Palestinian PM Shtayyeh calls for end to Israel’s aggression in Gaza, West Bank

LONDON: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Friday called for an end to Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, news agency Wafa reported.
Shtayyeh made the remarks during a meeting with Portuguese Foreign Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho and Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon at his office in Ramallah.
“We want to stop the comprehensive aggression launched by the occupation forces against our people in Gaza and the West Bank,” Shtayyeh said, calling for Israel to be held responsible for opening all crossings to bring humanitarian aid into Gaza and not limiting the entry of aid through the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
He also called for Palestinians to be allowed to return freely to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip.
The prime minister said that the attacks of the occupation forces and extremist settlers in the West Bank must be stopped, stressing that there was an urgent need for international intervention to release Palestinian tax funds held by the occupation government.
Shtayyeh called for the forming an international front to recognize the Palestinian state, support its full membership in the UN, end the occupation and implement a two-state solution.
“There must be a comprehensive political solution in all Palestinian territories to end the occupation and preserve the unity of the Palestinian people and lands,” he said.
During a separate meeting in Ramallah, Shtayyeh urged British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to pressure Israel to stop its war against the Palestinian people and their land and money, and stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip.
“We reject the forced displacement of our people,” he said, adding that this was an Israeli plan aimed at targeting civilians and pushing them south, by making life impossible in the besieged enclave through collective sanctions and blocking humanitarian aid.
“We reject the continuation of the Israeli military presence in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of the buffer zone along the Gaza-Israel borders to run deeper into the territory.”
The prime minister highlighted the need to pressure Israel to open all crossings to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, and to think of the postwar situation by creating conditions for a comprehensive political solution based on international law, UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.
Shtayyeh also called on Cameron to support the Palestinian bid for full membership of the UN to achieve a two-state solution and warned of the seriousness of the situation in the West Bank due to the increasing attacks by Israeli settlers, and the violations of the army, including daily raids, killings, detentions and appropriation of land.
The prime minister urged Cameron to pressure Israel to transfer Palestinian tax funds in full and without any deductions, stressing that deducting more than 600 million shekels ($160 million) from the Palestinian Authority’s tax funds left the government unable to implement its obligations.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates called on the UN Security Council to respond to the humanitarian appeal and stop the war, in light of the massive destruction and unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe revealed by the cease-fire.
“Despite the restrictions and bans imposed by the occupation authorities on journalists and the media to hide the truth about the crimes, massacres and massive destruction they committed in the Gaza Strip and its north in particular, what has been published so far and in light of the truce reveals, even partially, the scale of the disaster, which occurred in the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal bombing of homes, towers, facilities and institutions of all kinds,” the ministry said in a statement.
It said the “unprecedented scale of the disaster and the human tragedy that citizens in the Gaza Strip are experiencing, whether those who remained in the north or were displaced to the center and south, represents a situation that has been imposed on them by the occupation forces ... who have left them without water, food, electricity, medicine, and fuel.”
The ministry called on the international community and all parties to quickly respond to the call, help protect them, and for the UN Security Council to assume its responsibilities to end the war, guarantee the return of the displaced, and provide all basic needs of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
IDF soldier celebrates daughter’s 2nd birthday by detonating Gaza building
‘I dedicate this explosion to my daughter ‘princess Ayala’ on her birthday as she turns two today,’ IDF soldier heard saying in clip
Building was reportedly home to Palestinian family
BEIRUT: A clip which appears to show an Israeli Defense Force soldier celebrating his daughter’s second birthday by detonating a house in Gaza went viral across websites and social media on Saturday.
“I dedicate this explosion to my daughter ‘princess Ayala’ on her birthday as she turns two today,” the IDF soldier is heard saying in Hebrew in the 43-second undated, unverified video that was shared and posted thousands of times by Internet users.
Different media outlets, in Arabic and English, reported the soldier had obtained a permission from the Israeli army before he blew up a Palestinian family’s home, an entire building, in Gaza.
“I miss you,” he is also heard as telling his daughter.
In the video, several IDF servicemen are seen surrounding the unnamed soldier while he gives “directions” to detonate the building.
The clip shows more than four IDF members surrounding the soldier who knelt down to the ground, picked up a walkie talkie phone and said: “Here is the reception station … in 10 seconds.”
