Kuchar and son build 3-shot lead. Tiger Woods and son have to settle for a nice family affair
Matt Kuchar of the US fist bumps his son Carson Kuchar on the ninth green during the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
AP
  • Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way with a 15-under 57
  • The PNC is restricted to 20 teams of major champions from any tour
AP
ORLANDO, Florida: Tiger Woods has never had a family outing quite like the PNC Championship on Saturday, even in the rain. He was competing with his 14-year-old son, Charlie, and his 16-year-old daughter, Sam, on the bag as caddie for the first time.

The only thing missing were enough birdies.

“It couldn’t have been any more special for us,” Woods said after the first of two rounds at The Ritz-Carlton Club, where they beat the worst of the rain and fell behind 10 other teams.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way with a 15-under 57, building a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen.

Woods and his son were at 8-under 64, leaning on Charlie’s booming drives even while having to move back a set of tees, with Woods delivering most of the approach shots and neither converting enough birdie chances.

“I drove the ball really good today,” Charlie said. “Didn’t miss a fairway and still managed to shoot 8 under. We just suck at putting.”

That caused Woods to close his eyes and grin. “That sums it up right there,” he said.

So much attention is on their similarities in their swings and other mannerism, but the needle and the trash talking is not to be overlooked.

Charlie Woods piped a drive on the par-5 fifth hole and waved it goodbye, as Justin Thomas could only watch and smile. The 14-year-old also hit a big drive on the 11th, some 65 yards short of the green, hit wedge to a few feet and turned and shrugged.

The PNC is restricted to 20 teams of major champions from any tour, or The Players Championship winners, and a family member. That’s what got Steve Stricker (three senior major victories this year) into the field for the first time. He played with his youngest daughter, Izzi, because Bobbi Maria had Epson Tour status this year.

They also had a 64 while Izzi played with her favorite tour players — Nelly Korda — and now gets Woods and son in the final round.

Kuchar, a Players Championship winner, has played with both his sons. Carson is leaning more toward tennis (Kuchar’s wife played at Georgia Tech) and Cameron is all about golf. He recently took a trip to Europe with the family, caddying for his father in the Dunhill Links Championship and the Andalucia Masters.

“It’s been a fun deal and his progression has just kind of been everywhere,” Kuchar said. “You watch the whole game get better, whether it’s off the tee, he has an advantage with length and irons are great. I think anybody that sees him with a wedge in his hand comes away impressed. He’s got a great short game.”

Singh and Duval are trying to win the PNC Championship for the second time. John Daly and his son, who plays at Arkansas, won it two years ago. They were four shots behind.

Sam Woods mainly plays soccer, and her debut as a caddie went smoothly. All players were in carts that had covers for the clubs when it rained. Woods said his daughter might come out to the backyard at home to watch them practice, but rarely gets to the golf course.

Her mother, Elin, watched from outside the ropes.

Woods is playing for only the second time since having ankle fusion surgery in April, and he’s sticking to his goal of trying to play once a month in 2024, presumably starting at Riviera in February for the Genesis Invitational, where he is the tournament host.

Charlie is at the Benjamin School, which won the Class A state championship this year. That’s one of the few area that he is 1 up on his father — Woods romped over the kids in his age group since he was in elementary school, but was not part of a high school championship team.

“Having a win over him and having something he doesn’t, it feels pretty good,” Charlie said.

This is their fourth time playing in the PNC Championship, their best finish coming two years ago when they were runner-up to Daly and his son. They have seven shots and 10 teams to get past to earn the Willie Park Trophy.

Charlie Woods is playing the course at 6,576 yards, using tees one set up from the tips. It puts him alongside Stricker and Korda, Jim Furyk and John Daly. That was one part of their game that was entertaining. Woods said his son has grown 4 inches, and Charlie said his swing speed has gotten past 120 mph.

As for the putting, that didn’t come around. They have another day to try to figure that out and see if they or anyone else can catch Kuchar and his son.

