Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024

Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024
The three-day event will cover topics related to the sector’s growth. (Twitter/Sourced)
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024

Third Saudi Media Forum to be held in February 2024
  • Event seeks to promote growth in Saudi media sector and improve Kingdom’s media standing
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The third Saudi Media Forum will be held from Feb. 19-21, 2024, the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, SBA, announced on Wednesday.

Commemorating World Television Day, the three-day event will include a range of topics related to the sector’s growth and future, covering areas such as visual, audio, print and digital mediums.

The forum will also discuss the media’s role in society, politics and the economy on a global scale.

Dedicated to promoting growth in the Saudi media sector, the event explores the industry’s recent advancements in a fast-paced global environment.

SBA CEO Mohammed Al-Harthi said that the forum would include the Future of Media Exhibition, FOMEX, in its program.

FOMEX is the biggest exhibition of its kind in the Middle East. It brings together art, technology and media.

Al-Harthi highlighted the significance of ensuring that the Saudi media aligns with the goal of fulfilling the government’s “ambitious national vision.”

He stressed the importance of establishing and reinforcing connections with both local and international media organizations, aiming to make a positive influence. Al-Harthi said that organizing similar gatherings would help to improve the standards of the media industry and enable it to keep up with the rapidly changing technologies in the field.

The third forum wraps up by presenting the winners of the “Saudi Media Forum Award,” which recognizes the valuable contributions of individuals to local and regional media.

The award covers six different categories: journalism; visual and auditory production; scientific production in the media field; digital media; innovation and leadership in the media field; and the media excellence award. These categories allow more people to participate in the nomination process and ensure that different media approaches are represented.

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 

Harvard journal allegedly censors article holding Israel responsible for genocide 
  • Harvard Law Review rejected an essay written by Palestinian doctoral candidate Rabea Eghbariah after it was initially approved 
  • Essay would have been the first article by a Palestinian scholar to be published in the journal
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Editors of the renowned journal Harvard Law Review are under scrutiny for censorship following their decision not to publish an academic article claiming Israel committed genocide in Gaza after initially approving it.

Online chairs of the journal, which is run by the university’s student body, commissioned an essay from Rabea Eghbariah, a Palestinian doctoral candidate at Harvard Law School and a human rights lawyer.

After reviewing, fact-checking, and initially approving it, the essay titled “The Ongoing Nakba: Towards a Legal Framework for Palestine” was delayed and eventually rejected following an emergency meeting of editors.

The article argued that the happenings in Gaza, where Israel initiated a military operation and caused the death of over 14,000 Palestinians, aligned with the criteria of genocide according to a UN convention.

The article also advocated for an officially acknowledged offense of “nakba” (meaning “catastrophe”), the term used by Arabs to describe the expulsion of Palestinians from their homes during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

In an email to Eghbariah seen by The Intercept, which first broke the story, online chair Tascha Shahriari-Parsa called the move an “unprecedented decision.”

He wrote: “The discussion did not involve any substantive or technical aspects of your piece, rather, it revolved around concerns about editors who might oppose or be offended by the piece, as well as concerns that the piece might provoke a reaction from members of the public who might in turn harass, dox or otherwise attempt to intimidate our editors, staff and HLR leadership.”

In response, Eghabriah said that the decision amounted to “discrimination” and “outright censorship” and that it was “dangerous and alarming.”

In the emergency editors meeting, which ran for nearly six hours, over 100 editors voted anonymously on running the piece or not, with a strong majority voting against it.

Shahriari-Parsa and the other top online editor, Sabrina Ochoa, told The Intercept that they had never seen a piece face this level of scrutiny at the journal.

Other editors, who spoke to The Intercept on the condition of anonymity, echoed the sentiment.

One of them said that the fear of backlash was a critical factor in their personal decision to vote against the publication of the article. Another said that, based on research, Israeli scholars had been well represented in the magazine, but not Palestinians.

Eghbariah’s article was eventually published, earlier this week, by The Nation under the headline “The Harvard Law Review Refused to Run This Piece About Genocide in Gaza.”

The rejection was condemned by 25 editors in a statement, who said it was an unprecedented decision driven by fear.

“At a time when the Law Review was facing a public intimidation and harassment campaign, the journal’s leadership intervened to stop publication,” they wrote.

“The body of editors — none of whom are Palestinian — voted to sustain that decision. We are unaware of any other solicited piece that has been revoked by the Law Review in this way.”

In the published article, Eghbariah mentioned several scholars who contend that Israeli actions align with the legal criteria for genocide.

He added: “And yet, leading law schools and legal scholars in the United States still fashion their silence as impartiality and their denial as nuance. Is genocide really the crime of all crimes if it is committed by Western allies against non-Western people?”

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives

Snap introduces new content creator programs, initiatives
  • Upcoming features to include new monetization program, greater reach and relevance
  • Strategic move set to bolster creator economy in MENA region
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Snap Inc. has unveiled new programs and features in a strategic move expected to further bolster the creator economy in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The initiatives include innovative monetization options and enhanced reach and relevance on the platform.

Julie Bogaert, head of Talent Partnerships EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) at Snap Inc., spoke of the initiatives’ focus on empowering creators, fostering sustainable businesses, and expanding audience engagement.

Bogaert said the platform provides “unique reach, relevance, and revenue,” showcasing its commitment to supporting creators at every stage.

Among the new features is the introduction of a Stories revenue share program, targeting creators with a minimum of 50,000 followers, 25 million monthly Snap views, and a monthly minimum of 10 Stories.

Beta testing of this new monetization program yielded promising results, the company said, with content creators experiencing “a consistent source of revenue” which enabled them to “reinvest in producing exceptional content.”

Snap Inc. is also enhancing user reach and relevance.

