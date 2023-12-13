Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site

DUBAI: Hollywood star Sharon Stone returned to Saudi Arabia to explore the historic landscape of AlUla in December.

During her trip to the Kingdom, the “Basic Instinct” actress visited Madrasat Addeera - a learning hub for traditional crafts - to dive deeper into AlUla’s creative and cultural life.

At Madrasat Addeera, a girls’ school in the Al-Jadidah Arts District, Stone interacted with local artisans specializing in palm weaving, pottery, leather making, ceramics and embroidery.

Following her visit, Stone said: “Being in AlUla, I find myself in one of the most fascinating and beautiful places I have ever been, and Saudi Arabia the fastest growing and most rapidly emerging country.”







Stone praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts. (Supplied)



“I was in Saudi last year and can see the significant growth and change even in that time, but this is my first time in AlUla,” she added. “All the things we are told, the negatives, and controversial constructs about the region are untrue. There’s an emerging wave of rights for women, and I have been welcomed so warmly. Their kindness is truly humbling.”

She praised the initiatives in AlUla aimed at conserving and protecting traditional crafts.

“What makes AlUla fascinating is how they take natural materials like stone, marble, and leather, and skillfully craft them into sophisticated, modern designs - it’s a modern city with ancient roots,” she said.

Stone also joined the community in their creative space, using the opportunity to paint a locally inspired artwork.







She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra. (Supplied)



"I am very, very moved by the fact that these dyes are all made from local plants. As an artist, I am inspired by the subtlety of colors here, and it's extraordinary that such vibrant hues can be created from things that come out of the ground,” she said. “During my visit to this school, I had the opportunity to express my creativity through watercolors, and it was a deeply enriching experience.”

Stone also glimpsed the county’s film ambitions as she toured AlUla’s new production facility. The actress was given early access to the 30,000 square foot soundstage, backlot, production support buildings, workshops, warehouses, recording studio, training and rehearsal space, cafeteria, event space and the iconic administration building.

She also took in AlUla’s varied and cinematic landscape, including the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

“AlUla is almost like being on Mars, so unusual due to its extraordinary geological history. It is unlike anything you have ever seen, a fantastic setting for beautiful Westerns and films like Dune and Star Wars. I hope filmmakers come and explore AlUla to witness its potential for filmmaking, a beautiful possibility waiting to be captured,” she said.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo also visited AlUla and he took to Instagram to laud the natural history of the area.

"Amazed by the extraordinary human and natural heritage of AlUla here in Saudi Arabia," he posted.