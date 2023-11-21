Drone strike on pro-Iran group in Iraq kills one

BAGHDAD: A drone strike hit a vehicle belonging to a pro-Iran group in Iraq on Tuesday, killing one of its occupants, security sources said.
The vehicle was part of a convoy traveling along the motorway through Abu Ghraib, 30 km west of Baghdad, the security sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.
A source from the Hashd Al-Shaabi or Popular Mobilization forces — mainly pro-Iranian units recruited to fight the Daesh group but now integrated in the regular armed forces — confirmed the strike, saying it killed one fighter and wounded three others.
The pre-dawn strike damaged the vehicle, an Interior Ministry source said. Neither source specified whom they held responsible for the strike.
But it comes after the US carried out strikes in Syria on three separate occasions targeting what it said were Iran-linked groups behind a surge in attacks on US forces since war broke out between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Since the conflict erupted with a deadly Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, American forces deployed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked 61 times, causing minor injuries to dozens of US troops, according to Pentagon officials. Most were rocket or drone attacks claimed by a group called “the Islamic resistance in Iraq.”
This group on Tuesday announced one of its fighters was killed, without elaborating on the circumstances of his death and without saying if he was killed in Abu Ghraib.
There are roughly 2,500 American troops in Iraq and some 900 in Syria as part of efforts to prevent a resurgence of Daesh.
US forces “responded” following an attack on them at an Iraq base that caused minor injuries to personnel and damage to infrastructure, a US military official said.
“Following the attack ... US forces responded in self-defense against those who carried out the strike,” the official said preferring anonymity.
Israeli PM Netanyahu says war against Hamas will not stop after cease-fire
JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will continue its war against Hamas, even if a temporary cease-fire is reached with the Islamic militant group to release hostages. In comments Tuesday ahead of an expected Cabinet vote on a cease-fire proposal, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.” The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages. Netanyahu’s comments came as Israel and Hamas appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating six-week war so that dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip could be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons. Hamas predicted a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in “the coming hours.” “We are advancing,” Netanyahu told troops during a visit earlier Tuesday to a training base. “I hope there will be good news soon.” Netanyahu’s office said the special three-member War Cabinet met Tuesday and would be followed by meetings of his Security Cabinet, a forum of senior security officials, and the full Cabinet. There was no word on whether a vote would take place, and details of a deal were not released. Israeli media reported that an agreement would include a five-day halt in Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the release of 50 hostages held by Hamas in exchange for some 150 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Israel’s Channel 12 TV said the first releases would take place Thursday or Friday and continue for several days. Talks have repeatedly stalled. But even if a deal is reached, it would not mean an end to the war, which erupted on Oct. 7 after Hamas militants stormed across the border into southern Israel and killed at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and kidnapped some 240 others. Meanwhile, Israeli troops battled Palestinian militants in an urban refugee camp in northern Gaza and around hospitals overcrowded with patients and sheltering families.
Thousands of Arab migrants still missing more than 2 months after deadly floods in Liby
Only a small proportion of the bodies of those swept out to sea have been recovered;
Estimated 6,000 migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Palestine and Syria were in Derna there when the storm hit
LONDON: About 8,500 people are still missing, according to UNICEF, more than two months after Storm Daniel caused devastating flooding in eastern Libya, where two dams collapsed in Derna, destroying large sections of the coastal city.
Only a small proportion of the bodies of those swept out to sea have been recovered after weeks of search efforts, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday
Despite prolonged periods of violence and political instability, Libya continues to be a popular destination for migrants seeking better living conditions or hoping to cross the Mediterranean to countries in Europe.
Hamad Al-Shalwi, a member of Derna’s crisis committee, estimated that approximately 6,000 migrants from Egypt, Sudan, Palestine and Syria were in the city when the storm hit. This is a conservative estimate, however, compared with a 2023 report by the International Organization of Migration that put the number at more than 21,000.
