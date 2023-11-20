You are here

  • Home
  • 54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home

54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home

Special 54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home
Yemeni fishermen load their nets on to a boat before a fishing trip, Hodeida, Yemen, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v3spp

Updated 33 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home

54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home
  • Men had been detained in the port city of Massawa following their arrest by the Eritrean navy while fishing in the Red Sea
  • Second group of fishermen, released by the Eritreans, to arrive in Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah, after 29 landed last week
Updated 33 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

AL-MUKALLA: Fifty-four Yemeni fishermen held for a year in an Eritrean prison center on Sunday returned home after being freed by authorities in the East African country.

The men had been detained in the port city of Massawa following their arrest by the Eritrean navy while fishing in the Red Sea.

It was the second group of fishermen released by the Eritreans to arrive in Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah, after 29 landed last week.

They claimed their boats and other goods were seized when they were apprehended.

Eritrea has agreed to set free a further 39 fishermen held for two months in Assab, according to their colleagues.

One fisherman from Khokha, who wished to remain anonymous, told Arab News: “The Eritrean authorities have issued us an official release notice. And we are prepared to send a boat (from Yemen) to Eritrea to bring them home once the strong winds have dropped.”

He added that many of the fishermen who had returned home were in urgent need of financial help to support themselves and their families.

Yemen and Eritrea fought a short war in 1995 over the Red Sea Hanish islands. Despite an international court ruling granting Yemen sovereignty over the islands, tension between the two nations has remained.

Meanwhile, the UN’s International Organization for Migration has released data showing that more than 93,000 African migrants entered Yemen between January and October of this year, exceeding the figure of 73,000 for the whole of 2022.

The IOM said that military and security operations against human traffickers along the coast of the province of Lahj three months ago had resulted in a considerable decrease in the number of African arrivals in Lahj.

In August, Arab News reported that authorities in Lahj province launched a coordinated military operation against people and drug-smuggling gangs in the Red Sea coastal region of Ras Al-Arah, in collaboration with the Giants Brigades, that resulted in the rescue of hundreds of African migrants, the capture of their captors, and the confiscation of firearms.

In its latest Displacement Tracking Update report, released on Saturday, the IOM said: “Since the joint military campaign began three months ago, the number of migrants entering Yemen through the coast of Lahj has been steadily decreasing.

“The decrease reached its highest point in October when no reported migrants were entering Yemen via this route.”

Despite a drop in migrant arrivals in Lahj since August, the number of migrants crossing into the southern province of Shabwa jumped by 17 percent in October to 1,169, up from 1,003 in September.

The IOM recently reported that more than 64 African migrants were missing after their boat sank off the coast of Yemen on Nov. 12. Ninety migrants, including 60 women, were onboard the vessel sailing from Djibouti in East Africa to Yemen when it capsized near to the Yemeni shoreline in the Bab-Al-Mandab Strait.

Topics: Yemen Eritrea Massawa Hodeidah Hanish Islands

Related

Special Eritrea releases 166 Yemeni fishermen held for months 
Middle-East
Eritrea releases 166 Yemeni fishermen held for months 
Special Eritrean navy urged to free dozens of Yemeni fishermen from custody
Middle-East
Eritrean navy urged to free dozens of Yemeni fishermen from custody

Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza

Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza
Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza

Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza
Updated 9 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank during a phone call on Sunday.

They also discussed Egypt’s efforts to push for a ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and access to humanitarian assistance and relief in Gaza, as well as international efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflict.

El-Sisi and Mikati also looked at efforts aimed at reviving the path to peace to achieve a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian issue — based on the two-state solution — that produces security and stability in the Middle East.

El-Sisi received a phone call on Saturday from French President Emmanuel Macron, within the framework of ongoing consultation between the Egyptian and French sides regarding the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

El-Sisi and Macron exchanged views on the latest developments.

El-Sisi spoke of Egypt’s hopes of an immediate ceasefire and the expansion of humanitarian aid into Gaza, along with his country’s efforts in receiving injured Palestinians and evacuating foreign nationals.

According to Egypt’s presidency, the two leaders agreed on the importance of finding urgent solutions to the crisis and taking action to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, while emphasizing the importance of starting a comprehensive political process to reach a just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution.

