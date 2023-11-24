You are here

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul

MBC Group has announced further details of its offering on Thursday, stating that it will float 33.25 million shares on the Tadawul. (Supplied)
MBC Group has announced further details of its offering on Thursday, stating that it will float 33.25 million shares on the Tadawul. (Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
  • The Capital Market Authority approved the application, which amounts to 10 percent of MBC
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: MBC Group has announced further details of its offering on Thursday, stating that it will float 33.25 million shares on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s official stock exchange.

The media conglomerate’s prospectus states that the current capital stands at $797.7 million, and that there are currently 299.25 million shares.

The company plans to issue 33.25 million new shares for the offering, which is 10 percent of MBC’s total capital after the offering.

The IPO was approved by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) earlier this week. The date for the IPO hasn’t been specified yet, but the approval is valid for six months.

“We are not entirely sure on the timing of it,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

He added that the share price would evolve over the book-building process.

Currently, Al Istedamah Holding (IHC) owns a 60 percent stake and chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim owns the remaining 40 percent of the company. The IPO would mean that IHC and Al-Ibrahim would together own 90 percent of the company.

“The two respective shareholders will be diluted in proportion to their shareholdings,” Barnett said.

He added that neither are selling any shares, and the money from the IPO would go into the company.

“Through the IPO, we aim to further grow our market position and audience reach, continue investing in our popular streaming platform, Shahid, and expand into promising entertainment verticals,” said Al-Ibrahim.

The move is in line with the company’s vision “to continue evolving as a global media and entertainment powerhouse” and “deepening our commitment to realizing Vision 2030 by supporting the growth and development of the media and entertainment sector,” he added.

The period for registering applications for participating categories and the process of building the order book begins on Nov. 30 and continues for 7 days, ending on Dec. 6.

The offering period begins on Dec. 14 and ends on Dec. 18.

Topics: media television MBC Tadawul

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport
Updated 23 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
'Quality of Life' podcast spotlights women in sport

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport
  • 20-episode show features 1st Saudi women to be CrossFit trainer, Olympic rower, boxing coach
Updated 23 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Swedish podcast company Acast has partnered with Pineapple Productions and Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab and first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest, for its latest podcast “Quality of Life.”

As the first season draws to a close, the show has amassed listeners in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Oman, and Tunisia.

The podcast consists of episodes in both English and Arabic and shines a light on women in sport, particularly in the Middle East.

On the name, “Quality of Life,” Moharrak told Arab News: “It’s reflective of Vision 2030 and the changes that are happening in Saudi Arabia for all people, but particularly for women and for women in sport, and the episodes really reflect how the guests achieve quality of life; what they do day-to-day, how they look after themselves and do all the things they do.”

The first season features 20 episodes — half in Arabic and half in English — of varying lengths. The 10 full-length episodes are between 30 and 60 minutes long, while the 10 mini episodes last between five and 15 minutes.

The show features a diverse guest list including a female astronaut, the highest-paid female American footballer, the vice chair of the Saudi rowing association, and a Middle Eastern Instagram fitness coach, Moharrak said.

It also includes the first female Saudi CrossFit trainer, first female Saudi Olympic rower, and first female Saudi boxing coach.

“Firsts are happening, which is proof that opportunities are now here,” she added.

Moharrak has been widely celebrated for her achievements since she climbed Mount Everest in 2013. Now, with the podcast, she aims to “bring light to some of the incredible women in sport, in Saudi, the Middle East more generally, and internationally.”

She chose to do so through podcasting because she believed it was the “natural platform for long-form audio storytelling in 2023” and “allows for authentic, real, and incredible insights into the lives of people we may not otherwise know about in-depth.”

The format has been gaining popularity with podcast streaming increasing by more than 190 percent year-on-year from 2022 to 2023 on Spotify alone.

Acast’s managing director, Megan Davies, told Arab News: “Podcasting is the art of storytelling — a space where our collective human experiences gain a powerful voice.”

Her passion for podcasting “stems from the belief that extraordinary stories must always be told,” she said.

She added: “In this instance, the strength of women’s voices in ‘Quality of Life’ not only enrich and diversify our media landscape but also challenge historical limitations. Together, we’re reshaping the narrative of what’s achievable.”

‘Quality of Life’ is available on all major podcast platforms.

Topics: podcast Acast Raha Moharrak

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
  • Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian war correspondent for state television died on Thursday from shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian armed forces in Russian-controlled southeastern Ukraine, state television said.
Russian investigators said Ukraine’s armed forces had struck a group of Russian journalists in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.
Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound and doctors were unable to save him.
“Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” state television said. “The day before, the film crew came under fire from the AFU” (Armed Forces of Ukraine).
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maksudov.
TASS footage filmed just moments after the attack showed Maksudov moaning on the ground before being carried toward transport.
“Boris Maksudov was hospitalized urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” state television said.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Israeli strike kills two reporters, third person in Lebanon — media, PM

Israeli strike kills two reporters, third person in Lebanon — media, PM
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters
Israeli strike kills two reporters, third person in Lebanon — media, PM

