Jessica Chastain shines at Marrakech International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain shines at Marrakech International Film Festival
Jessica Chastain wore a shimmering silver tasseled jump suit. (Getty Images)
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News / AP
Jessica Chastain shines at Marrakech International Film Festival

Jessica Chastain shines at Marrakech International Film Festival
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News / AP
DUBAI: US actress and producer Jessica Chastain turned heads at the 20th Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco this week. 

The star, who is the president of the jury, attended the event wearing a shimmering silver tasseled jump suit from Armani Prive’s fall 2021 couture collection. 

Chastain was joined on stage by jury members — Iranian actress Zar Amir, French actress and comedian Camille Cottin, Australian actor and director Joel Edgerton, British director Joanna Hogg, US director Dee Rees, Swedish filmmaker Tarik Saleh and Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard.

During her speech on the festival’s opening night, Chastain said: “In the weeks leading up to the festival, we were not sure that we would even be able to be here,” referring to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.  

“The world we share is shattered and devoured,” she said. “Throughout history, art has been used as an accessible tool for communication, raising awareness about social issues and affecting positive change.”

Surrounded by red carpet crowds and flashing camera lights, others agreed.

“We know what’s happening and don’t forget it,” said Melita Toscan du Plantier, director of the Marrakech International Film Festival. “But heart is important. Heart is a weapon against obscurity and against conflict. We’re here to talk about heart, show movies and talk about directors from this region.”

Organizers said that they looked forward to showcasing cinema from Morocco, the Middle East and Africa. Throughout the week, they plan to honor Moroccan director Faouzi Bensaidi, and workshop films from throughout the region in a developmental program presided over by director Martin Scorsese.

The festival opened on Friday with Richard Linklater’s action-comedy “Hit Man.” 

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen was honored with a career achievement award for his films including “Another Round,” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Casino Royale,” in which he played a Bond villain.

The festival is expected to feature more than 70 additional films, including Michel Franco’s “Memory,” starring Chastain, and Matteo Garrone’s Italian immigration drama “Io Capitano.”

The Marrakech International Film Festival, along with Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival that is scheduled to open next week, are taking place as protests sweep North Africa and the Middle East, including Morocco, over the war in Gaza. 

The festival is scheduled to run through to Dec. 2.

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 

Chris Brown wows fans at Abu Dhabi concert 
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: R&B singer Chris Brown wowed fans on Friday at his debut concert in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Park. 

The concert was on the second night of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Grammy-winning artist and renowned “King of R&B” took to the stage to treat Breezy fans to nostalgic hits such as “Forever” and “Beautiful People,” as well as his new song, “Sensational.” 

Brown executed his popular dance moves with his dance crew, captivating the audience with talent and energy.

Canadian singer Shania Twain will perform on Saturday and world-renowned rock band Foo Fighters will hit the stage on Sunday. 

American singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto performed on Thursday, launching the highly anticipated four-day music event.

'Goodbye Julia' wins big at Leeds International Film Festival

‘Goodbye Julia’ wins big at Leeds International Film Festival
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News
‘Goodbye Julia’ wins big at Leeds International Film Festival

‘Goodbye Julia’ wins big at Leeds International Film Festival
Updated 25 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Sudanese movie “Goodbye Julia,” by filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani, this week won the Audience Award for best fiction feature at the Leeds International Film Festival in the UK.

The film follows two women from the north and south of Sudan respectively — Mona, a retired singer racked with guilt for causing a man’s death, and another, Julia, the man’s widow. Mona offers Julia — who doesn’t know about Mona’s involvement in her late husband’s death — a job as her maid to atone for her misdeeds, against the wishes of her husband Akram, who is open in his resentment of southerners.

In May, the Saudi-backed movie won the first-ever Freedom Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This week, the director announced on Instagram that the movie will have a US tour. On Nov. 27 it will screen in Washington, on Nov. 29 in New Jersey, on Nov. 30 in New York and on Dec. 1 in Massachusetts.

“I will be present at the following screenings for a discussion/Q&A after every show,” he wrote.