El-Sisi on Saturday received French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in the presence of Egypt’s Defense and Military Production Minister Gen. Mohamed Zaki.

The spokesman for Egypt’s presidency said that the meeting resulted from the French minister’s enthusiasm to inform El-Sisi of the outcome of his recent regional tour in light of international efforts to calm the situation in the region.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Lebanon Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Najib Mikati

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati smiles during an interview with AFP at his office in Beirut on Oct. 30, 2023. video
Middle-East
PM Mikati, FM Bou Habib reject Israeli threats to Lebanon

Medical supplies arrive at Rafah crossing for second field hospital Jordan plans in Gaza

Medical supplies arrive at Rafah crossing for second field hospital Jordan plans in Gaza
Updated 20 November 2023
Raed Omari
Follow

Medical supplies arrive at Rafah crossing for second field hospital Jordan plans in Gaza

Medical supplies arrive at Rafah crossing for second field hospital Jordan plans in Gaza
  • Facility is expected to be ready in 48 hours, and around 50 doctors are expected to arrive in Khan Yunis within two days to operate the hospital
Updated 20 November 2023
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Forty trucks laden with medical supplies arrived at the Rafah crossing on Monday for the second field hospital Jordan said will set up in the Gaza Strip.

The government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV said on Monday that the new Jordanian field hospital would be set up in Khan Yunis, in the southern half of Gaza, where tens of thousands of people have been reported to be displaced in schools and tents, escaping the heavy bombardment of the besieged strip’s north.

The facility is expected to be ready in 48 hours, and around 50 doctors are expected to arrive in Khan Yunis within two days to operate the hospital.

Since 2009, Jordan has been operating a field hospital in Gaza, which was established following the Israel-Hamas war in 2008.  

Seven staff members of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza were injured in an Israeli attack near the hospital last Wednesday, the Jordanian army said, during their attempt to transport injured Palestinians for treatment.

Jordanian King Abdullah held a phone call on Sunday with the director of the field hospital in Gaza to check on the staff, including personnel who were injured in the attack, according to the royal court.

King Abdullah described the attack on the hospital’s medical staff as a “heinous crime,” saying that all necessary measures would be taken to deal with it.

The Jordanian army said that Royal Air Force planes have twice air-dropped medical supplies to the field hospital in Gaza using parachutes to address the shortages owing to delays in assistance delivery through the Rafah border crossing.

Since 2009, the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza has dealt with a total of 3,373,000 cases, the army said.

The Jordanian army said last Thursday it had set up a field hospital in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, to provide medical assistance to patients. It also said Jordan has two surgical stations in Ramallah and Jenin, also in the West Bank.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Jordan

Related

UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
Middle-East
UAE to set up field hospital in Gaza
Special Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip
Middle-East
Jordan airdrops urgent medical supplies to military field hospital inside Gaza Strip

Medics transfer 28 premature babies from Gaza to Egypt

Medics transfer 28 premature babies from Gaza to Egypt
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Medics transfer 28 premature babies from Gaza to Egypt

Medics transfer 28 premature babies from Gaza to Egypt
  • Babies have captured global attention since images emerged of them at Al Shifa Hospital after incubators were switched off for lack of power
Updated 23 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