All the soldiers start the countdown in Hebrew, and when they reach zero, a loud blast is heard while the video shows a building being detonated in the background.
The footage has prompted condemnation and criticism online as it happened during the ongoing war between IDF and Hamas forces in the Gaza Strip.
An X user said: “While the pathetic shameless world watches helplessly! Criminals!”
Another wrote: “Israel is a terrorist state.”
As Israel and Hamas pause Gaza fighting, legal scholars grapple with question of genocide
Some legal scholars say there is even more evidence than before to hold Israel to account give the high death toll
Experts say genocide has a specific meaning in law which means it is applied differently to its use in public discourse
LONDON: Since Oct. 7, Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip has brought the inconsistencies of international law into sharp focus, with allegations of double standards and the contention of a two-tier system in global politics.
Central in this dispute is the claim that Israel’s seven-week bombardment of the Palestinian enclave, together with the crude comments made by several members of its governing establishment, form the basis of the world’s latest genocide.
During this period, more women and children have been reported killed in Gaza than the roughly 7,700 civilians documented as killed by US forces and their international allies in the entire first year of the 2003 Iraq invasion, according to Iraq Body Count, an independent British research group.
And in the battle to retake Mosul (2016-2017) from Daesh by Iraqi government forces with allied militias, an estimated total of 9,000 to 11,000 civilians died over a nine-month period, according to an Associated Press estimate.
Efforts to hold Israel guilty of genocide predate the latest conflagration. The National Lawyers Guild in 2014, the Russell Tribunal on Palestine also in 2014 and the Center for Constitutional Rights in 2016 described the siege of Gaza as a “slow-motion genocide.”
With the latest Israeli onslaught, a collective of over 800 international legal scholars have claimed that together with the pre-existing conditions there is even more evidence of genocide at play.
“Israel’s current military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, is unprecedented in scale and severity, and consequently in its ramifications for the population of Gaza,” stated the letter “Public Statement: Scholars Warn of Potential Genocide” posted on Twail Review.
To prove intent, the letter cited comments made on Oct. 10 by two high-ranking officers within the Israeli military sector.
Addressing Gaza residents, Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, the Israeli army coordinator of government activities in the territories, said: “Human animals must be treated as such. There will be no electricity, no water, only destruction. You wanted hell, you will get hell.”
On the same day, Daniel Hagari, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, stated that “the emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy.”
Some also point to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements that Israelis were united in their fight against Hamas, likening the group to an ancient tribe, the Amalek, which the Book of Samuel tells the Israelites to “attack … and totally destroy all that belongs to them.”
The list of public statements has only grown in the interim, with claims that the deputy speaker of the Israeli parliament called for the burning of Gaza on Nov. 17.
In a since-deleted tweet captured by other users of X, Nissim Vaturi, a far-right Likud Party member, said: “All of this preoccupation with whether or not there is internet in Gaza shows that we have learned nothing. We are too humane. Burn Gaza now no less!”
According to experts in genocide studies and international law, the issue is more nuanced, although this has not stopped a growing chorus joining calls to condemn Israel’s assault as a genocide.
The experts say the verdict is by no means unanimous and stress that the bar is “incredibly high” when it comes to proving genocide.
Ernesto Verdeja, associate professor of peace studies and global politics at the University of Notre Dame, told Arab News that defining what was happening in Gaza as genocide was complicated for a litany of reasons.
“The term is used differently in different contexts, which leads to some confusion and, consequently, deep bitterness and anger when there are disagreements,” he told Arab News.
“In public discourse, genocide is used to signify a great evil committed against civilians. Thus, defenders of Israel accuse Hamas, and sometimes all Palestinians, of genocide, while Palestinians and their defenders accuse Israel of the same crime and call Zionism genocidal.”
But in international law, genocide has a specific meaning and this in turn means it is applied differently to its use in public discourse, according to Verdeja.
This definition, contained in the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, states genocide is “any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
Acts include “killing members of the group, causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group, deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part, imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group, and/or forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.”
Verdeja said key to proving any claim is being able to show that the perpetrators were aiming for the “intentional destruction of a civilian group in whole or part.”