Dubai's Soul Kitchen explores Arab migration through installations by acclaimed artists

Dubai’s Soul Kitchen explores Arab migration through installations by acclaimed artists
Updated 25 November 2023
Dalal Awienat
Dubai’s Soul Kitchen explores Arab migration through installations by acclaimed artists

Dubai’s Soul Kitchen explores Arab migration through installations by acclaimed artists
Updated 25 November 2023
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: Dubai-based restaurant Soul Kitchen is reflecting on the modern and historical patterns of Arab migration through a series of art installations.

The exhibits include one work by Lebanese artist Rumi Dalle, known for collaborating with luxury brands such as Hermes, Boghossian, and Iwan Maktabi.

Other artists involved in the project include prominent German rug artist Jan Kath and Lebanese Armenian designer Karen Chekerdjian.

With three installations, the restaurant aims to pay tribute to the migration experience of Arabs who relocated to South America during the 19th century and those still migrating around the world.

The first installation is titled “Migrating Birds” and was designed by the restaurant’s co-founder, Tala Mortada, and creative director, Hamza Mekdad. The piece narrates the journey of people leaving their Levantine homes in pursuit of safety and a sense of belonging.

With three installations, the restaurant aims to pay tribute to the migration experience of Arabs who relocated to South America during the 19th century and those still migrating around the world. (Supplied)

Mortada told Arab News: “The idea of the installation is to tell the story of the last hundreds of years of people endlessly having to leave their homes in the Levant in search for inspiration, safety, and a feeling of home.”

After the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, Mortada had to take her brand, Factory People, and relocate to Dubai.

She said: “It almost felt like a premonition, because of the history of our parents and ancestors always having to leave our countries in search for safety and having to make life make sense outside our home.”

Drawing parallels from her personal experiences, Mortada knew there was a story she had to tell.

“When we came to Dubai this was our feeling, and the only way we could feel at home again was to create something that gives an ode to our story.

“Which is why we are curating exhibitions in the space for like-minded artists to showcase their work and highlight the beauty that comes out from migration,” she added.

Dalle’s “Feathers of Migration” features 150 man-made feathers that hang from the ceiling, representing the artist’s journey from Beirut to Dubai.

“As the artisans come together, a beautiful metaphor of silk and steel is created highlighting the contrast in material and process,” Dalle told Arab News. (Supplied)

“Amidst a struggling Lebanon, Dubai became its second home ... a home for a bird of different feathers that despite its differences, it was able to flock and groove with the other birds in the city. This jackdaw of unique feathers is surely of an added value.

“It brings me to think of Dubai and how its immigrants stand at the core of its structure as they bring with them a piece of their home.

“The installation is created with threads of silk and threads of steel welded together, creating the masculine and the feminine energy of the installation.

“As the artisans come together, a beautiful metaphor of silk and steel is created highlighting the contrast in material and process,” Dalle told Arab News.

Flowers on Toast brunch features Latin American inspired dishes like wagyu kafta. (Supplied) 

A walk-through gallery is the final installation. Located at the entrance of the restaurant, the walkway features a starry carpet by Kath and a piece on the walls called “Over the Forest” by Chekerdjian.

In addition to the inspired decor and art installations, Soul Kitchen has introduced a new Saturday brunch menu titled Flowers on Toast that explores the same theme of Arab migration. It is inspired by the Arab diaspora throughout Latin America and features fusion dishes like wagyu kafta, tamarind lamb chops, and mushroom kebabs.

Topics: Soul Kitchen Dubai Lebanon

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 

Black Eyed Peas to perform in Riyadh in December 
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US group Black Eyes Peas are set to perform at MDLBEAST’s Soundstorm festival in Riyadh this year.   

The Grammy Award-winning trio, made up of will.i.am, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, will hit the stage on Dec. 14. 

The group will also be joined by Chris Brown who will meet his fans in Riyadh on Dec. 15 at the three-day festival. 

Some of the Arab artists performing at the event include Elissa, Mahmoud El-Esseily, Hakeem, Majid Al-Mohandis, Mohamed Ramadan, Rabeh Saqr, Dalia Mubarak, Ahmed Saad, Nancy Ajram, Ramy Sabra, Ruby and Hamid El-Shari. 

This is not Black Eyes Peas’ only concert in the region in December. 

They are also performing at the sixth edition of the UAE’s Mother of the Nation festival in Abu Dhabi, on Dec. 13 at the Corniche. 

