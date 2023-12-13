You are here

  • Home
  • Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Sharon Stone and Cristiano Ronaldo were spotted at AlUla. (Supplied/Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7tzj

Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
  • Actress Sharon Stone and football star Cristiano Ronaldo took separate trips to the heritage site in Saudi Arabia
Updated 52 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: Hollywood star Sharon Stone returned to Saudi Arabia to explore the historic landscape of AlUla in December.  

During her trip to the Kingdom, the “Basic Instinct” actress visited Madrasat Addeera - a learning hub for traditional crafts - to dive deeper into AlUla’s creative and cultural life.  

At Madrasat Addeera, a girls’ school in the Al-Jadidah Arts District, Stone interacted with local artisans specializing in palm weaving, pottery, leather making, ceramics and embroidery. 

Following her visit, Stone said: “Being in AlUla, I find myself in one of the most fascinating and beautiful places I have ever been, and Saudi Arabia the fastest growing and most rapidly emerging country.” 




Stone praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. (Supplied)

“I was in Saudi last year and can see the significant growth and change even in that time, but this is my first time in AlUla,” she added. “All the things we are told, the negatives, and controversial constructs about the region are untrue. There’s an emerging wave of rights for women, and I have been welcomed so warmly. Their kindness is truly humbling.” 

She praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. 

“What makes AlUla fascinating is how they take natural materials like stone, marble, and leather, and skillfully craft them into sophisticated, modern designs - it’s a modern city with ancient roots,” she said.  

Stone also joined the community in their creative space, using the opportunity to paint a locally inspired artwork.  




She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. (Supplied)

"I am very, very moved by the fact that these dyes are all made from local plants. As an artist, I am inspired by the subtlety of colors here, and it's extraordinary that such vibrant hues can be created from things that come out of the ground,” she said. “During my visit to this school, I had the opportunity to express my creativity through watercolors, and it was a deeply enriching experience.” 

Stone also glimpsed the county’s film ambitions as she toured AlUla’s new production facility. The actress was given early access to the 30,000 square foot soundstage, backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, recording studio, training and rehearsal space, cafeteria, event space and the iconic administration building.  

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. 

“AlUla is almost like being on Mars, so unusual due to its extraordinary geological history. It is unlike anything you have ever seen, a fantastic setting for beautiful Westerns and films like Dune and Star Wars. I hope filmmakers come and explore AlUla to witness its potential for filmmaking, a beautiful possibility waiting to be captured,” she said. 

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo also visited AlUla and he took to Instagram to laud the natural history of the area. 

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia," he posted. 

Topics: Sharon Stone Saudi Arabia

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: US superstars Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez were spotted attending a fundraising event for Gaza organized by US Egyptian Ramy Youssef’s comedy club in Brooklyn this week.  

Youssef’s club supports organizations aiding Palestine and pledged to donate 100 percent of its proceeds from the event to the non-governmental organization American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) for relief efforts in Gaza.  

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez leaving the fundraising event. (X)

It was reported that actresses Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy and Zoe Kravitz also attended the event.  

Swift has not made a comment on the ongoing war in Gaza, while Gomez took to social media and said: “I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence, and terror that’s going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good.”

The Hamas-run health ministry on Tuesday updated its death toll since the Gaza war began to 18,412 people, mostly women and children. Israel’s bombardment of Gaza comes in retaliation for the attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures, and saw around 240 hostages taken. 

Topics: Taylor Swift Selena Gomez Gaza

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style
Updated 13 December 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Follow

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style

The Bowery Company seeks Saudi market for its New York-Scandi style
Updated 13 December 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: When Christiane Nasr strolled New York’s Bowery Avenue in 2014, she became fascinated with the neighborhood’s eclectic and industrial vibe. Nasr fell in love with furniture and lighting boutiques on Bowery Avenue and noticed a gap in the market in Dubai for this kind of design experience. After returning to the UAE, she took a leap of faith and decided to set up a company retailing curated interior design objects fusing New York’s industrial vibe with Scandinavian-style clean lines. What started as a B2C online concept store eventually became a 5,000-square-foot boutique in Dubai’s Al-Quoz district. With plans to open a store in Saudi Arabia in 2024, Arab News chats with the entrepreneur to know more. 

“We are a pioneer of Scandinavian design here in the region, alongside being the biggest supplier of this design aesthetic,” said Nasr, whose store features brands such as 101 Copenhagen, Ferm Living, Fest Amsterdam, Norr11 and Audo Copenhagen.  

Nasr is very passionate about curation and is fully involved when deciding what to buy for the collection. “I choose the fabrics as well as the color scheme. You can’t just have a disruptive brand – you need something that blends when you have multiple brands.”  

Over the years, The Bowery Company also gained popularity with hotels and commercial spaces. More recently, they have been working on numerous projects in Saudi Arabia, including Red Sea and NEOM hotels. Nasr adds that future expansion plans in the Kingdom are up and running, and she already has a partner in Saudi Arabia on the B2B side.  

“Additionally, I have also found a location for a new store in the Kingdom, which we are looking at for 2024. The trademark has been registered, and I am working on finalizing the license, which is an exciting milestone,” she said.   

Topics: The Bowery Company

Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  

Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  

Amal, George Clooney attend premiere in LA  
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney this week showed support for her husband, Hollywood star George Clooney, as she attended the premiere of his biographical sports drama film “The Boys in the Boat” in Los Angeles.  

Amal looked radiant in a canary yellow floor-length Versace dress with a V-shaped neckline that was cinched at the waist. She accessorized her look with a metallic clutch and heels.

