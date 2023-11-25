You are here

  • Home
  • Casualties in Israel-Hamas war ‘too high,’ settler violence in West Bank completely unacceptable: UK’s Cameron
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Casualties in Israel-Hamas war ‘too high,’ settler violence in West Bank completely unacceptable: UK’s Cameron

Update Casualties in Israel-Hamas war ‘too high,’ settler violence in West Bank completely unacceptable: UK’s Cameron
David Cameron linked Isreali security to Palestinian security. (BBC/Screengrab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/68jbw

Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Casualties in Israel-Hamas war ‘too high,’ settler violence in West Bank completely unacceptable: UK’s Cameron

Casualties in Israel-Hamas war ‘too high,’ settler violence in West Bank completely unacceptable: UK’s Cameron
  • Israel “must act in a way that delivers its long-term security”: Cameron
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Friday that Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza had resulted in casualty figures that were “too high.”

The former British premier told Israeli leaders to respect international humanitarian law as they conduct a war that has so far killed more than 14,000 Gazans, mostly civilians.

“We are going to have a continuous dialogue with them and keep making these points about humanitarian law, about civilian casualties,” Cameron said, but stated that Israel had a right to defend itself and get their hostages back.

He also condemned the actions of Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

“People targeting and, on occasion, killing Palestinian civilians is completely unacceptable,” he told the BBC in Ramallah, adding those responsible need to be “arrested, prosecuted and imprisoned. These are crimes.”

On the issue of finding a long-term, durable solution to the security situation, Cameron emphasized that Palestinian security was integral to Israel’s security.

“There won’t be long-term safety and security and stability for Israel unless there is long-term safety, security and stability for the Palestinian people,” he said.

Israel “must act in a way that delivers its long-term security” and that would depend on “Palestinians living in peace and stability and security in this land at the same time.”

On Thursday, a 12-year-old boy died from injuries sustained from Israeli army fire in Beita, south of Nablus.

More than 3 million Palestinians live in the West Bank among 700,000 Jewish settlers. Israel’s illegal settlement expansion is a major impediment to peace and security in the Holy Land.

Palestinian health authorities said that 229 people have been killed in the West Bank by the Israeli army since Hamas attacked settlements near Gaza on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and resulting in 240 being taken hostage. Israel’s heavy-handed response has prompted calls for a cease-fire to prevent further civilian deaths. Israel has rejected these calls, saying the halt will impede the military’s mission to completely eradicate Hamas.

Cameron, who was recently appointed to office after years away from politics, met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

He urged Israel to get more aid into Gaza and make every effort to reduce civilian deaths.

The warring sides reached an agreement that came into effect on Friday, which will initiate a few days pause in fighting to enable hostages to be exchanged and more aid for civilians in Gaza.

On Friday, 13 Israelis were released, some with dual nationality, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino. Israel released 39 Palestinian women and children from jail.

Nearly 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including water and medical supplies entered through the Rafah crossing on Friday, the most since the start of current hostilities.

Topics: War on Gaza Isreal Hamas Palestine British Foreign Secretary David Cameron David Cameron

Iran hangs 17-year-old for murder: rights groups

Iran hangs 17-year-old for murder: rights groups
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran hangs 17-year-old for murder: rights groups

Iran hangs 17-year-old for murder: rights groups
  • Persian-language satellite TV channel Iran International also reported the execution, saying Azari was the only child in his family
  • Citing documents they had seen, both Hengaw and IHR said he was 16 years old at the time of the crime and 17 when executed
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Iran has executed a 17-year-old convicted of murder, two rights groups said on Saturday, expressing outrage that the Islamic republic continues to hang people for crimes committed as minors.
Hamidreza Azari was executed on Friday in prison in the eastern town of Sabzevar in Razavi Khorasan province, the Norway-based Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) groups said in separate statements.
Persian-language satellite TV channel Iran International also reported the execution, saying Azari was the only child in his family and despite his age had already a few years ago started working as a scrap worker.
Citing documents they had seen, both Hengaw and IHR said he was 16 years old at the time of the crime and 17 when executed. He had reportedly been sentenced to death for killing a man in a brawl in May.
The rights groups said the execution marked another violation by Iran of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which defines a child as any person under the age of 18.
“Iran is one of the few countries that sentences child-convicts to death and executes more juveniles than all other countries,” IHR said, adding that according to its data at least 68 minors have been executed in Iran since 2010.
IHR director Mahmood-Amiry Moghaddam added: “In Iran, if someone wants to get a driver’s license, they must be 18 years old, but 15 years old is enough to be executed.”
IHR said Iran’s latest penal code explicitly defined 15 as the age of criminal responsibility for boys.
The group said Iranian media had reported the execution of a person named as Hamidreza A. but falsely gave his age as 18 in a “deliberate attempt to evade accountability for violating international laws.”
Iran on Thursday also executed a man in his early 20s who was the eighth person to be hanged in a case related to months of nationwide protests that erupted in September 2022.
The protests were sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.
Campaigners say Iran is on a spree of executions unprecedented in recent years, seeking to intimidate the public in the wake of the protests.
According to IHR, at least 684 people have been executed this year in Iran, mainly on drugs-related and murder charges.

