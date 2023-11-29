You are here

Team Abu Dhabi primed for 2 UAE powerboat challenges

Team Abu Dhabi primed for 2 UAE powerboat challenges
Thani Al-Qemzi of Team Abu Dhabi. (Team Abu Dhabi)
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
Team Abu Dhabi primed for 2 UAE powerboat challenges

Team Abu Dhabi primed for 2 UAE powerboat challenges
  • As F1H2O season reaches climax in Sharjah, new Class 3 series gets underway in Khor Fakkan
Updated 34 sec ago
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi are primed for a big challenge on two powerboat racing stages as one season begins and another reaches its conclusion in the UAE next week.

The experienced pairings of Faleh Al-Mansoori with Shaun Torrente and Rashed Al-Tayer alongside Majed Al-Mansoori are lined up for the opening round of the new UAE Class-3 Offshore Powerboat Championship getting underway in Khor Fakkan on Dec. 7.

Three days later, triple world champion Torrente will join forces with cousins Thani and Rashed Al-Qemzi as Team Abu Dhabi look for a winning climax to the 2023 UIM F1H2O World Championship at the season’s final round in Sharjah.

While Sweden’s Jonas Andersson has already secured this year’s F1H2O individual drivers’ crown, Torrente in particular is highly motivated as he returns to action in the series, which saw him clinch the title on Sharjah’s Khalid Lagoon last year, as well as in 2018 and 2019.

Although Andersson and teammate Kalle Viippo hold an 11-point lead in the team championship, fourth-placed Team Abu Dhabi have not given up hope of adding to the six titles they have amassed in the last seven seasons.

For that to happen, they will need to dominate the Grand Prix of Sharjah podium, and rely on misfortunes for the Swedes, and second-placed Team Sharjah combination of Sami Selio and Ferdinand Zandbergen.

Sharjah has produced many dramatic finishes to the F1H2O World Championship, none more so than 12 months ago when Torrente thought his title ambitions had been destroyed when a crash put him out of the race after just eight laps.

Leading after a flying start, Andersson looked set to retain his world title before technical problems on the 28th lap forced his retirement, giving the championship to Torrente, so the Swede will be taking nothing for granted this time.

Torrente said: “I love the event they put on in Sharjah. I love the ambience, and racing in the city on Khalid Lagoon. Unfortunately, this year I won’t be getting another world title, but we’ll still be trying for the win.”

Team Abu Dhabi’s veteran Emirati driver Thani Al-Qemzi, who finished third in the championship last season for the sixth time in his distinguished career, would like nothing better than a first victory in Sharjah to lift him from his current fifth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, for his cousin Rashed, the Grand Prix of Sharjah offers another chance to shine at the top level after he secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title this season with one round to spare.

Topics: Powerboating

History made on opening day of Saudi Arabia’s 1st pro tennis event

History made on opening day of Saudi Arabia’s 1st pro tennis event
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
History made on opening day of Saudi Arabia's 1st pro tennis event

History made on opening day of Saudi Arabia’s 1st pro tennis event
  • Arthur Fils, Flavio Cobolli, Luca Van Assche, Hamad Medjedovic come out on top at start of Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Top seed Arthur Fils became the first ATP Tour winner on Saudi Arabian soil on Tuesday at the Next Gen ATP Finals presented by NEOM.

Flavio Cobolli, Luca Van Assche, and Hamad Medjedovic followed suit with wins in the first day’s play at King Abdullah Sports City.

Fils and Luca Nardi made history in the opening session as the first ATP Tour players to play in Saudi Arabia.

The 19-year-old Fils, the top-ranked player in the finals, prevailed 2-4, 4-3(6), 4-2, 1-4, 4-2 in a stern five-set test to make a winning start in the Green Group.

After the match, Fils said: “It was a tough match. The first time in my life I’m playing first to four games. Things can change very quickly. I was leading two sets to one, had break points, and I was feeling very good. Then I lost a deuce point, and everything changed, but I’m really happy to win today.”

On Wednesday the Frenchman will face the other winner in the Green Group, Cobolli. The Italian stunned 2022 semi-finalist Dominic Stricker for a winning start on his debut at the Next Gen ATP Finals in four sets; 4-2, 3-4(7), 4-1, 4-2.

Switzerland’s Stricker is the only player at this year’s event to have competed at the innovative tournament before and has previous experience playing in Saudi Arabia at last year’s Diriyah Tennis Cup.

