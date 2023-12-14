Paris Saint-Germain advances in tense finish to Champions League group. Porto also into round of 16

You are here

PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery scores the 1-1 against Dortmund's goalkeeper Gregor Kobel during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, onDec. 13 , 2023. (AP)
FC Porto's Brazilian midfielder #13 Wenderson Galeno (2L) heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group H football match between FC Porto and FC Shakhtar Donetsk at the Dragao stadium in Porto on December 13, 2023. (AFP)
AP
AP
GENEVA: Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé were left holding a ticket to the Champions League knockout round Wednesday after a tense finish to the tightest group saw Newcastle let its chance slip.
Porto also earned its place in the round of 16 draw on Monday with a 5-3 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk, which needed to win to advance.
PSG’s 1-1 draw at Group F winner Borussia Dortmund — earned by 17-year-old Warren Zaïre-Emery’s 56th-minute leveler — was enough to secure second place because Newcastle lost 2-1 at home to AC Milan.
“We are still alive,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, whose unseeded team can now be drawn to face Manchester City, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. “No team will hope to play us in the next round.”
Newcastle was in the box seat kicking off the second half with a one-goal lead but ended in last place without even the consolation prize of entering the second-tier Europa League as a third-place finisher.
That reward flipped to Milan when it took the lead in the 84th as substitute Samuel Chukwueze raced clear to score one minute after coming on from the bench. Milan had leveled in the 59th on United States playmaker Christian Pulisic’s goal.
Newcastle joined Manchester United in losing at home — United on Tuesday — to finish bottom of a group and give England its weakest round of 16 challenge for 11 years: just defending champion Man City and Arsenal are in the draw Monday.
“We are absolutely devastated not to go through,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.
The 16-team lineup was completed by Porto, which finished runner-up in Group H to Barcelona though the Spanish champion lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp.
Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Lazio ensured it would finish top of Group E and be seeded in Monday’s draw. Lazio had already advanced before the final round of games. Last-place Celtic got a stoppage-time goal to beat Feyenoord 2-1.
Man City sent out a team of few regular starters — including former ball boy Micah Hamilton who scored on his debut — to win 3-2 at Red Star Belgrade and ensure the defending champion completed a six-win program atop Group G.
In the other group game that also did not affect the final standings, Leipzig beat Young Boys 2-1.
ROUND OF 16 DRAW
The draw at UEFA headquarters on Monday includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955.
Group winners (seeded): Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Barcelona.
Runners-up (unseeded): Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Porto.
In the round of 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. Draws later in the season for the quarterfinals and semifinals are open with no seeding or country protection.
EUROPA LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Third-place teams in Champions League groups keep playing in February in the knockout playoffs for the second-tier Europa League, which also are drawn Monday.
Playoffs qualifiers: Galatasaray, Lens, Braga, Benfica, Feyenoord, AC Milan, Young Boys, Shakhtar Donetsk.
Those teams will be unseeded, playing the home leg first, against runner-up teams in the Europa League groups. Those runners-up include Sporting Lisbon, and could add Roma and Brighton after Thursday’s games.
Winners of the Europa League playoffs advance to the round of 16 to face group winners like Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, current leaders of the Premier League and Bundesliga, respectively.
LAST-EVER GROUP STAGE
The Champions League said farewell Wednesday to the traditional round-robin groups of four teams playing each other home and away.
Last year, UEFA approved a new and expanded 36-team format under pressure from clubs who want more guaranteed games, a varied program with more higher-quality opponents and more money.
Each team in the 2024-25 Champions League will play eight games instead of six, against eight different opponents, in a single standings to rank them.
The top eight teams in January 2025 will advance to a 16-team knockout phase in a seeded draw like a tennis tournament bracket. Teams placed 9 through 24 in the standings will be paired in two-leg playoffs to fill the round of 16 bracket.
 

