Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.(FILE/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
  • Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
MOSCOW: A Russian war correspondent for state television died on Thursday from shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian armed forces in Russian-controlled southeastern Ukraine, state television said.
Russian investigators said Ukraine’s armed forces had struck a group of Russian journalists in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.
Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound and doctors were unable to save him.
“Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” state television said. “The day before, the film crew came under fire from the AFU” (Armed Forces of Ukraine).
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maksudov.
TASS footage filmed just moments after the attack showed Maksudov moaning on the ground before being carried toward transport.
“Boris Maksudov was hospitalized urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” state television said.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers

Ambulances on standby as Indian rescuers near 41 trapped workers
  • Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57m steel pipe
  • The workers have been trapped since part of an under-construction tunnel in the Uttarakhand state caved in 12 days ago
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL: Ambulances were on standby Thursday morning as Indian rescuers dug through the final meters of debris separating them from 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks. 

Rescue teams have specially fitted stretchers with wheels, ready to pull out the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe — once it is finally driven through the final section of the tons of earth, concrete and rubble blocking their freedom. 

Emergency vehicles and a field hospital stood ready, AFP journalists at the site said, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 12 days ago. 

“We have done rehearsals on how to get people safely out,” National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal told reporters Thursday. 

“The boys will go in first,” he said. “We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher — we are prepared in every way.” 

After days of painfully slow progress, engineers with a powerful drilling machine made a sudden rapid advance on Wednesday, before teams had to work through the night to cut through metal rods blocking the route. 

Drilling resumed Thursday. 

“The 10 to 12 meters (32-39 feet) remaining... we don’t know what can come up, but we are ready to handle it,” Karwal said. 

“If everything is alright, tonight this operation will be over,” he said, adding that the trapped men were “keeping up their morale.” 

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the work was on a “war footing,” with a “team of doctors, ambulances, helicopters and a field hospital” all set up. 

Rescuers are hoping for a breakthrough within hours, although the government has also repeatedly warned any timelines were “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.” 

Inside the Silkyara tunnel entrance, an AFP journalist said the site was a flurry of activity. 

Worried relatives have gathered outside the site, where a Hindu shrine has been erected, with a priest holding prayers for the safe rescue of the trapped men. 

“The day they will come out of the tunnel, it will be the biggest, happiest day for us,” said Chanchal Singh Bisht, 35, whose 24-year-old cousin Pushkar Singh Ary is trapped inside. 

Rescue efforts have been hampered by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines. 

In case the route through the main tunnel entrance does not work, rescuers also started blasting and drilling from the far end of the unfinished tunnel, nearly half a kilometer (over a quarter of a mile) long. 

Preparations have also been made for a risky vertical shaft directly above. 

The workers were seen alive for the first time on Tuesday, peering into the lens of an endoscopic camera sent by rescuers down a thin pipe through which air, food, water and electricity are being delivered. 

Though trapped, they have plenty of space, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about two kilometers in length. 

The tunnel is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s infrastructure project aimed at cutting travel times between some of the most popular Hindu sites in the country, as well as improving access to strategic areas bordering rival China. 

But experts have warned about the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, large parts of which are prone to landslides.

Topics: India Silkyara Tunnel

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
AFP
WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy

