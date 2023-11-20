You are here

Premature babies evacuated from Gaza arrive in Egypt
Premature babies evacuated from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza received treatment at a hospital in Rafah before being transferred to Egypt. (Reuters)
Reuters
  The newborns had been in Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, where several other babies died amid a collapse in medical services
Reuters
CAIRO: A first group of prematurely born babies who were evacuated from hospital in the Gaza Strip crossed into Egypt for medical treatment on Monday, according to live footage and Egypt’s Al Qahera TV.
More than two dozen babies were expected to cross, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and Al Qahera TV. The newborns had been in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, where several other babies died amid a collapse in medical services partly caused by power cuts when fuel ran out.
Live footage aired by Al Qahera showed medical staff carefully lifting tiny babies from inside an ambulance and placing them in mobile incubators, which were then wheeled across a car park toward other ambulances.
The babies were taken on Sunday to a hospital in Rafah in southern Gaza so their condition could be stabilized ahead of transfer to Egypt.

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
AP
  • Advance on the Indonesian Hospital came a day after WHO evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital
  • The plight of Gaza’s hospitals at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war’s brutal toll on Palestinian civilians
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israeli forces focus on clearing out medical facilities that they say Hamas militants use for cover.
The advance on the Indonesian Hospital came a day after the World Health Organization evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest, where they were among more than 250 critically ill or wounded patients stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
The plight of Gaza’s hospitals is at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war’s brutal toll on Palestinian civilians, thousands of whom have been killed or buried in rubble since the six-week-old war was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel.
Israel says Hamas uses civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel’s siege and relentless aerial bombardment amount to collective punishment of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
Marwan Abdallah, a medical worker at the Indonesian Hospital, said Israeli tanks were visible from the windows. “You can see them moving around and firing,” he said. “Women and children are terrified. There are constant sounds of explosions and gunfire.”
Al-Jazeera television aired footage apparently shot from inside the hospital showing tanks firing just outside the facility.
Abdallah said the hospital had received dozens of dead and wounded in airstrikes and shelling overnight. He said medical staff and displaced people fear Israel will besiege the hospital and force its evacuation.
The Israeli military, which rarely publicizes troop movements, had no immediate comment.
Babies evacuated
UN bodies were able to safely evacuate the babies, who were in critical condition, from Shifa to a hospital in southern Gaza, and plan to transport them to a hospital in neighboring Egypt. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, according to Mohamed Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.
Over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remain in Shifa, which could no longer provide most treatment after it ran out of water, medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide blackout. Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside its gates for days before entering the facility last Wednesday.
Israel’s army said it had strong evidence supporting its claims that Hamas maintained a sprawling command post inside and under the hospital’s 20-acre complex, which includes several buildings, garages and a plaza.
The military released a video showing what it said was a tunnel discovered at the hospital, 55-meter (60-yard) long and about 10 meters (33 feet) below ground. It said the tunnel included a staircase and a firing hole that could be used by gunmen, and ended at a blast-proof door that troops have not yet opened.
The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify Israel’s findings, which included security camera video showing what the military said were two foreign hostages, one Thai and one Nepalese, who were captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack and taken to the hospital.
The army also said an investigation had determined that Israeli army Cpl. Noa Marciano, another captive whose body was recovered in Gaza, had been injured in an Israeli strike on Nov. 9 that killed her captor, but was then killed by a Hamas militant in Shifa.
Hamas and hospital staff have denied the allegations of a command post under Shifa. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed the latest announcement, saying “the Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel.”
3 in 4 people displaced
Israel has repeatedly ordered Palestinians to leave northern Gaza and seek refuge in the south, which has also been under aerial bombardment since the start of the war. Some 1.7 million people, nearly three quarters of Gaza’s population, have been displaced, with 900,000 packing into crowded UN-run shelters, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Their misery has worsened in recent days because of cold winds and driving rain.
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried in rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
About 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza. The military says 63 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two were found near Shifa.
Israel, the United States and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating a much larger hostage release for weeks. Israel’s three-member war cabinet is to meet with representatives of the hostages’ families on Monday evening.

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye
AFP
  • 61 patients, accompanied by some 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza scheduled to fly to Ankara
  • The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday
AFP

ANKARA: More than 100 evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Turkiye on Monday, including dozens of people who will receive medical treatment there, Turkiye’s health minister and a foreign ministry source said.
Sixty-one patients, accompanied by some 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday evening and were scheduled to fly to Ankara on Monday morning after spending the night at Al Arish hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
He said last week that Ankara wanted to bring as many of the nearly 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza to Turkiye as possible. The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday.
Separately, a group of 87 people, consisting of Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday and was set to fly to Istanbul on Monday evening, a foreign ministry source said.
Forty-four Turks who traveled from Gaza to Egypt at the weekend arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, media reports said.
The foreign ministry source also said that if conditions on the ground permit, Turkiye aimed to get around 100 more people out of Gaza on Monday.
A month ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said some 700 people, including Turkish, Palestinian, and northern Cypriot citizens, had applied to Turkiye to be evacuated from Gaza. Around 300 of them were Turkish citizens.

Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen's Houthis

Iran denies involvement in Red Sea ship seizure by Yemen's Houthis
Reuters
  Foreign affairs ministry spokesman: Israeli claims aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli's 'irreparable defeat' in its battle against Hamas militants
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran denied Israeli claims that it was involved in the seizure of a British-owned and Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea by Yemen’s Houthis, foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday at a press conference.
“We have said multiple times that resistance groups in the region act independently and spontaneously based on their interests and that of their people,” Kanaani said, adding that Israeli claims were aimed at diverting attention away from Israeli’s “irreparable defeat” in its battle against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday, Israel said the incident was an “Iranian act of terrorism” with consequences for international maritime security.
The Houthis, an ally of Tehran, have been launching long-range missile and drone salvoes at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas militants fighting in Gaza.

Kuwaiti, Egyptian charities sign $500,000 Gaza aid deal

Kuwaiti, Egyptian charities sign $500,000 Gaza aid deal
Arab News
  Kuwait had established an air bridge that transported approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid
Arab News

KUWAIT: Officials from Kuwait’s Society for Relief on Sunday signed a $500,000 deal with Egypt’s Dar Al-Orman charity to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sharhan, a member of the Kuwaiti charity’s board of trustees, said the agreement was in line with the directives of Kuwait’s leaders to “amplify” the scope of aid to the Palestinians.

He highlighted previous aid programs aimed at Palestinians in Gaza, including an air bridge that transported approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid.

Ahmad AI-Gendi, the head of Dar Al-Orman, said that supporting the Palestinians was a legal and moral obligation and he praised the efforts of Kuwaiti charities in responding to the urgent needs of civilians in Gaza.

Kuwaiti FM, US envoy discuss Gaza conflict

Kuwaiti FM, US envoy discuss Gaza conflict
Arab News
Arab News

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf on Sunday to discuss the latest developments in Gaza, Kuwait News Agency reported.

Sheikh Salem said that Kuwait remained “unwavering in its support for the Palestinians and their statehood rights,” and he reiterated the need to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

The minister also urged for an immediate ceasefire and delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

 