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News
Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival

Movies featured in competition at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Updated 24 November 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Here is our rundown of all the movies featured in competition at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival, which begins Nov. 30 . 

‘Norah’ 

Director: Tawfik Alzaidi 

Starring: Maria Bahrawi, Yaqoub Alfarhan 

The Saudi filmmaker’s debut feature was shot in AlUla and makes full use of its stunning setting. It is set in 1996 and follows Nader, a teacher in a rural town who once harbored dreams of becoming an artist, as he mentors a talented teen, Norah, and tries to convince her that the restrictions she faces may one day be gone, and she will be free to express her creativity. Sixteen-year-old Bahrawi, who plays the title role, was cast just two weeks before filming in her first real acting job after an exhaustive search. “When we auditioned, she had basically zero confidence, because she’d just been rejected for another role on the basis that she ‘couldn’t act,’” Alzaidi told Arab News in a recent interview. “But I saw Norah’s spirit in her. She understood what it was like to want something more and to not be sure if she would get it.” 

‘Mandoob’ 

Director: Ali Kalthami 

Starring: Mohammed Aldokhei, Hajar Alshammari, Mohammed Alttowayan 

In his film about a man in desperate need of money who becomes a delivery driver and steals illegal items from bootleggers to sell himself, Kalthami aimed to celebrate his hometown of Riyadh in as honest a way as possible. That meant not shying away from its less-glossy parts. 

“Usually, when you see this city, it’s in commercials that only want to show you the beauty of Riyadh, but it’s a beauty without tension, so it’s missing truth,” Kalthami told Arab News in September. “Our aim was for every shot, every location, to reflect the emotional journey of Fahad, and at the same time show the history of this city — both its past and future (are) strikingly present with every turn of his wheel.” 

‘Inshallah A Boy’

Director: Amjad Al-Rasheed 

Starring: Mouna Hawa, Haitam Omari, Yumna Marwan 

Al-Rasheed’s debut feature was the first Jordanian film ever to screen at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. It tells the tale of recently widowed Nawal, a nurse living in a low-income neighborhood in East Amman with her daughter Nora. The only property her late husband Adnan left behind was a truck, which his brother Rifqi insists on selling so he can reclaim some of the money Adnan owed him. To stall Rifqi’s demands for recompense, Nawal claims she is pregnant, knowing that if she were to have a son then Rifqi would have no claim on Adnan’s estate, including the apartment she lives in.  

In an interview with Arab News shortly after the film screened at Cannes, Al-Rasheed stressed that he wanted the film to be an “authentic and accurate” portrayal of certain aspects of Jordanian society, but that it is not a commentary on all of that society, adding that he was not generalizing, but telling a specific story. “If half of our society is crippled because of oppression and inequality, then how can this society develop?” he said. 

“We need to understand each other in order to evolve as a society. I don’t believe that cinema — or art in general — has a responsibility to change the world around us, so I’m not trying to change anything with my movie,” he added. “I’m trying to open conversations.” 

‘In Flames’ 

Director: Zarrar Kahn 

Starring: Ramesha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Mohammad Ali Hashmi 

The Pakistani-Canadian director’s debut feature is a horror film with parallels to “Inshallah A Boy.” After the death of the family patriarch, a mother and her daughter are beset by malevolent forces, in a thinly veiled commentary on the male-dominated society in which they live. “A lot of it is about the mother’s dilemmas and the daughter’s traumas,” Mazhar (who plays the mother) told Arab News in May, after the film screened in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight. 

‘Backstage’  

Directors: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Khalil Benkirane 

Starring: Afef Ben Mahmoud, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Hajiba Fahmy 

The Tunisian husband-and-wife directorial duo’s debut feature centers on a contemporary dance troupe. On the eve of their tour’s final performance in Marrakesh, one of their star performers, Aida, is injured (probably deliberately) by her partner Hedi. The troupe head off together on their bus to find a doctor, but an accident means they end up walking through the forest at night — a trek on which several secrets are revealed as the dancers get to know each other better. 

‘Sunday’ 

Director: Shokir Kholikov 

Starring: Abdurakhmon Yusufaliev, Roza Piyazova 

The Uzbekistan-based director’s award-winning first feature is the story of a generational struggle between an elderly couple living in a rural village and their two sons, the youngest of whom has moved abroad while the eldest remains living nearby. 

