FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Al-Ittihad fans display banners inside the stadium before the Club World Cup second round football match between Al-Ahly and Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 55 sec ago
AP
FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
  • The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024
  • For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America
  • It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years
Updated 55 sec ago
AP
FIFA’s long-time engagement with Saudi Arabia became a fully formed partnership this year.

The Club World Cup that welcomes Manchester City and Fluminense into the semifinals from Monday in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, was awarded by FIFA to the Kingdom in February — a clear signpost toward their shared aim of staging a men’s World Cup.

That goal is all but certain to be confirmed next year after FIFA’s unexpected decision in October to fast-track finding a 2034 World Cup host, but only in Asia or Oceania.

The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024.

Whether the tournament is played in summer or winter — and how many of the 104 games eventually will be played in neighboring or nearby states — can de decided at a later stage.

For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America. Man City first play Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Tuesday, one day after Fluminense face Al-Ahly of Egypt.

It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years.

“I am confident we will continue to unite the world from this beautiful country as we crown the new club champion of the world,” Infantino posted in Jeddah on his always active Instagram account.

FIFA also is bringing its formal business to Jeddah with a meeting on Sunday of its ruling council, for the first time in Saudi Arabia since Infantino was elected president in February 2016.

The future of the Club World Cup should take clearer shape with FIFA set to decide the format of the 32-team event that will relaunch in 2025 in the US, and exactly how some of the 12 entries from Europe will be earned.

The current seven-team event played each season for reigning continental champions plus the host nation’s title winner is barely noticed in Europe and was a target to revamp right from the start of Infantino’s presidency.

In 2018, Infantino provoked a huge rift with UEFA by proposing a secretive $25 billion deal for new competitions, including the Club World Cup.

Agreement is now being reached, with the influential European Club Association on board, for a four-yearly tournament played in mid-June to mid-July. The US will host the first edition and 2029 could go to Australia as compensation for agreeing not to challenge the Saudis for the 2034 World Cup.

Each continental champion in the four seasons through 2024 will enter — including Saudi club Al-Hilal, the 2021 champion of Asia that is home to Neymar — which leaves at least eight places to be allocated in Europe.

FIFA’s preferred formula has been to count only Champions League results from 2020-24 in a rankings table, and limit countries to two teams unless more win the actual title. That would exclude from the first edition storied names such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and perhaps even Barcelona, unless it wins the next Champions League title in June.

The 32 teams in 2025 will expect to earn tens of millions of dollars in prize money from a tournament that has no broadcasters or sponsors just 18 months out from the opening game.

FIFA is likely to explore new broadcast models for the Club World Cup while its sponsor slate surely will include some from Saudi Arabia, whose state oil giant Aramco is reportedly in line for a top-tier World Cup deal.

FIFA’s and Infantino’s relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have thrived.

The soccer connection is perhaps already opening doors. A Human Rights Watch delegation has been in Jeddah for a first approved visit to the country since 2014.

Updated 16 December 2023
EUAN REEDIE
I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre

I feel I have a strong purpose in being in Saudi Arabia, says Ittihad Ladies’ Ashleigh Plumptre
  • In the first of two exclusive features with Arab News, the Nigerian discusses her groundbreaking move to the Kingdom and desire to help develop women’s football
Updated 16 December 2023
EUAN REEDIE

LONDON: Most footballing destinies are shaped in grandiose settings — gleaming stadiums or opulent boardrooms.

However, for Ashleigh Plumptre, the momentous discussion about her life-changing move to Saudi Arabia unfolded in far more ordinary surroundings: A car journey to collect an Indian takeaway for her father’s birthday after Plumptre’s relaxing holiday in Los Angeles.

June 2023 marked a pivotal juncture for the Saudi Women’s Premier League’s new superstar, who on Thursday scored a hat-trick as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Ahli 6-2 in the Jeddah Derby. That was when her contract with England’s Women’s Super League outfit Leicester Ladies expired.

The cultured central defender, a stalwart at her hometown club for three years as a professional and seven years as a youth player, harbored no specific aspirations about her next move. The looming World Cup in July and August presented a global stage where Plumptre, 25, would excel in the green and white of Nigeria as they embarked on an exhilarating journey to the last 16.

The footballing world was Plumptre’s oyster. The lucrative offers her father and agent, Tim, received from clubs in the WSL, Europe and the US, bore testimony to that.

However, an intriguing call from Nick McCreery of Jobs4Football about his recruitment for Jeddah-based Al-Ittihad Ladies captured his imagination.

“It was weird how it happened,” Plumptre reflected during an exclusive interview with Arab News. “My dad messaged me while I was away in LA right at the end of the season for about a week and a half and said: ‘You’ve got interest from a club in Saudi Arabia.’ And I was like, ‘Well, OK.’ There’s nothing that would draw me there if I haven’t spoken to anybody about it. I wouldn’t just come here for the sake of coming here.”

Al-Ittihad, having finished fifth in the inaugural Saudi Women’s Premier League season, had launched an ambitious recruitment drive. Kelly Lindsey, a former US international and ex-manager of the Morocco and Afghanistan women’s national teams, had taken the managerial reins, with her assistant Myles Smith, a figure with experience at Manchester United and West Ham.

Attracting an international footballer like Plumptre signaled an intent to emulate the men’s Saudi Pro League’s star-studded signing strategy. Notable footballing royalty, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, had recently arrived in the Kingdom.

However, McCreery had emphasized that the overarching aim of signing Plumptre was to help grow the Saudi women’s game.

This resonated greatly with Plumptre senior, who told Arab News that his daughter enjoys giving back and broadening her horizons.

Aged only 18 in 2016, she moved to the US to play college football at the University of Southern California.

Fast forward seven years, and another life-affirming odyssey awaited Plumptre in a Saudi port city.

The unconventional setting and timing for the call — her father had just picked her up from the airport after her holiday — exemplified Plumptre’s instinctive approach to life.

“I spoke to Kelly (Lindsey) and a couple of her staff members for about an hour and I came off the call and I said to my dad, ‘Mm, yeah, this is a feeling I’ve not had before’,” she said. “From that moment, there was nothing that could sway me from this decision (to move to Saudi Arabia).”

Interestingly, the pair’s captivating conversation did not revolve around football tactics or “boasts about what was on offer” but delved deeper, exploring Plumptre’s values and personality.

“Kelly’s always in the background and doesn’t get a lot of plaudits but she’s a very, very powerful and inspirational human being,” Plumptre said. “I don’t think she said anything specifically that drew me in; it was just her honesty and authenticity that I really connected with.

“I naturally gravitate towards people like that, and that’s when I was like, ‘well, yeah, I want this all sorted before I go to the World Cup.’ I actually signed before the World Cup but kept it on the down-low as I didn’t want any distractions.”

Plumptre’s swift and decisive move raised eyebrows in England, where the expectation was that she would join an established footballing force. Furthermore, it was a significant leap of faith as “Leicester meant a lot to me because I grew up there and I was supported by the community there.”

Magnifying the audaciousness of her move is the nascent nature of the women’s football landscape in Saudi Arabia.

To put things in context, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation organized the first unofficial women’s competition in Jeddah only four years ago. Moreover, the Saudi Arabia’s women’s national team played their first match just over two years later, in February 2022.

Plumptre’s knowledge about the brave new world she was entering was scant; she admitted to having done “only a little bit of research” about the Saudi league and her new club.

Plumptre is no reckless adventurer, however. A thoughtful and reflective individual, she is thoroughly engaging during a fascinating and wide-ranging hour-long Zoom call.

How many young female footballers would candidly admit to routine pre- and post-match tears, expressing the visceral emotions that consume them? How many would reject the lure of the Lionesses, England’s national women’s football team, and opt to represent her paternal grandfather’s birthplace instead?

“I’ve never been somebody who conforms,” Plumptre said. Her mantra, the “fulfillment of the soul,” exemplifies this unorthodox modus vivendi. Plumptre prioritizes personal happiness over conventional footballing goals.

“The decisions I’ve made in life have always made me feel good because I’ve done what I wanted to do, not what society or friends or family have said, ‘Oh, this is what you should do.’ I have a very strong intuition, I think.”

The “blend of cultures” and the prospect of mutual learning at Al-Ittihad is evidently fulfilling Plumptre’s soul.

Al-Ittihad’s summer player recruitment also included Morocco’s Women’s World Cup star Salma Amani, former Liverpool defender Leighanne Robe and young Swedish striker Nor Mustafa, who recently played for West Ham.

Their synergy with Saudi internationals such as Bayan Sadagah has translated into impressive results on the field.

At the time of writing, Al-Ittihad lie second in the eight-team Saudi Women’s Premier League after six matches. Plumptre, living up to her status as the league’s highest-profile player, embellished her debut with a remarkable hat-trick in Al-Ittihad’s 3-0 win away to Eastern Flames in Dammam, before adding the second treble in Thursday’s defeat of Al-Ahli.

