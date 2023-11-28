You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
Protesters take part in an anti-Israeli demonstration at Tahrir Square in Baghdad on October 13, 2023. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5m9sd

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
  • Two sets of US strikes in Iraq last week killed 10 members of Kataeb Hezbolla
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

BAGHDAD: Iraq sees a risk of regional conflict if the current truce in Gaza is not turned into a permanent cease-fire, the Iraqi prime minister’s foreign affairs adviser said, as mediators sought an extension of the temporary four-day Israel-Hamas truce.
Israel’s devastating bombardment of Gaza in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel has drawn in Iran-aligned armed groups in the region including Lebanese Hezbollah and several Iraqi factions, who have mounted near-daily attacks on Israeli and US forces.
But there have been no reports of attacks on US forces in Iraq or Syria since Israel and Hamas began a four-day truce last week that was set to expire on Monday, compared to over 70 in the weeks prior.
Some of the main Iraqi armed factions behind the recent attacks, including Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada and Kataeb Hezbollah, have announced they will abide by the Gaza cease-fire but indicated they would resume attacks if it ends.
They have also said in statements that they still seek the eventual ouster of US forces in Iraq. There are around 2,500 US troops on a mission the US says is to advise and assist Iraqi forces battling remnants of Islamic State.
“The entire region is on the verge of a devastating conflict that may include everyone, and the extent of its expansion or how to control and stop it is not known,” said Farhad Alaadin, foreign affairs adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
“For this reason, we see any cease-fire in the conflict as beneficial and important at this stage for the people of Palestine and Gaza first and for all countries in the region, including Iraq,” he told Reuters.
European Union Ambassador to Iraq Thomas Seiler said in a social media post that he hopes Iraqi factions “continue with their cessation of attacks.”
Two sets of US strikes in Iraq last week killed 10 members of Kataeb Hezbollah, according to posts by the group on social media, a move condemned by the Iraqi government as escalatory and a violation of sovereignty.
Kataeb Hezbollah is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a group of mostly Shiite Muslim armed groups formed to fight Islamic State in 2014 that became an official security agency under the command of the prime minister.
While technically part of the state, some of the PMF’s most powerful Iran-backed factions often act outside the chain of command. Sudani has said attacks by armed groups on foreign forces in Iraq were unlawful and went against the country’s national interest.

Topics: Iraq

Related

US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Middle-East
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq, Syria within hours
Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty
Middle-East
Iraqis displaced by climate change fall into poverty

How Israel bombing campaign endangers Gaza’s archaeological treasures

Updated 3 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
Follow

How Israel bombing campaign endangers Gaza’s archaeological treasures

How Israel bombing campaign endangers Gaza’s archaeological treasures
  • Latest Israel-Hamas war has not only killed innocent civilians but also damaged sites of ancient and modern history
  • Enclave located close to holy places of Christianity, Islam and Judaism and on ancient Egypt-Levant trade routes
Updated 3 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Steeped in more than 5,000 years of history, Gaza has long been an archaeological treasure trove, with workers at construction sites regularly uncovering ancient gems.

Discoveries such as the monastery of Saint Hilarion, and Tel Umm el-Amr, arguably Gaza’s largest archaeological site, are perhaps unsurprising given Gaza’s proximity to holy places of Christianity, Islam and Judaism, three of the world’s biggest religions.

Gaza’s historical significance stems also from its location on ancient trade routes between Egypt and the Levant.

But with the past seven weeks of Israeli bombardment, there is growing concern over the future for both those sites uncovered and the ones yet to be discovered.

According to the Gaza-based Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry, over 31 mosques have been destroyed and more than three churches severely damaged since fighting began in the wake of the deadly Oct. 7 raid by Hamas in southern Israel.

“Human life is more important than artifacts,” Jean-Michel de Tarragon, archivist for The Ecole Biblique in Jerusalem, a former professor of history at the Sorbonne and an archaeologist who excavated in Gaza from 1995-2005, told Arab News.

The pause since 2005 has been no coincidence. While the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords had made the work of archaeologists easier, de Tarragon said Hamas’ success in the 2006 Palestinian legislative election led to his team’s departure from the enclave.

(Hamas fighters took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 from Fatah officials of the Palestinian National Authority, which led to the de-facto division of the Occupied Palestinian territories into two entities).

De Tarragon said the current war, which has seen the seashore “heavily bombed, seems to have completely destroyed the Greek Anthedon.”

Located on the Mediterranean coast in northwest Gaza, Anthedon was the region’s first sea port and had been inhabited from 800 BC to 1100AD, housing a variety of cultures from the Babylonian to the early Islamic period.

“From a historical point of view, during the period of late antiquity, Gaza was the sea port of the Nabataean trade network. It was the port of Petra, now Jordan, and also of AlUla, in Saudi Arabia, for ships heading in the direction of Rome and the Roman Empire,” he said.

