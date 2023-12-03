You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Religious leaders, victims' relatives hold UK vigil over Israel-Hamas war

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers a speech next to Imam Monawar Hussain and Rabbi David Mason (R) during the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby delivers a speech next to Imam Monawar Hussain and Rabbi David Mason (R) during the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
People gather for the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
People gather for the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
People gather for the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
People gather for the “Building Bridges, Together for Humanity” vigil to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate” in central London on December 3, 2023. (AFP)
A UK interfaith coalition comprising religious, political and civic leaders, as well as grieving relatives of some of those killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, took part in the vigil. (AFP)
A UK interfaith coalition comprising religious, political and civic leaders, as well as grieving relatives of some of those killed in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, took part in the vigil. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Religious leaders, victims' relatives hold UK vigil over Israel-Hamas war

Religious leaders, victims' relatives hold UK vigil over Israel-Hamas war
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: A UK interfaith coalition comprising religious, political and civic leaders, as well as grieving relatives of some of those killed in the Israel-Hamas war, held a vigil Sunday in London.
Hundreds gathered mid-afternoon in wet and frigid conditions opposite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence to “give a voice to the majority of the public who stand against hate,” organizers said.
The grouping, Together for Humanity, aimed to highlight its nascent movement against rising anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim hate with the event, dubbed “Building Bridges.”
It was spearheaded by Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered British lawmaker Jo Cox, and supported by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby as well as a leading British rabbi, imam and peace activists.
Welby told the crowd it was time to “clean away anti-Semitism and Islamophobia,” both of which have been on the rise in Britain since the war sparked by Hamas’s unprecedented attack.
Hamas militants burst through Gaza’s militarised border into Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, while also taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.
Israel’s retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 15,500 people in the besieged Palestinian territory, mainly civilians and thousands of them children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
“We will not let anti-Semitism, Islamophobia have a role in our streets, our schools, our towns,” Welby added.
Imam Monawar Hussain said “we stand united against all those who seek to sow hatred and division.”
British-Israeli Magen Inon, whose parents were killed in Hamas’s October 7 attack, was also among the speakers.
“Of course I’m angry,” he said.
“What the terrorists really tried to kill is the possibility of people of different backgrounds and faiths to live in peace alongside one another,” Inon added.
“The only possible revenge of my parents is to set aside fear and hate and to be hopeful that a better future is possible.”
Others at the vigil included Palestinian peace activist Hamze Awawde, who lives in Ramallah in the Palestinian Territories and has had relatives injured recently in the conflict.
He spoke of his grandfather, who 50 years ago “chose to fight and sacrifice himself, so his children and grandchildren would have a better future.”
But “50 years on, every year is worse than the last.”
With rain pouring down, those gathered observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the conflict, “whatever their origins.”
Together for Humanity has emerged since Israel began bombing Gaza in response to the October 7 attack, which has prompted a spike in anti-Semitism in Britain.
At least 1,747 incidents were recorded between October 7 and November 29 by the Community Security Trust, whose role is to protect the UK’s Jewish community.
Meanwhile, London and other UK cities have seen large-scale protests on recent weekends in support of Palestinians in Gaza, which have polarized public opinion and been blamed for stoking social divisions.
Ahead of the vigil, Cox, a father of two, said the “loudest and most extreme voices have drowned out the vast majority of the public” when it came to the conflict.
His wife was killed by a Nazi sympathizer days before Britain’s contentious 2016 Brexit referendum, and he subsequently co-founded the Together Coalition charity.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas UK

ICC prosecutor vows to 'further intensify' Gaza probe

ICC prosecutor vows to 'further intensify' Gaza probe
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP
ICC prosecutor vows to 'further intensify' Gaza probe

ICC prosecutor vows to 'further intensify' Gaza probe
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has vowed to step up efforts to investigate alleged war crimes, as he wrapped up a visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Karim Khan stressed his visit was “not investigative in nature” but said he was able to speak to victims on both sides of the conflict.

More than 15,200 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza, according to Hamas, in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment.

