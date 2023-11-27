Israel and Hamas raised concerns over lists of those set to be released Monday – official

DUBAI: Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have raised concerns over the lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners set to be released on Monday, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters.
The official added that Qatari mediators are working with Israel and Hamas to resolve issues and avoid delays.
“There is a slight issue with today’s lists. The Qataris are working with both sides to resolve it and avoid delays,” the official said.
In the previous three days of the truce Israel submitted the names of Palestinian women and teenagers it would release from jail and Hamas would submit the names of Israeli civilian hostages it would release at least 12 hours ahead of the release.
The four-day truce is set to expire on Tuesday contingent upon the transfer of 50 hostages held by Hamas
LONDON: The truce in Gaza is unlikely to last much longer than Tuesday, with signs on Sunday that Israel was preparing to resume its air and ground offensive, The Guardian reported.
The four-day truce, which the Israel Defense Forces described as an “operational pause,” is set to expire on Tuesday contingent upon the transfer of 50 hostages held by Hamas. The agreement is extendable by a day for every 10 hostages released by the militant group.
“I can’t see the truce lasting more than a week,” Miri Eisin, a former Israeli military intelligence specialist who runs the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, told The Guardian.
Eisin said the IDF wanted to dismantle Hamas’ military capability and that “the only way to do that is through a systematic and careful ground operation.”
On Monday morning, IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi told Israeli soldiers: “I saw reflected in your eyes the magnitude of the moment, the fighting spirit and determination to achieve all the objectives of the war.
“I heard you tell me, ‘We want to fight until we return the hostages.’ And so, we are doing just that,” he said.
Israel’s military estimates that it has killed between 1,000 and 2,000 Hamas fighters out of a 30,000-strong military force.
However, Israel has killed at least 14,800 Palestinians, mostly civilians, in Gaza, and wounded tens of thousands more. The Israeli military has dropped around 40,000 tons of bombs on the besieged enclave and carried out attacks on crucial public facilities, including hospitals and schools, Gaza authorities said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to eliminate Hamas, yet the group retains its capability for both combat and negotiation, The Guardian reported.
After a heavy bombing campaign, the IDF had surrounded the northern region of the Gaza Strip when the truce began on Friday; however, pockets of resistance remained. Satellite analysis suggests the destruction of between 40 percent and 50 percent of buildings in northern Gaza, turning areas such as Jabalia into urban wastelands, The Guardian added.
The IDF’s next target is the south, where Palestinian civilians were meant to flee, and specifically Khan Younis, where Israel claims Hamas’ headquarters and leader, Yahya Sinwar, are located.
Last Monday, Israel ordered people, many of whom had previously been displaced, to leave the city. It anticipates that people will flee west to the already congested coastal area of Al-Mawasi.
Any decision to relaunch the war rests with Israel’s war cabinet, chaired by Netanyahu, who promised right-wing coalition allies last week that it would resume after the 50 hostages were released to sell the deal to them. “I want to be clear. The war is continuing,” the PM said on Wednesday.
US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said the White House was having “a constructive conversation” with Israel on Sunday about ensuring that “any military action only takes place after civilians have been accounted for.”
H.A. Hellyer, a Middle East expert working with the Royal United Services Institute, told The Guardian it would be difficult to eliminate Hamas completely.
“The question is, what price will be visited on the population? And that price is not euphemistic. We have already seen horrific levels of civilians being killed,” he said.
Israel-Hamas truce enters final day with talk of extension
Pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinians released by Israel in return
Attention now has turned to whether the truce will be extended before its scheduled end early on Tuesday morning
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final 24 hours Monday, with the militant group saying it was willing to extend the pause after it freed more hostages, including a four-year-old orphaned by its attack.
The pause that began Friday has seen dozens of hostages freed, with over 100 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel in return.
Attention now has turned to whether the truce will be extended before its scheduled end early on Tuesday morning.
“That’s my goal, that’s our goal, to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow so that we can continue to see more hostages come out and surge more humanitarian relief into those in need in Gaza,” US President Joe Biden said Sunday.
He said he would like the fighting to be paused for “as long as prisoners keep coming out.”