WHO says misuse of antibiotics undermining efficacy
Updated 4 min 3 sec ago
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Misuse of antibiotics is denting their efficacy and spawning resistant bacteria which could be responsible for 10 million deaths worldwide by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Thursday.
WHO’s European chapter conducted a study which showed that antibiotics were prescribed for things like common cold (24 percent of cases), flu-like symptoms (16 percent), a sore throat (21 percent) and a cough (18 percent).
The survey was carried out in 14 countries, mostly in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
“While AMR (antimicrobial resistance) is a natural phenomenon, the development and spread of superbugs are being accelerated by the misuse of antimicrobials, rendering infections more challenging to treat effectively” a statement said.
The WHO’s European region comprises 53 countries, including several in Central Asia.
“All countries in our region have regulations in place to protect precious antibiotics from misuse... Enforcing these regulations would solve most antibiotic misuse,” Robb Butler, director of WHO Europe’s Division of Communicable Diseases, said in a statement.
WHO warned that without immediate intervention, resistance to antimicrobials — which includes antibiotics — could lead to up to 10 million deaths a year by 2050.
It cited incorrect prescription as a “cause for concern,” adding that in all the 14 countries, a third of the roughly 8,200 people surveyed had taken antibiotics without a medical prescription.
In some countries, over 40 percent of antibiotics were used without medical advice.
In contrast, an equivalent survey conducted in the European Union in 2022 showed that only eight percent of respondents took antibiotics without a prescription.
The WHO also noted that there were severe gaps in people’s knowledge about antibiotics, meaning they could be taking antibiotics for the wrong reason without realizing it.
“This research clearly shows the need for education and awareness raising,” Butler said.

Topics: WHO World Health Organization antibiotics

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
AFP
WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak

WHO asks China for more data on respiratory illnesses outbreak
  • Northern China has reported an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said
  • China’s National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions
Updated 48 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Beijing: The World Health Organization has asked China for more data on respiratory illnesses spreading in the north of the country, but Beijing offered no public comment on Thursday.
Northern China has reported an increase in “influenza-like illness” since mid-October when compared to the same period in the previous three years, the WHO said.
“WHO has made an official request to China for detailed information on an increase in respiratory illnesses and reported clusters of pneumonia in children,” the UN health body said in a statement on Wednesday.
China’s National Health Commission told reporters last week that the respiratory illness spike was due to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and the circulation of known pathogens, namely influenza and common bacterial infections that affect children, including mycoplasma pneumonia.
The Chinese capital of Beijing, located in the north of the country, is currently experiencing a cold snap, with temperatures expected to plummet to well below zero by Friday, state media said.
The city has “entered a high incidence season of respiratory infectious diseases,” Wang Quanyi, deputy director and chief epidemiological expert at the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media.
Beijing “is currently showing a trend of multiple pathogens coexisting,” he added.
The WHO gave no indication of China’s response to the request for more information.
China’s National Health Commission did not respond to a request for comment by AFP on Thursday.
And Beijing’s foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning referred journalists to “the competent Chinese authorities.”
At the children’s hospital of Beijing’s Capital Institute of Pediatrics on Thursday, AFP journalists saw crowds of parents and children dressed in winter clothes.
A parent surnamed Zhang accompanied her coughing nine-year-old son and said he had fallen ill with mycoplasma pneumonia — a pathogen that can cause sore throats, fatigue and fever.
“There are really a lot of children who have caught it recently,” she said. “Of course that worries me!“
Li Meiling, 42, had brought her eight-year-old daughter, who she said was suffering from the same type of pneumonia.
“It’s true that a lot of children her age are ill with this at the moment,” she told AFP.
But she was “not particularly worried” about the WHO announcement, she added.
“It’s winter, so it’s normal that there are more cases of respiratory illnesses. It’s due to the season.”
On November 21, media and public disease surveillance system ProMED reported clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children in northern China.
The WHO said it was unclear if ProMED’s report was related to the authorities’ press conference and that it was seeking clarification.
The agency has also “requested additional information on recent trends in the circulation of known pathogens, including influenza, SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that gives rise to Covid-19), RSV affecting infants and Mycoplasma pneumoniae, as well as on the degree of overcrowding in the health system,” the statement added.
It urged people to take preventative measures, including getting vaccinated, keeping distance from sick people and wearing masks.
Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, the WHO repeatedly criticized Chinese authorities for their lack of transparency and cooperation.
More than three years after cases were first detected in Wuhan, heated debate still rages around the origins of Covid-19.
Scientists are divided between two main theories of the cause: an escape from a laboratory in the city where such viruses were being studied and an intermediate animal that infected people at a local market.
Earlier this year, WHO experts said they were sure that Beijing had far more data that could shed light on the origins of Covid, and called it a moral imperative for the information to be shared.
A team of specialists led by the WHO and accompanied by Chinese colleagues investigated China in early 2021, but there has not been a team able to return since and WHO officials have repeatedly asked for additional data.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stressed that getting to the bottom of the mystery could help avert future pandemics.

