War on Gaza
War on Gaza

'No more life there': Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

A Palestinian refugee walks with her children at a refugee center, in Salakovac, Bosnia, on Thursday. They are among 37 people who have arrived in Bosnia from Gaza in recent days. (AFP)
A Palestinian refugee walks with her children at a refugee center, in Salakovac, Bosnia, on Thursday. They are among 37 people who have arrived in Bosnia from Gaza in recent days. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
‘No more life there’: Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia

‘No more life there’: Gaza refugees start anew in Bosnia
  The couple, along with their infant daughter Dalila, followed the advice and fled before Sarajevo was encircled by Serb forces in a years-long war that saw around 100,000 killed in Bosnia
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP
SALAKOVAC: More than three decades after Palestinian Samir El-Barawy and his new Bosnian bride fled to Gaza to escape bloody fighting in Yugoslavia, the couple has been forced out again by war.
The flight back to Bosnia from his home in northern Gaza was filled with peril, and their house was hit by an airstrike just days after a Hamas onslaught across southern Israel triggered conflict anew.
“I left everything behind, but I’m alive,” the 59-year-old Palestinian said just days after arriving at a refugee center in Bosnia’s Salakovac.
El-Barawy said the strike on his home “was like an earthquake.”
Following the attack, El-Barawy and more than a dozen family members decided to move south along bombed-out roads littered with the dead.
“We saw corpses along the road, dead people in cars. Dogs were roaming around the corpses. There was a powerful smell,” said El-Barawy.
El-Barawy’s return to Bosnia marks a dramatic change in fortunes for his family.
The Palestinians arrived in Yugoslavia decades ago when the socialist federation welcomed students worldwide.
In 1991, he was studying in Sarajevo as war threatened to overrun Bosnia following an outbreak of fighting, first in Slovenia and then later in Croatia.
“It’s going to erupt here,” said his wife’s father as he encouraged them to leave.
The couple, along with their infant daughter Dalila, followed the advice and fled before Sarajevo was encircled by Serb forces in a years-long war that saw around 100,000 killed in Bosnia.
Despite perennial bouts of fighting amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the family prospered in Gaza.
El-Barawy ran a strawberry plantation just “500 meters from the Israeli border” and exported thousands of tons of fruit annually, including to European markets.
But El-Barawy admits that the life they once enjoyed in Gaza was gone forever.
“We decided never to go back there again. What’s left of my life, I want to live in peace. There is no more life there,” he said.
To date, 37 people have arrived in Bosnia from Gaza.
The group is part of a tiny trickle of foreign nationals and medical evacuees who have made it out of Gaza since the war erupted.
Despite the devastation, Ahmed Shahin hopes to return to Gaza and his home in Jabaliya once the war ends.
The 55-year-old pediatrician studied medicine in Bosnia in the 1990s, where he was granted the citizenship that paved the way for his evacuation from Gaza years later.
During the early days of the war in Gaza, he volunteered at the Indonesia hospital in the territory’s hard-hit north, where supplies began to run low almost immediately.
“There were no medicines, operations were done without anesthetic, amputations, and no water to wash or sterilize,” he said, saying at one point, he performed a cesarean section to save a baby after the mother was wounded and later died of a head injury.
As the war ground on, “the influx of corpses and wounded intensified,” he said.
Soon, he was no longer able to cope with the staggering loss of life and injuries.
Along with his wife, their three daughters, and their teenage son, they fled south, leaving behind the grave of another son who was killed by an air strike during an earlier conflict in 2014.
“The world is watching live the destruction of buildings full of children and women, watching the blood being spilled while it is still warm. And it does nothing,” said Shahin through tears.

 