‘Evil Does Not Exist’ 

Director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi 

Starring: Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka 

Hamaguchi’s eco-fable is set in a beautiful forest where single father Takumi lives with his young daughter Hana. But their peaceful existence is threatened when a Tokyo-based company decides to set up a glamping site for city dwellers, which will have severe consequences for the local environment. 

‘Dear Jassi’ 

Director: Tarsem Singh 

Starring: Pavia Sidhu, Yugam Sood, Gourav Sharma 

Movie based on the life of Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu, the Punjabi-Canadian woman who was kidnapped, tortured and murdered at the demand of her mother and uncle after they took exception to her choice of husband, a rickshaw driver she met in the Punjab state of India while on holiday from her wealthy family’s home in Canada. 

‘Tiger Stripes’ 

Director: Amanda Nell Eu 

Starring: Zafreen Zairizal, Deena Ezral, Piqa 

Malaysia’s entry for the next Oscars, Eu’s directorial debut is a body horror film that centers on Zaffan, an 11-year-old girl going through puberty who starts to experience extraordinary physical changes. “Tiger Stripes” won the Critics’ Week Grand Prize at Cannes this year. 

‘Six Feet Over’ 

Director: Karim Bensalah 

Starring: Hamza Meziani, Kader Affak, Souad Arsane 

This Algerian-French drama tells the story of Sofiane, an Algerian student in Lyon whose visa has been revoked, meaning he lives in fear of deportation. To (hopefully) legalize his status, he takes a job in a Muslim funeral home, where he finds himself developing a greater connection to his Arab roots.  

‘Hiding Saddam Hussein’ 

Director: Halkawt Mustafa 

Starring: Alaa Namiq 

The Norwegian-Kurdish filmmaker has picked an enthralling topic for his latest documentary; its subject is Alaa Namiq, the farmer who, for more than 200 days in 2003, hid the world’s most wanted man, deposed president of Iraq Saddam Hussein, from his many pursuers by keeping him in a hole on his land. 

‘Behind The Mountains’ 

Director: Mohamed Ben Attia 

Starring: Majd Mastoura, Walid Bouchhioua, Samer Bisharat 

Ben Attia’s dramatic tale of Rafik — a man just released from four years in prison for vandalizing his office and desperate to reconnect with his young son Yassine — embraces magical realism and fantasy. Rafik takes Yassine out of school and into the mountains. We learn that Rafik believes he can fly. The audience, meanwhile, is left wondering if maybe he can. 

‘The Teacher’ 

Director: Farah Nabulsi 

Starring: Saleh Bakri, Mohamed Abdel Rahman 

The Palestinian director’s feature debut follows both a Palestinian schoolteacher grieving the loss of his child and an American couple trying to rescue their son, an Israeli soldier who has been kidnapped by a resistance group. “This is a story that challenges stereotypes and lends some kind of insight into the lives and struggles of those people whose voices are often excluded or misrepresented,” Nabulsi told Arab News in September.  

‘Omen’

Director: Baloji 

Starring: Marc Zinga, Lucie Debay, Eliane Umuhire 

This drama from the Belgian-Congolese director (and hip-hop artist) Baloji tells the story of Koffi, a young man who was born in Congo but rejected by his mother, who believed him to be a sorcerer. His return to his homeland from Europe (along with his pregnant white girlfriend) is not the happy reunion Koffi had hoped for. 

‘Dalma’ 

Director: Humaid Alsuwaidi 

Starring: Hira Mahmood, Rashed Hasan, Osman Aboubakr 

The Emirati director’s latest feature is set on the titular island in the Arabian Gulf. Emirati woman Dana inherits a run-down house there from her late father. She revamps the place and starts renting it out to tourists, a decision that sets her at odds with many of the island’s residents. 

‘Roxana’ 

Director: Parviz Shahbazi 

Starring: Mahsa Akbarabadi, Yasna Mirtahmasb 

The veteran Iranian filmmakers latest feature focuses on Fred, a 23-year-old drifting aimlessly through life, unemployed and wasting what little money he can get his hands on on gambling. Even his own mother asks the police to take him away. But a chance meeting with Roxana — a talented and driven young woman — leaves Fred thinking he can turn his life around.  

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival

