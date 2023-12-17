You are here

Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza

Israeli right wing protesters demonstrate near the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on December 16, 2023, close to another demonstration of friends and relatives of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the October 7 attack. (AFP)
AP
  • The war has flattened large parts of northern Gaza, killed thousands of civilians and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory
AP
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: Israel’s government faced calls for a cease-fire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including the mistaken killing of three Israeli hostages, fueled global concerns about the conduct of the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
Israeli protesters are urging their government to renew negotiations with Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whom Israel has vowed to destroy. Israel is also expected to face pressure to scale back major combat operations when US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Monday. Washington is expressing growing unease with civilian casualties even as it provides vital military and diplomatic support.
The war has flattened large parts of northern Gaza, killed thousands of civilians and driven most of the population to the southern part of the besieged territory, where many are in crowded shelters and tent camps. Some 1.9 million Palestinians — about 90 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes.
They survive off a trickle of humanitarian aid. Dozens of desperate Palestinians surrounded aid trucks after they drove in through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, forcing some to stop before climbing aboard, pulling down boxes and carrying them off. Other trucks appeared to be guarded by masked people carrying sticks.
Israel said aid passed directly from Israel into Gaza for the first time Sunday, with 79 trucks entering from Kerem Shalom, where around 500 trucks entered daily before the war. Another 120 trucks entered via Rafah along with six trucks carrying fuel or cooking gas, said Wael Abu Omar, Palestinian Crossings Authority spokesman.
Aid workers say it’s still far from enough. “You cannot deliver aid under a sky full of airstrikes,” a spokesperson with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Juliette Touma, said on social media, while the agency estimated that more than 60 percent of Gaza’s infrastructure had been destroyed in the war.
Telecom services in Gaza gradually resumed after a four-day communications blackout, the longest of several outages during the war that groups say complicate rescue and delivery efforts.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel “will continue to fight until the end,” with the goal of eliminating Hamas, which triggered the war with its Oct. 7 attack into southern Israel. Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people that day, mostly civilians, and captured scores of hostages.
Netanyahu vows to bring back the estimated 129 hostages still in captivity. Anger over the mistaken killing of hostages is likely to increase pressure on him to renew Qatar-mediated negotiations with Hamas over swapping more of the remaining captives for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.
CALLS FOR A NEW CEASE-FIRE
In Israel on Sunday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna called for an “immediate truce” aimed at releasing more hostages, getting larger amounts of aid into Gaza and moving toward “the beginning of a political solution.”
France’s Foreign Ministry earlier said an employee was killed in an Israeli strike on a home in Rafah on Wednesday. It condemned the strike, which it said killed several civilians, and demanded clarification from Israeli authorities.
The foreign ministers of the UK and Germany, meanwhile, called for a “sustainable” cease-fire, saying too many civilians had been killed.
“Israel will not win this war if its operations destroy the prospect of peaceful co-existence with Palestinians,” British Foreign Secretary David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote in the UK’s Sunday Times.
The US defense secretary is set to travel to Israel to continue discussions on a timetable for ending the war’s most intense phase. Israeli and US officials have spoken of a transition to more targeted strikes aimed at killing Hamas leaders and rescuing hostages, without saying when it would occur.
Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends, and that in exchange it will demand the release of large numbers of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile militants.
Hamas released over 100 of more than 240 hostages captured on Oct. 7 in exchange for the release of scores of Palestinian prisoners during a brief cease-fire in November. Nearly all freed on both sides were women and minors. Israel has rescued one hostage.
The Israeli military said Sunday it had discovered a large tunnel in Gaza close to what was once a busy crossing into Israel, raising new questions about how Israeli surveillance missed such conspicuous attack preparations by Hamas.
SHOOTINGS DRAW SCRUTINY
Military officials said Saturday that the three hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops had tried to signal that they posed no harm. It was Israel’s first such acknowledgement of harming hostages in the war.
The hostages, all in their 20s, were killed Friday in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops are engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas. An Israeli military official said the shootings were against the army’s rules of engagement and were being investigated at the highest level.
Israel says it makes every effort to avoid harming civilians and accuses Hamas of using them as human shields. But Palestinians and rights groups have repeatedly accused Israeli forces of recklessly endangering civilians and firing on those who do not threaten them, both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which has seen a surge of violence since the war began.
Pope Francis on Sunday called for peace, saying “unarmed civilians are being bombed and shot at, and this has even happened inside the Holy Family parish complex, where there are no terrorists but families, children and sick people with disabilities, nuns.” He spoke after the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said two Christian women at a church compound in Gaza were killed by Israeli sniper fire.
A British lawmaker, Layla Moran, said several family members were among hundreds sheltering in the compound. “This is a church. It’s a week before Christmas. This is Advent. This is an important time in the Christian family’s religious calendar. And there is a sniper killing women and firing at children,” she asserted.
In Gaza, Palestinians on several occasions have said Israeli soldiers opened fire at fleeing civilians.
The offensive has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Thursday in its last update before the communications blackout. It has said that thousands more casualties are buried under the rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but has said that most of those killed were women and children.
On Sunday, five people were killed and many injured after a reported Israeli airstrike hit near a UN-run school in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis where displaced Palestinians were sheltering. A cameraman with The Associated Press counted five bodies delivered to a hospital.
The plight of Palestinian civilians has gotten little attention inside Israel, where many are still deeply traumatized by the Oct. 7 attack and where support for the war remains strong.
Israel’s military says 121 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Gaza's Al Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath' says WHO