“My office will further intensify its efforts to advance its investigations in relation to this situation,” Khan said.

“Credible allegations of crimes during the current conflict should be the subject of timely, independent examination and investigation.”

Opening its doors in 2002, the ICC is the world’s only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses, including genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

It opened an investigation in 2021 into Israel as well as Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups for possible war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

Khan has previously said this investigation now “extends to the escalation of hostilities and violence since the attacks that took place on Oct. 7, 2023.”

But ICC teams have not been able to enter Gaza or investigate in Israel, which is not an ICC member.

The war broke out when Hamas militants burst through Gaza’s militarised border into Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, while also taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli authorities.

Khan emphasized that how Israel responded to Hamas attacks is subject to clear legal parameters that govern armed conflict.

Acknowledging that conflict in densely populated areas such as Gaza was “inherently complex,” international humanitarian law must still apply, Khan said.

Legal experts have said that both Hamas and Israel could face war crimes charges over the conflict.

Five countries called in mid-November for an ICC investigation into the Israel-Hamas war, with Khan saying his team had collected a “significant volume” of evidence on “relevant incidents.”

Khan also called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza and not be seized by Hamas.

“All actors must comply with international humanitarian law. If you do not do so, do not complain when my office is required to act,” he warned.

Topics: War on Gaza

Indonesia wants to introduce local products through stores across Saudi Arabia

Indonesia wants to introduce local products through stores across Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 December 2023
Indonesia wants to introduce local products through stores across Saudi Arabia

Indonesia wants to introduce local products through stores across Saudi Arabia
  • Kingdom is ‘always an important trade partner for Indonesia,’ minister had said
  • Indonesia is hoping to start negotiations for free trade pact with Saudi Arabia
Updated 03 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia is introducing a wide range of its national products to the Saudi market through shops established across the Kingdom, an Indonesian Embassy official has said, following the latest store opening in Riyadh.

There are dozens of Indonesian stores established in various Saudi cities, including in Jeddah, Makkah, Madinah and Alkhobar.

The latest shop to join the list is the Indonesia Market, which was inaugurated last week by the Indonesian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Abdul Aziz Ahmad and Suhanto, secretary-general at the Indonesian Ministry of Trade.

“Now there are 24 Indonesian stores in Riyadh, and the number keeps on growing. This growth shows that Indonesian products have garnered an interest and are accepted in Saudi Arabia,” Ihsan Nugroho, economic and trade consul at the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News.

“We are hoping that in the future Indonesian stores will serve as a bridge for the entry of Indonesian products (to Saudi Arabia), especially those coming from small and medium enterprises.”

Indonesian stores in the Kingdom also symbolized good relations between the two countries, Nugroho said, adding that snacks, biscuits and other food items are popular.

“Many of our products from small and medium enterprises are of high quality and value, but they are not too well-known in the Saudi market. For that reason, we hope that Indonesian stores can accelerate the introduction of these products in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

The Indonesian Trade Ministry is also supportive of the opening of such shops, as they help promote Indonesian goods and contribute to increase in exports.

“The secretary-general (Suhanto) also stressed the need to speed up the process for an Indonesia-Saudi Arabia trade pact in order to boost the competitiveness of Indonesian products in the Saudi market,” the ministry said in a statement.

Indonesia has been seeking to enhance its trade ties with Saudi Arabia and gain a greater presence in the Middle East.

President Joko Widodo and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had discussed the formation of a negotiation team for the Indonesia-Saudi Arabia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement during the former’s visit to Riyadh in October.

Saudi Arabia is “always an important trade partner for Indonesia,” Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said after the meeting.

Saudi-Indonesia trade has been on the rise, increasing by about 45 percent to $7 billion, between January and November last year, compared to the same period in the previous year.

Topics: Indonesia Saudi Arabia

UK placing children of Daesh brides up for adoption

UK placing children of Daesh brides up for adoption
Updated 03 December 2023
Arab News
UK placing children of Daesh brides up for adoption

UK placing children of Daesh brides up for adoption
  • At least 10 children, some born in the caliphate, quietly repatriated to Britain from Syrian camps
  • US has argued returning Western citizens is ‘only durable solution’
Updated 03 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The children of British Daesh brides are being returned to the UK from Syrian detention camps and put up for adoption, The Times reported.

