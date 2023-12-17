You are here

  • Home
  • Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO
Palestinians wounded in Israeli airstrikes on a UN-run school arrive at the Nasser hospital in the town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vszft

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO
  • After a UN visit to deliver supplies, team described the emergency department in the enclave’s main health facility as resembling a “bloodbath”
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

CAIRO: Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital is providing only basic trauma stabilization, has no blood for transfusions and hardly any staff to care for a constant flow of patients, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.
After a UN visit to deliver medicines and surgical supplies, the team described the emergency department in the enclave’s main health facility as resembling a “bloodbath.”
The WHO said there were hundreds of wounded patients, with new ones arriving by the minute and trauma injuries being stitched on the floor, with almost no pain management available.
Only four hospitals of 24 working in north Gaza before the war with Israel began have even partial service, and three of those are barely functioning, the WHO said.
The WHO said it was urgently gathering information at the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Gazan authorities said Israeli forces this week used a bulldozer to smash through the perimeter of a site Israel has said was used by Hamas fighters.
The group which governs Gaza has denied using the Kamal Adwan or other hospitals for militant activities.
Israel has also said Al Shifa, which it had occupied earlier in the war, had been used by Hamas.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain in north Gaza, after Israelis forces pushed most of the population to the south during the first days of the bombing campaign and ground war that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Gazan health authorities under the Hamas government say that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been injured during the Israeli operation, and 19,000 killed.
The WHO said “tens of thousands” of displaced people were using the Al Shifa hospital for shelter, describing severe shortages of safe water and food.
Gaza is home to 2.3 million people, most of whom have been displaced from their homes by the offensive.
Kamal Adwan
At the Kamal Adwan hospital, the Gazan health ministry said Israeli troops made hundreds of internally displaced persons leave, and evacuated wounded patients and medical staff to the hospital grounds.
Citing the ministry’s reports, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “extremely worried” about the situation.
The Israeli military said the hospital had been used as a Hamas “command and control center” and that soldiers had detained around 80 militant fighters before leaving the site on Saturday. Gazan authorities said some 70 medical staff were detained by Israel, including the head of the hospital.
Video obtained by Reuters showed two bodies in shrouds, an injured boy along with a wrecked car, smashed and burnt walls and piles of abandoned belongings at the hospital. Reuters could not determine the cause of the fatalities or the injuries.
“They raided the building, and they took all the employees for investigation, also the injured people were being investigated,” said Ahmed Al Kahlot, a doctor at the hospital.
The military released video on Saturday it said showed soldiers shooting at the hospital, finding weapons hidden in medical apparatus, and displaying several guns and grenades.
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Reuters was also unable to verify reports, including from the Palestinian health minister Mai AlKaila, citing witnesses who claimed civilians were buried under earth moved by Israeli army bulldozers in the vicinity of the hospital.
Gazan health official Munir Al-Bursh demanded an international investigation into what he called a “deliberate crime” by Israel at the Kamal Adwan hospital.
Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Al-Shifa Hospital

Related

Young Palestinians launch clean-up initiative at Al-Shifa medical complex
Middle-East
Young Palestinians launch clean-up initiative at Al-Shifa medical complex
Baby Anas, rescued from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, feels warmth of mother’s embrace
Middle-East
Baby Anas, rescued from Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, feels warmth of mother’s embrace

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, intercept targets: state media

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, intercept targets: state media
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, intercept targets: state media

Syrian air defenses respond to ‘Israeli aggression’, intercept targets: state media
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Syrian air defenses responded to an act of Israeli aggression and intercepted “enemy targets” in the vicinity of Damascus on Sunday, state media reported.
The reports did not go into more detail on the incident.

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

Related

UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
World
UK agrees to repatriate a woman and 5 children from Syrian detention camps
Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria
Middle-East
Jordanian soldier killed in a clash with drug smugglers along border with Syria

Thousands flee as paramilitaries gain ground in Sudan aid hub

Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
Updated 12 min ago
AFP
Follow

Thousands flee as paramilitaries gain ground in Sudan aid hub

Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
  • The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum
Updated 12 min ago
AFP

WAD MADANI: Paramilitary forces established a base on Sunday in the formerly safe city of Wad Madani in Sudan, an AFP correspondent reported, sending thousands fleeing, many of them already displaced.
Thousands have sought to escape the former aid hub since the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF reached Wad Madani on Friday, according to the UN.
But they faced prohibitive costs and other hurdles, according to AFP’s correspondent.
Previously, the city had been “one of Sudan’s few remaining sanctuaries,” according to the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan director William Carter.