Topics: China World Health Organization (WHO)

China says Philippines enlisted ‘foreign forces’ to patrol South China Sea

China says Philippines enlisted ‘foreign forces’ to patrol South China Sea
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
China says Philippines enlisted ‘foreign forces’ to patrol South China Sea

China says Philippines enlisted ‘foreign forces’ to patrol South China Sea
  • The militaries of the Philippines and the United States launched joint patrols on Tuesday in waters near Taiwan
Updated 40 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: The Philippines enlisted “foreign forces” to patrol the South China Sea and has been stirring up trouble since Tuesday, the southern theater command of China’s military said on Thursday, in an apparent reference to the United States.

The military will maintain high vigilance, resolutely defend national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and resolutely safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea, it said.

Philippine officials have said their military and the US launched joint patrols on Tuesday in waters near Taiwan, a democratically governed island that China claims as its own, raising the possibility of further tensions with China.

“China has made clear its position to the Philippines and the US that the Philippine-US joint patrols must not undermine China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

The Philippine foreign ministry and the national security adviser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Relations have soured between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as Manila pivots toward closer ties with the US, which supports the Southeast Asian nation in its maritime disputes with China.

Topics: China Philippines South China Sea

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country
Updated 23 November 2023
AP
Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country

Hundreds of German police raid properties of Hamas supporters in Berlin and across the country
  • Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates that Hamas has around 450 members in the country
  • Searches mainly took place at the homes of supporters and the premises of a Palestinian association
Updated 23 November 2023
AP

BERLIN: Hundreds of police officers searched the properties of Hamas members and followers in Germany on Thursday morning following a formal ban on any activity by or in support of the militant group.
The German government implemented the ban on Nov. 2 and dissolved Samidoun, a group that was behind a celebration in Berlin of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
Germany’s domestic intelligence service estimates that Hamas has around 450 members in the country. Their activities range from expressions of sympathy and propaganda activities to financing and fundraising activities to strengthen the organization abroad.
“We are continuing our consistent action against radical Islamists,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said. “By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’ barbaric terror against Israel.”
The raids, which mostly took place in Berlin, were meant to enforce the bans and to further investigate the groups, the German interior ministry said in a statement.
A total of 15 properties were searched in Berlin and the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.
In Berlin alone, more than 300 police officers carried out searches at 11 locations in order to seize evidence and assets. Seven searches were related to Hamas and four to Samidoun. The searches mainly took place at the homes of supporters and the premises of a Palestinian association, German news agency dpa reported.
Germany has been clamping down on groups supporting antisemitism in the wake of the latest Israel-Hamas war.
On Tuesday, police raided the homes of 17 people in the southern German state of Bavaria who were accused of spreading antisemitic hate speech and threats targeting Jews online. On Nov. 16, German police raided 54 locations across the country in an investigation of a Hamburg-based organization suspected of promoting the Iranian leadership’s ideology and possibly supporting activities of Hezbollah in Germany.
“We are keeping a close eye on the Islamist scene,” Faeser said. “Islamists and antisemites cannot and must not feel safe anywhere here.” She said the members and supporters of Hamas in Germany are also committed to influencing the political and social discourse in the country.
Hamas has vowed to annihilate Israel and has been responsible for many suicide bombings and other deadly attacks on civilians and Israeli soldiers. After the group’s incursion into Israel in October, Israel vowed to wipe out Hamas.
The US State Department designated Hamas a terrorist group in 1997. The European Union and other Western countries also consider it a terrorist organization.

Topics: War on Gaza Germany Hamas