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie

Tiger makes pro-am walk ahead of title hunt with son Charlie
  • Woods, who turns 48 on Dec. 30, has struggled to walk during competitive rounds since a 2021 car crash
  • Charlie Woods has won a state high school title and given his father a new challenge as the parent of a talented young golfer
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

MIAMI: Tiger Woods rejected using a golf cart in favor of walking on Friday during a pro-am round at the PNC Championship, feeling fit as he regains his form for 2024.

The 15-time major winner and his 14-year-old son Charlie will play in the 36-hole PNC Championship this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

Woods, who turns 48 on Dec. 30, has struggled to walk during competitive rounds since a 2021 car crash in which he suffered severe leg injuries.

Until finishing 18th in the 20-man Hero World Challenge two weeks ago, Woods had not played since the Masters after undergoing ankle surgery last April.

“I felt like I was physically fit to do it (walk), and also, walking is always better for my back,” Woods said.

“I just wanted to keep it loose and keep it going and we’re just having so much fun, it doesn’t really matter. We had a good time doing it.”

It will be the fourth time that Team Woods attempt to take the title against other PGA Tour stars and their family members.

“It’s a blast for us to be back out here, playing and competing and just enjoying this atmosphere,” Woods said. “Hopefully we’re able to post something good.”

Woods said he was feeling well and not as rusty as at the World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier this month.

“Definitely a bit better,” Woods said. “I was able to knock a lot of the rust off there at Hero and my hands felt better with control hitting shots, and especially today with the wind blowing as hard as it was, I was able to hit flighted shots nicely.”

Charlie Woods has won a state high school title and given his father a new challenge as the parent of a talented young golfer.

“I provide guardrails for him and things that I would like to see him learn and address, but also, then again, I’m trying to provide as much space as I can for him,” the elder Woods said.

“There’s so much of the noise in our lives that people are always trying to get stuff out of us, and my job as a parent is to protect him from a lot of that stuff.”

Rival Justin Thomas, a two-time major winner, said a win by Woods and son would be extra special.

“In meaning, it would be No. 1 for special,” Thomas said. “Winning majors is unbelievable and how he has won his majors, but doing that together with Charlie and as he’s watched him grow up, it would be a very different kind of win that doesn’t maybe come with the record books and history and whatnot.”

Lydia Ko delivers big moment to win mixed team event with Jason Day

Lydia Ko delivers big moment to win mixed team event with Jason Day
Updated 11 December 2023
AP
Follow

Lydia Ko delivers big moment to win mixed team event with Jason Day

Lydia Ko delivers big moment to win mixed team event with Jason Day
  • They closed with a 6-under 66 in modified fourballs to capture the first mixed-team event in 24 years
  • It was the first time the PGA Tour and LPGA had a mixed-team event since the JC Penney Classic in 1999, and players on both tours spoke endlessly about looking forward to the next one
Updated 11 December 2023
AP

NAPLES, Florida: Lydia Ko hit a fairway metal to 8 feet to set up the birdie she and Jason Day needed to win the Grant Thornton Invitational on Sunday. They closed with a 6-under 66 in modified fourballs to capture the first mixed-team event in 24 years.

Playing the par-5 17th hole, Ko and Day were tied with the Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson, who had to settle for two closing pars and a 63.

The format allowed for both players to hit tee shots, then switch to the other player’s golf ball and finish out the hole. Day was in a bunker left of the green at the par-5 17th, no easy up-and-down. Ko had 208 into a slight wind and her fairway metal never left its target.

“That is so nice,” Day said as Ko’s shot was in the air. It landed near the hole and rolled out about 8 feet. Her eagle putt never had a chance, but the hard work was done. Both secured easy pars on the 18th to finish at 26-under 190.

“It’s weird because that felt like the most stress-free win, because I knew she was going to step up in the end,” Day said.

That she did, and it allowed Ko to cap off an otherwise poor year on a winning note. Ko was the Race to CME Globe champion on the LPGA Tour last year at Tiburon. This year, she failed to be among the top 60 who returned as she went winless — until Sunday.