But Cobolli was not fazed, starting fast as he adjusted to the newly implemented no warm-up rule, part of a range of innovations being incorporated.

Cobolli said: “I warmed up for a lot of time today, so I was really hot on the court. I started the match really well. The courts are so fast, but I was faster (than Stricker). I played a really good match and I’m really happy.”

Van Assche joined fellow Frenchman Fils as a first-day winner in a physical four-set win over Jordan’s Abdullah Shelbayh. After splitting the first two sets that were filled with punishing, extended baseline exchanges, the tournament’s second seed broke clear of Shelbayh in the third and ultimately closed out the match 4-3, 3-4(5), 4-1, 4-1.

Shelbayh thrilled enthusiastic local Jeddah fans with his creative angles, net approaches, and regular drop shots but Van Assche’s slight edge in the backcourt was telling.

Van Assche said: “It was a tough match today against a very tough opponent. I know Abdullah very well, he’s an amazing player. He was almost at home with the crowd cheering for him. It was a good match for me and really tough from the beginning to the end.”

The final match of the day saw Serbian Medjedovic win a five-set thriller — 4-2, 4-3(3), 3-4(3), 3-4(5), 4-3(4) — against the American Alex Michelsen.

Topics: tennis Next Gen ATP Finals

‘Petty’ sibling rivalry fires up rising star Lee at Australian Open

‘Petty’ sibling rivalry fires up rising star Lee at Australian Open
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
AFP
'Petty' sibling rivalry fires up rising star Lee at Australian Open

‘Petty’ sibling rivalry fires up rising star Lee at Australian Open
  • Min Woo is enjoying the best year of his career, and has broken into the top 40 in the world for the first time
  • The Perth-born siblings will both be in action at the Australian Open because the men’s and women’s events take place at the same courses at the same time
Updated 20 min 14 sec ago
AFP
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s newest golf star Min Woo Lee says that his rivalry with better-known sister Minjee Lee will fire him up as he chases a fourth DP World Tour title this week in Sydney.

The Perth-born siblings will both be in action at the Australian Open because the men’s and women’s events take place at the same courses at the same time.

The 25-year-old Min Woo has long been in his sister’s shadow, with the 27-year-old Minjee winning two majors and consistently one of the best players in women’s golf.

But the colorful Min Woo is enjoying the best year of his career and has broken into the top 40 in the world for the first time.

He won in Macau last month on the Asian Tour and carried that red-hot form into last week’s Australian PGA Championship, where he triumphed by three strokes for a third title on the DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour.

He finished tied fifth at the US Open in June and has earned playing rights for the PGA Tour in 2024.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, Min Woo told reporters in Sydney that it was a mostly healthy rivalry with his older sister.

“I get a little pissed off when she wins the week after because I got the light on me for a little bit and then four days later or like a week later, she’s holding a trophy,” he said.

“We’re happy for each other. We want to only do well and inspire kids and keep playing good golf.

“So it’s not that bad of a sibling rivalry, but a little petty — from me usually.”

Min Woo’s win in Brisbane last week was also notable for his colorful celebrations, when he put on a chef’s hat at the 17th hole — before victory was sealed — at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

A beaming Min Woo, who appears to relish being in the limelight, also led the crowd in a “thunderclap.”

“I still have to ask my caddie where he got the chef hat on 17,” he said this week.

Like her brother, world No. 5 Minjee is also chasing a maiden victory at the Australian Open, where there is an equal split between men and women for prize money.

Their busy schedules mean that the siblings do not get much proper time to catch up.

But Minjee has watched her brother’s recent success with pride from afar — even if she’s loth to admit it. Typical siblings.

“I’d never say it to his face, but he plays really well and I’m always really proud of him,” she said after winning on the LPGA Tour on the same day that he secured his PGA Tour card for 2024.

“Over the past year he’s been playing great,” she added in Sydney this week.

The mixed Australian Open will take place at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Australian Golf Club across four days.

The nearby Lakes Golf Club is co-hosting for the first two days.

Topics: golf Australian Open

Women’s sport revenues tipped to break $1 billion barrier

Women’s sport revenues tipped to break $1 billion barrier
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
Women's sport revenues tipped to break $1 billion barrier

Women’s sport revenues tipped to break $1 billion barrier
  • Fresh from a highly successful 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, football’s revenue is expected to reach $555 million
  • The booming popularity of women’s sport is expected to lead to more prime-time broadcasting slots and visibility on streaming platforms
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
AFP

LONDON: Global revenues from women’s sport will top $1 billion for the first time in 2024 thanks to an explosion in popularity, according to financial experts Deloitte.

