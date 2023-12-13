Israel begins pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnels in Gaza — media

WASHINGTON: The Israeli military has begun pumping seawater into Hamas’ tunnel complex in Gaza, the Wall Street Journal and ABC News reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials.
The Journal reported the process would likely take weeks. ABC News reported that the flooding appears to be limited as Israel evaluates the strategy’s effectiveness.
Israel’s military did not provide comment on the reports. An Israeli defense ministry spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Some Biden administration officials have said the process could help destroy the tunnels, where Israel believes the militant group is hiding hostages, fighters and munitions, the Journal reported.
Other officials have expressed concerns the seawater would endanger Gaza’s fresh water supply, the Journal added.
Palestinian economy severely impacted by Israel-Hamas war: World Bank
UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease, and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza is having a severe impact on the Palestinian economy, the World Bank said Tuesday, adding that a sharp economic contraction is likely this year and next.
“The loss of life, speed and extent of damages to fixed assets and reduction in income flows across the Palestinian territories are unparalleled,” the World Bank said in a statement.
The conflict, now dragging into its third month, has resulted in the death of more than 18,400 people in Gaza, the majority of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
The violence was sparked by Hamas’ cross-border attacks on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken back to Gaza.
The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, half of them children.
UN agencies and aid groups fear the Palestinian territory will soon be overwhelmed by starvation and disease, and are pleading with Israel to boost efforts to protect civilians.
In a new analysis published Tuesday, the World Bank estimated that, as of mid-November, around 60 percent of information and communication infrastructure as well as health and education facilities had been damaged or destroyed.
And 70 percent of commerce-related infrastructure had been crippled or ruined.
Almost half of all primary, secondary and tertiary roads were also damaged or destroyed, and more than half a million people were living without a home due to the conflict.
Beyond the immediate human cost, the Israel-Hamas conflict has also “severely impacted the Palestinian economy,” the World Bank said.
Gaza’s contribution to the overall Palestinian economy, which includes the West Bank, had already shrunk from around 36 percent in 2005 to just 17 percent last year, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.
Israel’s fierce response to the Hamas attacks on October 7 has pushed Gaza’s unemployment rate up to around 85 percent, while its decision to shut the door to Palestinian workers from the West Bank has put almost 200,000 people out of work.
Despite Gaza’s small contribution to the economic figures, the World Bank now expects the overall Palestinian economy to contract by 3.7 percent this year, down sharply from its pre-war forecast of a 3.2 percent increase.
Next year, the situation is expected to be even worse.
Whereas the World Bank previously anticipated growth of 3.0 percent in 2024, it now expects an overall contraction of 6.0 percent — on the assumption that the severity of the conflict decreases next year.
If the war drags on, the economic impact could deteriorate further.
Following the onset of the war, prices in Gaza jumped by 12 percent, on average, in October, the Bank said, reflecting “pent-up demand for products that are increasingly difficult to find on the local markets.”
By contrast, consumer inflation in the West Bank rose by just 0.1 percent over the same period.
In response to the conflict, the World Bank unveiled financial support on Tuesday to provide “emergency relief for the affected people of Gaza.”
The development lender announced an additional $20 million in funds for medical care, humanitarian needs, and financing for food vouchers and parcels in the besieged Palestinian territory.
This comes on top of the $15 million it has already delivered, it added.
As Israel pounds southern Gaza, Biden warns it is losing support
Hunger is worsening, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of Gaza’s population is starving as Israel has cut off supplies of food, medicine and fuel
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO/GAZA: Israeli tanks and warplanes bombarded the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing dozens of Palestinians, and US President Joe Biden warned Israel it was losing international support because of its “indiscriminate” bombing of civilians in its war against Hamas militants.
In a further sign of world concern over the conduct of the conflict, now in its third month, Australia, Canada and New Zealand said they supported international efforts toward a sustainable ceasefire. They expressed alarm at the plight of civilians in Gaza.
At the United Nations, the 193-member UN General Assembly was preparing to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire. Diplomats said it was expected to pass. The United States vetoed a similar call in the 15-member Security Council last week.