GAZA: A group of 28 premature babies from Gaza were evacuated on Monday from a hospital inside the bombarded Palestinian enclave into Egypt to receive treatment, according to Egyptian television footage and a Palestinian hospital doctor.
Medical staff on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing were seen carefully picking up tiny babies from inside ambulances and placing them in mobile incubators, which were then wheeled across a car park toward other ambulances.
The babies, from a total of 31 who were moved on Sunday from the besieged Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza City to a maternity hospital in southern Gaza as a first step toward evacuation, wore only nappies and tiny green hats.
“The babies arrived to me from Al Shifa Hospital. They were in a catastrophic condition when they got here,” said Dr. Mohammad Salama, head of the neonatal unit at the Al-Helal Al-Emairati Hospital in Rafah, southern Gaza.
“Some were suffering from malnutrition, others from dehydration and some from low temperatures. We have worked in order to make their conditions stable during the past 24 hours,” he told Reuters by telephone.
“As soon as we got the call to prepare the babies, we got them prepared and ready to travel.”
Salama said some of the babies were with their mothers, while others who did not have relatives with them were accompanied by medical staff. In some cases where their mothers were dead or missing, other relatives signed consent forms for the transfer, he said.
The Egyptian government footage from the Rafah crossing showed incubators being lifted into ambulances and one doctor connecting an oximeter to a baby’s foot.
Eight babies died
The newborn babies have captured global attention since images emerged eight days ago of them lying side by side on beds at Al Shifa Hospital after their incubators were switched off for lack of power amid Israel’s military assault on Gaza City.
When doctors at Al Shifa raised the alarm about them, there were 39 babies. Since then, eight have died.
The doctors had said the conditions at Al Shifa were highly dangerous for them, with no infection control, insufficient sterilization equipment, a lack of clean water and medicines, and no possibility of tailoring the temperature and humidity levels to their individual needs.
Israeli military operations have been taking place at Al Shifa and medical care can no longer be provided there due to a lack of power, water, medicines and other basics, according to the World Health Organization.
The war was triggered by fighters from Hamas who rampaged through southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 Israelis, including children and babies, and abducting 240, according to Israeli figures.
Israel has responded with a relentless bombardment of Gaza and a ground invasion. At least 13,000 Palestinians, including 5,500 children, have been killed, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Three quarters of Gazans have been made homeless by the war, according to UN figures.
Limited evacuations have been taking place since Nov. 1 through the Rafah crossing, the only exit and entry point for Gaza that does not border Israel, though departures have been suspended several times due to bombardments on the Gaza side.
So far, more than 6,700 foreigners, dual nationals and their dependents have been evacuated, according to Egypt’s state information service.
More than 230 people, including civilians wounded in the conflict, have been evacuated for medical care, with some cancer patients being flown out of Egypt for specialized treatment.
Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade of the Gaza Strip since Hamas took control there in 2007, strictly controlling the movement of people and goods across the border.
Egypt has repeatedly rejected any mass displacement of Gazans, saying Palestinians should stay on their land. 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Middle-East
Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital photos
Middle-East
Israeli army releases footage it says shows hostages at Gaza hospital