Topics: Iran Execution murder rights

Related

Iraqi security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide car bomb attack which took place early on July 3 in Karrada.
Middle-East
Iraq hangs 3 for Daesh-claimed blast that killed hundreds
Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy
Middle-East
Former Iranian politician executed in January was UK spy

Palestinians in Gaza use truce to pick through rubble of homes

Palestinians in Gaza use truce to pick through rubble of homes
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestinians in Gaza use truce to pick through rubble of homes

Palestinians in Gaza use truce to pick through rubble of homes
  • Thousands of Gaza residents are making that same difficult journey from communal shelters and makeshift encampments to discover what has become of their homes
  • The pause in the near-constant air and artillery strikes has offered a first chance to safely move around, take stock of the devastation, and seek access to aid imports
Updated 25 November 2023
Reuters

GAZA: After seven weeks of bombardment stopped in Gaza for a truce, Tahani Al-Najjar used the calm on Saturday to return to the ruins of her home, smashed by an Israeli air strike that she said killed seven of her family and forced her into a shelter.
More than 24 hours into the four-day pause in fighting, thousands of Gaza residents are making that same difficult journey from communal shelters and makeshift encampments to discover what has become of their homes.
“Where will we live? Where will we go? We are trying to collect bits of wood to build a tent to shelter us, but to no avail. There is nothing to shelter a family,” Najjar said, picking through the rubble and twisted metal of her house.
Najjar, a 58-year-old mother of five from Khan Younis in the south of the enclave, said Israel’s military had also levelled her house in two previous conflicts in 2008 and 2014.
She pulled several miraculously intact cups from the ruins, where a bicycle and dust-caked clothes lay amid the debris. “We will rebuild again,” she said.
For many of the 2.3 million people who live in the tiny Gaza Strip, the pause in the near-constant air and artillery strikes has offered a first chance to safely move around, take stock of the devastation, and seek access to aid imports.
At outdoor markets and aid depots, thousands of people stood queuing for some of the aid that began flowing into Gaza in larger quantities as part of the truce.
Since Hamas militants launched their unprecedented attack on Israeli towns on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, Israel’s response has been the bloodiest and most destructive offensive ever visited on the 40km-long (25 miles) Gaza enclave.

RESIDENTIAL DISTRICTS
Palestinian health officials in the Hamas-run territory say the bombardment has killed more than 14,000 people, 40 percent of them children, and levelled swathes of residential districts. They have said thousands more bodies may remain under the rubble, still unrecorded in official death tolls.
Israel’s military last month told all civilians to leave the north of the strip, where the fighting was heaviest, but it continued to bombard the south where hundreds of thousands fled and where Najjar’s home was located.
It has said civilians should not return to the north during the truce and many of those who fled south are now seeking information from those who stayed behind.
An accompanying blockade has meanwhile added to a humanitarian crisis with little electricity for hospitals, fresh water, fuel for ambulances or food and medicines.
In a street market in Khan Younis, where tomatoes, lemons, aubergines, peppers, onions and oranges sat in crates, Ayman Nofal said he was able to buy more vegetables than had been available before the truce and that they cost less.
“We hope the truce will continue and be permanent, not just four or five days. People cannot pay the cost of this war,” he said.
At a UN agency center in Khan Younis, people waited for cooking gas. Supplies had begun running short weeks ago and many people were cooking food over open fires fueled by scavenged wood salvaged from bomb sites.
Mohammed Ghandour had been waiting five hours to fill his cylindrical metal canister, after getting up at dawn in the school where he and his family shelter and making the long trip to the depot, but was still too late. “I’m now going home without gas,” he said.
However, at the Rafah crossing with Egypt, trucks could be seen early on Saturday moving slowly over the border and into Gaza bringing fresh supplies.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza strip displaced people Palestinians Truce

Related

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis video
Middle-East
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under truce, including 13 Israelis

Arab states condemn Geert Wilders’ Palestine comments

Arab states condemn Geert Wilders’ Palestine comments
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab states condemn Geert Wilders’ Palestine comments

Arab states condemn Geert Wilders’ Palestine comments
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Several Arab states condemned a statement by Dutch parliamentarian Geert Wilders calling for the displacement of the Palestinian people to Jordan.