Users aged 18 and above will now be able to post their own Public Story, facilitating direct interactions with their audience.

Additional features include the ability to save stories in profiles and increased discoverability through geolocation tags.

Creators will have more control over the platform, including the ability to choose who to reply to, and manage reactions.

These initiatives come as the MENA region witnesses a surge in success for publishers and established content creators on Snap Inc.

Spotlight, the platform’s user-generated content hub, experienced a 200 percent year-over-year increase in total time spent watching content.

The initiatives also coincide with the company’s growing global daily active users base, which has soared to 406 million, marking a 12 percent increase year over year.

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul

MBC announces plans to float 33.25 million shares on Tadawul
  • The Capital Market Authority approved the application, which amounts to 10 percent of MBC
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: MBC Group has announced further details of its offering on Thursday, stating that it will float 33.25 million shares on the Tadawul, Saudi Arabia’s official stock exchange.

The media conglomerate’s prospectus states that the current capital stands at $797.7 million, and that there are currently 299.25 million shares.

The company plans to issue 33.25 million new shares for the offering, which is 10 percent of MBC’s total capital after the offering.

The IPO was approved by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) earlier this week. The date for the IPO hasn’t been specified yet, but the approval is valid for six months.

“We are not entirely sure on the timing of it,” said Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group.

He added that the share price would evolve over the book-building process.

Currently, Al Istedamah Holding (IHC) owns a 60 percent stake and chairman Waleed Al-Ibrahim owns the remaining 40 percent of the company. The IPO would mean that IHC and Al-Ibrahim would together own 90 percent of the company.

“The two respective shareholders will be diluted in proportion to their shareholdings,” Barnett said.

He added that neither are selling any shares, and the money from the IPO would go into the company.

“Through the IPO, we aim to further grow our market position and audience reach, continue investing in our popular streaming platform, Shahid, and expand into promising entertainment verticals,” said Al-Ibrahim.

The move is in line with the company’s vision “to continue evolving as a global media and entertainment powerhouse” and “deepening our commitment to realizing Vision 2030 by supporting the growth and development of the media and entertainment sector,” he added.

The period for registering applications for participating categories and the process of building the order book begins on Nov. 30 and continues for 7 days, ending on Dec. 6.

The offering period begins on Dec. 14 and ends on Dec. 18.

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport
Updated 23 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport

‘Quality of Life’ podcast spotlights women in sport
  • 20-episode show features 1st Saudi women to be CrossFit trainer, Olympic rower, boxing coach
Updated 23 November 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Swedish podcast company Acast has partnered with Pineapple Productions and Raha Moharrak, the youngest Arab and first Saudi woman to climb Mount Everest, for its latest podcast “Quality of Life.”

As the first season draws to a close, the show has amassed listeners in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, Iraq, Oman, and Tunisia.

The podcast consists of episodes in both English and Arabic and shines a light on women in sport, particularly in the Middle East.

On the name, “Quality of Life,” Moharrak told Arab News: “It’s reflective of Vision 2030 and the changes that are happening in Saudi Arabia for all people, but particularly for women and for women in sport, and the episodes really reflect how the guests achieve quality of life; what they do day-to-day, how they look after themselves and do all the things they do.”

The first season features 20 episodes — half in Arabic and half in English — of varying lengths. The 10 full-length episodes are between 30 and 60 minutes long, while the 10 mini episodes last between five and 15 minutes.

The show features a diverse guest list including a female astronaut, the highest-paid female American footballer, the vice chair of the Saudi rowing association, and a Middle Eastern Instagram fitness coach, Moharrak said.

It also includes the first female Saudi CrossFit trainer, first female Saudi Olympic rower, and first female Saudi boxing coach.

“Firsts are happening, which is proof that opportunities are now here,” she added.

Moharrak has been widely celebrated for her achievements since she climbed Mount Everest in 2013. Now, with the podcast, she aims to “bring light to some of the incredible women in sport, in Saudi, the Middle East more generally, and internationally.”

She chose to do so through podcasting because she believed it was the “natural platform for long-form audio storytelling in 2023” and “allows for authentic, real, and incredible insights into the lives of people we may not otherwise know about in-depth.”

The format has been gaining popularity with podcast streaming increasing by more than 190 percent year-on-year from 2022 to 2023 on Spotify alone.

Acast’s managing director, Megan Davies, told Arab News: “Podcasting is the art of storytelling — a space where our collective human experiences gain a powerful voice.”

Her passion for podcasting “stems from the belief that extraordinary stories must always be told,” she said.

She added: “In this instance, the strength of women’s voices in ‘Quality of Life’ not only enrich and diversify our media landscape but also challenge historical limitations. Together, we’re reshaping the narrative of what’s achievable.”

‘Quality of Life’ is available on all major podcast platforms.

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters
Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV

Russian journalist killed by shrapnel from Ukrainian drone strike — state TV
  • Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound
Updated 23 November 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian war correspondent for state television died on Thursday from shrapnel wounds after a drone strike by Ukrainian armed forces in Russian-controlled southeastern Ukraine, state television said.
Russian investigators said Ukraine’s armed forces had struck a group of Russian journalists in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday with fragmentation shells and a drone.
Rossiya 24’s Boris Maksudov, 38, suffered a grave shrapnel wound and doctors were unable to save him.
“Boris Maksudov died on 11/23/2023 after being wounded in Zaporizhzhia,” state television said. “The day before, the film crew came under fire from the AFU” (Armed Forces of Ukraine).
The All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of Maksudov.
TASS footage filmed just moments after the attack showed Maksudov moaning on the ground before being carried toward transport.
“Boris Maksudov was hospitalized urgently but the injuries turned out to be fatal,” state television said.
Zaporizhzhia is one of four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed since it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Gareth Jones)