Ben Kiernan, director of the Cambodian Genocide Program, told Time magazine that Israel’s assault on Gaza “however indiscriminate … and despite the numerous civilian casualties” did not meet that “very high threshold” for the legal definition of genocide.
Concurring, David Simon, director of genocide studies at Yale University, said that Israel had been explicit in its desire to exterminate Hamas.
He also told Time that Israel had not been explicit in its intent to “destroy a religious, ethnic or racial group,” adding that while it may be possible to conclude Hamas or the Israel Defense Forces were guilty of acts of genocide, “it’s certainly not textbook.”
Amid the debate, the endeavors for justice are not abating, with three Palestinian human rights organizations attempting to bring Israel before the International Criminal Court.
Al-Haq, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights and the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights, represented by Emmanuel Daoud, attorney at the Paris Bar and the International Criminal Court, have filed a lawsuit with the ICC under claims of genocide.
The submission notes Israeli airstrikes, the siege, the forced displacement of Gaza’s population, the use of toxic gas, and the denial of necessities, such as food, water, fuel, and electricity.
Perhaps more important than the lawsuit filed, however, were the statements of Daoud, who also obtained an ICC arrest warrant against President Vladimir Putin after filing a lawsuit with the court against Russian leaders for their war crimes against Ukraine.
“Whether war crimes are committed in Ukraine or Palestine, the culprits should be held to account,” said Daoud, adding “there is no place for double standards in international justice.”
Echoing Daoud, M. Muhannad Ayyash, professor of sociology at Mount Royal University, drew stark comparisons between Western reactions to the killing of Israelis and reactions “or lack thereof” to the killing of Palestinians and its response to Russia’s war on Ukraine.
“We need to look at how Western governments have responded to the killing of Israeli civilians versus the killing of Palestinian civilians,” Ayyash wrote in The Conversation, an independent news website that publishes articles written by academics and researchers.
“For the Israeli state and victims, political, military, economic, cultural, and social institutions have fully mobilized to provide support. The same is entirely absent for the Palestinians. For the Palestinians, there are no evacuations.
“Aircraft carriers are not sent to provide military support. Mainstream political and cultural discourse does not humanize Palestinian life and mourn Palestinian death.”
That there is a perceived double standard is perhaps not surprising given that the genocide convention was negotiated and structured by powerful states in a way that many believe provided their leaders, contemporaneously and in the future, protection against charges of genocide.
Verdeja cautions that debate over genocide may be sucking oxygen from the more pressing issues, calling for sharper focus on pushing leaders to protect civilians and hold perpetrators accountable.
“In international law, there is no hierarchy between crimes against humanity, genocide, and war crimes. All are major violations of international law and so just because an actor is not committing genocide does not mean their actions are legal or otherwise justified,” he said.
“Unsurprisingly, it is easier to legally prove crimes against humanity and war crimes over genocide since the former do not require proving strict intentionality.”
Asked where he positioned himself in the debate, Verdeja said it is crucial to note genocide is not an event but rather a process that emerges over time as perpetrators find themselves in a position where their actions are insufficient to achieve their goals.
He is certain that both Hamas and Israel had committed crimes against humanity and war crimes but believes that Hamas, despite its leadership’s rhetoric, lacks the capacity for genocide.
As for Israel, he said it is “quite likely committing genocide.”
Hamas accuses Israel of not holding up its part of truce deal, delays hostage release
A Hamas official said Israel had not delivered agreed upon number of trucks to northern Gaza
Israeli general says his forces will immediately return to attack Gaza at the end of the ceasefire
GAZA: Hamas said Saturday that it was delaying the release of a second group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners until Israel complies with a truce agreement, in a bitter blow to relatives.
The Palestinian militant group’s armed wing said the issues of aid deliveries to the northern Gaza Strip and the selection criteria for prisoner releases were holding up the handover.
The unforeseen setback followed an initial exchange on Friday when Hamas released 13 Israelis, all of them women and children, hours after a four-day truce took effect in Gaza.
Ten Thais and one Filipino were also unexpectedly freed.
Israel in turn released 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons under an agreement that mandates exchanges at a ratio of three to one.
Israel on Saturday denied that it had violated the truce agreement and vowed to continue the war to eliminate Hamas when the pause in fighting ends.