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
AP
Follow

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa

Heavy fighting surrounds another Gaza hospital after babies evacuated from Al-Shifa
  • Advance on Indonesian Hospital came day after WHO evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital
  • Plight of Gaza’s hospitals focus of battle of narratives over war’s brutal toll on Palestinian civilians
Updated 5 min 58 sec ago
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Heavy fighting erupted Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza where thousands of patients and displaced people have been sheltering for weeks, as Israeli forces focus on clearing out medical facilities that they say Hamas militants use for cover.
The advance on the Indonesian Hospital came a day after the World Health Organization evacuated 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest, where they were among more than 250 critically ill or wounded patients stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound.
The plight of Gaza’s hospitals is at the focus of a battle of narratives over the war’s brutal toll on Palestinian civilians, thousands of whom have been killed or buried in rubble since the six-week-old war was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israel.
Israel says Hamas uses civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel’s siege and relentless aerial bombardment amount to collective punishment of the territory’s 2.3 million Palestinians.
Marwan Abdallah, a medical worker at the Indonesian Hospital, said Israeli tanks were visible from the windows. “You can see them moving around and firing,” he said. “Women and children are terrified. There are constant sounds of explosions and gunfire.”
Al-Jazeera television aired footage apparently shot from inside the hospital showing tanks firing just outside the facility.
Abdallah said the hospital had received dozens of dead and wounded in airstrikes and shelling overnight. He said medical staff and displaced people fear Israel will besiege the hospital and force its evacuation.
The Israeli military, which rarely publicizes troop movements, had no immediate comment.
Babies evacuated
UN bodies were able to safely evacuate the babies, who were in critical condition, from Shifa to a hospital in southern Gaza, and plan to transport them to a hospital in neighboring Egypt. Four other babies died in the two days before the evacuation, according to Mohamed Zaqout, the director of Gaza hospitals.
Over 250 patients with severely infected wounds and other urgent conditions remain in Shifa, which could no longer provide most treatment after it ran out of water, medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide blackout. Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside its gates for days before entering the facility last Wednesday.
Israel’s army said it had strong evidence supporting its claims that Hamas maintained a sprawling command post inside and under the hospital’s 20-acre complex, which includes several buildings, garages and a plaza.
The military released a video showing what it said was a tunnel discovered at the hospital, 55-meter (60-yard) long and about 10 meters (33 feet) below ground. It said the tunnel included a staircase and a firing hole that could be used by gunmen, and ended at a blast-proof door that troops have not yet opened.
The Associated Press couldn’t independently verify Israel’s findings, which included security camera video showing what the military said were two foreign hostages, one Thai and one Nepalese, who were captured by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack and taken to the hospital.
The army also said an investigation had determined that Israeli army Cpl. Noa Marciano, another captive whose body was recovered in Gaza, had been injured in an Israeli strike on Nov. 9 that killed her captor, but was then killed by a Hamas militant in Shifa.
Hamas and hospital staff have denied the allegations of a command post under Shifa. Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan dismissed the latest announcement, saying “the Israelis said there was a command and control center, which means that the matter is greater than just a tunnel.”
3 in 4 people displaced
Israel has repeatedly ordered Palestinians to leave northern Gaza and seek refuge in the south, which has also been under aerial bombardment since the start of the war. Some 1.7 million people, nearly three quarters of Gaza’s population, have been displaced, with 900,000 packing into crowded UN-run shelters, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Their misery has worsened in recent days because of cold winds and driving rain.
More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health authorities. Another 2,700 have been reported missing, believed buried in rubble. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, and Israel says it has killed thousands of militants.
About 1,200 people have been killed on the Israeli side, mainly civilians during the Oct. 7 attack, in which Hamas dragged some 240 captives back into Gaza. The military says 63 Israeli soldiers have been killed.
Hamas has released four hostages, Israel has rescued one, and the bodies of two were found near Shifa.
Israel, the United States and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating a much larger hostage release for weeks. Israel’s three-member war cabinet is to meet with representatives of the hostages’ families on Monday evening.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Middle-East
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye
Middle-East
More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Follow

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye

More than 100 Gaza evacuees to arrive in Turkiye
  • 61 patients, accompanied by some 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza scheduled to fly to Ankara
  • The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

ANKARA: More than 100 evacuees from Gaza are set to arrive in Turkiye on Monday, including dozens of people who will receive medical treatment there, Turkiye’s health minister and foreign ministry spokesman said.
Sixty-one patients, accompanied by 49 relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday evening and were scheduled to fly to Ankara on Monday after spending the night at Al Arish hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
He said last week that Ankara wanted to bring as many of the nearly 1,000 cancer patients from Gaza to Turkiye as possible. The first 27 patients arrived in Ankara last Thursday.
Separately, a group of 87 people, consisting of Turks, Turkish Cypriots and their relatives, arrived in Egypt from Gaza on Sunday and was set to fly to Istanbul late on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli said.
Forty-four Turks who traveled from Gaza to Egypt at the weekend arrived in Istanbul on Sunday, footage shared by the foreign ministry showed.
Keceli also said that if conditions on the ground permit, Turkiye aimed to get around 100 more people out of Gaza on Monday.
Speaking in parliament, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkiye’s efforts to get its citizens out of Gaza were continuing.
“Until today, we have secured the exit from Gaza of 170 of our citizens and their relatives,” he said, adding there would be further evacuations on Monday and Tuesday.
A month ago, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz said some 700 people, including Turkish, Palestinian, and northern Cypriot citizens, had applied to Turkiye to be evacuated from Gaza. Around 300 of them were Turkish citizens.

Topics: War on Gaza Turkey

Related

Update First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE
Middle-East
First plane carrying Gazan children arrives in UAE
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Middle-East
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain

Latest updates

54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home
54 Yemeni fishermen freed from Eritrean prison center return home
Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Federation of Saudi Chambers hosts Irish trade envoy
Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza
Egypt’s president, Lebanon’s PM focus on developments in Gaza
Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier
Mancini’s Saudi team face tricky test against Jordan in 2026 World Cup qualifier
GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund
GAMI bolsters Saudization efforts through tie-up with HR development fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.