Biden said Israel now has support from “most of the world” including the US and European Union. “But they’re starting to lose that support by indiscriminate bombing that takes place,” he told a campaign fundraising event in Washington.
Israel’s assault on Gaza to root out Hamas has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians and wounded nearly 50,000 since Oct. 7, according to the Gaza health ministry. Many more dead are uncounted under the rubble or beyond the reach of ambulances.
Israel launched its onslaught in response to a cross-border raid by Hamas fighters who killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostage in southern Israel on Oct. 7.
In Khan Younis, southern Gaza’s main city, residents said on Tuesday Israeli tank shelling was now focused on the city center. One said tanks were operating on Tuesday morning in the street where the house of Yahya Al-Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, is located.
An elderly Palestinian, Tawfik Abu Breika, said his residential block in Khan Younis was hit without warning by an Israeli air strike on Tuesday that had brought down several buildings and caused casualties.
“The world’s conscience is dead, no humanity or any kind of morals,” Breika told Reuters as neighbors sifted through rubble. “This is the third month that we are facing death and destruction...This is ethnic cleansing, complete destruction of the Gaza Strip to displace the whole population.”
Further south in Rafah, which borders Egypt, health officials said 22 people including children were killed in an Israeli air strike on houses overnight. Civil emergency workers were searching for more victims under the rubble.
Residents said the shelling of Rafah, where the Israeli army this month ordered people to head for their safety, was some of the heaviest in days.
“At night we can’t sleep because of the bombing and in the morning we tour the streets looking for food for the children, there is no food,” said Abu Khalil, 40, a father of six.
Gazans were battling hunger and thirst to survive, resident Mohammed Obaid said as he inspected debris in Rafah.
“There’s no electricity, no fuel, no water, no medicine.”
The Gaza health ministry said that diseases and illnesses including diarrhea, food poisoning, meningitis, respiratory infections, chickenpox and scabies were speading.
Washington has shared Israel’s position that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas. But in addition to warning that Israel was starting to lose international support, Biden said that Netanyahu needed to change his hard-line government.
The leaders of Australia, Canada and New Zealand said in a joint statement they were alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza.
“The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians,” they said.
ROCKET FIRE
Israel’s military said that over the past day it hit several posts that were used to fire rockets at its territory, raided a Hamas compound where it found some 250 rockets among other weapons and struck a weapons production factory.
The ground assault that started in the north has expanded to the southern half of the Gaza Strip since a week-long truce collapsed at the start of December. More than 100 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground invasion began in late October.
Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said Israeli forces had raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza on Tuesday and detained the hospital director, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kahlout, along with all medical staff including female teams.
They were being interrogated under threat within the emergency department, he said. Israel’s military did not reply to a request for comment on the incident.
An air strike on a house in Rafah killed several people and another on a building near the center in Khan Younis killed one Palestinian, medics said.
Hunger is worsening, with the UN World Food Programme saying half of Gaza’s population is starving as Israel has cut off supplies of food, medicine and fuel.
The UN humanitarian office OCHA said on Tuesday limited aid distributions were taking place in the Rafah district, but “in the rest of the Gaza Strip, aid distribution has largely stopped over the past few days, due to the intensity of hostilities and restrictions of movement along the main roads.”
The UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said Israel had imposed a near-total siege on Gaza “inflicting collective punishment on over 2 million people, half of whom are children.”
The Palestinian foreign minister accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war, a charge an Israeli official rejected as “obscene.”
Can an Israeli security zone succeed in Gaza when it failed in southern Lebanon?
Israeli officials are reportedly weighing plans for buffer zones inside enclave to prevent a repeat of October 7 attack
Analysts say such a project risks a repeat of Israel’s 1985-2000 security zone fiasco in southern Lebanon
Updated 12 December 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Israel has floated the idea of a buffer zone inside Gaza once the present conflict ends, with one policy adviser saying it would be part of a three-tier process that involves “destroying Hamas, demilitarizing Gaza and deradicalizing the enclave.”
Ophir Falk, the foreign policy adviser, said earlier this month that the Israeli Defense Forces might establish a buffer zone inside Gaza, adding that it would not include Israeli troops on the Palestinian side of the border.
He did not outline who precisely Israel had in mind to police the Palestinian side of the border — an international or Arab-led force or one led by the Palestinian Authority.
