macron also expressed concern about violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank and called for resumed diplomatic efforts toward a two-state solution.
On Saturday, thousands of pro-Palestinian and left-wing activists rallied in Paris and around Britain on to call for a cease-fire, the latest of several such protests in major cities around the world since the Israel-Hamas war started.
Survivors of Nazi atrocities during World War II also joined young Jewish activists outside the Paris Holocaust memorial to sound the alarm about resurgent antisemitic hate speech, graffiti and abuse linked to the war in the Mideast.

More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia

More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia
Updated 19 November 2023
BIREUEN, Indonesia: Three boats filled with more than 500 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia’s westernmost province on Sunday, a UN agency said, in one of the biggest arrivals since Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the minority group in 2017.

The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

United Nations refugee agency protection associate Faisal Rahman told AFP one boat had arrived in Aceh province’s Bireuen district with 256 people aboard, while at least 241 others arrived in Aceh’s Pidie region and a smaller boat carrying 36 arrived in East Aceh.

“They were found in several spots,” Rahman said Sunday. Of the 256 aboard the Bireuen boat, 110 were women and 60 were children, he said.

It was the same boat that locals had pushed back out to sea on Thursday, leaving it stranded off the coast for several days, according to Rahman.

“It’s confirmed ... because many people were identified by security officials during the landing,” he said.

The latest arrivals mean more than 800 refugees have landed in Aceh province this week alone, after 196 arrived on Tuesday and 147 on Wednesday, according to local officials.

A journalist saw the Rohingya boat docked on the beach in Bireuen after the refugees had disembarked.

The refugees were being held at a temporary shelter while awaiting a decision from authorities on their fate, and were mostly in good health.

Bireuen regional secretary Ibrahim Ahmad told reporters Sunday the refugees’ cases would be handled by other institutions, without elaborating.

In Pidie, Marfian, a spokesperson for the local fishing community who like many Indonesians goes by one name, confirmed that a boat of nearly 250 refugees landed overnight.

One of them, 20-year-old Aziz Ullah, said he was living in a camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh before the group started their journey 16 days ago.

“The (reason) behind our journey was that ... the Myanmar government committed violence (against us) again and again,” he said.

Topics: Rohingya

Bangladesh’s top court bars top Islamic party from polls

Bangladesh’s top court bars top Islamic party from polls
Updated 19 November 2023
AP
Bangladesh's top court bars top Islamic party from polls

Bangladesh’s top court bars top Islamic party from polls
  • The country is set to hold its next national elections on Jan. 7
Updated 19 November 2023
DHAKA: Bangladesh’s highest court on Sunday dismissed an appeal by the country’s largest Islamic party seeking to overturn a 2013 ruling that barred it from participating in elections for violating the constitutional provision of secularism

Bangladesh is set to hold its next national elections on Jan. 7. A five-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan handed out the ruling. Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s main lawyer did not appear before the court due to “personal problems” and his petition, filed previously, seeking to postpone the hearing for six weeks was also rejected.

The High Court’s decision 10 years ago canceled the party’s registration with the Election Commission, thus stopping it from participating in elections or using party symbols. But it did not ban it from political particpation.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, after coming to power in 2009, sought to try Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s top leaders for their role in acts of genocide and war crimes during the country’s independence war. Some have been hanged or given life sentences since 2013.

“The verdict of the High Court has been upheld,” Tania Amir, a lawyer who stood against the Jamaat-e-Islami party, said Sunday.

“If they (Jamaat-e-Islami) attempt any meetings, rallies or gatherings or identify their party as legal to any high commission, embassy, foreign agency or state, we are at liberty to bring a new charge of contempt of court against them and an injunction,” she said.

But Matiur Rahman Akanda, a lawyer for the party, said that it would continue to be politically active.

“The court gave its opinion on whether the registration (with the Election Commission) will be upheld,” he said, “there is no way to ban politics constitutionally.”

There have long been multiple calls in Bangladesh by secular forces and others to ban the Islamic party, but the government hasn’t complied. The US also considers it a moderate Islamic party.

Despite Sunday’s decision by the High Court, it again remained unclear if Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami could continue its activities. Usually, the Ministry of Home Affairs is the entity that bans radical groups deemed as anti-state.

Jamaat-e-Islami has been a key partner to the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who has been the archrival of the current head of government, Hasina, for decades. The Islamist party and Zia shared power in 2001-2006 when the latter was the premier

In January, Hasina will seek to return to power for a fourth consecutive term while Zia’s party has threatened to boycott the polls. The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami says they also will boycott elections under Hasina.