 

Liam Kennedy
  With just five minutes left, NUFC were fourth and out of Europe altogether, after Joelinton's opener was cancelled out by second half strikes from AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze
Updated 34 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: "It’s not beyond our wildest dreams, because we did have wild dreams." Famous words, spoken by the erudite, late, great Sir Bobby Robson. He knew Newcastle United like no other — and, in many ways, his words rang true on a disappointing night for the Magpies.

Fan group Wor Flags revealed an amazing pre-match display, reliving the former Magpies' manager's quote. And the 11 players on the park did just that — they dreamed big, aimed their shot for the stars, but fell sadly short in the cruellest of fashions.

With just 31 minutes left, and with Paris Saint-Germain level at Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle were second in the group and heading to the last 16 knockout rounds. With just five left, they were fourth and out of Europe altogether, after Joelinton's opener was cancelled out by second half strikes from AC Milan's Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze.

They could have taken third, a spot in the Europa League, but pushing for a late winner, which would have taken them through in the Champions League, they rolled the dice, allowing sub Chukwueze the freedom of the Leazes End to finish the Magpies' European dream, for this season, at least.

Head coach Eddie Howe said: "I thought there were some really good bits, we were dominant at times, but probably needed the second goal. We didn't defend the two goals well enough.

"It was very much end to end. Both teams were desperate to win. We wanted to win the game and we were trying to head for the Champions League so we had to be brave.

Out of Europe before Christmas was not in the script for Howe & Co, although they have often fought through this season with the odds stacked against them and with one hand tied behind their back.

Tough draws and injuries, as well as a shocker of a refereeing call at PSG has seen their progression chances go up in smoke. Howe, though, is in no mood to pass blame or make excuses. Instead, the head coach wants to make sure Newcastle are in the hat for for the group stage next season.

On the handball decision against Paris St-Germain and its impact, Howe said: "I think it would be foolish of me to look back and start bringing up old stuff. We had the opportunity tonight to do what we had to do and we didn't take it. We couldn't have tried harder, I don't think we left anything on the pitch.

"(We have learned) So much. The value of the squad first and foremost, that's what's exposed us, the fact we haven't had the ability to utilise the squad we've created. We've gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn't helped us.

"You always have to use disappointment — the setbacks — as motivation and fuel for your fire to make sure you continue to achieve.

"We'll go back to the Premier League and try and do as much as we can to be consistent and stay up there."

Last night was not their night. This year is not their year. Lesson will be learned, experiences hardened. The Champions League will be revisited. Newcastle will dream again. And, eventually, those dreams will come true.

AP
  • Milan joined PSG on eight points after the six group games, but finished behind the French team courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record
  • With PSG drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, a win for Newcastle would have qualified the English team for the knockout stage
AP

