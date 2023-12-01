You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi space agency, Axiom Space sign development agreement 

Saudi space agency, Axiom Space sign development agreement 

Saudi space agency, Axiom Space sign development agreement 
The agreement was signed during a specialized Saudi delegations’s visit to the US headed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/29t83

Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi space agency, Axiom Space sign development agreement 

Saudi space agency, Axiom Space sign development agreement 
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Space Agency and Axiom Space signed an agreement to develop Saudi talent in the field of space.

Axiom Space, a company specializing in developing human spaceflight technologies, will provide training and on-the-job opportunities, in addition to exchanging knowledge, skills and expertise in the fields of human spaceflight.

The agreement was signed during a specialized Saudi delegations’s visit to the US headed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha.

This memorandum is expected to enhance educational and professional development opportunities for students and employees, deepen cooperation and maximize mutual benefit between the two sides, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Topics: Saudi Space Agency Axiom Space

Related

Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts meet KAU students, share experiences from recent space trip
Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, US collaborate to drive outer space exploration

Saudi defense minister holds talks with UN envoy to Yemen and Iranian military chief

Saudi defense minister holds talks with UN envoy to Yemen and Iranian military chief
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi defense minister holds talks with UN envoy to Yemen and Iranian military chief

Saudi defense minister holds talks with UN envoy to Yemen and Iranian military chief
  • ‘We reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to support the peace process in Yemen,’ Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted after his meeting with envoy Hans Grundberg
Updated 01 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense, Prince Khalid bin Salman, and the UN’s special envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, on Thursday discussed the latest developments in the conflict in Yemen.

“We reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to support the peace process in Yemen, as well as the road map between the Yemeni sides to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution, under UN supervision,” the prince said in a message posted on social media site X after the meeting in Riyadh.

The Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, and the director general of the Office of the Minister of Defense, Hisham bin Abdulaziz bin Saif, were also present at the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The UN participants included Linnea Hincks, special assistant to Grundberg; Roxaneh Bazergan, chief of political affairs in the envoy’s office; and April Alley, an adviser to the envoy.

Also on Thursday, Prince Khalid received a telephone call from Maj. Gen. Mohammed Bagheri, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, during which they reviewed the relationship between their countries in military and defense fields and discussed issues of mutual concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Iran Prince Khalid bin Salman Hans Grundberg Mohammad Bagheri

Related

US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen
Middle-East
US Navy warship shoots down drone launched by Houthis from Yemen
Special Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Business & Economy
Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties

Saudi reserve participates in SGI, COP28 conferences 

Saudi reserve participates in SGI, COP28 conferences 
Updated 30 November 2023
SPA
Follow

Saudi reserve participates in SGI, COP28 conferences 

Saudi reserve participates in SGI, COP28 conferences 
Updated 30 November 2023
SPA

RIYADH: Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Natural Reserve Development Authority is participating at the co-current Saudi Green Initiative Gallery and UN Climate Change Conference — COP28 — in Dubai, today. 

The reserve will showcase its drone-based program, the biggest of its kind, in protecting biodiversity in Saudi Arabia, for being more effective and efficient in environmental activities and having a lower carbon footprint, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday. 

It has already contributed to raising the efficiency of environmental monitoring and protection teams by more than 220 percent.

Drones have also helped to cut carbon emissions by more than 66 percent by reducing dependence on fossil fuel-powered vehicles.

An interactive screen will also display details of the pioneering Vegetation Cover Evaluation Project, which uses remote-sensor technologies, as well as many initiatives dedicated to expanding the vegetation cover and afforestation. 

All of ITBA’s projects and initiatives are fully aligned with the national goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and dedicated to preserving the vegetation cover and biodiversity, including rare and endangered species, as part of broader environmental protection efforts.

The Saudi Green Initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions, plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom over the next decades and protect 30 percent of the Kingdom’s land and marine areas by 2030, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

It is worth noting that IBTA spans more than 91,500 sq km, making it the second largest royal reserve in the Kingdom.

Known for its picturesque nature and biodiversity, the reserve is home to 138 wild species, including Rhim Gazelles, Oryxes, and more than 179 wild plants, including Ziziphus, Acacia and Arta trees.

Topics: Saudi Green Initiative COP28

Related

Third King Salman Royal Reserve Festival begins
Saudi Arabia
Third King Salman Royal Reserve Festival begins
Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting
Saudi Arabia
Royal nature reserve organizes first annual meeting

International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 

International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 
Updated 30 November 2023
SPA
Follow

International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 

International Diriyah Forum to promote cultural heritage 
Updated 30 November 2023
SPA

JEDDAH: The “Diriyah International Forum,” organized through collaboration between the Diriyah Gate Development Authority and the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, will be held from Dec. 10-11.

The forum, themed “Diriyah: A Meeting Point of Cultures,” will bring together a distinguished gathering of scholars, thinkers and researchers.

The two-day forum aims to encourage creative thinking and promote collaboration between different specialties and experiences, and promote a global cultural and tourist destination.

The focus will be on reviewing the architectural style of Diriyah, especially after the opening of the historic Turaif district, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and Bujairi Quarter, the destination for fine dining in Diriyah, among other heritage sites.

The main topics to be covered during the diverse sessions of the forum include three key themes.