Topics: Bangladesh

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Updated 19 November 2023
AFP
France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza

France sending warship to provide medical aid to Gaza
Updated 19 November 2023
PARIS: France is preparing to send its Dixmude helicopter carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to offer medical assistance in Gaza, the office of the French president said on Sunday.

The Dixmude will set sail “at the start of the week and arrive in Egypt in the coming days,” President Emmanuel Macron’s office said.

A charter flight carrying more than 10 tons of medical supplies is also planned for the start of the week.

“France will also contribute to the European effort with medical equipment on board European flights on November 23 and 30,” the presidential office said.

It added that “France is mobilizing all its available means to contribute to the evacuation of wounded and sick children requiring emergency care from the Gaza Strip to its hospitals.”

Macron on Saturday spoke with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about ongoing negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu was also in Qatar on Saturday, leading the mediation efforts.

The French president and his Egyptian counterpart agreed on the “need to increase the number of trucks entering Gaza and to reinforce coordination to deliver humanitarian aid and treat the wounded,” Macron’s office said.

Also on Sunday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Israel had suffered a “defeat” in its war against Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas, and that it was “a fact.”

In a speech at an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force center in the capital Tehran, Khamenei said, “The defeat of the regime (Israel) in Gaza is a fact.”

“Advancing and entering hospitals or people’s homes is not a victory because victory means defeating the other side,” he said.

Khamenei charged that Israel “has so far failed” in achieving its declared goal of destroying Hamas “despite the massive bombings” of Gaza.

“This incapacity reflects the inability of the US and Western countries,” which back Israel, he added.

Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the Oct. 7 attacks a “success” but denied any direct involvement. Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 revolution.

Khamenei said Israel has “killed thousands of children without any remorse.”

During his visit, the Revolutionary Guard’s aerospace force unveiled new defense systems and drones, state media said, and Khamenei inspected a drone that carried the name “Gaza.”

The force also unveiled Fattah 2, an upgraded version of a hypersonic missile unveiled in June.

Topics: War on Gaza

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 
Updated 19 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 

Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen rallies support for Gaza in Philippines 
  • The 2018 Miss Earth Philippines Air has been using social media to raise awareness 
  • She supported a booth at an international bazaar in Manila to showcase Palestinian heritage 
Updated 19 November 2023
MANILA: Filipino-Palestinian beauty queen Zahra Bianca Saldua rallied support for Gaza in Manila on Sunday as she seeks to raise awareness about Palestine amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.  

Since last month, daily Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 11,800 people and injured tens of thousands more in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian health authorities, with women and children making up two-thirds of the death toll.  

Saldua, who was crowned Miss Earth Philippines Air in 2018, supported a Palestine booth at the 2023 International Bazaar in Manila on Sunday, hoping to use the opportunity to raise awareness about her people and heritage.  

“We came in because we wanted also to boost the awareness, and it’s helpful if you see a Filipino face somehow to explain to the other people what’s going on (in Gaza),” she told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.  

“(The booth) gives (people) a chance to get to know a little bit more about the culture because some of them know it just from the news, they don’t know it from the humanity behind it, from the people behind it, the faces, the stories.”  

The booth, organized in collaboration with the Palestinian Embassy in Manila, was decorated with Palestinian flags and informative posters of popular cultural symbols, such as olive trees and the traditional embroidery known as tatreez.  

It also sells traditional Palestinian scarves and items featuring the watermelon, which has long been a symbol of Palestinian solidarity and resistance.  

“The watermelon is used as a symbol because it has the same color as the Palestinian flag. And that’s why we also have our watermelon symbols right now because it’s a sign of resistance, and people are learning so much because of our bazaar,” she said.  

Saldua, who has a Palestinian mother and a Filipino father, has also been using social media to counter misinformation about Israel’s war on Gaza. At the booth, she found much support coming from fellow Filipinos.  

“We’re just glad that despite what’s going on in social media, despite the ignorance of some people, they are standing with us and they are also sharing their prayers and their sympathy and solidarity, which is most important for us — the solidarity with the Palestinian people,” Saldua said.  

Some Filipinos said supporting the booth was indeed their way to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.  

“We bought a T-shirt as a gesture of our support and solidarity with them, even though we’re not there,” Jenna Arenen, a bank staff member visiting the bazaar, told Arab News. “It’s saddening and it’s a shame also that it’s 2023 and a war is still happening.”  

For Twinkle Ferraren, a Manila-based designer, what is happening in Gaza is “an awakening for the whole world,” she told Arab News.  

“I’m a human being and I believe that if you care for fellow humans, the Earth even, it’s just that — I think it’s basic. It’s not about taking sides, it’s about tapping into your humanity and really seeing what kind of world you want to be in,” she said.  

Topics: Philippines Zahra Bianca Saldua Gaza