“There are discussions in Israel about how we want to see Gaza when the war is over, given the Oct. 7 attack,” Falk told Reuters news agency, referring to the assault on southern Israel by Palestinian militants that resulted in 1,400 deaths and the abduction of 240 people.
He added: “The defense establishment is talking about some kind of security buffer on the Gaza side of the border so that Hamas cannot gather military capabilities to the border and surprise Israel again.
“It is a security measure, not a political one. We do not intend to remain on the Gaza side of the border.”
According to sources who spoke to Reuters, Israel has relayed these plans to officials in Jordan and Egypt, with whom Israel has had long-established ties, and the UAE, which normalized relations with Israel in 2020.
Some experts believe that opposition from Washington, combined with bitter memories of similar — though ultimately unsuccessful — attempts in the past, makes the plan impractical.
“A security zone in my opinion is a non-starter,” Dr. Ziad Asali, a retired doctor and founder of the American Task Force on Palestine, told Arab News.
In his view, any security solution for postwar Gaza must take into account the political aspirations of the Palestinian people as a whole. Even Israel’s backers in Washington do not appear convinced by the buffer zone proposal, which would entail encroachment on Gaza’s already limited territory.
“We don’t support any reduction of the geographic limits of Gaza,” John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, said in early December. “Gaza must remain Palestinian land, and cannot be reduced.”
Indeed, any such encroachment into Gaza, which is only 12 km wide in its broadest point, would cram its 2.3 million people into an even smaller area.
Furthermore, analysts warn that a buffer zone runs the risk of repeating past mistakes in the fragile Levant region. One historical parallel highlighted by experts is the ill-fated security zone established by Israel in southern Lebanon between 1985 and 2000.
The 24-km-wide security zone, which was policed by the Israeli military and its Christian militia proxies of the South Lebanon Army, was established during Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon in the aftermath of the 1982 Lebanon War.
Similar to the trigger for the war in Gaza, that conflict was sparked by a string of attacks on Israel by Palestinian militants launched from Lebanese territory, prompting Israel to invade Lebanon.
At the time, Israel’s reasoning for creating the security zone in southern Lebanon was to establish a buffer separating Israeli civilians in its northern towns along the border from Lebanon-based militants.
However, policing the security zone ended up costing hundreds of Israeli lives and it was quickly overrun by Hezbollah fighters the moment Israel, then led by prime minister Ehud Barak, chaotically withdrew troops in May 2000, abandoning its SLA allies.
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Experts believe creating another buffer zone, albeit on a smaller scale within Gaza, would also likely end in failure, do little to improve Israel’s security, and further undermine efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“The serious conversation now and agreement should focus on what to do with Gaza,” said Asali. “Separating the future of Gaza from the West Bank by an international agreement means the end of Palestine.”
Others are less skeptical about the possibility, not to mention the allure, of a south Lebanon-style security zone in Gaza. “It’s a definite possibility,” Hussein Ibish, senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told Arab News.
“In fact, I would expect it to happen if Israel decides not to fully reoccupy the interior of Gaza. And even if it does, it would still probably create a south Lebanon-style buffer zone.”
Ibish believes such a buffer is almost “inevitable” in Gaza, and might even be replicated in parts of the West Bank, “either connected to or as a precursor of major annexation.
“That very much remains to be seen, and it depends on whether Israel decides to negotiate with Palestinians again to create stability, or impose its own solution by force, not only in Gaza, but in the West Bank as well.
“Frankly, I expect the latter, but I’m ready to be pleasantly surprised.”
A move toward a buffer zone would also not bode well for a negotiated end to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, making a two-state solution far less probable and further Israeli land grabs far more likely.
“A buffer zone around Gaza pushes Israel in the direction of forced, unilateral solutions, relying on power rather than negotiations,” said Ibish.
FASTFACTS
• Israel’s security zone in southern Lebanon lasted from 1985 to 2000.
• The belt of land was 24 km wide from the Mediterranean Sea to the Shebaa Farms.
• Area was meant to keep Lebanon-based fighters away from the Israeli border.