“As the secondary city of Gaza, Anthedon was very important. Another port, called Maioumas, existed in the south. But we did not dig there. We discovered Anthedon, then a beach camp, on the northern edge.”

Such is Anthedon’s rich history that UNESCO had placed it on a tentative list of Palestinian locations to qualify as a World Heritage site.

It is not alone, however, in facing an uncertain postwar fate, with de Tarragon pointing to a fifth-century Byzantine church, Mkheitim, as having been destroyed in the fighting although he noted that the mosaic floor appears to have survived.

“From now on, no archaeological work is envisioned in Gaza, only restoration work,” he said.

The fragility of life in war-prone Gaza and the intensity of the latest conflict have made it impossible to determine how many archaeological sites have been destroyed and the extent of the damage those still standing have suffered.

As to what it will take to bring them back to life remains a question for the future. For now, the sites serve a very different purpose: shelter from war.

Among them is one of the oldest working churches in the Palestinian enclave: Church of Saint Porphyrius.

Struck on the night of Oct. 20, it was reportedly sheltering at least 500 Christians and Muslims, with 16 killed, according to Palestinian officials.

In a statement, the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed “its strongest condemnation of the Israeli air strike that has struck its church compound in the city of Gaza.”

Witnesses told AFP news agency the strike damaged the facade of the church and caused an adjacent building to collapse.

“Targeting churches and their institutions, along with the shelter they provide to protect innocent citizens, especially children and women who have lost their homes due to Israeli airstrikes on residential areas over the past 13 days, constitutes a war crime that cannot be ignored,” the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem said.

Speaking to Arab News, Gaza-born and Dubai-based artist Hazem Harb said: “Artifacts are just as important as humans because they were made by us.”

His work has long focused on the incorporation of major sites from his Palestinian homeland.

Echoing a line he posted on the social-media site Instagram regarding the war, Harb said: “As I work with archive photography, all my work is supposed to pose history from a different perspective.

“Much of this photography has been denied from history and this is the same that is happening now with the destruction and legacy of these archaeological places.”

In a statement on October 25, the International Council of Museums (ICOM) said: “ICOM expresses its deep concern about the current violence affecting Israeli and Palestinian civilians and deplores the significant humanitarian consequences that the conflict has had over the past weeks. ICOM extends its sincerest condolences to those who have lost family, friends, and community due to the violence.

“ICOM stands firm in its commitment to preserving cultural heritage and recalls the imperative of all parties to respect international law and conventions, including the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict and its two protocols.”

It is well known that museums become sites of smuggling and looting amid the destruction and violence of war.

In October, ICOM warned about the potential increase in looting and the destruction of cultural monuments and objects, stressing the international legal obligations that work to prevent the illicit import, export, and transfer of cultural property, such as the 1970 UNESCO Convention and the 1995 Unidroit Convention.

Amid the violence and administrative collapse in Gaza, these obligations do not seem to have been adhered to.

Gaza is home to around 12 museums that contain approximately 12,000 artifacts. Many of these museums have been subjected to bombing and shelling during the ongoing war.

Museums that have allegedly been destroyed, include the Al-Qarara Cultural Museum near Khan Younis.

It was founded in 2016 and presented the archaeology and history of the area, which was collected and preserved by its founders and local community members.

The museum, which was granted a private license by the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, was designed to educate people about Palestinian cultural heritage and contained 3,500 archaeological and historical artifacts from Gaza, dating back to as far as 4,000 BC.

Another institution severely damaged is the Akkad Museum, which presented a permanent archive of archaeological pieces discovered in Palestine. It was established in 1975 and worked for many years, according to its website, in secret “because of the presence of the Israeli occupation.”

Akkad Museum includes about 2,800 artifacts from prehistoric to modern times.

Another important site has reported damage is the Pasha Palace Museum, which was built during the Mamluk era and became a museum in 2010.

Other crucial monuments based in Gaza include St. Hilarion Monastery, which de Tarragon says, citing his sources, has not been destroyed. The enclave’s largest known Christian monument, it is located in an area called Tel Umm Amer in central Gaza.

It is named after Hilarion, the founder of Palestinian monasticism in around 300 AD. There is also the Hammam Al-Sammara, or the Samaritan Bathhouse, located in Gaza City’s old Zaytoun quarter, a Turkish-style bath house named after the Samaritan community, an ancient offshoot of Judaism. Hammam Al-Sammara dates back to 1320 AD.

De Tarragon pointed out that the archaeological community still does not know about the fate of many of these structures, so only time will tell.

Wars of the past have already destroyed much of Gaza’s once glistening heritage. They are now remembered by the photographs, the articles and the artworks that sustain their memory.