The UAE, Bahrain and Yemen issued a condemnation, as well as the Arab League.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in the Netherlands said: “The UAE stands in full solidarity with brotherly Jordan, and stresses the importance of respecting its sovereignty. It also rejects any denial of the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.”

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry called for combating such ideas, expressing its full solidarity with Jordan.

The statement by Geert Wilders, the far-right Party for Freedom leader, came after he won a major victory in the Dutch elections.

Topics: War on Gaza Geert Wilders UAE Yemen Bahrain

Related

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
Middle-East
Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
Middle-East
Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
Updated 25 November 2023
AP
Follow

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered

Gaza ceasefire enters second day with more hostages to be exchanged and critical supplies delivered
  • During the four-day truce, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners
  • The UN said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume
Updated 25 November 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS: Hamas was expected to swap more of its hostages Saturday for prisoners held by Israel on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.
On the first day of the four-day ceasefire, Hamas released 24 of the about 240 hostages taken during its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison. Those freed from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals and citizen of the Philippines.
During the four days, Hamas is to release at least 50 Israeli hostages, and Israel 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Israel has said the truce can be extended an extra day for every additional 10 hostages freed — something United States President Joe Biden said he hoped would come to pass.
The start of the truce Friday morning brought the first quiet for 2.3 million Palestinians reeling and desperate from relentless Israeli bombardment that has killed thousands, driven three-quarters of the population from their homes and leveled residential areas. Rocketfire from Gaza militants into Israel went silent as well.
The United Nations said the pause enabled it to scale up the delivery of food, water, and medicine to the largest volume since the resumption of humanitarian aid convoys on Oct. 21. It was also able to deliver 129,000 liters (34,078 gallons) of fuel — just over 10 percent of the daily pre-war volume — as well as cooking gas, a first time since the war began.
In the southern city of Khan Yunis on Saturday, a long line of people with gas cans and other containers waited outside a filling station hoping to get some of the newly delivered fuel.
For the first time in over a month, aid reached northern Gaza, the focus of Israel’s ground offensive. A UN convoy delivered flour to two facilities sheltering people displaced by fighting.
The UN said it and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society were also able to evacuate 40 patients and family members from a hospital in Gaza City, where much of the fighting has taken place, to a hospital in Khan Yunis.
The relief brought by the ceasefire has been tempered, however, for both sides — among Israelis by the fact that not all hostages will be freed and among Palestinians by the brevity of the pause. The short truce leaves Gaza mired in humanitarian crisis and under the threat that fighting could soon resume.
Israel has vowed to resume its massive offensive once the truce ends. That has clouded hopes that the deal could eventually help wind down the conflict, which has fueled a surge of violence in the occupied West Bank and stirred fears of a wider conflagration across the Middle East.
First hostages freed
After nightfall Friday, a line of ambulances emerged from Gaza through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt carrying the freed hostages. The freed Israelis included nine women and four children 9 and under.
The released hostages were taken to three Israeli hospitals for observation. The Schneider Children’s Medical Center said it was treating eight Israelis — four children and four women — and that all appeared to be in good physical condition. The center said they were also receiving psychological treatment, adding that “these are sensitive moments” for the families.
At a plaza dubbed “Hostages Square” in Tel Aviv, a crowd of Israelis celebrated at the news.
Yael Adar spotted her mother, 85-year-old Yaffa Adar, in a TV newscast of the release and was cheered to see her walking. “That was a huge concern, what would happen to her health during these almost two months,” she told Israel’s Channel 12.
But Yael’s 38-year-old son, Tamir Adar, remained in captivity. Both were kidnapped on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz. “Everyone needs to come back. It’s happiness locked up in grief.”
The hostages included multiple generations. Nine-year-old Ohad Munder-Zichri was freed along with his mother, Keren Munder, and grandmother, Ruti Munder. The fourth-grader was abducted during a holiday visit to his grandparents at the kibbutz where about 80 people — nearly a quarter of all residents of the small community — are believed to have been taken from.
The plight of the hostages has raised anger among some families that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough to bring them home.
Hours later, 24 Palestinian women and 15 teenage boys held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem were freed. In the West Bank town of Beitunia, hundreds of Palestinians poured out of their homes to celebrate, honking horns and setting off fireworks that lit up the night sky.
The teenagers had been jailed for minor offenses like throwing stones. The women included several convicted of trying to stab Israeli soldiers, and others who had been arrested at checkpoints in the West Bank.
“As a Palestinian, my heart is broken for my brothers in Gaza, so I can’t really celebrate,” said Abdulqader Khatib, a UN worker whose 17-year-old son, Iyas, was freed. “But I am a father. And deep inside, I am very happy.”
Iyas had been taken into “administrative detention” in 2022 without charges or trial and based on secret evidence. Israel often holds detainees for months without charges. Most of those who are tried are put before military courts that almost never acquit defendants and often don’t follow due process, human rights groups say.
According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, an advocacy group, Israel is currently holding 7,200 Palestinians, including about 2,000 arrested since the start of the war.
A longer peace?
The war erupted when several thousand Hamas militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of hostages, including babies, women and older adults, as well as soldiers.
Majed Al-Ansari, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Qatar, said the hope is that momentum from the deal will lead to an end to the violence. Qatar served as a mediator along with the US and Egypt.
But hours before it came into effect, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops that their respite would be short and that the war would resume with intensity for at least two more months.
Netanyahu has also vowed to continue the war to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities, end its 16-year rule in Gaza and return all the hostages.
The Israeli offensive has killed more than 13,300 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza government. Women and minors have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead, though the latest number was not broken down. The figure does not include updated numbers from hospitals in the north, where communications have broken down.
The ministry says some 6,000 people have been reported missing, feared buried under rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants in its death tolls.
Israel says it has killed thousands of Hamas fighters, without presenting evidence for its count.