Gaza's Al Shifa hospital a 'bloodbath' says WHO
CAIRO: Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital is providing only basic trauma stabilization, has no blood for transfusions and hardly any staff to care for a constant flow of patients, the World Health Organization said on Sunday.
After a UN visit to deliver medicines and surgical supplies, the team described the emergency department in the enclave’s main health facility as resembling a “bloodbath.”
The WHO said there were hundreds of wounded patients, with new ones arriving by the minute and trauma injuries being stitched on the floor, with almost no pain management available.
Only four hospitals of 24 working in north Gaza before the war with Israel began have even partial service, and three of those are barely functioning, the WHO said.
The WHO said it was urgently gathering information at the Kamal Adwan hospital, where Gazan authorities said Israeli forces this week used a bulldozer to smash through the perimeter of a site Israel has said was used by Hamas fighters.
The group which governs Gaza has denied using the Kamal Adwan or other hospitals for militant activities.
Israel has also said Al Shifa, which it had occupied earlier in the war, had been used by Hamas.
Tens of thousands of Palestinians are believed to remain in north Gaza, after Israelis forces pushed most of the population to the south during the first days of the bombing campaign and ground war that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel.
Gazan health authorities under the Hamas government say that more than 50,000 Palestinians have been injured during the Israeli operation, and 19,000 killed.
The WHO said “tens of thousands” of displaced people were using the Al Shifa hospital for shelter, describing severe shortages of safe water and food.
Gaza is home to 2.3 million people, most of whom have been displaced from their homes by the offensive.
Kamal Adwan
At the Kamal Adwan hospital, the Gazan health ministry said Israeli troops made hundreds of internally displaced persons leave, and evacuated wounded patients and medical staff to the hospital grounds.
Citing the ministry’s reports, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was “extremely worried” about the situation.
The Israeli military said the hospital had been used as a Hamas “command and control center” and that soldiers had detained around 80 militant fighters before leaving the site on Saturday. Gazan authorities said some 70 medical staff were detained by Israel, including the head of the hospital.
Video obtained by Reuters showed two bodies in shrouds, an injured boy along with a wrecked car, smashed and burnt walls and piles of abandoned belongings at the hospital. Reuters could not determine the cause of the fatalities or the injuries.
“They raided the building, and they took all the employees for investigation, also the injured people were being investigated,” said Ahmed Al Kahlot, a doctor at the hospital.
The military released video on Saturday it said showed soldiers shooting at the hospital, finding weapons hidden in medical apparatus, and displaying several guns and grenades.
Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.
Reuters was also unable to verify reports, including from the Palestinian health minister Mai AlKaila, citing witnesses who claimed civilians were buried under earth moved by Israeli army bulldozers in the vicinity of the hospital.
Gazan health official Munir Al-Bursh demanded an international investigation into what he called a “deliberate crime” by Israel at the Kamal Adwan hospital.
Israel did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the allegations.

Syrian army says Israeli missiles wound two soldiers near Damascus

Syrian air defenses responded to an act of Israeli aggression and intercepted “enemy targets” in the vicinity of Damascus.
Syrian air defenses responded to an act of Israeli aggression and intercepted “enemy targets” in the vicinity of Damascus.
Reuters
Syrian army says Israeli missiles wound two soldiers near Damascus

Reuters

CAIRO: Israeli missiles launched from the occupied Golan Heights at sites near Damascus injured two Syrian soldiers on Sunday, the Syrian military said.
Syria’s air defenses shot down some of the missiles that targeted the countryside around the capital, the army said in a statement.
The Israeli military declined to comment.

Thousands flee as paramilitaries gain ground in Sudan aid hub

Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
AFP
Thousands flee as paramilitaries gain ground in Sudan aid hub

Displaced people fleeing from Wad Madani in Sudan's Jazira state arrive in Gedaref in the country's east on December 17, 2023.
  • The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum
AFP

WAD MADANI: Paramilitary forces established a base on Sunday in the formerly safe city of Wad Madani in Sudan, an AFP correspondent reported, sending thousands fleeing, many of them already displaced.
Thousands have sought to escape the former aid hub since the war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF reached Wad Madani on Friday, according to the UN.
But they faced prohibitive costs and other hurdles, according to AFP’s correspondent.
Previously, the city had been “one of Sudan’s few remaining sanctuaries,” according to the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Sudan director William Carter.

FASTFACT

US Ambassador John Godfrey urged the Rapid Support Forces to ‘cease their advance’ on Al-Jazirah state, where nearly half a million displaced people had sought refuge, and to ‘refrain from attacking’ state capital Wad Madani.