NEWCASTLE, England: AC Milan and Newcastle were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday after the Italian team’s 2-1 win at St. James’ Park that ensured Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé qualified for the round of 16 instead.
Milan at least claimed the consolation prize of dropping into the Europa League playoff round after Samuel Chukwueze’s 84th-minute winner lifted last season’s Champions League semifinalist above Newcastle into third place in Group F.
Milan joined PSG on eight points after the six group games, but finished behind the French team courtesy of an inferior head-to-head record.
“It’s a massive accomplishment,” said Christian Pulisic, who equalized for Milan in the 59th minute to become the first US international to score for three different teams in the Champions League, after Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.
“We have a chance to win a great competition. Of course we wanted to continue in the Champions League but we look forward to competing in the Europa League.”
Newcastle’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years — and its first under Saudi ownership — ended in disappointment as it finished bottom of a tough group and out of Europe altogether, just like Manchester United on Tuesday.
It’s a big blow to the northeast club with its new-found status as a potential disruptor for the established elite. Expect Newcastle, which has the richest owners in club soccer following its 2021 takeover by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, to be a force in European soccer for years to come, but it won’t be this season.
“We are absolutely devastated not to go through,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.
“I couldn’t be prouder of what they have given me, physically and mentally. I do think we left everything on the pitch and we can’t have any regrets. Of course, we will learn from it and try to absorb everything we need to take into the Premier League.”
With PSG drawing 1-1 at Borussia Dortmund, a win for Newcastle would have qualified the English team for the knockout stage.
And it looked on when Joelinton gave the hosts the lead with a rasping drive in the 33rd minute.
Pulisic equalized after Olivier Giroud’s brilliant pass across the edge of the six-yard box, putting him on eight Champions League goals — twice as many as any other American. DaMarcus Beasley and Weston McKennie have scored four each.
After Rafael Leao struck a shot against the post, Chukwueze — on as a substitute for just 68 seconds — grabbed the winning goal on the break with a curling finish.
“We’re disappointed to have ended our run in the Champions League,” Milan coach Stefan Pioli said. “We knew the group was tough but I believe we deserved more — we should have taken our chances in the other games.”
Milan is a seven-time European champion and also has won the now-defunct European Cup Winners’ Cup, in 1968 and ‘73. The club has never won the Europa League or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup.
Newcastle will rue the moment Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan flung himself to his left and tipped a goalbound shot from Bruno Guimaraes onto the crossbar when the score was 1-1.
The hosts started running out of ideas and energy, with Howe have selected the same defense and midfield for the sixth game in a row in all competitions amid an injury crisis.
“The value of the squad first and foremost, that’s what’s exposed us — the fact we haven’t had the ability to utilize the squad we’ve created,” said Howe, who was leading a team in a Champions League campaign for the first time. “We’ve gone into games very limited in what we can do and that hasn’t helped us.”
With only two Premier League teams — Manchester City and Arsenal — advancing to Monday’s draw, it’s the weakest round-of-16 challenge for 11 years by a country widely considered to have the strongest top flight in European soccer.
 

Liam Kennedy
  • Only 3 points in final Group F encounter will put Magpies in last 16
  • Wilson wants to break his goal drought in Europe’s premier contest
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Callum Wilson wants his Newcastle United teammates to leave their “blood, sweat and tears” on the park as they bid to make the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Only three points in the final Group F encounter will put the Magpies in the last 16 mix. Defeat will see them dumped out of Europe altogether, a draw would guarantee Europa League football for the back end of the season, but a win could see them sneak second, provided Paris Saint-Germain do not win at Borussia Dortmund.

Despite making the last 32 group stages when the competition format differed back in 2003/2004, Newcastle have never been in a Champions League knockout round. And striker Wilson, recently returned from a hamstring problem, is determined the Magpies will not leave any stone unturned in the pursuit of progress.

“We will leave blood, sweat and tears out there,” claimed Wilson, as Newcastle look to better last season’s Champions League semifinalists, Milan.

“It’s what we do every time we step over the white line and for us a football club it’s about having no regrets. We have an opportunity in front of us and all we can do is focus on Milan.

“Just leave everything on the football field, that’s all we can do. All we can do is beat the team that’s in front of us, so that’s what we’ll be trying to do and hopefully things go right elsewhere.”

Newcastle’s second-highest scorer this season, Wilson has been a miss since dropping out of the side before the international break. The 31-year-old England international had not kicked a ball since Nov. 7, when he was withdrawn at halftime with the issue on his first Champions League start at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park.

Due to the club’s injury crisis, which could see Anthony Gordon and Martin Dubravka miss out on Wednesday, Wilson could well be required to start.

“I’ve worked hard to get fit and feel in a good place,” said seven-goal Wilson. “If called upon, I’m 100 percent ready.

“The kind of person that I am, I’m always hungry anyway and try to strive to be the best I can be, but when games of this ilk come around, they don’t come around often, really. And to be able to try to help the team get to where they need to get to, you do everything you can to try to help them.

“Dortmund away was my first start. For me walking across the pitch and standing hearing the music playing was a special moment inside. You look up and you could have looked back at times in my career where I had double ACL injuries and might have thought this will never happen. You try and grasp the opportunity with both hands.”

