War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli bombardment kills four civilians: Lebanon state media

Israeli bombardment kills four civilians: Lebanon state media
Black smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Aita al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel as it is seen from Rmeish village in south Lebanon (AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Israeli bombardment kills four civilians: Lebanon state media

Israeli bombardment kills four civilians: Lebanon state media
  • Worst violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006 and has so far killed more than 70 Hezbollah fighters, 13 Lebanese civilians, 7 Israeli troops and 3 Israeli civilians
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
BEIRUT: Israeli bombardment of south Lebanon killed four civilians, two of them journalists, on Tuesday, official media said, as Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen television said it employed the two journalists.
The state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported “the deaths of three citizens — two journalists and another civilian — in enemy bombing” of the Tair Harfa area.
Al-Mayadeen said its correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari were killed.
The Israeli military said it was “looking into the details” of the incident.
Elsewhere in south Lebanon, the NNA said “enemy aircraft raided inhabited houses in Kfar Kila, leading to the death of citizen Laiqa Sarhan, 80, and the wounding of her granddaughter,” whom it identified as a Syrian national.
A source in the area’s Marjayoun hospital, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, said the seven-year-old granddaughter was in a serious condition.
Al-Mayadeen director Ghassan bin Jiddo said the third civilian killed with the two journalists was a “contributor” to the channel.
“It was a direct attack, it was not by chance,” Bin Jiddo said in an interview on the channel, noting it came after an Israeli government decision this month to block access to Al-Mayadeen’s website.
The Israel-Lebanon border has seen daily exchanges of fire since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7.
At least 95 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, according to an AFP tally, most of them Hezbollah combatants but including at least 14 civilians, three of them journalists.
On the Israeli side, six soldiers and three civilians have been killed, according to Israeli authorities.
On October 13, Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah was killed and six other journalists from AFP, Al Jazeera and Reuters wounded while covering the cross-border fire.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being responsible. The Israeli army has said it is looking into the circumstances.
The deadly exchanges began after October 7, when Gaza-based Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas, and its subsequent military campaign has killed more than 13,300 people in Gaza, according to authorities in the Hamas-run territory.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

Gaza hostage talks 'closest' to deal since start of war: Qatar

Gaza hostage talks 'closest' to deal since start of war: Qatar
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Gaza hostage talks 'closest' to deal since start of war: Qatar

Gaza hostage talks 'closest' to deal since start of war: Qatar
  • Qatar has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the 240 hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire
  • Israel has launched a relentless retaliatory bombing campaign and ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing more than 13,300 people
Updated 3 min 49 sec ago
AFP

DOHA: Negotiations to free hostages seized in Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel are at their “closest point” to a deal and have reached the “final stage,” mediator Qatar said Tuesday.
“We are at the closest point we ever had been in reaching an agreement,” foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said, adding negotiations have reached a “critical and final stage.”
Qatar has helped broker talks aiming to free some of the 240 hostages in return for a temporary cease-fire, a mediation effort that has so far led to the release of four hostages.
“We are very optimistic, very hopeful,” Al-Ansari told a briefing.
“But we are also very keen for this mediation to succeed in reaching a humanitarian truce,” he said.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians.
Israel has launched a relentless retaliatory bombing campaign and ground offensive in Hamas-ruled Gaza, killing more than 13,300 people, two-thirds of them women or children, according to the territory’s health ministry.
The United States said Saturday it was still working to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas after the Washington Post reported there was a tentative agreement to free women and children hostages in exchange for a pause in fighting.
Citing unnamed sources, the newspaper said all parties would halt combat operations for at least five days while some hostages were to be released in batches.
The White House quickly responded on Saturday evening with a message on X, formerly Twitter, to deny any major breakthrough.
“We have seen a lot of the leaks or the statements here and there but we would prefer to keep our statements until we have a final decision on the agreement,” Al-Ansari said.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Israel Qatar

Commercial ship seized by Houthis now in Yemen's Hodeida port area – owner

Commercial ship seized by Houthis now in Yemen's Hodeida port area – owner
Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Commercial ship seized by Houthis now in Yemen's Hodeida port area – owner

Commercial ship seized by Houthis now in Yemen's Hodeida port area – owner
  • Houthis release video footage showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing the cargo ship in the southern Red Sea
Updated 24 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Galaxy Leader commercial ship was “illegally boarded by military personnel via a helicopter” on Nov. 19 and is now in the Hodeida port area in Yemen, the vessel’s owner said on Monday.
“All communications were subsequently lost with the vessel,” Isle of Man registered Galaxy Maritime Ltd, owner of the pure car carrier Galaxy Leader, said in a statement.
“The company, as a shipping concern, will not be commenting further on the political or geopolitical situation.”
Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis released video footage on Monday showing armed men dropping from a helicopter and seizing a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea.
The United States denounced the ship’s seizure as a breach of international law and demanded the immediate release of the vessels and its crew.
“The Houthi seizure of the motor vessel Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea is a flagrant violation of international law,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing. “We demand the immediate release of the ship and its crew and we will consult with our allies and UN partners as to appropriate next steps.”
The Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader’s crew is made up of nationals from Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Philippines, Mexico and Romania, Galaxy Maritime said. The vessel is chartered by Japan’s Nippon Yusen.
“Owners and managers believe the seizure of this vessel represents a gross violation of freedom of passage for the world fleet and a serious threat to international trade,” Galaxy Maritime said.
It added that the “key concern at this time is the safety and security of the 25 crew members currently being held by the perpetrators of this criminal act.”