Fresh from a highly successful 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, football’s revenue is expected to reach $555 million out of a total predicted figure of $1.28 billion in 2024.

But more than 50 percent of total revenue for women’s sport is still generated in North America despite the growth of women’s football in Europe.

Deloitte expects valuations for teams and leagues will continue to rise, with several team values predicted to exceed $100 million next year.

“Over the last few years we have seen exceptional growth in women’s sport across the globe, driving a significant uplift in its commercial value, which in turn has led to growing interest from investors,” said Jennifer Haskel, insights lead for Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

“Crucially, women’s sport is increasingly being viewed as a unique product that is becoming ever more distinct from men’s elite sport.

“This surge in fan and investor engagement is leading to new and improved opportunities for clubs and leagues, including greater commercial partnerships, increased participation and bigger match days.”

The booming popularity of women’s sport is expected to lead to more prime-time broadcasting slots and visibility on streaming platforms.

Commercial income still accounts for more than 50 percent of total revenue, but that percentage share is falling thanks to bigger broadcast deals and attendances on match days.

Topics: Women's Football

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament

Bucks, Kings and Celtics advance in NBA In-Season Tournament
  • On the final night of group-stage play in NBA’s inaugural version of a World Cup, the Bucks won the East Group B crown at 4-0, taking the top Eastern Conference seed in the fight to reach next month’s semifinals in Las Vegas
  • The quarterfinals will find Boston at Indiana and New Orleans at Sacramento on Monday, with New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers next Tuesday
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
AFP

MIAMI: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points and Damian Lillard added 32 as the Milwaukee Bucks beat Miami 131-124 on Tuesday to reach the knockout rounds of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

On the final night of group-stage play in the NBA’s inaugural version of a World Cup, the Bucks won the East Group B crown at 4-0, taking the top Eastern Conference seed in the fight to reach next month’s semifinals in Las Vegas.

“We completed the task,” Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton said. “To get to Vegas now, we’ve got to do a little bit more.

“We want it. We’re hungry for it. It’s exciting times for us. We want to go to Vegas so we’re happy.”

The quarterfinals will find Boston at Indiana and New Orleans at Sacramento on Monday, with New York at Milwaukee and Phoenix at the Los Angeles Lakers next Tuesday.

Boston routed Chicago 124-97 to win East Group C and advance while New York, second behind Milwaukee in Group B, beat Charlotte 115-91 and advanced as a wildcard based on superior point differential over Cleveland 42-29.

Sacramento edged Golden State 124-123 to win West Group C, rallying from 24 points down in the second quarter to advance.

The Warriors knew they had to win by 12 points to win the group on a point differential tiebreaker and took a 72-55 half-time lead before the Kings, led by 29 points from De’Aaron Fox, rallied late to trim the margin then swipe the triumph.

“We still wanted to win the game, it counts for the regular season, but we knew what the number was,” Fox said.

Phoenix took a West wildcard spot when Minnesota beat Oklahoma City 106-103 while New Orleans won West Group B when the Dallas Mavericks downed visiting Houston 121-115.

At Miami, the Bucks opened a 15-2 lead, Miami answered with a 16-4 run, then Milwaukee closed the first quarter on a 12-4 spurt for a 31-22 lead.

“We started out great, but it’s hard,” Middleton said.

“You’re just not going to knock a team down in the first five minutes. They did a great job coming back. We did a great job keeping our composure and finding a way to close this thing out.”

Miami, lacking Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro due to ankle sprains, led 97-93 after three quarters.

Middleton, who had 17 points and eight rebounds, hit back-to-back jumpers for a four-point lead and dunks by Brook Lopez and Antetokounmpo settled matters.

“Thankfully I was able to hit a couple shots,” Middleton said.

“I’m just happy we won a tough game.”

Antetokounmpo made 11-of-16 from the floor and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line and grabbed 10 rebounds with five assists while Lillard, 9-of-18 from the floor and 10-of-10 from the line, added nine assists.

At New York, Julius Randle scored 25 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while Immanuel Quickley had 23 points off the bench to spark the Knicks.