Plumptre acknowledges that the Saudi Women’s Premier League “in its infancy” is completely different from the WSL, one of the best leagues globally. However, she steadfastly refuses to “stagnate” and is consistently challenging herself in myriad ways.

“There are so many things I’m learning even with my game as it’s given me an opportunity to work on things that I probably wasn’t brave enough to do when I was in the WSL.

“Here, I can almost try different things, like I’m a left-footed player and I don’t want to be solely left-footed. I want to be able to know that I can do the same kind of passes with my right foot, which I’m brave enough to now step into doing here.

“So, even though the game isn’t necessarily as fast-paced, I cover a lot of distance because sometimes I’m allowed, as a center-back, to get myself in a higher position.

“That’s why I scored my goals (on the opening day).”

How does she feel about being labeled a trailblazer? “It’s not really trailblazing for me because I’m stepping into something that I believe I was always meant to do,” she said.

While she is “fiercely competitive” and has a burning desire to win games and trophies — she won the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship with Leicester City — Plumptre’s ultimate success would be seeing her teammates developing physically and emotionally.

“For me, it’s about winning in a way that would make me feel fulfilled,” she said.

Plumptre, a habitually “smiley” person off the pitch, said she can appear aggressive on it given her intense will to win.

She has enjoyed having some “incredibly powerful conversations” with some of her Saudi teammates about this and their Muslim faith.

Plumptre is ostensibly the ideal person to galvanize Saudi women’s football’s exciting growth; the number of registered female football players between 2021 and 2023 has risen by 86 percent.

She is actively brainstorming ideas about grassroots projects to ensure the women’s game continues to flourish. She also envisions going to schools, encouraging self-expression and fostering a supportive environment.

“It would be cool to do a class where I can just encourage kids like I’ve done with my younger siblings to just draw themselves or write their names and the things they’re passionate about,” said Plumptre, who is an ambassador for Menphys, a Leicestershire charity supporting young people with disabilities — including her autistic brother Lewis. “It doesn’t have to be football; it could be art, it could be music. But I think your hobbies say a lot about you and allow you to express yourself in some way, which I think is really important.

“I feel I have a strong purpose in being here, and that always goes beyond football.”

Would she encourage other stars to follow in her footsteps?

Al-Ittihad’s assistant manager Smith told Arab News in October that the club had been in talks with “five, eight-times Champions League winners, World Cup winners, some of the best players that have kicked a ball in women’s football.”

Plumptre would welcome such “high-caliber” signings, provided they share her philanthropic motivations.

“I think it’s really important that while the league is new, and there are so many Saudi players who are trying to learn and take things from us, that we come here not just making it about ourselves. These girls haven’t necessarily had the opportunities that I have had, for example, being able to play from the age of four.”

Seven and a half years ago, Plumptre was among the Leicester City supporters celebrating the Foxes’ miraculous Premier League title success (the club had odds of 5,000-1 at the start of the 2015-16 season to achieve such a feat).

Today, Saudi Arabia’s women’s footballers may find themselves indebted to her for helping them script another extraordinary footballing narrative.

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup hopes dashed by Al-Ahly
  • Though the game hung in the balance for an hour, the Egyptian side were too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions and eventually ran out 3-1 winners
  • Al-Ahly’s reward is a semi-final against Fluminense of Brazil on Monday, while Al-Ittihad’s focus shifts to three league games in the space of a week before the end of the year
Updated 16 December 2023
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s FIFA Club World Cup campaign ended on Friday with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Al-Ahly in their second-round clash in Jeddah.

Thousands of the Egyptian side’s supporters were on their feet for much of the 90 minutes at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium, as their team ultimately proved to be too clinical for the reigning Saudi champions to cope with.

Al-Ittihad fans might point to Karim Benzema’s missed penalty in the first half as a turning point but the empty seats in the home section of the stadium when the final whistle sounded told their own story.

The reward for the African champions is a semi-final showdown with South American champions Fluminense of Brazil on Monday. Al-Ittihad, who defeated Auckland City from New Zealand 3-0 in the first round of the competition on Tuesday, return to league action on Dec. 23 with a home game against Al-Raed.

For the first hour on Friday the match hung in the balance, amid an atmosphere worthy of a meeting between the champions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Given the passionate level of support from the Al-Ahly fans, at times their players must have felt like they were playing at home.