“We will return immediately at the end of the cease-fire to attack Gaza,” Israeli chief of staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said.
“We will also do this in order to dismantle Hamas, also to create a great deal of pressure to return as quickly as possible and as many abductees as possible, every last one of them,” he added.
Hamas fighters snatched around 240 captives when they broke through Gaza’s militarised border with Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 Israelis and foreigners, according to Israeli authorities.
Following the deadliest attack in its history, Israel launched an air, artillery and naval bombardment alongside a ground offensive to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, according to the Hamas government in Gaza.
A video released by Hamas showed masked militants with rifles, wearing military fatigues and the green headband of the Islamist movement’s armed wing, handing hostages over to the Red Cross on Friday.
In a Tel Aviv suburb, people applauded and held up Israeli flags as helicopters flew in the freed captives.
At Israel’s Wolfson Medical Center, which received five elderly women hostages, Dr. Shoshi Goldner said “there was no one in the room that could hold his feelings and stop crying.”
“You are finally home in a safe place,” Goldner said.
“Today we are excited about the returnees, but I want us not to forget all those who have not yet returned,” Yael Adar, daughter-in-law of former hostage Yaffa Adar, 85, told Israel’s Ynet news website.
Hamas is expected to free a total of 50 hostages during the truce in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, under an agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
Egypt said that it had received positive feedback from both sides about the idea of extending the truce for a day or two and releasing more hostages and prisoners.
“It’s only a start, but so far it’s gone well,” US President Joe Biden told reporters, adding “the chances are real” for extending the truce.
Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for “a permanent cease-fire and a complete end to this aggression.”
Roongarun Wichanguen, sister of 33-year-old Thai hostage Vetoon Phoome, expressed joy and disbelief that he is coming home. She thought he had been killed by Hamas.
On a video call, “his face was very happy, and he seemed okay,” she said, adding he told her he “was taken care of very well. It looks like he just stayed in a house, not the tunnel.”
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, fireworks exploded and crowds filled the streets. The freed prisoners waved Palestinian and Hamas flags.
“I was just waiting for the day I would be released from prison so I could hug my mother like this,” said Rawan Abu Matar, who served eight years for attempting to stab an Israeli soldier.
In Israel, authorities asked the media to let the newly freed hostages reunite with loved ones in privacy.
Among those released was Hannah Katzir, 76, who according to her family uses a walking frame and needs medication.
Mothers and their children were also freed, including Doron Katz-Asher, 34, and her two young daughters.
In an emotional reunion at an Israeli hospital, nine-year-old Ohad ran to hug his father after he was released along with his mother and grandmother.
The pause in fighting in Gaza opened the way for more aid to Gazans struggling to survive with shortages of water and other essentials. Israel had placed Gaza under near-total siege.
Trucks carrying supplies including fuel, food and medicines began moving into Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt on Friday, and more entered on Saturday.
In Rafah, many waited to fill gas canisters for cooking. “All the people are hoping and ready for it to make their lives easier,” said one resident, Ezzeddine Abu Omeira.
The UN estimates that 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the fighting.
Since the truce, thousands have been returning to what is left of their homes.
“We are civilians,” said Mahmud Masood, standing in front of flattened buildings in Jabalia, northern Gaza. “Why have they destroyed our houses?“
A woman sat on top of a mound of debris with her head in her hands, crying.
In southern Gaza, AFPTV drone images showed people walking or riding in donkey carts along paths cleared through piles of rubble.
Despite warnings from Israel not to return to northern Gaza, some tried to do so.
The Hamas-run health ministry said seven people were wounded on Saturday when Israeli soldiers opened fire to discourage people from making the journey.
The Israeli army said early Saturday that it downed a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon toward an Israeli drone. In response, the army said Israeli warplanes also struck infrastructure of Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group allied with Hamas, both of which are backed by Iran.
But after weeks of intensifying cross-border fire, Hezbollah has not claimed any attacks on Israel since the truce came into effect.
Houthi-held teacher’s union leader in coma in Sanaa
Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim moved from prison to hospital as health deteriorates
Houthis ‘were serious about killing Al-Kumaim and fabricating charges against him for demanding public salaries,’ relative says
Updated 25 November 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The head of a prominent Yemeni teachers’ union has been transferred from prison to hospital in Sanaa. Yemeni government officials and rights groups blame Abu Zaid Al-Kumaim’s Houthi captors for his deteriorating health, claiming they tortured him and refused to give him access to necessary medication.