Echoing the brutal urban warfare in the capital Khartoum, 180 km north, fighter jets flew overhead as the sound of explosions echoed across the Wad Madani, according to an AFP correspondent who said the RSF had set up a base in the city’s east.
American Ambassador John Godfrey urged the RSF to “cease their advance” on Al-Jazirah state, where nearly half a million displaced people had sought refuge, and to “refrain from attacking” state capital Wad Madani.
“A continued RSF advance risks mass civilian casualties and significant disruption of humanitarian assistance efforts,” Godfrey said in a statement on Sunday.
Regional bloc IGAD’s executive secretary Workneh Gebeyehu said he was “extremely concerned by the resurgence of conflict” and called for the cessation of hostilities.
Wad Madani alone houses more than 86,000 displaced people, according to figures from the UN, which has suspended all humanitarian field missions in Al-Jazirah state.
More than 270,000 of the city’s 700,000 residents had been dependent on humanitarian aid, the UN said.
The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, has destroyed the country’s already fragile infrastructure, economy and health care system.
By early December, it had killed at least 12,190 people, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
According to UN figures, over 5.4 million people are internally displaced, while about 1.3 million have fled abroad.
Families scrambled Sunday to once again flee to safety but found bus tickets had quadrupled to $60 a head, and many had nowhere to go.
“A continuous flow of people, many of them who already ran for their lives just a few months ago, are now rushing toward already heavily burdened and resource-depleted cities in neighboring states,” the NRC’s Carter said.
“We are also extremely worried for highly vulnerable families in Wad Madani who have been crammed into displacement sites in schools for months and have nowhere to hide from violence, no means to escape, and nowhere else to flee,” Carter added.
Sudan’s doctors’ union said Sunday the situation in the city has become “catastrophic” after pharmacies were forced shut.
Both forces have been accused of indiscriminate firing on residential areas, as well as targeting civilians, activists and health care personnel.

 

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid
AFP
Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Israeli forces kill 5 Palestinians in West Bank raid
  • Violence in the West Bank has spiked since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip
AFP

RAMALLAH: Israeli forces killed five Palestinians on Sunday morning at a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, as the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the camp.
The death toll from the raid on the Nur Shams camp in the West Bank city of Tulkarem climbed to five after the announcement of the deaths of two men aged 19 and 21 in hospital, the ministry said.
The Israeli operation at the camp began during the night, according to witnesses.
The director of the Thabet Thabet Hospital, Amin Khader, said that “five people arrived at the hospital with wounds, including one to the head.”

BACKGROUND

Jenin has been the scene of repeated raids in recent months that have left dozens of Palestinians dead.

An Israeli military spokesperson said air strikes had targeted “terrorist groups who opened fire and threw explosives, putting Iarmy forces in danger.”
At least four suspects were killed, and others were injured during the raid, the spokesperson said, adding that four others were arrested.
“During searches, combatants found a bomb in a clinic where wanted people were hiding,” the spokesperson added.
Violence in the West Bank has spiked since the start of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
More than 290 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war erupted on Oct. 7, health officials say.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. Jenin, in particular, has been the scene of repeated raids in recent months that have left dozens dead.
The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, which killed about 1,140 people, according to the Israeli authorities’ latest figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas government.

 

Brazil's G20 invitation to Egypt 'reflects ties of friendship' between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Gobran Mohammed
Brazil’s G20 invitation to Egypt ‘reflects ties of friendship’ between the nations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attends the 2023 G20 New Delhi summit. (File/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Egypt invited to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings in the coming year by Brazil, which this month took over presidency of the G20 from India
Gobran Mohammed

CAIRO: Brazil, which this month took over the year-long presidency of the G20 from India, has invited Egypt to participate as a guest at the group’s meetings during 2024.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that the invitation “reflects the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and embodies Egypt’s regional and international position and influential role regarding the main international economic issues and files.”

Ambassador Ragy El-Etreby, assistant minister of foreign affairs for international and regional multilateral economic affairs, led the Egyptian delegation in Brasilia last week at a meeting of the personal representatives of the leaders of G20 countries. The participants drew up an action plan for seeking solutions to the structural difficulties facing the global economy, amid challenges related to poverty, inequality, sustainable development, clean energy and climate change.

El-Etreby said that Egypt’s participation comes at a time when G20 countries face major challenges as a result of the severe and successive crises that have affected the world since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the war in Ukraine and the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza resulting from the ongoing Israeli aggression.

He noted that G20 member countries account for 80 percent of global gross domestic product, 75 percent of the total volume of international trade, and 60 percent of the world’s population, which means the group provides one of the most important frameworks for economic decision-making.

The contributions made by Egypt during the meeting in Brasilia reflected its desire to be active and influential during such gatherings, El-Etreby said, to help enhance joint international action on key topics and especially on priority issues for Egypt, Africa and developing countries such as food, energy, debt, and financing development and reform of the global economic system.