Topics: War on Gaza Houthis Yemen Israel

Somalia flood toll climbs to 50: disaster agency

Somalia flood toll climbs to 50: disaster agency
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Somalia flood toll climbs to 50: disaster agency

Somalia flood toll climbs to 50: disaster agency
  • The Horn of Africa region is experiencing torrential rainfall and floods linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

Mogadishu: Flash flooding in Somalia has killed 50 people and driven nearly 700,000 from their homes, a government official said, with heavy rains starting Tuesday expected to worsen the country’s plight.
The Horn of Africa region is experiencing torrential rainfall and floods linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon, claiming dozens of lives and causing large-scale displacement, including in Somalia, where the downpours have destroyed bridges and inundated residential areas.
“Fifty people died in the disaster... while 687,235 people were forced to flee their houses,” Somali Disaster Management Agency director Mohamud Moalim Abdullahi said at a press briefing on Monday.
“The expected rains between 21st and 24th of November... may cause more flooding which could cause death and destruction,” he added.
On Saturday, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the number of people displaced by heavy rains and floods in Somalia “has nearly doubled in one week,” while 1.7 million people overall have been affected by the disaster.
“In addition, roads, bridges and airstrips have been damaged in several areas, affecting the movement of people and supplies and leading to increased prices of basic commodities,” OCHA said.
British charity Save the Children on Thursday said more than 100 people, including 16 children, had died and more than 700,000 forced from their homes in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia due to flash flooding.
The Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate change and extreme weather events are occurring with increased frequency and intensity.
The region is emerging from the worst drought in four decades after multiple failed rainy seasons that left millions of people in need and devastated crops and livestock.
Humanitarian groups have warned that the situation is only likely to worsen and called for urgent global intervention as El Nino is expected to last until at least April 2024.

Topics: Somalia floods climate change

Hamas says Gaza truce deal 'close'

Hamas says Gaza truce deal 'close'
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas says Gaza truce deal 'close'

Hamas says Gaza truce deal 'close'
  • Negotiators have tried to pin down a deal to free some of the estimated 240 hostages
  • Only a handful of those taken have been released, or their bodies have been recovered
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday a truce agreement with Israel was in sight, raising hopes that his militant group could soon release dozens of people taken hostage in the October 7 attacks.

“We are close to reaching a deal on a truce,” Haniyeh said, according to a statement sent by his office.

For weeks, as the war in Gaza has raged, negotiators have tried to pin down a deal to free some of the estimated 240 hostages held by Palestinian militants.

The majority of the hostages taken during Hamas’s brutal assault last month are Israeli civilians, some of them young children and elderly people.

Only a handful of those taken have been released, freed by Israeli ground troops, or their bodies have been recovered.

The precise whereabouts of the rest are not publicly known, although they are believed to be held in Gaza, where Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign and ground offensive in retaliation for the deadliest attack in its history.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, during its horrific October 7 raids.

According to the Hamas government in Gaza, the war has killed more than 13,300 people, thousands of them children.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, sources from Hamas and Islamic Jihad — a separate Palestinian militant group that also took part in the October 7 attacks — confirmed that their movements had agreed to the terms of a truce deal.

The tentative deal includes a five-day truce, comprised of a cease-fire on the ground and limits to Israeli air operations over southern Gaza.

In return, between 50 and 100 people held by the Palestinian militant groups would be released.

They would include Israeli civilians and people of other nationalities, but no military personnel.

Under the proposed deal, some 300 Palestinians, among them women and children, would also be released from Israeli jails.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden had said he believed a deal to free the hostages was close, as hopes grew for talks brokered by Qatar, where Hamas has a political office and which has behind-the-scenes diplomatic links with Israel.

Separately, the International Committee of the Red Cross said Monday that its president had traveled to Qatar to meet Hamas’s Haniyeh “to advance humanitarian issues related to the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza.”

As well as spelling the release of hostages, the agreement could bring respite for Gazans who have lived for more than six weeks under Israel bombardment and an expanding ground offensive.

Large parts of Gaza have been destroyed by air strikes that have numbered in the thousands, and the territory is under siege, with minimal food, water and fuel allowed to enter.

According to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad sources, the deal would also allow for up to 300 trucks of food and medical aid to enter Gaza.

Israel has been wary of allowing fuel into the strip for fear it could be used by Hamas in rockets or for other paramilitary means.

Israel has vowed to press ahead with its offensive, pledging to crush Hamas and ensure the hostages are released.

“We will not stop fighting until we bring our hostages home,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared after meeting relatives of those abducted.

In Gaza, medics and patients were again caught on the front line on Tuesday, as Israel expanded its operation across the north of the territory.

Officials in the Hamas-run health ministry said Israel struck the Indonesian Hospital on Monday, killing 12 people, before moving in ground forces.

“The Israeli army is laying siege to the Indonesian Hospital,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said.

The Hamas government said dozens of tanks and armored vehicles were deployed around the outskirts of the hospital and were firing toward the facility.

“We fear the same thing will happen there as it did in Al-Shifa,” Qudra added, referring to Gaza’s largest hospital which has been besieged and scoured by Israeli troops.

Twenty-eight premature babies were evacuated from Al-Shifa to Egypt on Monday.

The Indonesian Hospital sits on the fringe of Gaza’s largest refugee camp Jabalia, which has become a new focus for the war and has been the scene of intense Israeli bombing in recent days.

The health ministry official stated there still were about 400 patients inside the hospital, as well as 2,000 people seeking shelter.

Around 200 people were evacuated from the hospital on Monday and bused to the relative safety of a hospital in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

At the Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, an AFP reporter witnessed bloodied children being carried into the facility and lying dazed on gurneys as chaos swirled around them.

“We miraculously got out,” said one man who said he escaped the Indonesian Hospital. “We still have brothers there. I just can’t...” he said, his voice trailing off.

Israel says Hamas uses medical facilities to hide fighters and as the base for operations, making them legitimate military objectives — while insisting it does everything possible to limit harm to civilians.

But a fierce international backlash has only grown in recent weeks, with protests erupting across the world, international agencies laying allegations of war crimes and some governments breaking diplomatic ties with Israel.

The World Health Organization said it was “appalled” by Monday’s strike on the Indonesian Hospital and reported it was just one of 164 documented attacks on health facilities and workers since the war began.

“The world cannot stand silent while these hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair,” the organization said in a statement.

The Indonesian Hospital was opened almost a decade ago, and was funded by donations from Indonesia — the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi on Monday “strongly condemned the Israeli attack” on the hospital and described it a “clear violation of international humanitarian law.”

Marsudi added that the ministry had not been able to contact three Indonesian volunteers believed to have been working at the hospital.

Topics: Gaza Hamas Israel truce deal

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP
Follow

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues

Red Cross president meets with Hamas chief on Gaza war humanitarian issues
  • The announcement comes amid efforts to get 240 hostages released from Hamas custody
  • ICRC says it has been calling for the alleviation of humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip
Updated 21 November 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The Red Cross said Monday that its president had traveled to Qatar to meet with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh “to advance humanitarian issues related to the armed conflict in Israel and Gaza.”

“President Mirjana Spoljaric met with (Ismail) Haniyeh, Chair of Hamas’ Political Bureau, and separately with authorities of the state of Qatar,” the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement.

The announcement came as negotiators worked to seal a deal for the release of some of the 240 hostages the Islamist militants took during their unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities say the attack left around 1,200 people dead, mainly civilians.

Israel’s withering air and ground campaign have meanwhile killed more than 13,300 people in Gaza, also mainly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Hamas authorities.

The ICRC stressed that Spoljaric’s visit was part of efforts to hold “direct discussions with all sides to improve respect for international humanitarian law.”

It pointed out that she has also met “multiple times in recent weeks with families of hostages held in Gaza, as well as senior Israeli and Palestinian leaders.”

The Geneva-based organization stressed that it was continuing “to appeal for the urgent protection of all victims in the conflict, and for the alleviation of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza strip.”

“ICRC staff in Gaza have been delivering life-saving assistance, and an ICRC surgical team continues to perform operations,” it said, adding that it was “calling for sustained, safe humanitarian access so it can increase its work.”

The organization stressed that it had “persistently called for the immediate release of hostages.”

“The ICRC is insisting that our teams be allowed to visit the hostages to check on their welfare and deliver medications, and for the hostages to be able to communicate with their families,” it said.

“Agreements must be reached that allow the ICRC to safely carry out this work. The ICRC cannot force its way in to where hostages are held, nor do we know their location,” it added.

The ICRC, which has already helped facilitate the release of four hostages on two separate occasions, emphasised that it “does not take part in negotiations leading to the release of hostages.”

But it added that “as a neutral humanitarian intermediary, we remain ready to facilitate any future release that the parties to the conflict agree to.”

Topics: Hamas Gaza Red Cross

