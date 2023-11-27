What We Are Reading Today: Argentine Democracy

Author: Steven Levitsky

During the 1990s Argentina was the only country in Latin America to combine radical economic reform and full democracy.

In 2001, however, the country fell into a deep political and economic crisis and was widely seen as a basket case.

This book explores both developments, examining the links between the real and apparent successes of the 1990s and the 2001 collapse.

Beyond its empirical analysis, the book contributes to several theoretical debates in comparative politics. Contemporary studies of political institutions focus almost exclusively on institutional design, neglecting issues of enforcement and stability.