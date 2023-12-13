Islamic military coalition meeting places focus on counterterrorism strategy

RIYADH: The Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition on Wednesday held its second meeting of chiefs of staff from member states and supporting nations, in Riyadh.

Chaired by the Chief of General Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, the meeting’s delegates discussed IMCTC initiatives and their role in helping member nations to fight terrorism, violence, and extremism.

Also on the agenda was a review of coalition strategy and achievements in relation to addressing the ideology, communications, financing, and military operations of terror groups.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi, secretary-general of the coalition, noted that IMCTC initiatives were in line with international laws to combat terrorism.

He said: “The needs (of member countries of the coalition) were thoroughly studied and analyzed by the governance of the coalition and international laws to directly achieve the desired goal, which is in the interest of member states suffering from the scourge of terrorism.”

He pointed out that more than 60 initiative requests to combat terrorism had been received from IMCTC representatives.

“The coalition will study and formulate the initiatives following international laws. Implementation will begin after approval by the IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council,” he added.

Al-Ruwaili said the gathering was in preparation for the next Islamic coalition meeting to be led by Saudi defense minister and chairman of the IMCTC Ministers of Defense Council, Prince Khalid bin Salman, in February.

Established in December 2015 by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the IMCTC aims to consolidate Muslim countries’ efforts to fight terrorism. Its inaugural meeting in March 2016 focused on joint counterterrorism efforts within the coalition’s framework, ensuring compliance with each country’s regulations and respecting the sovereignty of IMCTC member states.