“I get a sense that all the players in the region are looking for a way to end this so the hostages are all released and... Hamas is completely no longer in control of Gaza.”
Hamas has signalled its willingness to extend the truce, with a source telling AFP the group told mediators they were open to prolonging it by “two to four days.”
“The resistance believes it is possible to ensure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners” in that time, the source close to the movement said.
Under the truce, 50 hostages held by the militants were to be freed over four days in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners. A built-in mechanism extends it if at least 10 Israeli captives are released each extra day.
One potential complicating factor is the fact that some hostages are believed to be held by groups other than Hamas.
Israel faces enormous pressure from the families of hostages, as well as allies, to extend the truce to secure more releases.
“It would be good, helpful and necessary” to extend the truce until all hostages, who include French nationals, are freed, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told BFMTV on Sunday.
Three successive days of hostage releases have buoyed spirits in Israel, with tearful reunions weeks after Hamas militants poured across the border on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
In response, Israel launched a military campaign to destroy Hamas, killing nearly 15,000 people, mostly civilians and including thousands of children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.
The third group of hostages released Sunday included a four-year-old American citizen called Abigail whose parents were both murdered in the Hamas attacks.
“What a joy to see her with us. But on the other hand, what a pity that she returns to the reality of not having parents,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
“She has no parents, but she has a whole nation that embraces her,” he added.
Also among those freed Sunday was an 84-year-old woman who was rushed to intensive care in critical condition “after serious neglect,” medical officials said.
Thirteen hostages were freed under the terms of the truce on Sunday in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners, who have been received by rapturous crowds waving Palestinian and Hamas flags.
Hamas separately freed three Thai nationals and a Russian-Israeli citizen, Ron Krivoy, who the group said was released “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin” and his “support of the Palestinian cause.”
Israel has faced mounting pressure to extend the pause mediated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt, though its leaders have been keen to dismiss any suggestions of a lasting halt to the offensive.
“We continue until the end — until victory,” Netanyahu said in Gaza on Sunday, on the first visit by an Israeli premier since 2005.
His office has proposed a war budget of 30 billion shekels ($8 billion) for 90 days.
Wearing green military fatigues and surrounded by soldiers, Netanyahu vowed to free all the hostages and “eliminate Hamas,” in footage posted online by his office.
“Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the war’s goals,” he said.
Elsewhere in Gaza, residents picked through heaps of rubble where homes once stood searching for belongings after weeks of bombardment.
“I came to see if there was anything left, if there was anything I could salvage. We fled with nothing,” said Ous sama al Bass, inspecting the ruins of his home in Al-Zahra, south of Gaza City.
“Everything is lost,” he said. “We’re tired. That’s enough. We can’t take it anymore.”
On the outskirts of Gaza City, families took to the road on foot to head south, pushing luggage and relatives in wheelchairs, and carrying children in their arms.
Israel has told Palestinians in Gaza to leave the north for the relative safety of the south, but it has now sent text messages to those in the southern city of Khan Yunis warning it knows hostages are being held there.
“The army will neutralize anyone who has kidnapped hostages,” the message said.
The UN estimates that 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the fighting.
The pause in fighting has allowed more aid to reach Palestinians struggling to survive with shortages of water and other essentials.
But Adnan Abu Hansa, a spokesman for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), warned of “unprecedented” humanitarian needs.
“We should send 200 lorries a day continuously for at least two months,” he said.
Tens of thousands of Moroccans in pro-Palestinian demo
An AFP journalist reported Sunday that demonstrators in Casablanca waved Palestinian flags and demanded that Rabat suspend ties with Israel
CASABLANCA, Morocco: Tens of thousands of Moroccans demonstrated Sunday in the country’s commercial capital Casablanca, calling for a permanent cease-fire in the Gaza Strip and the suspension of diplomatic ties with Israel.
The fledgling rapprochement between the North African country and Israel had made steady progress since 2020 when the two governments normalized relations, but that has been thrown into reverse by the deadly conflict in the Palestinian territory.
Morocco, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain all established diplomatic ties with Israel under the Abraham Accords in 2020, which were negotiated under the administration of former US president Donald Trump.
