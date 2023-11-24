You are here

Russia attacking Avdiivka 'from all directions,' says Kyiv
After the failure of armored assaults, the Russian army is now sending its men “in waves” to try to encircle Avdiïvka, with massive losses. (AFP)
After the failure of armored assaults, the Russian army is now sending its men “in waves” to try to encircle Avdiïvka, with massive losses, as in Bakhmout, according to Ukrainian soldiers defending this eastern town. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP
  • The nearly-encircled town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month
  • Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling
AFP
KYIV, Ukraine: A third wave of Russian forces is attacking the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka and systematically shelling the center of the industrial hub, its Ukrainian head said Friday.
The nearly-encircled town near the Russian-held regional stronghold of Donetsk has faced a fierce onslaught for more than a month.
“The third wave (of assaults) began. They are attacking from all directions, from the flanks of the south and north, as they did before. They are attacking the industrial zone,” Vitaly Barabash, the head of the town, said.
Avdiivka has been on the front line since 2014 and is part of the Donetsk region, which the Kremlin has claimed to have annexed along with three other regions.
“They are attacking from all sides, using a lot of infantry. Machinery went to the industrial zone, because the asphalt surface allows them to do so,” Barabash told state media.
He said Russian forces were targeting Avdiivka with guided air bombs and cluster munitions resulting in between 30 and 40 “massive” strikes each day.
Barabash said 1,350 residents were remaining in the town that had a pre-war population of around 30,000 people, and that 102 people had been evacuated over the last week.
Under fire since 2014, the town has been largely destroyed by shelling, but has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

China grapples with respiratory illness spike; WHO says no unusual pathogen found

China grapples with respiratory illness spike; WHO says no unusual pathogen found
Rueters
Rueters

SHANGHAI:China called for vigilance on Friday as a surge of respiratory illness hit schools and hospitals and the World Health Organization, which has asked the government for disease data, said no unusual or novel pathogens had been detected.
China is grappling with a spike in respiratory illnesses as it enters its first full winter season since it lifted strict COVID-19 restrictions in December, with cases among children appearing especially high in northern areas like Beijing and Liaoning province where hospitals are warning of long waits.
The State Council said influenza would peak this winter and spring and mycoplasma pneumoniae infection would continue to be high in some areas in future. It also warned of the risk of a rebound in COVID infections.
“All localities should strengthen information reporting on infectious diseases to ensure information is reported in a timely and accurate manner,” the State Council said in a statement.
The situation came into the spotlight this week when the WHO asked China for more information, citing a report by the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases (ProMED) on clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia in children.
Both China and the WHO have faced questions about the transparency of reporting on the earliest COVID-19 cases that emerged in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
On Thursday, the WHO said China had responded to its request and the data it provided suggested the cases were linked to the lifting of COVID curbs along with the circulation of known pathogens like mycoplasma pneumoniae, a common bacterial infection that typically affects children, which has circulated since May.
This month, authorities began issuing health adviseries and warning the public of long waits at crowded hospitals but they have not imposed measures like the ones during the COVID pandemic, such as masks or closing schools.
There has been no indication of any undue public alarm.
Bruce Thompson, head of the Melbourne School of Health Sciences at the University of Melbourne, said very preliminary data suggested there was nothing out of the ordinary.
“At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that it may be a new variant of COVID,” he said.
“One thing to note is that we can be reassured that the surveillance processes are working, which is a very good thing.”
Parents in Shanghai on Friday said they were not overly concerned about the wave of sickness, saying while it appeared to be more severe, they expected it to blow over soon.
“Colds happen all over the world,” said Emily Wu outside a children’s hospital. “I hope that people will not be biased because of the pandemic ... but look at this from a scientific perspective.”
Another mother, Feng Zixun, said she was making her eight-year-old son wear a mask and wash his hands more often but nothing much more.
“It’s not that bad, there are more children falling sick now but it’s mainly an issue of protection,” she said.