Israeli strike kills two reporters, third person in Lebanon — media, PM
  • Al Mayadeen reports that Israel deliberately targeted the TV crew located near the border
  • Journalists’ death toll reaches more than 50 since beginning of the conflict
Updated 21 November 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: An Israeli strike killed two journalists working for a Lebanese TV channel and a third person near the border with Israel on Tuesday, Lebanese state media and the channel, Al Mayadeen, said.
The deaths add to a toll of more than 50 journalists killed covering the war between Israel and Hamas and its spillover to other parts of the region since Oct. 7, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
Most of those have been killed in the Gaza Strip, which Israel bombarded and invaded after Palestinian militant group Hamas waged a deadly assault against Israelis.
Violence along Lebanon’s border with Israel broke out after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack. Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah — a Hamas ally — have fired rockets at each other in fighting that has steadily escalated.
Al Mayadeen said the Israeli strike on Tuesday near the town of Tir Harfa, about a mile from the Israeli frontier, had deliberately targeted the TV crew because the channel was known to be pro-Palestinian and pro-Iran’s regional military alliance.
Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a statement that the strike was an Israeli attempt to silence the media, adding there were “no limits to Israeli crimes.”
Israel’s military said it was “aware of a claim regarding journalists ... who were killed as a result of (Israeli army) fire.
“This is an area with active hostilities, where exchange of fire occur. Presence in the area is dangerous,” it said.
The Israeli military has previously said it cannot guarantee journalists’ safety in areas where it is fighting.
A second Israeli strike on a car about seven miles (11 km) from the border and near the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed four people later in the day, the state news agency reported. It did not give details.
Hezbollah said it had retaliated over the killing of the journalists by firing at an Israeli base across the border.
Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah broke out along the border after Hamas launched its attack on Israel on Oct. 7.
The Hamas attack killed 1,200 Israelis, according to Israeli tallies. Israel in response has bombarded and invaded the Gaza Strip, killing at least 13,300 people according to the Hamas-run Gaza government.
Israel-Lebanon border violence has escalated, raising Western fears of a widening war in the Middle East that could draw in both the United States and Iran.
It is the worst violence at the border since Israel and Hezbollah fought a war in 2006 and has so far killed more than 70 Hezbollah fighters, 13 Lebanese civilians, seven Israeli troops and three Israeli civilians.
Al Mayadeen named its killed journalists as Farah Omar, a correspondent, and Rabie Al-Memari, a camera operator.
The third person killed in the strike was Hussein Aqil, who was at the site where the crew was filming. Al Mayadeen told Reuters he was not working with the channel.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Lebanon journalist

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia's Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares

Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approves MBC Group request to sell 33m shares
  • The listing will be published ahead of the planned sale, said CMA in a statement
Updated 22 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved on Tuesday a request from MBC Group to sell 10 percent of its capital, or 33.25 million shares, in an initial public offering on the Saudi Exchange Tadawul.

The listing for the Mideast pan-regional broadcaster and streamer will be published ahead of the planned sale, according to a CMA press statement.

This approval will be valid for six months from the market regulator’s resolution date and will be considered canceled if MBC Group does not complete its offering and listing within this period.

Saudi Arabia’s government owns 60 percent of the broadcaster, while Waleed Al-Ibrahim, the founder and chairman, owns the remaining stake.

Topics: MBC Group

Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK’s Telegraph Media Group

Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK’s Telegraph Media Group
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP
Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK's Telegraph Media Group

Abu Dhabi-backed fund set to seize UK’s Telegraph Media Group
  • Parent company of right-leaning titles has been controlled by Barclay family for nearly two decades
Updated 20 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund RedBird IMI said Monday it is set to take control of The Daily and Sunday Telegraph sister newspapers and The Spectator magazine in Britain.
RedBird IMI — a joint venture between US firm RedBird Capital and Abu Dhabi’s International Media Investments — said it had struck a deal for a “package of loans” totalling £600 million ($750 million) to take control of the Telegraph Media Group.
The parent company of the right-leaning titles has been controlled by the Barclay family for nearly two decades but was put up for sale earlier this year over unpaid debts.
RedBird IMI said it will fully pay off the debts owed to Lloyds Banking Group, allowing the media group to be taken out of receivership.
The joint venture added it also intends to exercise an option to convert a further “similar” sized loan — secured against the Telegraph and Spectator titles — into equity.
With regulatory approval, that would give it eventual ownership of the Telegraph Media Group.
Redbird Capital, run by former CNN president and noted media executive Jeff Zucker, would run the publications “alone” with IMI being “a passive investor only,” according to the joint venture.
The assurances follow a group of lawmakers from the ruling Conservative party urging the government to use the UK’s national security laws to investigate Abu Dhabi’s role in the takeover, the Financial Times reported Sunday.
The five Tory MPs have written to deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden, business secretary Kemi Badenoch and culture secretary Lucy Frazer querying the wisdom of allowing overseas sovereign wealth funds to buy national newspapers, it said.
Announcing the financial deals Monday, a spokesman for RedBird IMI said in a statement that it will “provide a loan to the value of £600 million, secured against the Telegraph and Spectator.”
“Any transfer of ownership will of course be subject to regulatory review and we will continue to co-operate fully with the government and the regulator,” he said.
“Following transfer of ownership, RedBird Capital alone will take over management and operational responsibility for the titles under the leadership of RedBird IMI chief executive Jeff Zucker.”
The spokesman added the joint venture was “entirely committed to maintaining the existing editorial team of the Telegraph and Spectator publications” to protect their “reputation and credibility.”
Telegraph Media Group was bought by twin brothers Frederick and David Barclay in 2004 for £665 million.
But lender Bank of Scotland announced in June that it had appointed a receiver for the Bermuda-based holding company of the group, due to “debts being in default and with no sign they would be repaid.”
It said then that the appointment of financial advisory firm AlixPartners was a “last resort” and followed discussions to “find a consensual solution and repayment” of the borrowing that reportedly amounted to £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

Topics: media newspapers Daily Telegraph The Spectator RedBird IMI