FASTFACT

US Ambassador John Godfrey urged the Rapid Support Forces to ‘cease their advance’ on Al-Jazirah state, where nearly half a million displaced people had sought refuge, and to ‘refrain from attacking’ state capital Wad Madani.

Echoing the brutal urban warfare in the capital Khartoum, 180 km north, fighter jets flew overhead as the sound of explosions echoed across the Wad Madani, according to an AFP correspondent who said the RSF had set up a base in the city’s east.
American Ambassador John Godfrey urged the RSF to “cease their advance” on Al-Jazirah state, where nearly half a million displaced people had sought refuge, and to “refrain from attacking” state capital Wad Madani.
“A continued RSF advance risks mass civilian casualties and significant disruption of humanitarian assistance efforts,” Godfrey said in a statement on Sunday.
Regional bloc IGAD’s executive secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said he was “extremely concerned by the resurgence of conflict” and called for the cessation of hostilities.
Wad Madani alone houses more than 86,000 displaced people, according to figures from the UN, which has suspended all humanitarian field missions in Al-Jazirah state.
More than 270,000 of the city’s 700,000 residents had been dependent on humanitarian aid, the UN said.
The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, has destroyed the country’s already fragile infrastructure, economy and health care system.
By early December, it had killed at least 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
According to UN figures, over 5.4 million people are internally displaced, while about 1.3 million have fled abroad.
Families scrambled Sunday to once again flee to safety but found bus tickets had quadrupled to $60 a head, and many had nowhere to go.
“A continuous flow of people, many of them who already ran for their lives just a few months ago, are now rushing toward already heavily burdened and resource-depleted cities in neighboring states,” the NRC’s Carter said.
“We are also extremely worried for highly vulnerable families in Wad Madani who have been crammed into displacement sites in schools for months and have nowhere to hide from violence, no means to escape, and nowhere else to flee,” Carter added.
Sudan’s doctors’ union said Sunday the situation in the city has become “catastrophic” after pharmacies were forced shut.
Both forces have been accused of indiscriminate firing on residential areas, as well as targeting civilians, activists and health care personnel.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest rapid support forces (RSF) Sudan

Related

Sudan’s RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads
Middle-East
Sudan’s RSF advances on Wad Madani as eight-month-old war spreads

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • Violence in the West Bank has spiked since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Sunday morning at a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the camp.
The death toll from the raid on the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem climbed to five after the announcement of the deaths of two men aged 19 and 21 in hospital, the ministry said.
The Israeli operation at the camp began during the night, according to witnesses.
The director of the Thabet Thabet Hospital, Amin Khader, said that “five people arrived at the hospital with wounds, including one to the head.”

BACKGROUND

Jenin has been the scene of repeated raids in recent months that have left dozens of Palestinians dead.

An Israeli military spokesperson said air strikes had targeted “terrorist groups who opened fire and threw explosives, putting Iarmy forces in danger.”
At least four suspects were killed, and others were injured during the raid, the spokesperson said, adding that four others were arrested.
“During searches, combatants found a bomb in a clinic where wanted people were hiding,” the spokesperson added.
Violence in the West Bank has spiked since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
More than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war erupted on Oct. 7, health officials say.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Jenin, in particular, has been the scene of repeated raids in recent months that have left dozens dead.
The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, which killed about 1,140 people, according to the Israeli authorities’ latest figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas government.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Related

Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike
Middle-East
Israeli soldier killed in Lebanon drone strike
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel
Middle-East
Yemen Houthis launch drone ‘swarm’ against Israel

Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Updated 17 December 2023
Gobran Mohammed
Follow

Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Egypt invited to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings in the coming year by Brazil, which this month took over presidency of the G20 from India
Updated 17 December 2023
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Brazil, which this month took over the year-long presidency of the G20 from India, has invited Egypt to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings during 2024.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the invitation “reflects the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and embodies Egypt’s regional and international position and influential role regarding the main international economic issues and files.”

Ambassador Ragy El-Etreby, assistant minister of foreign affairs for international and regional multilateral economic affairs, led the Egyptian delegation in Brasilia last week at a meeting of the personal representatives of the leaders of G20 countries. The participants drew up an action plan for seeking solutions to the structural difficulties facing the global economy, amid challenges related to poverty, inequality, sustainable development, clean energy and climate change.

El-Etreby said that Egypt’s participation comes at a time when G20 countries face major challenges as a result of the severe and successive crises that have affected the world since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He noted that G20 member countries account for 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of the total volume of international trade, and 60 percent of the world’s population, which means the group provides one of the most important frameworks for economic decision-making.

The contributions made by Egypt during the meeting in Brasilia reflected its desire to be active and influential during such gatherings, El-Etreby said, to help enhance joint international action on key topics and especially on priority issues for Egypt, Africa and developing countries such as food, energy, debt, and financing development and reform of the global economic system.

Topics: Brazil Egypt G20

Related

Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Brazil detail areas of joint cooperation
Saudi airline flynas and Brazil’s Eve Air partner for electric helicopters in Riyadh and Jeddah 
Business & Economy
Saudi airline flynas and Brazil’s Eve Air partner for electric helicopters in Riyadh and Jeddah 

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’
Updated 41 min 49 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’

Palestinians ‘must find a new path from Israeli rule after war’
  • Sheikh acknowledged the political path under the Oslo Peace Accords was faltering and, as it currently stands, would not achieve the ambition of the Palestinian people for the establishment of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders
Updated 41 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Immediately after Israel’s war in Gaza ends, all Palestinian factions, including Hamas, must take a serious look at the failure of their policies to achieve freedom for their people, a top Palestinian Authority official said.
Hussein Al-Sheikh, 63, said war in Gaza after the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel meant Hamas should make a “serious and honest assessment and reconsider all its policies and all its methods” once fighting subsides.
Sheikh, the general secretary of President Mahmoud Abbas’s Palestine Liberation Organization, is seen by some as a potential successor.
His comments were the first time a senior PLO leader has talked publicly about Hamas tactics since the Oct. 7 attacks.
Sheikh also acknowledged the political path under the Oslo Peace Accords was faltering and, as it currently stands, would not achieve the ambition of the Palestinian people for the establishment of a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders.
Sheikh and Abbas met senior White House aide Jake Sullivan in Ramallah on Friday.
The Palestinians told him a new international effort was needed to persuade Israel of a comprehensive solution that includes the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem, Sheikh said.
“There must be a single Palestinian government governing the Palestinian homeland,” Sheikh said in a rare interview in sleek offices adorned with portraits Abbas and his predecessor Yasser Arafat in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.
Despite offering welcome verbal backing for a Palestinian state in the meetings, Sheikh said, Washington had not proposed concrete mechanisms or political initiatives.
He reiterated a call by Abbas for an international peace conference to forge a new route.
Sheikh said the Palestinian Authority was the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people and would be ready to take control of Gaza after the war.
However, he recognized that the Palestinian Authority needed to reassess its role.
Referring to Hamas, Sheikh said “it is not acceptable for some to believe that their method and approach in managing the conflict with Israel was the ideal and the best.
“After all this (killing) and after everything that’s happening, isn’t it worth making a serious, honest, and responsible assessment to protect our people and our Palestinian cause?
“Isn’t it worth discussing how to manage this conflict with the Israeli occupation?“
Sheikh said 60 percent of Gaza was destroyed, and it would cost $40 billion to rebuild over decades.
The 1993 Oslo peace accords with Israel were partially successful, he said, in that they gave Palestinians an identity and led to the repatriation of 2 million refugees to the West Bank and Gaza from countries they fled to during the 1948 and 1967 wars with Israel.
He said the PA had been weakened by Israel’s military raids and expansion of settlements.
Abbas promoted Sheikh last year. His new role makes him the second most powerful man in the PLO.
In response to a request for comment, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said Sheikh was “on the side of the Israeli civil administration, and him attacking the Palestinian resistance is not surprising.”
Sheikh said it was his job to work with Israel to reduce the suffering of Palestinians.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US PLO Hamas

Related

Protesters chant during a rally in support of the Palestinian people outside the US Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia.
World
‘Stop the war crimes:’ Thousands of Indonesians protest for Palestine outside US embassy
‘Vested interests’ stopping countries from condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine — Pakistan president
Pakistan
‘Vested interests’ stopping countries from condemning Israeli brutalities in Palestine — Pakistan president

Latest updates

Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO
Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital a ‘bloodbath’ says WHO
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Arithmetic of Polynomial Dynamical Pairs’
Photo/Supplied
Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
Battling Man Utd hold Liverpool, Arsenal top Premier League as Villa snatch late win
Battling Man Utd hold Liverpool, Arsenal top Premier League as Villa snatch late win
Syrian army says Israeli missiles wound two soldiers near Damascus
Syrian air defenses responded to an act of Israeli aggression and intercepted “enemy targets” in the vicinity of Damascus.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.