Lu’ay Afifi, a Palestinian construction worker who lived in Derna, is among those who are still missing, along with his wife and two daughters. His sister, Sana’a, 60, who lives 180 miles to the west in Benghazi, told The Guardian she has no idea what happened to them.
“I have faith that my brother and his family survived this catastrophe,” she said. “My husband and son went to Lu’ay’s home and there was nothing left of it. I’ve put their names on a list compiled by a committee in the Palestinian consulate in Benghazi dedicated to chasing those missing. Otherwise, I don’t know what else to do.”
Lu’ay and his family have been added to a list of 65 Palestinians killed by the storm, according to officials at the consulate in Benghazi.
“The Libyan government made a huge effort in search and rescue operations and provided healthcare assistance to those who needed it,” Ibrahim Jumaa, a member of the crisis committee at the Palestinian consulate in Derna, told The Guardian. “But as of now, no financial compensation was given to the 90 affected (Palestinian) families.”
Libyan citizens, on the other hand, have started to receive compensation averaging 50,000 Libyan dinars ($10,400) per family, the official noted.
The situation is particularly bleak for the families of undocumented immigrants such Ali Ashraf, a 25-year-old Egyptian blacksmith whose disappearance has left relatives back home in dire straits. His family, who live in Minya province, one of Egypt’s poorest regions, relied heavily on the bank transfers he sent home to them each month to stay afloat.
“The Egyptian Foreign Ministry and the Egyptian Red Crescent were in contact with us to gather his details,” Ashraf’s sister, Samah, 30, told The Guardian.
“We’ve also been circulating his photos on social media in the hope that someone would come forward with any information.”
According to the Egyptian Ministry of Social Solidarity, the government is giving 25,000 Egyptian pounds ($809) to citizens injured by the floods and 100,000 pounds to the families of those who died. Ashraf’s family has yet to receive anything, however.
“Not that it’ll make up for our grave loss but we have not received any support or compensation from the Egyptian or Libyan governments, not even his personal belongings,” Samah said. “It won’t be easy proving that he was in Derna when the storm struck.”
Jordanian PM, Qatari minister discuss bilateral ties, Gaza war
Officials said that said that the relationship between Jordan and Qatar is at its “pinnacle"
LONDON: Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh met Qatari Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah Al-Khater on Tuesday in Amman, Jordan News Agency reported.
During the meeting, Khasawneh highlighted the longstanding relations between the two countries fostered under the leadership of King Abdullah and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
Both sides said that the relationship between Jordan and Qatar is at its “pinnacle,” with the two countries improving cooperation across multiple domains.
Khasawneh expressed concern about Israeli aggression causing a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, while commending the level of coordination between Jordan and Qatar to provide sustainable humanitarian aid to the enclave.
He reiterated the shared stance of Jordan and Qatar against Israel’s brutal assault on the Gaza Strip. Both countries have demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, the immediate and long-term delivery of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political solution based on the two-state solution in accordance with international resolutions.
The solution — which Khasawneh described as the only viable way to break the cycle of violence — would involve the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The prime minister praised King Abdullah’s efforts to assist Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, aided by Crown Prince Hussein. Jordan has established field hospitals and launched aid planes, distributing 40,000 tons of wheat, 15,000 tons of grain as well as medicines.
Khasawneh said that his country’s humanitarian efforts will continue alongside political and diplomatic efforts to halt the aggression, protect civilians and ensure the continued delivery of aid.
He reiterated Jordan’s rejection of any actions that result in the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the West Bank, which the kingdom considers a declaration of war and a breach of the Jordan-Israel peace treaty.
The prime minister praised Qatar’s role in humanitarian truces to ensure aid delivery and prisoner exchanges, paving the way for a ceasefire.
Al-Khater praised Jordan’s position on Gaza and its efforts to promote a peaceful solution to the Palestinian cause.
She reiterated Qatar’s solidarity with Jordan in rejecting the forced displacement of Palestinians, opposing changes to Jerusalem’s historical and legal status, and supporting Palestinian land rights.