“I think it’s consistent with the way in which Israeli society has been moving toward annexation rather than negotiations and using its extremely asymmetrical power over Palestinians to enforce ‘solutions’ that are consistent with Israel’s ambitions and intentions.”
For Ibish, a security zone would represent a continuation of the conflict and not a lasting solution. “The conflict will continue unless and until there is an agreed-upon resolution,” he said.
“But when we see this degree of power asymmetry and completely irreconcilable ambitions, it is typical of human beings to impose their will by force if they can. I don’t expect the Israelis to behave any differently.”
One postwar scenario favored by many in the Palestinian camp and by the US is the establishment of a common authority for Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. How this can be established amid the conflict, however, is uncertain, and much will hinge on the postwar landscape.
“The present moment, in my view, offers a de-facto arrangement that will eventually become a reality and would have to allow for a common future for the Palestinians living under the same authority,” said Asali of the American Task Force on Palestine.
“The interim agreement in Gaza would have to allow for that. This means that the formation of a new government in the West Bank could be an initial step toward what might be a serious end to the conflict.”
In Asali’s view, the creation of security zones would only frustrate efforts to find a lasting resolution to the conflict. “A buffer zone in Gaza can be imposed, like so many other things, on the Palestinians,” he said. “But it would be an added problem rather than a solution.”
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister and a retired IDF general, recently underscored the temporary nature of the proposed buffer zones when asked if they could be created above American objections.
He said that, were Israel to establish what he called security areas, it would remove them on its eventual withdrawal from Gaza. “While we’re operating, anything is possible,” he said, “but after we finish the conflict, we have no reason to be there.”
Buffer zones are a “security step for a certain period,” Gallant said.
Some Israeli analysts are not convinced of the benefits of a long-term security zone given the risks and diplomatic costs.
Meir Javedanfar, a Middle East lecturer at Reichman University in Herzliya, believes it is too soon to discuss what will happen after the war in Gaza.
“I think it’s too early to start talking about the day after tomorrow in Gaza,” he told Arab News.
“There are too many moving parts and variables involved in the current war to enable us to give an accurate forecast of what will happen the day after Gaza, the day after the end of the war, and the day after Hamas is removed from power.”
Nevertheless, whatever the outcome of the war, Javedanfar does not believe it will be feasible — either militarily or diplomatically — to set up security buffer zones inside Gaza.
“First of all, diplomatically, it would probably really strain our relations with the US,” he said.
“This is something that Israel cannot afford at this point. And I think we’d also place our relations with the Europeans under strain.
“Secondly, what is the point of having a security zone inside Gaza when Israel can be reached from any part of Gaza? If, in the future, a terrorist (group) is going to get its hands on the plans to build another missile, they can fire from anywhere inside Gaza; Israel is within reach from anywhere within Gaza.”
Javedanfar said the idea does not make much sense to him, and “it’s safe to assume that it’s unlikely that we are going to see such a security zone.”
West Bank economy suffers as Palestinians lose Israeli jobs
Israel has terminated 130,000 work permits for West Bank Palestinians and withheld 600 million shekels ($160 million) in taxes on Palestinian goods, said Manal Qarhan, an official at the Palestinian ministry of economy
Updated 12 December 2023
AFP
JERUSALEM: West Bank Palestinian Ibrahim Al-Qiq lost his Israeli job permit after the Gaza war began, sinking him into despair and debt like thousands of others in the occupied territory.
The war between Israel and Hamas may be happening in Gaza, a separate Palestinian territory on the other side of Israel, but its impact is being powerfully felt in the West Bank.
Israel terminated work permits for Palestinians from both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza following the Hamas attacks on October 7 that triggered the war, leaving many people like Al-Qiq struggling to survive.
A 37-year-old father of three, Al-Qiq earned around 6,000 shekels ($1,615) a month as a construction worker in Israel until he lost his work permit.
“We have spent what we earned,” he told AFP. “Our debts have piled up, and we need to buy provisions and pay the rent for our homes and the water and electricity bills.”
HIGHLIGHT
Israel terminated work permits for Palestinians from both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza following the Hamas attacks on October 7 that triggered the war, leaving many people struggling to survive.
He has been forced to borrow nearly 7,000 shekels to cover expenses.