Afghan embassy in India announces ‘permanent closure’

Afghan embassy in India announces 'permanent closure'
AFP
  • Most foreign nations, including India, do not recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government, but acknowledge them as de facto authority
  • This has left many Afghan embassies and consulates in limbo, with diplomats appointed by former government refusing to cede control
AFP

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s embassy in India announced its “permanent closure” Friday, more than two years after the Taliban returned to power in Kabul following the collapse of the Western-backed government. 

Most foreign nations — including India — do not officially recognize Afghanistan’s Taliban government, but acknowledge them as the de facto ruling authority. 

This has left many Afghan embassies and consulates in limbo, with diplomats appointed by the former government refusing to cede control of embassy buildings and property to representatives chosen by the Taliban authorities. 

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi,” it said in a letter it posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

The Taliban authorities have full control of around a dozen Afghan embassies abroad — including in Pakistan, China, Turkiye and Iran. 

Others operate on a hybrid system, with the ambassador gone but embassy staff still carrying out routine consular work such as issuing visas and other documents. 

The letter said there were no diplomats left from the former government remaining in India, having all “safely reached third countries.” 

“The only individuals present in India are diplomats affiliated with the Taliban,” it said. 

It follows a statement last month that the embassy had suspended operations. 

“We acknowledge the limitations and concerns that govern the realm of realpolitik and the balancing act required at a difficult time in a geo-politically sensitive region,” the letter added. 

“Therefore, we firmly believe that the decision to close the mission in India at this stage and to transfer the custodial authority of the mission to the host country is in the best interests of Afghanistan.” 

New Delhi evacuated its entire mission from Kabul as the Taliban closed in on the Afghan capital in August 2021, but last year sent back a small team to reopen its sprawling embassy. 

Most foreign nations similarly withdrew diplomatic staff at the time and have not returned, although a handful of embassies — including Pakistan, China and Russia — never closed, and still have ambassadors in Kabul.

South Africa’s Pistorius in fresh parole bid decade after murder

South Africa's Pistorius in fresh parole bid decade after murder
AFP
  • Former Olympian to appear before a parole board at a correctional center outside Pretoria where he is currently detained
  • Board is to review the ex-athlete’s profile and decide whether he ‘is suitable or not for social reintegration’
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius could be granted early release from prison on Friday, a decade after he killed his girlfriend in a crime that gripped the world.
Pistorius, 37, is to appear before a parole board at a correctional center outside Pretoria where he is currently detained.
After a hearing, the board is to review the ex-athlete’s profile and decide whether he “is suitable or not for social reintegration,” the department of correctional services said.
It will be Pistorius’ second shot at parole in less than eight months.
He lost a first bid in March, when the board found he had not completed the minimum detention period required to be let out.
The Constitutional Court last month ruled that was a mistake, paving the way for a new hearing.
Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house.
Known worldwide as the “Blade Runner” for his carbon-fiber prosthetics, he was found guilty of murder and given a 13-year jail sentence in 2017 after a lengthy trial and several appeals.
He had pleaded not guilty and denied killing Steenkamp in a rage, saying he mistook her for a burglar.
As part of his rehabilitation, Pistorius met Steenkamp’s parents last year, in a process authorities said aims to ensure inmates “acknowledge the harm they have caused.”
But in March, Steenkamp’s parents opposed an early release, saying they did not believe the former sprinter told the truth about what happened and had not shown remorse.
“I don’t believe his story,” Steenkamp’s mother June said then.
Steenkamp’s father Barry died in September aged 80.
June Steenkamp will not attend the hearing on Friday, her lawyer Tania Koen told AFP, adding the process has been “emotionally very taxing” for her client.
A lawyer will read a victim impact statement on her behalf, Koen added, declining to comment on whether the widow will again oppose parole.
Offenders in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.
The board, normally made up of correctional services and community members, assesses whether an inmate has been rehabilitated or still poses a danger to society.
This will take into account the seriousness of the offense as well as Pistorius’ behavior behind bars.
“I fully trust that the parole board will apply their mind based on the information that’s placed before them,” Koen said, adding she did not believe the hearing would be “just a formality” with Pistorius set for an early release.
The panel would be different from the one that heard the case in March, she said.
Lawyers for Pistorius have said they hope that the delay caused by the mistake made in calculating the minimum detention period earlier this year will be taken into consideration and the ex-athlete be granted “an immediate release” on Friday.
Normally, it can take weeks before a prisoner who is granted parole is effectively discharged.
Release usually comes with some conditions, such as monitoring from authorities and duty to report to a community correction center.
If denied, the offender has the right to approach the courts for review.