It was the first time the PGA Tour and LPGA had a mixed-team event since the JC Penney Classic in 1999, and players on both tours spoke endlessly about looking forward to the next one.

Conners holed out from the fairway for eagle on the ninth hole and briefly took the lead until Day made a 15-foot birdie on the 12th. They stayed close the rest of the way.

“We both did a pretty good job of getting the ball in play off the tee,” Conners said. “There’s a few shots we’d both like to have back throughout the day. But we fought hard and gave ourselves a lot of chances.”

They failed to birdie the 17th when Henderson pulled her second shot well left of the green into a waste area, and Conners came up short of the green and couldn’t get up-and-down.

Ludvig Aberg, the sensational rookie to won on the PGA Tour and European tour and played in the Ryder Cup since turning pro in June, teamed with fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom to post a 60 in the final round. They also briefly had the lead, but ran out of holes and finished third, two shots behind.

Tony Finau and Nelly Korda didn’t make birdie until the sixth hole. They closed with two birdies for a 67 and tied for fourth with Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang (65).

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh

Henrik Stenson, Kevin Na to play at season-ending Saudi Open in Riyadh
  • The tournament, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will take place at Riyadh Golf Club from Dec. 14 to 17
Updated 10 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Golfers Henrik Stenson and Kevin Na are to participate in the Saudi Open championship.

The tournament, backed by the Public Investment Fund, will take place at Riyadh Golf Club from Dec. 14 to 17.

Stenson said: “I am greatly looking forward to playing in the Saudi Open, as it joins to the Asian Tour. This will be my first visit to the capital, Riyadh, and Riyadh Golf Club, and I am excited to see the golf course and enjoy it in front of the fans.

“Playing against the top players on the Asian Tour in the season finale is the perfect way to end 2023, and I am determined to win the cup,” he added.

The tournament will offer players a chance to secure a place on next year’s Asian Tour, with the top 65 players in the final standings of the Saudi Open earning a chance to qualify for the 2024 season.

American golfer Andy Ogletree currently leads the rankings ahead of Miguel Tabuena.

Golf Saudi has invited a new generation of Saudi golfers as well as amateur players to take part, including Khalid Waleed Atiya and Ali Al-Sakka.

Additionally, 12 other invitations have been extended to professionals and amateurs from Morocco, Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE, and Qatar.

Tickets are now available to purchase through the WeBook ticketing platform, with daily passes starting at SR25 ($6.7), and season permits also available.

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf

2-time Major winner and reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm joins LIV Golf
  • Rahm is one of the most dominant players of the past decade
  • Spaniard will help expand league, says LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman
Updated 08 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON/NEW YORK/FLORIDA: Two-time major winner Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, has joined LIV Golf, it was announced by the organization on Thursday.

Rahm will compete in the LIV Golf League beginning next season, which begins at LIV Golf Mayakoba in Mexico from Feb. 2 to 4.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” said Rahm. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said: “When I first met Jon at the age of 17, I knew then that the golfing world was about to witness the birth of a new star. Jon has consistently validated that he is one of the top players in the world.

“He’s a generational talent who has proven his merit as a multiple major champion and tremendous ambassador for global golf by placing the game ahead of himself.

“There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family as the league continues preparations for a huge 2024 and beyond.”

Added Lawrence Burian, LIV Golf chief operating officer: “LIV Golf is here to stay. The addition of Jon reemphasizes that our league is not slowing down. We are continuing to invest and build aggressively for LIV’s long-term and exciting future.”

Rahm’s impact as one of the most dominant players of the past decade spans the globe. The 29-year-old has amassed 20 wins, including the 2023 Masters, 2021 US Open, and the DP World Tour Championship three times (2017, 2019, 2022). The Spaniard has played in three consecutive Ryder Cups, helping lead Team Europe to victory in 2018 and 2023. This year, Rahm won four times while also finishing tied for second in the 151st Open Championship and tied for fifth in the DP World Tour Championship.