An AFP journalist reported Sunday that demonstrators in Casablanca waved Palestinian flags and demanded that Rabat suspend ties with Israel.
“It is not a truce that we need, but a permanent cease-fire” to give a chance “for peace, for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, with its capital in Jerusalem,” socialist MP Nabila Mounib told AFP on Sunday.
She said she hoped to see “the return of all those exiled in the Palestinian diaspora” and the release of Palestinian prisoners.
Hassan Bahadou of the anti-normalization alliance of leftist parties and Islamists that organized the protest said: “We also condemn the silence of negligent Arab regimes allied with the Zionist entity (Israel).”
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations had declined in recent years in Morocco, but have surged since the Gaza war broke out.
Moroccan cardiologist Safae Abderazzak told AFP she was demonstrating “to condemn the Israeli aggression against our Palestinian brothers and against our fellow doctors who are being tortured and martyred in Gaza.”
A four-day truce came into effect on Friday in Gaza, seven weeks after the outbreak of war between Hamas and Israel, sparked by an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement on October 7.
The Hamas raids into southern Israel killed at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.
Another 240 people were taken into Gaza as hostages.
In reprisal, Israel began bombarding the densely populated Palestinian enclave. The Hamas-run health ministry says that nearly 15,000 people have been killed in the territory since October 7.
As part of the truce, 39 Israelis and 19 foreign and dual-national hostages have been released since Friday by Hamas, in exchange for the liberation of 117 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Tanker in Middle East safe from attackers after US Navy responds, officials say
US military say navy warship Mason, with help from allied ships, demanded that the commercial ship be released by the attackers
Five armed individuals tried to escape on a fast boat but were chased and they eventually surrendered
WASHINGTON: A US Navy warship responded to a distress call from a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Aden that had been seized by armed individuals and the vessel is now safe, US officials said on Sunday.
The tanker, which had been carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid, was identified as the Central Park by the vessel’s company. The officials did not identify the attackers.
In a statement, the US military said the USS Mason, with help from allied ships, demanded that the commercial ship be released by the attackers.
Five armed individuals tried to escape on a fast boat but were chased by the US warship and they eventually surrendered.
The statement added that two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi controlled parts of Yemen toward the general direction of the Mason and Central Park, but they landed about 10 nautical miles away from them and there was no damage or injuries.
The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since a brutal war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas broke out on Oct. 7.
It followed a seizure of an Israeli-linked cargo ship by Yemen Houthis, allies of Iran, in the southern Red Sea last week. The group, which also fired ballistic missiles and armed drones at Israel, vowed to target more Israeli vessels.
Central Park, a small chemical tanker (19,998 metric tons), is managed by Zodiac Maritime Ltd, a London-headquartered international ship management company owned by Israel’s Ofer family. The Liberian-flagged vessel was built in 2015 and is owned by Clumvez Shipping Inc, LSEG data showed.
Zodiac Maritime said in a statement that Central Park, which is carrying a full cargo of phosphoric acid, was involved in a suspected piracy incident while crossing international waters, approximately 54 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia.
Phosphoric acid is mostly used for fertilizers.
“Our priority is the safety of our 22 crew onboard. The Turkish captained vessel has a multinational crew consisting of a crew of Russian, Vietnamese, Bulgarian, Indian, Georgian and Filipino nationals,” the statement added.
There was no immediate comment from Houthi officials.
Britain’s Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said on Sunday it was aware of a possible attack in southwest Aden and called on other vessels to exercise caution.
The US has blamed Iran for unclaimed attacks on several vessels in the region in the past few years. Tehran has denied involvement.
A container ship managed by an Israeli-controlled company was hit by a suspected Iranian drone in the Indian Ocean, causing minor damage to the vessel but no injuries, a US defense official said on Saturday.
Hamas fighters rampaged into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people. Since then, Israel has rained bombs on Gaza, killing about 14,000 people, roughly 40 percent of them children, Palestinian health authorities say.
Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel early on Sunday after a second release of hostages held by Hamas following an initial delay caused by a dispute about aid delivery into Gaza.