The minister also lauded the coordination between Jordan and Qatar in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Why is the latest Israel-Hamas war in the long-running Middle East conflict proving to be so polarizing?
Domestic politics, religion, victimhood, and notions of justice for Palestinians have amplified divisions over the conflict, say experts
Commentators say cancel culture and a stark split in the public discourse have rendered nuanced debate almost impossible
DUBAI/LONDON: Few issues in the world stir emotions of such intensity, global manifestations of outrage, or incomprehension of rival views to the extent of the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, even among those with no personal stake in the region.
The current conflict in Gaza has brought these public tensions over the issue to the fore with a ferocity never before seen, resulting in mass protests in Western capitals, career-ending public spats, and a rash of hate crimes and even murders.
Amid the anger and vitriol spouted on social media, in newsprint, in the halls of power, and on the streets, experts are increasingly asking why this issue continues to be so uniquely divisive and whether cooler heads must first prevail if a lasting end to the conflict is ever to be achieved.
“The Israel-Palestinian conflict is roaring and whenever there is a conflict there it becomes much bigger: It gets a life of its own elsewhere, more than any other conflict in the world,” Yossi Mekelberg, a professor of international relations and an associate fellow of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London, told Arab News.
“The Ukraine war is a massive war, as also is Syria, but we have not seen this kind of response. I believe it is because the issues raised — Israel’s right to exist and the plight of the Palestinians — give rise to many other grievances and this is how people can express it.”
Since the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a cross-border attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 200 Israelis and foreigners hostage, the Gaza Strip has come under intense Israeli bombardment.
Details of the Hamas attack — which according to Israeli reports involved the killing of entire families, including small children, and even the rape and beheading of civilians — sent shock waves around the world, prompting an outpouring of sympathy for the Israeli people.
The ferocity of the attack, which echoed pogroms of centuries past, led Western leaders to reaffirm their support for Israel’s right to exist and its right to defend itself. US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were quick to pay their respects in person.
However, after decades of Israeli occupation, settler violence in the West Bank, provocative forays into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem by far-right Israeli ministers, and the day-to-day hardships and discrimination endured by the Palestinian people, there were some who claimed Israel had somehow brought the attack upon itself.
Some, particularly the regime in Iran and its proxy militias throughout the region, openly praised the Hamas assault, while many of the group’s sympathizers in the West described the attackers as “freedom fighters” rather than terrorists.
Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 attack was swift. Vowing to eliminate Hamas, the Israel Defense Forces began bombarding the densely populated Gaza Strip, restricted the provision of utilities and the flow of humanitarian aid, and ordered civilians to leave their homes ahead of a ground offensive.
Images of the resultant devastation, overwhelmed hospitals and scenes of displacement, which echoed the Nakba (or “catastrophe”) of 1948 during which Palestinians were stripped of their land, triggered a wave of sympathy for the Gazan people and demands for an immediate ceasefire.
In tandem with this, there have been renewed calls for a two-state solution that includes the creation of an independent Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank, based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
However, some on the pro-Palestinian side have also revived controversial slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — a refrain that appears to suggest the elimination of Israel between the Jordan river and the Mediterranean — leading to accusations of antisemitism.
Commentators point out that the polarization of the public discourse surrounding the conflict is leaving little room for nuance or gray areas to the discussions, rendering a reasoned debate on the issue almost impossible.
“Each side begs for the status of five-star victim,” Mohammed Darawshe, director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society in Jerusalem, which promotes Jewish-Arab dialogue, was quoted as saying in a recent article by Roger Cohen in The New York Times.
“If you are stuck in victimhood, you see everyone else as victimizing and dehumanizing.”
During a recent interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, British academic Mona Siddiqui, a professor of Islamic and interreligious studies at the University of Edinburgh, said: “You suddenly feel that there is conflict everywhere … in our politics, in our society, and that somehow the conflict overseas … is being played out on our streets.”
Siddiqui called for a new “moral imagination” capable of shaping views on the conflict from abroad without further inflaming tensions.
Instead, the divisions wrought by the war have poured fuel on the fire of the “cancel culture” phenomenon that has wreaked havoc in many Western institutions in recent years.
David Velasco, the editor of Artforum, an influential US magazine, was fired for publishing an open letter on Oct. 19 calling for “Palestinian liberation” and an “immediate ceasefire.” His sacking prompted numerous other staff to resign.
Michael Eisen, a genetics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, and editor of eLife, an influential journal for the life sciences, was ousted from his job after he retweeted a satirical article published by The Onion titled “Dying Gazans criticized for not using last words to condemn Hamas.”
Eisen was dismissed despite also having posted a message on X in which he said: “I condemn Hamas. I condemn the way Israel has treated Palestinians. I condemn the way one abhorrent act is used to justify another.”
Perhaps the most high-profile sacking related to the issue was that of Suella Braverman, until recently the UK’s home secretary, who wrote an op-ed in The Times, without the authorization of Downing Street, in which she accused London’s Metropolitan Police of displaying pro-Palestinian bias when policing rival protests.
In a recent article for The Atlantic, titled “Cancel culture cuts both ways,” German-American political scientist Yascha Mounk said: “Cancel culture narrows political debate about all kinds of topics, encourages people to abstain from expressing any belief that might turn out to be controversial, and undermines trust in valuable institutions.”
Beyond the spats playing out in print and on social media, divisions over the conflict are also having a real-world effect outside of the Middle East, on Muslim and Jewish communities that have faced verbal and physical attacks since Oct. 7.
Mekelberg said the recent targeting of Jewish people on London’s transport network and elsewhere, for example, is not the same as criticizing Israel’s behavior in Gaza.
“Criticism of Israel and its government policy is completely legitimate,” he said. Attacks on Jewish individuals, on the other hand, are inherently antisemitic, he added, just as attacks on Muslims stem from Islamophobia.
Faith, however, is inseparable from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Indeed, Israel was founded as a Jewish state, displacing a predominantly Muslim community in the process. Then there is the thorny issue of Jerusalem, which is the site of some of the holiest sites in Islam, Judaism and Christianity.
Ziad Asali, a retired doctor and founder of the American Task Force on Palestine, believes religion is a major part of the reason why the conflict has such a global relevance.
“Anything that has to do with the Middle East would have a tinge of religious impact, discourse and perception,” he told Arab News from Washington D.C.
“At this time, emotions are high because it is now a conflict between people who belong to the three major monotheistic religions, all at the same time.
“When religion erupts in a conflict, things cannot be controlled by reason alone. The religious aspect of this war makes it especially threatening and potentially more explosive than any war in Africa or Asia.”
At the root of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, however, lies something far more tangible: the issue of land, which many on the pro-Palestine side view as a matter of justice and restitution.
“There are actual reasons for the fight that are based on this Earth, not in some heavenly place, and these have to do with land, occupation and what happens to people and to their homes and their cities and their way of life,” said Asali. “It is tragic beyond belief.”
Then there is the matter of the political context in Western nations and how attitudes toward Israel and the Palestinians are split between political parties and even their internal factions.
These political divides are perhaps especially stark in the US right now, with the country approaching an election year in which the stakes are considered to be higher and where the current executive is mindful that it is toeing a very narrow line.
“Political sides are being taken according to a ring-wing, left-wing, race-based and patriotic criteria,” said Asali.
Although all of the above factors have likely shaped the polarized response to the conflict, there is also no denying the severity of the crisis unfolding in Gaza and the potential for a wider regional escalation, with potentially global ramifications.
It is for this reason, too, that populations outside of the Middle East view the resolution of the conflict as a matter that is highly relevant to them.
“This is a serious war and we haven’t had a serious war for some time now in the Middle East,” said Asali. “We have them often but this is a war that is on the verge of either being contained or expanding.
“It is being waged as a consequence to decisions being made in the US and in the Middle East.”
Baby Anas, rescued from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, feels warmth of mother’s embrace
“I was losing hope to see my baby alive,” said Warda Sbeta in an interview
“I felt alive again, grateful to God that we now have our baby safely in our care”
RAFAH, Gaza Strip: At first, the young mother couldn’t find her newborn son, Anas, among the 31 tiny babies who had just arrived in southern Gaza after being evacuated from Gaza City’s devastated Al Shifa Hospital. She hadn’t seen him for 45 days.
“I was losing hope to see my baby alive,” said Warda Sbeta in an interview with Reuters TV on Tuesday.
She and her husband frantically checked the list of names provided by the head of the neonatal unit where the babies were being cared for, at a hospital in Rafah, and there it was, Anas’s name in black and white.
“I felt alive again, grateful to God that we now have our baby safely in our care,” said Sbeta, speaking at the hospital as she watched over her sleeping son, whom she had dressed in a light blue sleepsuit and matching hat.
Sbeta smiled as she held him in her hands and her husband helped her to wrap him in a white swaddling blanket with pink ribbons and a hood. Once he was bundled up, she cradled him against her chest.
Sbeta, 32, has seven older children and the family, whose home was in Gaza City before the war, are now living in a school in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, that has become a shelter for hundreds of people displaced from the north of the strip.
Sbeta was offered the option of being evacuated to Egypt with Anas so he could receive further medical care, but she did not want to leave her husband and her other children.
“I can’t leave them with only their father. He won’t be able to look after them. So I was obliged to refuse this offer,” she said.
Anas was one of only three out of the 31 premature babies rescued from Al Shifa who stayed behind in Gaza. Of the other two, one was unidentified, according to doctors at the Rafah hospital. They did not give information about the third baby.
When doctors at Al Shifa first raised the alarm nine days ago about the premature babies in their care, 39 of the infants were alive, but eight died because of the dire conditions before the evacuation to Rafah and Egypt could be organized.
A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that two of the eight had died the night before the evacuation.
’IS HE ALIVE?’
Out of the 31 who were transported to Rafah on Sunday, 28 were evacuated to Egypt on Monday. UNICEF spokesman James Elder said on Tuesday that 20 of them were unaccompanied and eight were with their mothers. There were seven mothers as two of the infants were twins.
Elder said some of the 20 unaccompanied babies were orphans, while for others there was no information about their families. “It all underlines the horrific situation for families in Gaza,” he said.
For Anas, the safety of Egypt was out of reach, but the separation from his family was over.
Sbeta said that Anas was being treated at Al Shifa when war broke out on Oct. 7, the day when Hamas militants rampaged through southern Israel, killing 1,200 Israelis and kidnapping 240, according to Israeli figures.
Israel responded with a military assault on Gaza that has killed some 13,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave, and has made three quarters of the population homeless, according to UN data.
Like hundreds of thousands of others in the northern Gaza Strip, Sbeta and the rest of the family fled their home for southern Gaza, while Anas stayed behind at Al Shifa as the hospital gradually ran out of power, water, food and medicines.
“They called us from Al Shifa to come and take the baby but it was hard for us to return. The route out of Gaza City was open, but the way back was closed,” she said.
The anguish of separation worsened when Israeli forces last week entered Al Shifa, which Israel says has been used by Hamas as a base for its operations — an assertion denied by Hamas — and the family lost communication with the hospital.
“We completely lost any news about the baby. We were not able to know anything about him. Is he alive? Is he dead? Is someone giving him milk?” said Sbeta.
With communications patchy at the shelter in Khan Younis, the parents were struggling to get any solid information, until other displaced people living in the school told them they had heard the babies were being moved south.
The parents rushed to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, but were told they had to go to the maternity hospital in Rafah, where they were finally reunited with Anas.
On Tuesday, he was well enough to leave the hospital. His parents were taking him to the school in Khan Younis, their wartime refuge, to start a new life with his seven brothers and sisters.