At least 10 children — mainly orphans or those who have been left unaccompanied — have been quietly repatriated from the camps.

Dozens of British women married to fighters traveled to Syria and Iraq during Daesh’s peak, but were captured or left widowed following the collapse of the group.

The UK is only country in Western Europe that continues to block the repatriation of the women. France reportedly returned 160 of its citizens, including 160 children and over 50 women, and Germany repatriated about 100 children and their mothers.

The US has claimed that repatriation is the “only durable solution” to the problem of detention camps operating over capacity in Syria.

Human rights organizations have warned that the camps are a breeding ground for a new generation of terrorists.

Living conditions in the facilities are also poor, with Al-Hol, Syria’s largest camp, facing a series of disease outbreaks.

Reprieve, a charity, has warned that the UK is avoiding responsibility in caring for its citizens.

Katherine Cornett, head of Reprieve’s unlawful detentions team, said: “It shames ministers and shocks the conscience that British kids are growing up in freezing tents in dangerously unstable detention camps simply because their government refuses to bring them home.

“The longer it goes on, the greater the chances that a British child will die in the camps, or that a British boy will be taken from his family by men with guns and thrown into an adult prison never to be heard from again.”

In one case, two British siblings under the age of eight will be put up for adoption after their mother was killed during fighting in Syria and their father imprisoned.

Charities believe that up to 38 other children with British ties remain in Syrian camps, as well as 21 women, including Shamima Begum, who, aged 15, left London along with three friends to join Daesh in 2015.

The two siblings who are set to be adopted were born in Syria, and are believed to have received counseling and support since being flown to Britain last year.

Under the UK’s existing adoption framework, prospective foster parents will be told about the pair’s upbringing in Daesh territory in Syria.

One set of grandparents of the children living overseas offered to adopt them, but were denied by the local British authority now responsible for the siblings.

Another set of grandparents were judged to be unable to care for the children.

The former director of counterterrorism at MI6, Richard Barrett, warned that Britain could face a growing threat to its national security if the Syrian camps remain open.

“It is hard to argue that these women and children pose less of a threat, either now or in the future, while they remain poorly supervised, exposed to the influence of their former Islamic State (Daesh) comrades and at risk of further exploitation than they would if under the watchful eye of our highly competent security authorities in the UK, and of their own communities,” he said.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “Each request for consular assistance from Syria is considered on a case-by-case basis taking into account all relevant circumstances, including, but not limited to, national security.”

Topics: UK Daesh

Related

Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years
World
Daesh fighter from torture-murder cell jailed in UK for 8 years
‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison
World
‘The Beatles’ Daesh cell member loses sanity assessment, moved to America’s toughest supermax prison

Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat get bail

Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat get bail
Updated 03 December 2023
Reuters
Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat get bail

Kashmiri students arrested for celebrating India's Cricket World Cup defeat get bail
  • Police dropped the charges and an Indian court granted bail to the students on Saturday, according to their lawyer
  • In granting bail, the court imposed a condition the students should be available when needed for the investigation
Updated 03 December 2023
Reuters

SRINAGAR: An Indian court has granted bail to seven Kashmiri students who were arrested under anti-terror laws for allegedly celebrating Australia's victory over India in the men's Cricket World Cup final last month, a lawyer said on Sunday. 

The students from an agriculture university were detained in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after one student filed a complaint accusing them of using anti-India slogans and cheering for Pakistan along with Australia after the match. 

Claimed in full but ruled in part by India and Pakistan, Muslim-majority Kashmir has seen a bloody insurrection against New Delhi for decades. Muslims in the region have in the past cheered for the competing side in India cricket matches as a way of protesting Indian rule. 

Local political leaders opposed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's rule over J&K had said the arrests were a way to intimidate locals using the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The act deals with inciting any unlawful activity and is punishable with seven years' imprisonment. 