Even as violence continues to claim more and more civilian lives and remaining structures, Gaza’s contribution to world history, like the thousands of lives that have been lost, should not be forgotten.

As Harb said: “My thought is that there is no difference at all between the human being and our homes because our homes are not just stones.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links

Turkiye detains 98 suspects over alleged Kurdish militant links
Updated 13 min 5 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish police on Monday detained 98 suspects over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party or PKK militant group, most of them on a charge of spreading PKK propaganda on social media, the Interior Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects were detained in simultaneous operations across 18 provinces, with most of the detentions being in southeastern regions.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization by the EU, US, and Turkiye, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984, and more than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Ankara frequently carries out cross-border airstrikes and operations against the PKK, which has bases in the mountains of northern Iraq.

It also regularly conducts operations against people linked to it domestically.

In recent weeks, Turkiye has intensified attacks on Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq, as well as against its members in the country, after militants detonated a bomb near government buildings in Ankara on Oct. 1.

Separately, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social messaging platform X that authorities had destroyed 63 shelters, caves, and storage units used by PKK militants in six provinces.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Middle-East
Turkish air strikes kill 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
Turkish, Egyptian and Kurdish migrants in UK could be deported to their home countries
World
Turkish, Egyptian and Kurdish migrants in UK could be deported to their home countries

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AP
Follow

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians

UN Security Council urged to consider all options to protect Darfur civilians
Updated 36 min 43 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: An international watchdog has urged the UN Security Council to consider all options to protect civilians in Sudan’s Darfur region after the latest attacks killed hundreds of civilians.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has been at war against the Sudanese military since mid-April, when months of tension exploded into open fighting in Khartoum, and other urban areas.

In the first week of November, the RSF and their allied militias attacked the town of Ardamata, a few kilometers north of Geneina, the provincial capital of West Darfur, Human Rights Watch said.

After taking over a military base in Ardamata, the attackers rampaged through the camp for displaced people and other nearby residential areas that were all largely inhabited by the African Masalit tribe, according to the rights group.

People who fled Ardamata described a spree of killings, shelling, unlawful detentions, sexual violence, ill-treatment, and looting in the town, HRW said.

The RSF and their allied militias shot at civilians as they fled, and executed people in their homes, shelters, and in the streets, they said.

Mohammed Osman, HRW’s Sudan researcher, said the attack on Ardamata was the RSF’s “latest episode of ethnically targeted killings,” which bears the hallmarks of “an organized campaign of atrocities against Masalit civilians.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

EU warns of ‘another genocide’ in Darfur
Middle-East
EU warns of ‘another genocide’ in Darfur
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad
World
UN warns no more food aid cash for Sudan refugees in Chad

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank

Prisoner releases send Hamas support rocketing in West Bank
Updated 41 min 48 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: In Palestinian cities in the occupied West Bank, long the turf of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, the green flag of Hamas is flying ever higher thanks to prisoner-hostage exchanges.

For three nights, Palestinians have celebrated the return of dozens of detainees freed from Israeli jails, in exchange for women and children seized during Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas.

That has seen the popularity of Hamas soar in the West Bank, run by Abbas’ Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.

Ahmed Abdelaziz, 63, joined the celebrations on Sunday.

“I’m here in solidarity and because I appreciate what Hamas has done. Seeing these young people get out of prison thanks to the resistance, I’m overjoyed,” he said.

“The joy of the prisoners’ families, the mobilization of the people, all that is pushing me toward supporting Hamas.”

Israel released 117 Palestinian prisoners during the first three days of a four-day Gaza truce deal.

Hamas freed 39 hostages under the agreement, plus 19 foreign nationals in additional releases, out of the roughly 240 people it snatched during the deadliest attack in Israel’s history.

In Ramallah, freed prisoners carried on the shoulders of their supporters and draped in the Hamas flag said they prayed for “God to give strength to the resistance” — referring to Hamas and the other armed groups in Gaza.

“They say Hamas are terrorists, but we are all Hamas,” shouted the crowd.

In Al-Bireh, a Ramallah suburb where Israel detained the elected Hamas mayor at the start of the war, a few yellow Fatah flags can be seen.

But for marcher Tareq Al-Omla, Hamas — listed as a terrorist organization by the US, Israel and the EU — has more legitimacy than Fatah.

The group was acting on “behalf of the Palestinian people who are attacked every day by Israeli soldiers and settlers,” he said.

Asked about the violence against civilians at Israeli kibbutzim and a rave during the Hamas attacks, demonstrator Jihad Ayuch said: “The story started before that, and the real question is what Israel has been doing to the Palestinians before October 7.”