Al-Kumaim, the head of the Teachers’ Club, has been moved from a Houthi-held jail and is currently in a “complete” coma in Al-Kuwait hospital.
Al-Kumaim was kidnapped by the Houthis in October for demanding that the Houthis pay thousands of teachers who had not received their salary for eight years, as well as urging instructors to boycott school until their wages had been paid.
The Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties reported on Friday that Al-Kumaim’s condition had significantly deteriorated over the past five days, leaving him in a coma.
A relative of his who spoke to the organization said that Al-Kumaim told his family before falling into the coma that the Houthis were serious about killing him and fabricating charges against him for demanding public salaries.
“We demand that the Houthi group immediately and unconditionally free Al-Kumaim and the union leaders, and we emphasize that the organization’s adherence to legal standards is contradicted by such instances,” SAM said in a statement.
Public pressure on the Houthis to pay public employees has been growing for more than a year now, as reports show that the Houthis have accrued billions of Yemeni riyals in revenue from Hodeidah ports as the Yemeni government allowed dozens of fuel and goods ships to dock there under a UN-brokered truce.
Thousands of teachers have gone on strike in Yemen in recent months to pressure the Houthis to pay their wages. The Houthis responded by kidnapping union leaders and firing those who went on strike.
News of Al-Kumaim’s deteriorating health has generated anger and demands for his release in Yemen. Rights advocates fear that Al-Kumaim may meet the same fate as scores of captives who have died as a result of abuse and neglect in Houthi detention facilities recently.
Ahmed Nagi Al-Nabhani, a Sanaa-based activist, said Al-Kumaim suffers from diabetes and that his Houthi captors had “harshly” mistreated him and denied him medication.
He claimed the Houthis refused to release Al-Kumaim despite receiving an order to do so from the militia’s attorney general.
“Have you discovered any reason in all man-made and divine rules for ignoring health treatment for a diabetic citizen in prison?” Al-Nabhani asked in a Facebook post.
Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani has said that Houthi captors at the prison where Al-Kumaim was being held had subjected him to psychological and physical abuse, denied him sleep and health care, and refused to give him medicine, causing him to fall into a coma.
“This heinous crime is not the first and will not be the last,” the minister said on social-media platform X.
Iran says it helped broker release of Thais held in Gaza
On Friday, Hamas unexpectedly released 10 Thais and a Filipino
“The issue of Thai prisoners was jointly pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told the official IRNA news agency
Updated 25 November 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iran said Saturday it helped broker the surprise release of Thai nationals who had been held by Palestinian militants in war-ravaged Gaza since their shock attack on Israel last month.
On Friday, Hamas unexpectedly released 10 Thais and a Filipino, along with the 13 Israeli women and children that were part of a temporary truce deal with Israel.
Israel in turn freed 39 Palestinian women and children from its prisons.
“The issue of Thai prisoners was jointly pursued by the Islamic Republic of Iran and Qatar,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told the official IRNA news agency.
The releases took place as a temporary truce paused fighting in Gaza for the first time since October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked southern Israel, killing at least 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking 240 more hostage, according to Israeli figures.
Israel has responded with a withering bombing campaign on Gaza, that has killed more than 15,000 people, most of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run government.
“A list of names of these prisoners was given to Hamas officials to review and assist with the issue from a humanitarian perspective,” Kanani added.
The Thai foreign ministry confirmed the releases on Saturday, saying the 10 individuals — nine men and one woman — had been taken to Israel via Egypt.
It added that roughly 20 Thais are among the estimated 215 people still held hostage in Gaza.
During the four-day truce, Hamas is expected to free a total of 50 Israeli hostages, some of them dual nationals, in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, under an agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States.
On Thursday, Kanani welcomed the temporary truce as “the first step in the path of completely stopping war crimes committed... by the Zionist regime against Palestinian people.”
Iran, which supports Hamas financially and militarily, has hailed the October 7 attacks as a “success” but denied any direct involvement.
Tehran has made support for the Palestinian cause a centerpiece of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic revolution.