Police dropped the UAPA charges and an Indian court granted bail to the students on Saturday, according to the lawyer of students, Shafiq Bhat, and a court order seen by Reuters. 

In granting bail, the local court imposed a condition that the students should be available when needed for the investigation and "shall not indulge in any anti national activity," the order stated. 

The students still face allegations under other Indian laws that related to making statements inducing public mischief. 

Australia had entered the World Cup match as clear underdogs against an all-conquering India side, who had won 10 matches in a row to storm into the final. But India was defeated in the final match on Nov. 19. 

India blames Pakistan for supporting the Muslim insurgents. Pakistan denies this and accuses India of violating the rights of Kashmir's Muslim people, a charge India rejects. 

Topics: India Australia Kashmir World Cup Cricket sport

In boost for Modi, India's BJP set to win 3 of 4 key state polls

In boost for Modi, India's BJP set to win 3 of 4 key state polls
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

In boost for Modi, India's BJP set to win 3 of 4 key state polls

In boost for Modi, India's BJP set to win 3 of 4 key state polls
  • Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana states voted last month before the national vote due by May
  • BJP had established clear leads in three of these states and appeared set to win them, vote-counting data suggested
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appeared set to win three of four states in key regional polls, in a big boost for Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of general elections in six months. 

The heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the southern state of Telangana, voted last month in the last set of provincial elections before the national vote due by May, when Modi seeks a third term. 

BJP had established clear leads in all three heartland states and appeared set to win them, vote-counting data from the independent election panel and five news TV channels showed. 

BJP’s performance was better than widely expected as opinion and exit polls had suggested a close contest between Modi’s party and the main opposition Congress, indicating BJP and Modi’s growing popularity despite a decade in power nationally. 

Although Congress won Telangana, its second victory in the south this year, Sunday’s outcome is seen as a setback to the party and its leader Rahul Gandhi as it was wiped out of the politically critical heartland. 

“We always said we will win the heartland states,” BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda told Reuters. “The results are the outcome of our finest political strategy and work on the ground.” 

BJP members and supporters burst firecrackers, distributed sweets and danced in the streets to the beat of drums in the three states. 

“It’s a clean sweep by the BJP in three states, the mandate proves voters trust Modi,” said federal aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who belongs to Madhya Pradesh. 

Modi remains widely popular after a decade in power and surveys suggest he will win again next year. However, a 28-party opposition alliance led by the Congress party has come together to jointly fight BJP, posing a new challenge. 

Congress disappointed 

BJP also suffered a setback when it lost the big southern state of Karnataka to Congress earlier this year as Gandhi worked hard to revive the party since its drubbing in the 2019 general elections and went on a 135-day march across the country covering more than 4,000 km (2,500 miles). 

He also helped build the opposition alliance, called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA, after the Karnataka victory and his temporary disqualification from parliament after being convicted in a defamation case. 

But the alliance did not feature in the state polls due to internal rivalries and it was a direct contest between BJP and Congress. 

“The Congress has done extremely well in Telangana... Yes, it is disappointing to see losses in three states, but we are still the opposition with a strong presence,” Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told Reuters. 

The four states are home to more than 160 million voters and account for 82 seats in the 543-member parliament. 

Modi and leaders of Congress, led by Gandhi, criss-crossed the states, addressing campaign rallies and promising cash payouts, farm loan waivers, subsidies and insurance cover, among other incentives, to woo voters. 

Politicians and analysts say state elections do not always influence the outcome of the general elections or accurately indicate national voter mood. 

Results of the last round of state elections before national elections have been misleading in the past. 

Sunday’s outcome is, however, expected to boost market sentiment. 

“Markets may have had a whiff of the likely results given the gains last week but the margin of victory will be a surprise,” said Gurmeet Chadha, managing partner at asset management firm Complete Circle. 

Markets should gain on Monday on the results, he said, adding it could be a “big move.” 

The small northeastern state of Mizoram also voted last month and votes there are due to be counted on Monday. 

Topics: Modi India BJP elections