Despite his seven Premier League strikes this campaign, Wilson is yet to break his Champions League duck. It would be the icing on the cake for the frontman, having built his way right up from non-league football with Kettering Town and Tamworth, through Coventry, Bournemouth to the England squad, then Europe’s premier club competition with Newcastle.

“It would be an amazing moment,” he said of scoring his first goal in the competition.

“It’s up there. In terms of club football, definitely. You always dream about this as a kid and getting the opportunity to qualify, it would be up there, yeah.

“I personally believe the goal hasn’t come yet because it’s waiting for a special moment.”

Having Wilson in and around the squad is a big boost for head coach Eddie Howe, who has been down to the bare bones, of late.

The unavailability of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Dan Burn and others has severely depleted the options available to Howe. And as a result, he has been forced into picking the same 10 outfield players in the last four games.

That fatigue has seen them warm up for Milan with two uncharacteristic 3-0 and 4-1 defeats at Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

“It’s been well documented. We’ve tried to stay away from that and just focus on playing. We’ve tried to keep our minds free,” said Howe.

“Our last two performances haven’t been us at our best. The last two games have happened for different reasons. I don’t doubt the character of the players we’ve got. The spirit is there and the intention is there to do well away from home. But that can wait. We have to focus on Milan.”

AFP
  • They finish bottom of Group A as FC Copenhagen took the second qualifying spot behind Bayern following their 1-0 win over Galatasaray in front of a delirious Danish crowd
  • Kane said he believes Bayern can make a strong run as they seek a seventh European crown in his first season in Germany
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday and failed to even secure the consolation of a Europa League spot as Bayern Munich won 1-0 at Old Trafford.

United were toothless as Harry Kane and his Bayern teammates only needed one penetrating move to create Kingsley Coman’s winning goal.

They finish bottom of Group A as FC Copenhagen took the second qualifying spot behind Bayern following their 1-0 win over Galatasaray in front of a delirious Danish crowd.

The defeat is sure to heap more pressure on United manager Erik ten Hag, but the damage to his side was done earlier in the season when they failed to win three of their four games against Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

“We didn’t lose the campaign today. We had some good performances and also we made mistakes and individual errors from players,” Ten Hag said.

“Today the performance was good, we didn’t deserve to lose but we lost the game. The players gave everything.”

Kane, meanwhile, said he believes Bayern can make a strong run as they seek a seventh European crown in his first season in Germany.

“We have the ability to go far in this competition,” the England captain said.

“We have to keep improving. I feel we have another level we can achieve. That is the ambition, to go and win the Champions League.”

In contrast to the gloom in Manchester, there was joy in the Danish capital as FC Copenhagen qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League for just the second time in their history.

Lukas Lerager’s 58th minute goal was enough to see off Galatasaray as the Danish side overcame the odds in a group few pundits had expected them to progress from.

“I think it is an extraordinary achievement that a Danish team can advance. The group was so strong and full of so many world stars,” Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup said.

Reigning Italian champions Napoli secured their place in the knockout phase by beating Sporting Braga 2-0 at home, with newly crowned African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen completing the job after Serdar Saatci’s own goal.

Napoli finished second behind Group C winners Real Madrid, who had already won the group even before they beat Union Berlin 3-2 in the German capital.

Kevin Volland put Union ahead, but Joselu scored twice for Real and although Alex Kral equalized, Dani Ceballos notched the winner for the 14-time European champions in the 89th minute.

Last year’s beaten finalists Inter Milan finished second after a goalless draw with Group D winners Real Sociedad.

In the early matches, a much-changed Arsenal were held 1-1 at Dutch league leaders PSV Eindhoven but still top Group B.

Eddie Nketiah fired a low shot into the corner to put Arsenal ahead, but Yorbe Vertessen curled in an equalizer.

Sevilla finished bottom of that group after Lens scored a late winner in a 2-1 victory in northern France.

It means the Spanish side won’t even have the chance to add to their seven Europa League titles, with Lens grabbing third place in the group and a Europa League place.