14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers

14 meters to freedom: Final push to free Indian tunnel workers
AFP
  • Area outside the tunnel has been a flurry of activity, with rescue teams working and relatives gathering
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: Just a few meters of rock and earth separate Indian rescue teams from 41 workers who have been trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for nearly two weeks, officials said Friday, saying they were optimistic of success within hours.
After a series of rapid advances, hopes that the men’s freedom was imminent were dashed late Wednesday when the drilling machine powering through tons of rock and concrete ran into metal rods, but those have now been cleared.
Rescue teams have stretchers fitted with wheels ready to pull the exhausted men through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe — once it has been driven through the final section of rubble blocking their escape.
“We have to (drill) 14 meters further inside the tunnel,” Bhaskar Khulbe, a senior government official overseeing rescue efforts, told reporters on Friday.
“If everything goes well, we hope to reach them by today evening,” he said, adding that the “trapped workers are in good frame of mind.”
But a government statement has also noted that any timeline was “subject to change due to technical glitches, the challenging Himalayan terrain, and unforeseen emergencies.”
The area outside the tunnel has been a flurry of activity, with worried relatives gathering and rescue teams stopping to pray at a Hindu shrine erected at the entrance.
Ambulances are on standby and a field hospital has been prepared to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand caved in 13 days ago.
National Disaster Response Force chief Atul Karwal said his teams have been rehearsing how — once the steel pipe breaks through — they will bring the men out as quickly and safely as possible.
“The boys will go in first,” he said Thursday. “We have put wheels under the stretchers so that when we go in, we can get the people out one by one on the stretcher — we are prepared in every way.”
Rescue efforts have been hit with repeated delays caused by falling debris, fears of further cave-ins and drilling machine breakdowns.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Thursday the work was on a “war footing,” with a “team of doctors, ambulances, helicopters and a field hospital” set up.
Syed Ata Hasnain, a senior rescue official and retired general, said their efforts were “like battle.”
“Here, the land is your enemy,” he said Thursday. “Himalayan geology is the enemy... it is very challenging work.”
Experts have warned of the impact of extensive construction in Uttarakhand, large parts of which are prone to landslides.

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel

Drilling snag delays rescue of 41 men stuck in Indian tunnel
Reuters
  • The low-wage construction workers have been confined in 4.5km tunnel in Uttarakhand state since Nov. 12
  • Indian authorities have said the workers are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines
Reuters

SILKYARA, India: Hopes for the imminent rescue of 41 men trapped in a highway tunnel in the Indian Himalayas for nearly two weeks were foiled by a problem with the drilling equipment, an official said on Friday, but efforts to reach the workers should resume soon. 

The men, low-wage construction workers, have been confined in the 4.5-km (3-mile) tunnel in Uttarakhand state since it caved in early on Nov. 12. Authorities have said they are safe, with access to light, oxygen, food, water and medicines. 

Attempts to pull them out by drilling through the debris of rock, stones and metal and pushing through an evacuation pipe have been slowed by snags. 

Rescuers had hoped to finish the drilling late on Thursday but had to suspend it after the platform on which the auger drilling machine is fixed was damaged and needed to be repaired, Deepak Patil, who is heading the rescue operation, told Reuters. 

The last 10 meters (33 ft) of the 60-meter (197 ft) debris pile is left to be drilled through and work will resume once the platform is ready, he said. 

The collapsed tunnel is on the Char Dham pilgrimage route, one of the most ambitious projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. 

It aims to link four key Hindu pilgrimage sites with 890 km (550 miles) of two-lane road, at a cost of $1.5 billion. 

Following the collapse, the National Highways Authority of India will do a safety audit of 29 tunnels it is building, the government has said. 

