Riyadh gathers to celebrate World Expo 2030 win

RIYADH: Fireworks and a grand laser show lit up the sky with the words “Riyadh the World’s Choice” on Tuesday evening. Flags in hand, citizens, residents and visitors gathered in the capital to celebrate the Kingdom’s win of the Expo 2030 bid.
Leading up to the celebration, crowds assembled in Ghadir District’s Olaya Street, directly across from the King Fahad Financial District, waiting in anticipation to hear the announcement of the Expo 2030 host.
The announcement of Riyadh hosting the Expo 2030 came on Tuesday evening following a majority of 119 out of 165 votes from member states of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.
Riyadh competed against South Korea and Italy to hold the prestigious event.
Guests attending the celebratory event included the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille.
“It’s a day of joy, it’s a day of pride, France was one of the first countries to support Riyadh’s bid for Expo 2030,” he said.
“I feel part of the family tonight so I’m really happy, I wish all the best to Riyadh.
“I am sure Riyadh will welcome the world in the best conditions in 2030 as you are already doing now, and long live the French-Saudi cooperation.”
Attendees who witnessed the celebrations near KFAD included artists and guests of the Noor Riyadh Light Art Festival.
Sandra Hegedus, president of Sam Art Projects, was in the capital for Noor Riyadh and attended the Riyadh Expo celebrations.
Hegedus said that Riyadh winning the bid to host Expo 2030 was “the best thing that could happen.
“It’s a country with a very young population, it puts a goal in front of the population; 2030 everyone is going to work together, it’s so optimistic,” she said.
Hegedus said that the drone and firework show was spectacular.
“The drone show — I have never seen anything like this — amazing, amazing,” she told Arab News.
Many Saudis took to the streets of Riyadh to celebrate.
Among them was Riyadh resident and Saudi citizen Abdullah Mansour Al-Otaibi who attended the celebrations with his family and friends.
“Honestly, the feelings that overwhelm me with Saudi Arabia winning the bid to host the Expo reflect the emotions of any Saudi who takes pride in his homeland and the achievement made by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Al-Otaibi told Arab News.
Surrounded by a crowd of Saudis celebrating near King Fahd Financial District, Al-Otaibi felt overjoyed to welcome the world to Riyadh in 2030.
“We truly take pride in this accomplishment. I am really happy. The organized event was amazing,” he said.
The consensus from locals and visitors alike was a sense of pride and joy in welcoming the world to experience the culture and hospitality that the Kingdom has to offer leading up to and during 2030.