  London has already released two tranches of aid: £10 million and £20 million last month
LONDON: The UK will double its humanitarian aid to Gaza with a further £30 million ($37.8 million) for Palestinian civilians affected by the conflict between Israel and Hamas, foreign minister David Cameron said Friday.
Cameron met Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday and planned discussions with Palestinian officials on Friday, for talks on how UK efforts can help alleviate the growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, his office said.
“I can announce new £30 million of funding which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions,” Cameron said in a statement.
“It is vital to protect civilians from harm, and we are urgently looking at all avenues to get aid into Gaza, including land, maritime and air routes.”
London has already released two tranches of aid: £10 million and £20 million last month.
Cameron will also discuss supporting the Palestinian Authority, “including through training and capacity building” and look toward a long-term political solution to the crisis.
His meetings come after the start of a four-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war, with hostages set to be released in exchange for prisoners in the first major reprieve in seven weeks of war that have claimed thousands of lives.
The two sides had agreed to silence guns and stop bombings from 7:00 am (0500 GMT) in a conflict that erupted after Hamas’s murderous raids into Israel on October 7, which Israel says killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 240 people hostage.
Israel’s retaliatory air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive have killed about 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
As part of the truce agreement, 13 women and children held hostage in Gaza are due to be freed at 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), followed by a number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, according to Qatari mediators.
Over the four days, at least 50 hostages are expected to be released, and in exchange, 150 Palestinians prisoners are expected to be released.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  A total of 25 Thai nationals were among the estimated 240 people taken hostage
  • A total of 25 Thai nationals were among the estimated 240 people taken hostage
BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said 12 Thai hostages kidnapped by Palestinian militants during Hamas’s October 7 raids into Israel were released on Friday, hours after a truce in the Israel-Hamas war began.
“It has been confirmed by the security side and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that 12 Thai hostages are already released,” he posted on X.
“Embassy officials are on their way to pick them up in another hour. Their names and details should be known. Please stay tuned.”
A total of 25 Thai nationals were among the estimated 240 people taken hostage by gunmen during last month’s wave of cross-border raids into Israel.
In the worst attack in Israel’s history, 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel has retaliated with a massive campaign of air, artillery and naval strikes alongside a ground offensive into Gaza, which is ruled by Hamas.
The Hamas government says the war has killed around 15,000 people, thousands of them children.
On Friday, a truce began following weeks of negotiations brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Under the agreement, a four-day pause in the fighting was set to see at least 50 hostages released from Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
Two Hamas sources told AFP on Friday that some of the hostages seized in the raids were on Friday handed over to the Red Cross for return to Israel, via Egypt.
Shortly after the Thai prime minister posted on X, a source close to Hamas confirmed to AFP that some Thai hostages had been freed, in addition to hostages released under the deal with Israel.
“Hamas made a gesture to also release some Thai foreigners,” the source close to the Islamist movement said.
Last week, a member of Thailand’s hostage release negotiation team said his government had been given assurances by Hamas that the kingdom’s nationals held hostage by the armed group were “safe.”
Earlier this month, the Thai foreign minister traveled to Qatar to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart over the Thai nationals’ release.
A source with knowledge of the truce negotiations told AFP “the release of 12 Thai citizens held hostage in Gaza comes following the Thai foreign minister’s visit to Qatar and mediation efforts by the Qataris and Egyptians.”
About 30,000 Thais were working in Israel, mostly in the agriculture sector, at the time of the October 7 attacks, according to the kingdom’s labor ministry.
Thirty-nine Thai citizens have been killed and 19 wounded in the war, with the kingdom evacuating more than 8,500 of its people, according to Bangkok’s foreign ministry.

Updated 24 November 2023
AFP
  The race to develop AI has heated up since the breakout launch of the ChatGPT generative chatbot last year
  • “I think you are well aware that some Western search engines, as well as some generative models, often work in a very selective, biased way,” Putin told an AI conference
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West had a “dangerous” monopoly over artificial intelligence and Russia needed to rival “biased” Western chatbots with its own technology.
The race to develop AI has heated up since the breakout launch of the ChatGPT generative chatbot last year, with Russia and China spending billions to rival the United States’ dominance in the field.
“I think you are well aware that some Western search engines, as well as some generative models, often work in a very selective, biased way,” Putin told an AI conference in Moscow.
“They do not take into account Russian culture, and sometimes simply ignore and cancel it... Many modern systems are trained on Western data for the Western market,” he said.
“The monopoliztic domination of such foreign creations in Russia is unacceptable, dangerous and inadmissible,” he said, urging Russia to be “ahead of the curve.”
Russia’s tech industry has reeled from Moscow’s ongoing military offensive in Ukraine.
Thousands of IT workers have fled to avoid military mobilization and Western sanctions have blocked access to computer parts.
Putin has repeatedly called for Moscow to end its dependence on Western technology and in September ordered his government to pour funding into developing supercomputers and AI research.
ChatGPT’s success sparked a rush among other tech firms and venture capitalists, with Google hurrying out its own chatbot and investors throwing cash into all manner of AI projects.
In April, Russia’s largest banking company Sber announced the launch of its own conversational artificial intelligence app called “Gigachat” but in test mode only.

Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters
  Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez said a permanent cease-fire was needed
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said during a visit to Rafah border crossing in Egypt that the current ceasefire in Gaza is not enough and that a permanent cease-fire was needed.
Combat between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters halted on Friday for the first time in seven weeks in a temporary truce ahead of the planned release of Israeli hostages held by the militants in exchange for jailed Palestinians.

Updated 24 November 2023
Reuters
  Over 700 migrants from Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan and other states recently entered Finland 
  Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, the Kremlin has denied the allegation 
HELSINKI: Finland has temporarily closed all but one of its eight passenger crossings to Russia in response to an unusually high inflow of migrants for which it the Nordic country accuses Moscow.
More than 700 migrants from nations such as Yemen, Afghanistan, Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria, have in the past couple of weeks entered Finland via Russia. Helsinki says Russia is funnelling migrants to the border, a charge the Kremlin has denied.
Having last week closed four border stations, Finland overnight closed all remaining passenger crossings except its northernmost one, Raja-Jooseppi located high north in the Arctic region, for a month.
Raja-Jooseppi opened its gates for traffic at 0800 GMT and will continue to accept asylum applications during its four daily opening hours, the Finnish Border Guard said.
No migrants arrived overnight outside opening hours, it added.
The Border Guard is stepping up patrolling along the length of its 1,340-kilometer (833-mile) frontier with Russia.
It will get additional resources for the task from the European Union’s border agency Frontex, which said on Thursday it would deploy 50 border guard officers and other staff to Finland along with equipment such as patrol cars to bolster control activities.