“The Boys in the Boat,” which is set for release on Dec. 17 in the US, follows the real-life story of the 1936 University of Washington men’s crew team, who made an improbable journey from the college’s second-tier rowing team to becoming the United States representative at that year’s Summer Olympics in Berlin.  

Amal and George Clooney attended the premiere alongside the cast and crew. (AFP)

George worked behind-the-scenes as the director and producer of the Amazon MGM Studios film. 

The film, based on Daniel James Brown's 2013 non-fiction book “The Boys in The Boat: Nine Americans And Their Epic Quest For Gold At The 1936 Olympics,” stars actors Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Peter Guinness, Sam Strike, Thomas Elms, Jack Mulhern and more.  

Amal made head-turning red carpet appearances this year.  

Amal Clooney wore a head-turning bronze-and-gold Atelier Versace gown. (AFP)

Earlier this month, she attended The Fashion Awards 2023 in London. The 45-year-old philanthropist wore a head-turning bronze-and-gold gown, also from Atelier Versace, that was covered in circular metallic paillettes.  

She had her hair down and opted for voluminous waves, which seems to be her go to hairstyle. For the accessories, she donned Cartier jewelry.   

The couple’s last public event together was in September. They attended the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards.  

George wore a black suit and navy blue button-down to the award ceremony for his wife. (Getty Images)

Amal attended the event, which took place at the New York Public Library, in a white Versace gown covered in crystals. 

It was the second annual ceremony hosted by the foundation, which was founded by Amal and George. 

In August, the celebrity couple visited Venice to attend the 14th annual DVF Awards, at which Amal was honored with the DVF Leadership Award. 

She wore a blush lace dress that featured a tulle overskirt by Christian Dior. The dress was from John Galliano’s Fall 2000 collection for Dior. 

Topics: Amal Clooney George Clooney The Boys in the Boat

Abadia unveiled as first Saudi brand on Net-a-Porter

Abadia unveiled as first Saudi brand on Net-a-Porter
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Abadia unveiled as first Saudi brand on Net-a-Porter

Abadia unveiled as first Saudi brand on Net-a-Porter
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury e-tailer Net-a-Porter has added Saudi brand Abadia on the platform, making it the first label from the Kingdom to join the website.

Abadia, which gets its name from the melding of the Arabic words for timelessness (abadi) and desert (badiah), is a family-owned brand that is co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt Naeema Al-Shehail.

 

 

The label aims to empower and support Saudi female artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu, a weaving technique, and naqda, a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth, in their designs.  

The brand works with luxury deadstock material and end of roll remnant fabric from garment manufacturing and uses real leather only when the designers are able to trace where it comes from and how it was tanned and processed, according to the label.  

 

 

Abadia debuted its first collection on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week back in 2018 and has been worn by the likes of Jordan’s Queen Rania and US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys. 

Topics: Net-a-Porter Abadia

Lyna Khoudri-starring film ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’ premieres in France  

Lyna Khoudri-starring film ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’ premieres in France  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Lyna Khoudri-starring film ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’ premieres in France  

Lyna Khoudri-starring film ‘The Three Musketeers: Milady’ premieres in France  
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: “The Three Musketeers: Milady” premiered in France this week, with French Algerian actress Lyna Khoudri and French star Eva Green on hand to celebrate the release of the film.  

The movie, which is expected to hit French theaters on Dec. 13, is the second part of the film “The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan,” which was released in April this year.  

The film, directed by French filmmaker Martin Bourboulon, is an adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’ classic French novel with the same name. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

 

The Dumas novel has repeatedly been turned into a film, but it has been more than a decade since the last film adaptation of “The Three Musketeers.” 

Khoudri plays the role of Constance Bonacieux, the love interest of D’Artagnan, who is the most famous of the musketeers.  

In the latest movie segment, D’Artagnan (portrayed by actor François Civil) is compelled to collaborate with Milady (Green) in order to rescue Constance, who was kidnapped. However, with the declaration of war and Athos, Porthos, and Aramis already enlisted on the front lines, a hidden secret from the past disrupts longstanding alliances. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri (@lynakhoudri)

 

Khoudri, 30, first rose to prominence in her role as Nedjma in Mounia Meddour’s critically acclaimed drama “Papicha.” For her work in the film, she won the Orizzonti Award for best actress at the 74th Venice Film Festival, and she was nominated in the Cesar Awards’ most promising actress category. 

Khoudri also starred in the 2019 mini-series “Les Sauvages” and in 2016’s “Blood on the Docks.” 

Notably, she was cast in Wes Anderson’s 2021 comedy “The French Dispatch” alongside Timothee Chalamet, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, and Owen Wilson. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by lynakhoudri(@lynakhoudri)

 

Last month, she attended the Marrakech International Film Festival, wearing a chic Chanel outfit.  

She attended the ceremony alongside other A-list stars, including Faical Laraichi, Tilda Swinton, Jessica Chastain — who is this year’s festival jury head — Isabelle Huppert and Melita Toscan du Plantier.   

Khoudri joins the ever-growing list of rising Arab stars working their way up the ladder in Hollywood, such as Ramy Youssef, Tahar Rahim, Dali Benssalah, and Mena Massoud. 

Topics: Lyna Khoudri The Three Musketeers: Milady

Latest updates

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart in Geneva
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Song, dance mark start of Diriyah Season’s festivities
Song, dance mark start of Diriyah Season’s festivities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.