Outcry over Israeli presenter’s ‘To Gaza with Love’ missile signing

LONDON: Israel’s Kan News presenter, Rotem Achihun, is facing criticism following a video posted last week showing her engaging in light-hearted banter with Israeli soldiers who present tank shells inscribed with messages, including one that reads: “To Gaza with love.”

As reported by Anatolia Agency, Achihun took it a step further by writing on a missile: “I want to send the people of Gaza artillery shells.”

The video has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many users denouncing Achihun’s actions as inhumane and provocative.

The backlash is rooted in the perception that Achihun’s actions trivialize the grave and often tragic circumstances faced by Palestinians in the conflict with Israel.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has resulted in significant loss of life and suffering on both sides. With more than 17,000 Palestinians killed, nearly 46,000 wounded, and thousands feared dead under the debris of bombed buildings, the context makes such actions particularly insensitive.

This incident is the latest in a series of provocative acts by some Israelis directed toward Palestinians.

Recently, a video emerged of an Israeli soldier destroying the remaining items inside a toy store in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip. The soldier can be seen tossing items off the shelves and demolishing what is left, all while displaying a sense of pride and amusement.

Earlier in the conflict, Israeli influencers took to social media to share videos mocking Palestinian people who lack access to basic necessities such as water and food.

In one instance, popular Israeli influencer Eve Cohen is seen in a TikTok video donning Arab face, falsely claimed that Palestinian mothers were faking their deaths.

These incidents have drawn criticism from both the national and international communities for their insensitivity and dehumanization.