The first half was played at a fast pace as both teams looked to get forward, even if they struggled to create clear chances. Romarinho had one of the best early on, from inside the area, forcing a good save from Mohammed El-Shenawy.

Al-Ahly were awarded a penalty in the 19th minute when Hassan Kadesh handled a long pass while under pressure from two Egyptian attackers. Despite the wall of yellow behind the goal, Ali Maaloul kept his cool and sent the ball straight down the middle past the diving Abdullah Al-Mayouf.

Seven minutes before the break, Benzema got sight of goal when a fine cross from Muhannad Al-Shanqiti found him on the left side of the area, but his low shot was straight at El-Shenawy.

As Al-Ittihad continued to push for an equalizer they left themselves open to a counterattack and were almost caught out, with Zakaria Al-Hawsawi forced to put the ball behind for a corner.

Before it could be taken, however, the referee was called to the monitor to check a possible earlier handball by Mohammed Abdelmonem and, after a review, he awarded a penalty to Al-Ittihad. Up stepped Benzema in front of a wall of red — and green laser beams shining into his eyes — but El-Shenawy went the right way to make a comfortable diving save.

Near the end of a dramatic first half, Al-Ahly almost scored a second when Kahraba latched onto a poor pass-back from Ahmed Hegazi, but Al-Mayouf was there to make the save.

Al-Ittihad effectively started the second half with two new full-backs. First, coach Marcelo Gallardo replaced Hawsawi with Ahmed Bamsaud at half time. Then, moments after the restart, right-back Al-Shanqiti seemed to pick up a hamstring injury and Madallah Al-Olayan took over.

Within minutes, the two-time Asian champions almost leveled the game. Igor Coronado slipped the ball through to Faisal Al-Ghamdi on the left side of the area, whose low shot squirmed through the legs of El-Shenawy but hit the post and rebounded into the grateful arms of the veteran goalkeeper.

Instead of 1-1, the score became 2-0 just before the hour mark. Hussein El-Shahat, who was making a record 13th appearance at the Club World Cup, had possession of the ball just inside the left corner of the area, made a little room for himself and then curled a delightful shot past the diving Al-Mayouf, sending the Egyptian fans wild.

The game was effectively over just two minutes later when Al-Ahly found huge gaps in the Al-Ittihad defense and Kharaba pulled the ball back from the byline for Emam Ashour to roll the ball home. There was a check for a possible foul in the build-up but the goal stood and that was that.

Al-Ahly took their foot off the gas at that point, their thoughts no doubt turning to their semi-final, but Anthony Modeste’s last-minute red card for an elbow on Hegazi might come back to haunt the team.

Soon after that, Benzema got Al-Ittihad’s consolation as he fired home from close range to claim his sixth Club World Cup goal.

The game will live long in the memories of Al-Ahly fans, as will the celebrations that followed. Al-Ittihad now need to regroup and bounce back on the domestic front, with three games coming up in the space of a week before the end of the year.

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia

Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia
  • City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury
  • Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland is a doubt for the Club World Cup, with the striker set to miss Manchester City’s home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City’s top scorer, who has scored 19 goals this season, missed last weekend’s win at Luton and the midweek victory over Red Star Belgrade with a foot injury, and has been receiving treatment in Marbella, in southern Spain.

Haaland reported back at City on Friday and manager Guardiola said he would be assessed by club doctors before a decision was made on his availability.

Reigning European and English champions City are due to travel to Saudi Arabia after Saturday’s match as they seek to add the Club World Cup to last season’s trophy treble.

They face a semifinal against Mexico’s Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday before either a final or third place play-off match three days later.

“Haaland arrived today (Friday) and the doctors will see him and we will see how he feels,” Guardiola said on Friday.

“He had treatment away. Hopefully he can travel to Saudi and we will see if he is able to play in the first game or the second game, or when we come back. I don’t think he will play (against Palace) but maybe he surprises me.

“It is not a fracture, just stress. Sometimes players recover quickly, some longer. Day by day, week by week, we see how he feels. The moment he doesn’t have pain he will play.”

Palace travel to the Etihad without a win in five Premier League games, a sequence including four defeats, but Guardiola said the London side were always tough.

“How they defend is brilliant and they don’t need much at set-pieces with (Joachim) Andersen and the other guys,” he said. “I don’t remember easy games against Roy Hodgson teams.”

