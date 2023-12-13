Saudi Arabia, UK defense ministers discuss cooperation

Royal decrees hand new roles to Saudi royals and other officials
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: A number of Saudi royals and officials were given new jobs on Tuesday as authorities issued a raft of royal decrees.
Prince Salman bin Sultan was appointed governor of Madinah region at the rank of minister.
Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah region, was relieved of his position and replaced by Prince Saud bin Mishaal.
Prince Ahmed bin Fahd was replaced as deputy governor of the Eastern Province by Prince Saud bin Bandar.
Prince Khaled bin Saud was appointed deputy governor of Tabuk region, while Prince Khalid bin Sattam was named deputy governor of Asir region. Prince Miteb bin Mishal is the new deputy governor of Al-Jawf region.
Prince Mansour bin Mohammed bin Saad was relieved of his position as governor of Hafr Al-Batin, and replaced by Prince Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah.
Other appointments included Hisham Al-Falih as assistant minister of interior; Khalid Al-Battal as an undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior; Khalid Hadrawi as an advisor at the Royal Court; and Khalil bin Ibrahim as deputy minister of industry and mineral resources for industry affairs.
Musaed Al-Daoud becomes the mayor of Makkah, and Abdullah bin Mahdi the mayor of Asir region.
Abdullah Al-Maghlouth was appointed assistant minister of media, and Yousef Al-Biyali becomes deputy chief of the General Intelligence Presidency for intelligence affairs.
Zuhair Al-Zouman was given the position of assistant to the chair of the Human Rights Commission.
Prince Faisal bin Salman was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the King Abdulaziz Foundation and tasked with completing the necessary legal procedures to form the board. He will also serve as chair of the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library.
Saudi photographer uses 3-D tech to create keepsakes
Abdulrahman Al-Almaei aims to capture Kingdom’s progress, heritage, culture
Updated 12 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Photographer Abdulrahman Al-Almaei is leveraging the latest 3-D technology to offer Saudis a new way of capturing precious moments.
As well as taking pictures of people, the lensman aims to document significant memories and record the Kingdom’s rich heritage, along with important stages in culture, clothing, and cuisine.
Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room. The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.
The result is an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Abdulrahman Al-Almaei offers an alternative to traditional photos or artifacts.
• Minimi, located in Riyadh’s Boulevard World, involves more than 80 cameras and 12 flashes inside a room.
• The subject is photographed from all sides before the images are combined to form a 3-D model that includes every detail.
His idea grew from an affinity with new technologies rather than a passion for photography. He noted that there were companies in the US renowned for their exceptional printer manufacturing capabilities, while the innovation was also mainstream in Japan, South Korea, and China.
On developing the concept in Saudi Arabia, he said: “While we are progressing by learning from others’ experiences, we are seeking something that aligns with our culture.
“Our focus is on refining and implementing this technology to enhance our values and culture. We are exploring potential and specific fields to generate fresh and modern perspectives in 3-D technologies,” he added.
While the technology was still new and costly, he pointed out that it was distinctive and currently unparalleled.
Al-Almaei said: “This is the phase of idea validation. We are on the verge of enhancing these concepts, particularly in the realm of photography, in order to make the experience affordable for everyone and not limited to a privileged few.”
However, he added, one disadvantage of 3-D photography was the need for specialized cameras. Printing also took a long time and required both patience and advanced technical capabilities.
Currently, the technology was only available in the Kingdom in Riyadh, but he said the feasibility of extending it to other cities was being evaluated. He also hoped Saudi Arabia’s younger generations would get involved and be encouraged to learn the fundamentals of 3-D photography.
As well as being used to print buildings and houses, the technique is also being used to document heritage, cultures, ancient clothing, and food.
Al-Almaei said the technology had no limits and offered an opportunity to connect the Kingdom’s historical wealth with its bright present.
Saudi Film Commission attends Focus 2023 in London
The Saudi film industry is strengthening its international presence at forums and events
Updated 12 December 2023
SPA
The Saudi Film Commission took part in the Focus 2023 film event at the Business Design Centre in London with a pavilion that showcased the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry.
The commission’s pavilion introduced the government agencies involved in the Saudi film sector, including the Ministry of Investment, Film AlUla and the Cultural Development Fund, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The commission highlighted Saudi Arabia’s ideal cinematography locations, aiming to attract international film productions and introduce the financial incentive program that works to support local cinema producers.
The Saudi film industry is strengthening its international presence at forums and events.
Focus 2023 brought together content makers, production companies and government agencies from more than 100 countries. The event attracts thousands of people from the worlds of film, television, advertising, animation and gaming.
Saudi Fund for Development chief meets Canadian officials
The officials reviewed the Saudi fund’s development projects around the world
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad met Canada’s Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen and an accompanying delegation, as well as the Canadian ambassador to the Kingdom, Jean-Philippe Linteau, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the officials reviewed the Saudi fund’s development projects around the world, as well as opportunities for future development cooperation between both parties.
The visit included a tour of the fund’s exhibition, which showcased its many initiatives in developing nations, as well as the influence of these projects on the progress and prosperity of the recipients’ lives.
Saudi FM highlights Israel’s human rights violations at Geneva event
Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advocating for an immediate cease-fire
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan led the Kingdom’s delegation at an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
The high-level event, which ran from Dec. 11-12 in Geneva, focused on boosting international cooperation for the protection of human rights amid global challenges, including wars.
During his speech, Prince Faisal highlighted that the anniversary of the declaration coincided with the human rights violations taking place in occupied Palestine.
He emphasized the critical role of the international community in upholding and advancing human rights through cooperation in both times of peace and war, as outlined in the Geneva conventions and their additional protocols, which focus on protecting civilians.
Prince Faisal pointed out Israel’s violations of international humanitarian law in Palestine and expressed the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of these acts. He also reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights’ call for an immediate cease-fire.
“The bitter reality in the Gaza Strip will affect international security and the credibility of United Nations bodies by allowing the selective implementation of international law,” the foreign minister said.
He underscored the need to grant Palestinians their rights to a dignified life, security, essential needs and self-determination.
Prince Faisal reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to advocating for an immediate cease-fire, ensuring safe aid delivery to Gaza, releasing Palestinian prisoners, and forging a path toward a just and enduring peace.
Discussions at the event also centered on the importance of upholding and promoting respect for social, cultural, economic, civil and political rights and implementing measures to safeguard them.
Prince Faisal also led a delegation from the ministerial committee formed by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit, which held multiple meetings in Geneva.