Rahm has earned 93 top-10 finishes with accolades including 2021 PGA of America Player of the Year, two-time European Tour (DP World Tour) Golfer of the Year, and 2019 European Tour Race to Dubai Winner. Before turning pro, Rahm was the world’s No. 1 amateur for a record 60 weeks, and twice won the Ben Hogan Award at Arizona State University as the nation’s top collegiate golfer.

Details of Rahm’s team will be announced at a later date. He joins LIV Golf’s star-studded, international field returning in 2024 with many of the sport’s biggest names. This includes 2023 individual champion Talor Gooch (Smash GC), 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau (2023 Team Champions Crushers GC), 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith (Ripper GC), 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), six-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson (HyFlyers GC), two-time major winners Dustin Johnson (4Aces GC), Bubba Watson (RangeGoats GC) and Martin Kaymer (Cleeks GC).

LIV Golf competition tees off in February and features 12 regular season tournaments, an Individual Championship and Team Championship in new and returning markets across the world. Fans are encouraged to sign up for free to LIV X to receive exclusive updates and access, including information on hospitality tickets and ground passes for LIV Golf events which include live music and fan activities for all ages.

Throughout the season, the LIV Golf League competition will air in the US on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried globally on LIV Golf Plus, the LIV Golf YouTube channel and on more than a dozen international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

LIV Golf is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose focus is on sustainable investments to enhance the sport’s ecosystem.

Spanish ace Rahm poised to join LIV Golf: Reports

Spanish ace Rahm poised to join LIV Golf: Reports
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Spanish ace Rahm poised to join LIV Golf: Reports

Spanish ace Rahm poised to join LIV Golf: Reports
  • Multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday Major winner set to make the switch
Updated 08 December 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Spanish star Jon Rahm is poised to join LIV Golf in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars, multiple US media outlets reported on Thursday.
The 29-year-old two-time major champion, who had previously pledged his loyalty to the PGA Tour during golf’s bitter civil war, could sign for the Saudi-backed circuit by the end of this week, reports said.
The Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated and ESPN all reported on Thursday that the reigning Masters champion was finalizing a deal to quit the PGA Tour for LIV.
Rahm’s representatives have not commented on the reported deal, which reports have said could be worth between $300 million and $600 million to the Spaniard.
If Rahm’s defection to LIV is confirmed, he would become one of the biggest stars to join LIV, the upstart circuit whose emergence has upended the golfing world over the past two years.
The looming capture of Rahm comes as the PGA Tour and the Saudi backers of LIV Golf attempt to finalize the details of their bombshell merger announced in June.
A deadline of December 31 has been set to agree a framework for the new PGA-LIV joint venture.
The Journal speculated Rahm’s signing could either be a tactic by LIV’s backers to force the PGA Tour to conclude a deal by the agreed deadline, or a move to give fresh impetus to the rival circuit in 2024 if the proposed joint tie-up collapses.
The possibility of Rahm jumping ship to LIV had once seemed unthinkable.
While LIV successfully recruited major winners such as Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, Rahm had been one of the most staunch PGA loyalists, repeatedly stating that the riches offered by LIV held no appeal when balanced against the tradition of the PGA Tour.
“I laugh when people rumor me with LIV. I’ve never liked the format,” Rahm said earlier this year.
Last year, Rahm said he had discussed the possibility of a move with his wife Kelley and decided to remain firmly in the PGA Tour camp.
“Money is great, but when Kelly and I started talking about it, we’re like, ‘Would our lifestyle change if we got $400 million?’ No,” Rahm said.
“It would not change one bit. Truth be told, I could retire right now and I could live a very happy life and not play golf again.
“I’ve never really played the game of golf for monetary reasons. I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world.”
In February last year, Rahm had given a categorical assurance he would remain with the PGA Tour.
“This is my official, my one and only time I’ll talk about this, where I am officially declaring my fealty to the PGA Tour,” Rahm said.
“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league. It’s just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.”