Benfica also secured a late ticket to the Europa League after they beat Salzburg 3-1 in Austria to clinch third place in Group D.

John Duerden
  • Globe’s greatest clubs and players to compete for one of the game’s most iconic trophies
  • Local hopes on Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad
John Duerden

The eyes of the football world are on Jeddah as the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Tuesday, a fact that visitors will be aware of as soon as they arrive at King Abdulaziz Airport and board the train that takes them to the terminal. Posters and billboards abound everywhere. Taxi drivers, even fans of Al-Ahli, the other major team in the Red Sea port that is not participating, are excited.

They talk of seeing Manchester City, the all-conquering champions of Europe and England, coached by Pep Guardiola and featuring some of the most talented players in the world: Erling Haaland, Rodri and Ederson to name just a few. As always in the tournament, the focus is on the team from Europe but there is also more than usual international interest in the local side.

Jeddah giants and Saudi Arabia champions Al-Ittihad have stars of their own in Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho. But just like Guardiola, new coach Marcelo Gallardo has injury issues, including with Benzema who has been absent of late in the Saudi Pro League. If the Frenchman can lead Al-Ittihad to the title it will not just be the first Asian victory and the first non-European win since 2012, he will secure his sixth global title, equaling the record of former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos.

That will not concern the coach too much as Gallardo just wants the striker fit, especially as there are doubts over the availability of Moroccan marksman Abderrazak Hamdallah. Last season’s league top scorer will miss Tuesday’s opener against Auckland City, Oceania champions, and faces a race to be ready to take on Africa giants Al-Ahly if Al-Ittihad make it that far. The Egyptians —  the 11-time Africa champions have had some titanic clashes with Saudi Arabia sides in this tournament — are also not quite at their best at the moment.

The same can be said of City. Kevin De Bruyne has not played since the start of the English Premier League season and the goalscoring phenomenon that is Haaland sat out Sunday’s win over Luton Town, a victory that ended a run of four league games without a win.

Regardless, City will be the ones to beat, not least because they arrive for the semifinal stage and will take on either the Asian champions Urawa Reds or Leon, representing CONCACAF. The Mexico side, making their debut in this competition, are the favorites to win given the fact that the Japan team, that defeated Al-Hilal in the final earlier this year, are in poor form after losing six of their last nine games.

Straight into the other semifinal are the South America representatives Fluminense. Another debutant, the team from Rio stand in the way of Al-Ittihad’s path to the final. Should the Tigers get past Auckland and Al-Ahly then there will be a game with Fluminense. After Al-Hilal defeated Flamengo at the same stage in the last edition, there is no reason why a full-strength and in-form Al-Ittihad cannot do the same.

It remains to be seen if the team are either and the fitness and form of Benzema could be key. Home advantage will help too. This is the first time that the Club World Cup has been held in Saudi Arabia. It is also the last time that it will take place in its current format with just one representative from each confederation as well as the champions from the host nation. The next time it will be held in the US in 2025 when there will be no less than 32 teams.

Four will be from Asia with Al-Hilal, as 2021 continental champions already booked in, with six from South America and 12 European sides. It is going to make for a much bigger and potentially exciting tournament but it is also going to make it much more difficult to win with group stages and knockout rounds against many of the world’s best teams.

This December, however, all teams that arrive in Jeddah know that there is a short step to glory. There are three that are appearing on this stage for the first time. Manchester City and Fluminense are just two games away from being crowned world champions — for the English team it would be a fourth major prize of 2023. Leon have just three games.

Of those that have appeared before, Al-Ahly will relish the chance to win in their own backyard. The same is true for Al-Ittihad in their home city. Al-Hilal reached the final last time around but Real Madrid were too strong, led by Benzema. Now Benzema is a Tiger and with the support of a nation, the team from Jeddah have what it takes to be the first from Asia, the first not from Europe or South America, to be world champions. They are just 270 minutes from glory. The world will be watching.