Boston needed a lopsided win to advance and got it as Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed off six assists to lead the hosts over Chicago.

Jayson Tatum added 21 points and Al Horford had 16 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Celtics.

Golden State’s Chris Paul went out in the first quarter with lower left leg soreness and Gary Payton II went down with a right calf injury in the third quarter at Sacramento, which had lost two prior meetings with the Warriors this season.

Golden State’s Draymond Green, back from a five-game ban for putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock, received a technical foul in the fourth quarter for arguing referee calls.

Dallas star Luka Doncic dominated Houston with 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Kyrie Irving added 27 points for the Mavs, keeping the Rockets winless on the road this season.

Western Conference overall season leader Minnesota (13-4) hung on to top spot by edging visiting Oklahoma City (11-6).

Anthony Edwards, who left the game with a bruised right hip, led the Timberwolves with 21 points while Gobert added 17 points and 16 rebounds.

But Phoenix took the West wildcard on point differential 34-0 over Minnesota.

Topics: basketball NBA Milwaukee Bucks Boston Celtics Sacramento Kings

Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG

Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
Liam Kennedy
Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League 'history' at PSG

Eddie Howe slams referee call as Newcastle United robbed of Champions League ‘history’ at PSG
Updated 34 min 25 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

PARIS: Eleven lads in black and white dared to dream in Paris — and they came within a whisker of achieving what so many said was impossible.

You have to go back to 2004 for the last time Paris Saint-Germain suffered a home defeat at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League group stages. And Newcastle United, down to their bare bones and staring elimination in the face, saw their three-point dream robbed by a controversial VAR call in added time.

With just two minutes of an inexplicable eight added remaining, Szymon Marciniak was sent to evaluate his decision to not give a spot-kick for the ball clipping Tino Livramento’s elbow after hitting his side. He pointed to the spot, and Kylian Mbappe obliged with the finish from 12 yards.

And with that, Newcastle writing their own little bit of history, in completing arguably their greatest ever European away day result, went up in smoke.

While disappointment will be the overriding emotion for everyone associated with the Magpies in the short term, it will not take long for pride to expel such thoughts.

Adversity may well be the buzzword on Tyneside at the moment but write Eddie Howe’s team off at your peril — they are made of sterner stuff these days.

On whether he felt a sense of injustice, head coach Howe said: “Yes, I do. It was, in my opinion, not the right decision. So many things to take into account. I think the speed first, it was a ricochet that when slowed down looks totally different from the live event.

“The ball hits his chest first then comes up and hits his hand. I don’t think his hand is in an unnatural position. It’s done by his side, he’s in a running motion. I feel it’s a poor decision.

“It was hugely frustrating for us because in that moment you know how little time there is left in the game. Nothing we can do about that.”

Unlike fellow Premier League boss Mikel Arteta, Howe decided to keep his counsel when faced with VAR controversy. Arteta faces an FA charge for his remarks after his defeat at St. James’ Park earlier this month.

“I have to control myself, that’s my job. It doesn’t do any good to lose control of what you think and say.

“But I just feel for the players after what they’ve given today and how we’ve performed in very difficult circumstances and what that decision does to the group. Now the destiny is not with us, but that’s tough to take after being so close.

“I was fearing the worst. I can’t remember how many times it had happened in the game when you fear that due to numbers one is going to go against you. You should feel every decision is independent.

“But of course, when he goes to the monitor you fear the worst and you just hope the referee, in that moment, can see it clearly for what it is, rather than the opinion they’re getting somewhere else.”

The wider picture for Newcastle has become much clearer when it comes to Champions League progression. While defeat on Tuesday would have put the Magpies out of the competition, a point has kept things alive. In fact, a win over AC Milan would guarantee European football, either in the last 16, or in the Europa League.

Howe said: “We’re still in it. That’s another thing we can’t forget. We could easily have come here and have not been in the competition anymore. We still believe. As much as it’s a huge, deflating feeling, it could be another story in our season.

“Nick (Pope) was like he was against AC Milan away when we needed a giant performance from him. The players accepted we had to defend well and defend our goal like our life depended on it. It looked like we got there. They missed some chances; you can’t deny that.

“When we’ve defended so well in that shape, with those personnel for so long, sometimes you make a change, and it creates a mistake. Sometimes you twist, sometimes you stick. We decided to stick and obviously it didn’t work out,” Howe added.

Topics: Newcastle United