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
Media
BBC slammed for mistranslating Arabic interview of released Palestinian prisoner
Update Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, exchange more hostages and prisoners video
Middle-East
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for two more days, exchange more hostages and prisoners

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments

Lebanese leadership faces challenges of regional developments
  • Wronecka: UN Security Council interested in Lebanon due to its strategic role in the region
Updated 59 min 30 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The UN Security Council is very concerned about Lebanon because it has a strategic role in the region, UN Special Coordinator in Lebanon Joanna Wronecka said on Monday.

She made the remarks during a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Wronecka also said the UNSC’s position on Lebanon was unified, highlighting the need for the country’s early election of a president and implementing reforms.

Wronecka said she emphasized those points in her recent speech before the council in New York last week.

She also stressed the need to adhere to Resolution 1701 and implement it on the ground.

Wronecka met the Lebanese leaders a year and two months on from the presidency becoming vacant.

On Jan. 10 the position of army commander will also become vacant — as regional tensions ramp up with Israel — in addition to the vacant governorship of the Central Bank since last August, which has been filled temporarily.

The caretaker government has failed multiple times in recent weeks to make a decision regarding the expected vacancies in the army leadership, whether it be extending, appointing, or delaying retirements.

French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Wednesday, amid growing concerns about the developments in the region.

It is rumored that the purpose of the visit is to address the stalled issue of the presidency.

The leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, expressed his concern on Monday that the French envoy’s goal might be to exchange the implementation of Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah and its military withdrawal from southern Lebanon — in return for giving the party the presidency of Lebanon.

Geagea said that the presidency is not for exchange or bargaining over.

On Monday, the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahhi reiterated the need to expedite the election of a president and find ways to protect the military.

The three vacant positions are from the Maronite community’s share of power in Lebanon.

On Monday he was quoted as being open to all possibilities that serve the interest of the military, except for appointing a new commander, as this should happen in the presence of the president, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces under the constitution.

As per the defense law, the chief of staff is the only one capable of assuming the duties of the army commander in his absence. But this position has also been vacant for over a year.

The Military Council — led by Defense Minister Maurice Slim — is also suffering from vacancies in the positions of the army’s inspector general and the general manager of administration.

The caretaker government is not authorized to make these appointments. A legitimate government needs to be formed to elect a president.

It also means that the Supreme Defense Council, which includes the prime minister, is also inactive due to the absence of a president.

Only the president has the right to convene the council and preside over its sessions according to Article 49 of the constitution.

According to one political observer, the Maronite patriarch insists on keeping the current commander, Gen. Joseph Aoun, in his position until a president is elected, as his leadership “cannot be exercised collectively through the council of ministers.”

Al-Rahi accused politicians in his Sunday sermon of deliberately not electing a president.

He said the highly delicate regional conditions required state protection, and the winds headed toward regional arrangements.

“We do not accept that the president's election be subject to a person, a project, or a goal related to influence, and we do not accept depriving the state of its head.

“We do not accept attempts to undermine the army’s unity, stability, self-confidence, and leadership, especially since the country and its security are on the verge of a volcano eruption.”

The Free Patriotic Movement proposes appointing a new commander through a decree between ministers, while the Lebanese Forces party proposes extending the current commander’s term.

There is also a proposal to delay his retirement by the speaker, the Progressive Socialist Party, and Sunni deputies through a government decree that includes extending the term of the General Director of Internal Security Forces Brig. Gen. Imad Osman, who will also be retired, and appointing a military council.

The deadline given by Berri to the government to resolve the ongoing crisis will end in two days.

Slim, of the Free Patriotic Movement, can propose an extension to the army commander’s tenure.

If he refuses to do so by absenting himself from the government session, parliament will be approached.

However, Berri has refused to invite the divided house to a session to approve the extension for Gen. Aoun for another year.

The political observer said the Free Patriotic Movement “will consider any decision made by the defense minister of defense invalid and will challenge it legally.

“The defense minister will refuse to work with the extended commander without his approval, which means the military institution will be involved in a crisis and consequently paralyzed.”

Topics: Lebanon Joanna Wronecka UN Security Council Beirut

Related

Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage
Middle-East
Calm on southern Lebanon front allows the displaced to return to inspect damage
Lebanese army leadership doubts grow after talks fail
Middle-East
Lebanese army leadership doubts grow after talks fail

Latest updates

Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
Iraq sees risk of regional conflict if Gaza war resumes
Greek PM unhappy after UK’s Sunak cancels Parthenon marbles talks
Greek PM unhappy after UK’s Sunak cancels Parthenon marbles talks
How Israel bombing campaign endangers Gaza’s archaeological treasures
How Israel bombing campaign endangers Gaza’s archaeological treasures
1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record
1,600 dead as Bangladesh faces worst dengue outbreak on record
What We Are Reading Today: Argentine Democracy
What We Are Reading Today: Argentine Democracy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.