Palace’s veteran former England manager is 76 and Guardiola, asked if he could imagine still holding a senior position in football at the same age, laughingly replied: “I don’t think so, but you never know. To have the fire and passion inside to still be there, and the team is really good.

“They played incredibly well against Liverpool (a 2-1 defeat last week). Unfortunately they had a player sent off and with 10 against 11 against Liverpool it is almost impossible. But 11 against 11, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear

Mighty Mitrovic strikes again as Al-Hilal go 10 points clear
  • A 2-0 win over Al-Wehda leaves Jorge Jesus’s men in firm control of the Saudi Pro League title race
  • The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season
Updated 15 December 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Al-Hilal moved 10 points clear at the top of the Roshn Saudi League on Friday with a 2-0 win over Al-Wehda. 

The victory stretched the team’s winning streak to an incredible 18 games in all competitions. It was a hard-fought and hard-won three points with Aleksandar Mitrovic heading home late in the game after a rare goal from Saud Abdulhamid put the hosts ahead. 

If the Blues keep winning then there is little that anyone else can do about it and while this was not a vintage performance, it was a case of job done for Jorge Jesus and his men. 

The 18-time champions moved ahead after 20 minutes with one of the assists of the season. Ruben Neves chested the ball in midfield, took another touch on the run and then lofted the perfect pass over the defence for Abdulhamid on the right side of the area. Despite a tight angle, the defender volleyed the bouncing ball into the roof of the net for his first of the season. 

Al-Wehda, who would have gone into sixth place with a win, had their chances, the ball bouncing off former Al-Hilal striker Odion Ighalo to clip the top of the crossbar. The first half ended with Yassine Bounou, who was acclaimed by the home fans for winning the award for Africa’s best goalkeeper earlier in the week, diving to his left to beat away a curling shot from Waleed Bakshween. 

Al-Hilal came within centimeters of extending their lead just two minutes after the restart with Malcom’s left shot from the edge of the area hitting the bar with the goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi nowhere. 

The Brazilian was involved with the goal that sealed the win and another three points. He floated over a fine cross from the left that hung in the air at the far post for Mitrovic to do what he does best and send a powerful header beyond the reach of the ‘keeper. It was the 15th league goal of the season for the Serbian striker and he now moves to one behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the goalscoring standings. With Al-Nassr in second sitting this round out as they were due to take on Al-Ittihad who are otherside engaged in the FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Hilal’s double digit advantage is going to last for a few days at least.

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Follow

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León

Manchester City to face Urawa at Club World Cup after Asian champion beats Mexico’s León
  • Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk
  • Urawa earned their place at the seven-team Club World Cup by winning the Asian Champions League in February
Updated 15 December 2023
AP

JEDDAH: Manchester City will play Urawa Red Diamonds in the Club World Cup semifinals after the Asian champion beat León of Mexico 1-0 on Friday.
Saudi Arabian champion Al-Ittihad, captained by Karim Benzema, played Al Ahly, the Egyptian champion of Africa, later Friday in the other second-round game. The winner will face Fluminense of Brazil in the semifinals next week.
Urawa’s win was sealed with a 78th-minute goal by Dutch forward Alex Schalk, who squeezed a low, angled shot past advancing León goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.
Schalk’s journey from his native Netherlands to Japan took him via the north of Scotland, where he spent three seasons at Ross County, and to Switzerland with Servette, where the first of his four years was in the second division.
Urawa earned their place at the seven-team Club World Cup by winning the Asian Champions League in February, beating Saudi club Al-Hilal in the final. Al-Hilal have since spent lavishly on players from European clubs including Neymar, Aleksandar Mitrović and Ruben Neves.
The last Club World Cup in the traditional short format for continental champions plus the host nation’s domestic league winner is the first to be played in Saudi Arabia, in two stadiums in Jeddah.
Al-Ittihad will host Al Ahly in their own King Abdullah Sports City stadium where a crowd of more than 50,000 saw the team beat Oceania champion Auckland City 3-0 on Tuesday in the tournament opener.
The attendance on Friday was 2,525 at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium to see Urawa’s win.
Man City will play Urawa at King Abdullah Sports City on Tuesday, one day after the same stadium stages Fluminense playing Al-Ittihad or Al Ahly.
The next Club World Cup in June-July 2025 will be a relaunch with 32 teams — the 12 from Europe will include recent Champions League winners Man City, Real Madrid and Chelsea — and played in the United States. The event will then be played every four years, in the year before men’s World Cups.