His mountainous hometown of Kharas, near the West Bank city of Hebron, has around 12,000 inhabitants. Seventy percent of its workforce used to cross time-consuming Israeli checkpoints every day to work in Israel, according to the local municipality.
The rest are employed by the Palestinian Authority, but it is struggling to pay staff amid a downturn that saw economic output fall by more than a third in the month after the war began.
Israel has terminated 130,000 work permits for West Bank Palestinians and withheld 600 million shekels ($160 million) in taxes on Palestinian goods, said Manal Qarhan, an official at the Palestinian Ministry of Economy.
She said the administration was now losing $24 million per day thanks to the loss of taxes and reduced tourism from Palestinians living in Israel.
Palestinian workers do not receive social insurance or unemployment compensation from the Israeli government, as Israeli workers do — nor is any offered by the Palestinian Authority.
The jobless are left to fend for themselves.
“Those whose wives had gold jewelry sold it to feed their children,” said Tareq Al-Hlahla, also unemployed and struggling to support an extended family of 10.
Jamil Siaara, an unemployed construction worker, said: “Our future is unclear. There is mental stress, and no savings.”
The impact is rippling through the local economy.
Ahmed Radwan, who owns a supermarket in Kharas, said sales were down 70 percent and he had stopped providing groceries on credit after customer debts reached 40 percent of sales.
People are buying only “basics like milk, rice, sugar and flour, and those who used to buy bread now only buy half a loaf,” said Radwan.
He has laid off half of his six workers, and two more will go this month.
“There is no hope,” he said.
Violence has also surged in the West Bank, where Israeli forces conduct regular raids.
The Palestinian Authority says around 270 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war began.
Israel “has set up around 130 permanent and moving military checkpoints in the West Bank, which force Palestinians to travel on rough side roads that are extremely dangerous, because they expose them to settler attacks,” the Palestinian Ministry of Economy said.
The checkpoints worsen the economic impact, say locals, as they complicate transport of agricultural goods and workers.
Israeli soldiers open fire on, humiliate staff delivering medical aid in Gaza: WHO
PRCS health worker forced to walk back without clothes or shoes, and with his hands tied behind his back
One patient died from untreated wounds as a result delays caused by Israeli soldiers
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Israel Defense Forces opened fire on a medical convoy transporting World Health Organization staff through Gaza on Saturday, according to the head of the UN agency.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO team and their partners from the Palestine Red Crescent Society were on a “high-risk” mission to deliver medical supplies to Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza when they were hit by bullets.
The WHO reported that IDF soldiers treated PRCS health workers in “a degrading and humiliating manner” at multiple military checkpoints and during detentions as the convoy, which included ambulances, traveled through Gaza.
The WHO-led convoy was reportedly subjected to an initial inspection at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint on its way to the hospital, where IDF soldiers removed ambulance staff from their vehicles for identification. Two PRCS employees were allegedly detained for more than an hour.
“WHO staff saw one of them being forced to kneel at gunpoint and then taken out of sight, where he was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped and searched,” the WHO stated on Tuesday.
After the mission passed through the checkpoint and entered Gaza City, “the aid truck carrying the medical supplies and an ambulance were hit by bullets,” Tedros wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
On its return to the south of Gaza, after picking up patients from Al-Ahli, the mission was stopped again at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, with critical patients allegedly searched by armed Israeli soldiers.
As a result of the delays, one of the patients died from his untreated wounds, Tedros said.
A PRCS health worker, previously detained, was taken for a second interrogation, the WHO reported. He was later released that night following UN intervention but was forced to walk back without clothes or shoes, and with his hands tied behind his back.
“We are deeply concerned about the prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put the lives of already fragile patients at risk,” Tedros said.
“The difficulties faced by this mission illustrate the shrinking space for humanitarian actors to provide aid within Gaza, despite the desperate need for access to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the WHO separately stated.
The incident comes amid growing concerns over human rights violations by Israeli military troops, who faced fierce backlash last week for stripping, blindfolding Palestinian men, and parading them in the streets.
The operation to Al-Ahli Hospital delivered enough trauma and surgical supplies to treat 1,500 patients, and also transferred 19 critical patients to a medical complex in the Strip’s south.