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank

Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank
  • Shtayyeh also called for Palestinians to be allowed to return freely to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Friday called for an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, news agency Wafa reported.

Shtayyeh made the remarks during a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho and Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon at his office in Ramallah.

“We want to stop the comprehensive aggression launched by the occupation forces against our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” Shtayyeh said, calling for Israel to be held responsible for opening all crossings to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza and not limiting the entry of aid through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.

He also called for Palestinians to be allowed to return freely to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip.

 

 

The prime minister said that the attacks of the occupation forces and extremist settlers in the West Bank must be stopped, stressing that there was an urgent need for international intervention to release Palestinian tax funds held by the occupation government.

Shtayyeh called for the forming an international front to recognize the Palestinian state, support its full membership in the UN, end the occupation and implement a two-state solution.

“There must be a comprehensive political solution in all Palestinian territories to end the occupation and preserve the unity of the Palestinian people and lands,” he said.

During a separate meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh urged British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to pressure Israel to stop its war against the Palestinian people and their land and money, and stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“We reject the forced displacement of our people,” he said, adding that this was an Israeli plan aimed at targeting civilians and pushing them south, by making life impossible in the besieged enclave through collective sanctions and blocking humanitarian aid.

“We reject the continuation of the Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of the buffer zone along the Gaza-Israel borders to run deeper into the territory.”

The prime minister highlighted the need to pressure Israel to open all crossings to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and to think of the postwar situation by creating conditions for a comprehensive political solution based on international law, UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

Shtayyeh also called on Cameron to support the Palestinian bid for full membership of the UN to achieve a two-state solution and warned of the seriousness of the situation in the West Bank due to the increasing attacks by Israeli settlers, and the violations of the army, including daily raids, killings, detentions and appropriation of land.

The prime minister urged Cameron to pressure Israel to transfer Palestinian tax funds in full and without any deductions, stressing that deducting more than 600 million shekels ($160 million) from the Palestinian Authority’s tax funds left the government unable to implement its obligations.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the UN Security Council to respond to the humanitarian appeal and stop the war, in light of the massive destruction and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe revealed by the cease-fire.

“Despite the restrictions and bans imposed by the occupation authorities on journalists and the media to hide the truth about the crimes, massacres and massive destruction they committed in the Gaza Strip and its north in particular, what has been published so far and in light of the truce reveals, even partially, the scale of the disaster, which occurred in the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombing of homes, towers, facilities and institutions of all kinds,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said the “unprecedented scale of the disaster and the human tragedy that citizens in the Gaza Strip are experiencing, whether those who remained in the north or were displaced to the center and south, represents a situation that has been imposed on them by the occupation forces ... who have left them without water, food, electricity, medicine, and fuel.”

The ministry called on the international community and all parties to quickly respond to the call, help protect them, and for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities to end the war, guarantee the return of the displaced, and provide all basic needs of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Topics: War on Gaza Mohammed Shtayyeh Palestine

Related

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Middle-East
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for recognition of Palestinian state
Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah
Middle-East
Israel summons Spanish, Belgian ambassadors following criticism during visit to Rafah

Latest updates

‘Little Asia’ to open in Jeddah on Thursday
‘Little Asia’ to open in Jeddah on Thursday
Third King Salman Royal Reserve Festival begins
Third King Salman Royal Reserve Festival begins
Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire
Filipinos take to streets to demand unconditional Gaza ceasefire
Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry
Polish citizen was among hostages released from Gaza, says foreign ministry
Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo
Militants with ties to Daesh kill at least 14 farmers in an attack in east Congo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.