The first, titled “Architectural and Artistic Intersections,” explores the influences that shaped the distinctive architectural character of the region, from traditional mud buildings to the incorporation of modern design elements.

The second theme is “Historical Intersections,” focusing on prominent figures and significant historical events that contributed to shaping Diriyah’s history

The third is “Exploring the Past,” addressing the importance of archaeological discoveries, including artifacts and remnants of settlements while highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the region.

The forum contributes to shedding light on efforts to protect and preserve the history and heritage of Diriyah and celebrate it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Diriyah

Related

Hawi is participating in activities at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah to enhance the impact of hobbies in improving quality of life.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi hobby portal Hawi participates in DGDA activities at Bujairi Terrace
‘What Singapore did in 60 years, Saudi Arabia wants to accomplish in 15 years’: Diriyah Group CEO video
Saudi Arabia
‘What Singapore did in 60 years, Saudi Arabia wants to accomplish in 15 years’: Diriyah Group CEO

KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 

KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 

KSrelief sends 14 ambulances to Gaza 
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Fourteen out of the planned 20 ambulances provided by Saudi aid agency KSrelief are en route to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The ambulances are carrying crucial medical supplies including biometric devices, oxygen devices, first aid kits, burn treatment kits, transport beds, splints and straps.

Rafah, overseen by Egypt, is the only crossing into Gaza not controlled by Israel.

KSrelief has finalized four cooperation agreements with international organizations to provide relief worth $40 million for Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, the 24th Saudi relief plane departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to Al-Arish International Airport in Egypt.

On board the plane are 31 tons of aid supplies, including food, shelter and medical provisions. 

This initiative is part of an ongoing campaign dedicated to alleviating the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

The Gaza relief operation is being coordinated by the Saudi aid agency KSrelief. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief continues global humanitarian efforts
First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation
Saudi Arabia
First ship carrying aid for Gaza arrives in Egypt in KSrelief-coordinated operation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Updated 30 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Updated 30 November 2023
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday released a joint statement on the visit of President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to the Kingdom and the shared areas the two countries aim to enhance cooperation in.

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lula at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh. The Brazilian president was in the Kingdom from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29.

Lula congratulated the crown prince on winning the bid to host Expo 2030.

The crown prince and Brazilian president reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to develop them. They also exchanged views on current regional and international situations.

The two countries agreed to establish the Saudi-Brazilian Coordination Council to frame and enhance joint cooperation. The leaders also agreed to complete the initial procedures and activate the council with its committee members in the near future.

The crown prince and the Brazilian president discussed economic, trade and investment cooperation and reviewed the most prominent challenges of the global economy and ways to enhance and diversify intra-regional trade. They also discussed ways to intensify joint private-sector partnerships.

The leaders praised the results of the Brazilian-Saudi Investment Forum, held in Sao Paulo in August 2023, which saw the signing of 25 investment agreements between the two countries, valued at about $3.5 billion.

In light of the recent increase in bilateral trade between Brazil and Saudi Arabia, the two sides discussed ways to further expand trade and investment, and agreed to deepen the partnership in other key areas such as defense, science, technology, renewable energy, education, climate and space cooperation.

The leaders agreed on establishing a mechanism for dialogue on investments to stimulate and facilitate investments.

They also agreed on the need to strengthen negotiations between financial and investment agencies such as the Brazilian Development Bank and the Public Investment Fund, and the need to strengthen the stimulation of bilateral talks to facilitate investment and improve the business environment.

The leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU between the National Industrial Development Center and Brazil’s Vale to develop a factory and logistics center for the manufacture of high-quality iron pellets.

They also welcomed the signing of an MoU between the two countries’ energy ministries.

The two sides discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation in the agricultural, fishery and animal fields. They agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in aviation, food manufacturing and distribution, communications, technology, digital economy, innovation and space.

Other areas of enhanced cooperation included combating cross-border corruption crimes, judiciary and justice cooperation, transportation and logistics, health, global initiatives to confront current and future pandemics, education (working with universities to strengthen the exchange of academic, educational and research experiences).

The last areas of enhanced cooperation discussed included radio, television and news exchange, and training and cooperation in the cultural areas of museums, music, theater, performing and visual arts.

On Brazil’s presidency of the G20, the two leaders stressed the importance of giving priority to the three dimensions of sustainable development — economic, social and environmental.

They highlighted the importance of intensifying efforts to reach a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil

Related

Special Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Business & Economy
Brazil president’s Saudi visit shows desire for stronger ties
Brazilian meatpacker JBS mulls more investments in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
Brazilian meatpacker JBS mulls more investments in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Israel resumes combat as truce expires, accuses Hamas of violation
Israel resumes combat as truce expires, accuses Hamas of violation
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Arsenal plot long stay at Premier League summit
Amjad Al-Rasheed on ‘Inshallah A Boy’ and the future of Arab cinema 
Amjad Al-Rasheed on ‘Inshallah A Boy’ and the future of Arab cinema 
‘Three’ director Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films
‘Three’ director Nayla Al-Khaja on why she is forging ahead with horror films
THE BREAKDOWN: Liane Al-Ghusain discusses her conceptual work ‘Womb Amulets’  
THE BREAKDOWN: Liane Al-Ghusain discusses her conceptual work ‘Womb Amulets’  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.