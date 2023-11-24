Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024

LONDON: The third Saudi Media Forum will be held from Feb. 19-21, 2024, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced on Wednesday.
Commemorating World Television Day, the three-day event will include a range of topics related to the sector’s growth and future, covering areas such as visual, audio, print and digital mediums.
The forum will also discuss the media’s role in society, politics and the economy on a global scale.
Dedicated to promoting growth in the Saudi media sector, the event explores the industry’s recent advancements in a fast-paced global environment.
SBA CEO Mohammed Al-Harthi said that the forum would include the Future of Media Exhibition, FOMEX, in its program.
FOMEX is the biggest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. It brings together art, technology and media.
Al-Harthi highlighted the significance of ensuring that the Saudi media aligns with the goal of fulfilling the government’s “ambitious national vision.”
He stressed the importance of establishing and reinforcing connections with both local and international media organizations, aiming to make a positive influence. Al-Harthi said that organizing similar gatherings would help to improve the standards of the media industry and enable it to keep up with the rapidly changing technologies in the field.
The third forum wraps up by presenting the winners of the “Saudi Media Forum Award,” which recognizes the valuable contributions of individuals to local and regional media.
The award covers six different categories: journalism; visual and auditory production; scientific production in the media field; digital media; innovation and leadership in the media field; and the media excellence award. These categories allow more people to participate in the nomination process and ensure that different media approaches are represented.