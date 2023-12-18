Austin heads to Israel as US urges transition to a more targeted approach in Gaza

You are here

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to visit Israel on Monday. (File/AP)
18 December 2023
AP
  Lloyd Austin is expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a more precise phase
  France, the UK and Germany, some of Israel's closest allies, joined global calls for a ceasefire
AP
JERUSALEM: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether the US can leverage its unwavering support for the offensive to blunt its devastating impact on Palestinian civilians.
France, the UK and Germany, some of Israel’s closest allies, joined global calls for a ceasefire over the weekend, and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with the militant group on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its still-formidable military capabilities and returns the roughly 129 hostages still held by the group after its Oct. 7 attack, which ignited the war.
The US has vetoed international calls for a ceasefire and rushed munitions to its close ally while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians. The 10-week-old war against Hamas has killed over 18,700 Palestinians and transformed much of northern Gaza into a moonscape.
Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory.
Austin, who is traveling with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, is expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a more precise phase, with targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages.
Under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis earlier this month, though Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel continues to carry out strikes in all parts of the territory.
Israel also reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid into the territory — another US request. But the amount entering is still less than half of prewar imports, even as needs have soared, and UN agencies say the fighting in the south hinders delivery in many areas.
Unprecedented death and destruction
The war began with an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas that overwhelmed Israel’s border defenses. Thousands of militants rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 240 men, women and children.
Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives after most of the rest were freed in return for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners during a truce last month. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.
In response to the Oct. 7 attack, Israel launched one of the 21st century’s deadliest air and ground offensives.
More than 18,700 Palestinians have been killed, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Thursday in its last update before a communications blackout that only lifted late Sunday. It says thousands more casualties are buried under the rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths, but has said that most of those killed were women and children.
Israel’s military says 126 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.
Israel blames the civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it operates in dense, residential areas. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes, which frequently kill women, children and other civilians.
Israel raids another hospital
Heavy fighting around Gaza’s hospitals, which are overflowing with patients and displaced people, has taken most of them out of service. Israel accuses militants of sheltering in health facilities and has provided evidence in some cases. Health officials deny the allegations and say the army has recklessly endangered civilians.
The World Health Organization said it was “appalled” by an Israeli raid on northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital over the last several days. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said late Sunday that at least eight patients had died, including a 9-year-old, and that several had fled on foot because ambulances could not reach the facility.
The military said troops operating “in the area of the hospital” had detained dozens of suspected militants, some of whom had taken part in the Oct. 7 attack, and had seized “numerous” weapons and military tactical equipment. It said the hospital had been used as a command center by Hamas, without providing evidence.
A similar standoff unfolded last month at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City — the territory’s largest — where hundreds of patients and tens of thousands of displaced people were stranded for days with little food, water or medical supplies. Israel said Hamas concealed a major command center inside the hospital, and revealed what appeared to be a militant tunnel beneath the facility before withdrawing days later.
The WHO, which is working to restore services at Shifa and was able to visit on Friday, described its emergency department as a “bloodbath,” with hundreds of wounded patients, some being sutured on the floor with little or no pain medicine. It said tens of thousands of people are sheltering in the medical compound despite severe shortages of food and water.
Regional tensions
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began, and other Iran-backed militant groups have attacked US targets in Syria and Iraq. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have attacked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, portraying it as a blockade of Israel.
Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, warned that Hezbollah was “dragging Lebanon into an unnecessary war that would have devastating consequences.” The sides fought a devastating monthlong war in 2006.
Nearly 300 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the start of the war, and this has been the deadliest year for Palestinians there since 2005. Most have been killed during Israeli military raids, which often ignite gunbattles, or during violent demonstrations.
US defense leaders are hoping to prevent the risk of wider regional conflict, both through a sustained high level of US military presence and by urging Israel to scale back operations. President Joe Biden has warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that his country would continue major combat operations against Hamas for several more months.

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry
AFP
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp — ministry
  301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted
  Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza
AFP

AL-FARA REFUGEE CAMP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.
Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib Al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.
Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the health ministry said. The army confirmed at that time it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” operation.
In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in “a shooting toward a car” north of Ramallah, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.
She had been traveling with a man and one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital “in a moderate condition.”
Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.
The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to an AFP tally based on updated Israeli figures.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says Israel’s retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout

Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout
AFP
Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout

Landslide victory for Sisi as Egypt records historic voter turnout
  Turnout reached an "unprecedented" 66.8 percent of voters
  Over 39 million had cast their ballots for El-Sisi
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has won a new six-year term with 89.6 percent of the vote, the election authority announced Monday.
Turnout reached an “unprecedented” 66.8 percent of voters, said authority head Hazem Badawy.
Over 39 million had cast their ballots for El-Sisi, a former army chief who has ruled the most populous Arab country for a decade.
The president was up against three relative unknowns in the vote held between December 10 and 12.
Runner-up Hazem Omar, who leads the Republican People’s Party, received 4.5 percent of the vote.
Next came Farid Zahran, leader of the left-leaning Egyptian Social Democratic Party, and Abdel-Sanad Yamama from the Wafd, a century-old but relatively marginal party.
El-Sisi is now set to serve his third — and, according to the constitution, final — term in office, starting in April.
El-Sisi’s win comes as no surprise, despite Egypt being gripped by its worst-ever economic crisis and high tensions around the Israel-Hamas war in neighboring Gaza.
The currency has plunged and annual inflation is running at 36.4 percent, sending up prices of some food staples by the week, hurting household budgets.
Even before the current economic crisis, about two thirds of Egypt’s population of nearly 106 million were living on or below the poverty line.

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border
AFP
France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border

France FM set for Lebanon talks on calming Israel border
AFP

BEIRUT: France’s top diplomat was due in Beirut later Monday for talks on de-escalating near-daily exchanges of fire on the Israel border, which have triggered fears of all-out conflict.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to call for responsibility and restraint in her meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a key ally of powerful Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas.
Fears of a widening war have been growing, with other Iran-backed groups attacking US-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, and Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting shipping in the Red Sea.
In Israel on Sunday, Colonna called on all parties to “de-escalate” along the Lebanon-Israel border.
“If things were to spiral out of control, I don’t think anyone would benefit,” she said.
Gripped by political paralysis and a crushing four-year economic crisis, Lebanon can ill-afford another devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, which last went to war in 2006.
A French diplomatic source, requesting anonymity, expressed concern that Beirut could underestimate Israel’s determination to protect its borders after the shock of Hamas’s October 7 attacks.
Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Sunday that Israel “has no intention to start another front on our northern border” and that France could play a “positive and significant role” in preventing an all-out war.
But he warned that ensuring the security of Israelis near the border meant pushing Hezbollah “north of the Litani River,” some 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of the border.
“There are two ways to do that: either by diplomacy or by force,” Cohen said.
France maintains contacts with Hezbollah, unlike other Western governments.
On Sunday, senior Hezbollah lawmaker Mohammed Raad, whose son was killed in an Israeli bombing last month, said the group was “not afraid of (Israel’s) intimidation or the slogans it puts out via international intermediaries to remove our people” from parts of south Lebanon.
Since the cross-border exchanges began in October, more than 130 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also including a Lebanese soldier and 17 civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, four civilians and seven soldiers have been killed, authorities have said.
French diplomats say Israeli bombardments have been intensifying, adding to fears of a major escalation.
Israel insists on applying United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah and called for the removal of all weapons from south Lebanon, except for those of the army and other state security forces.
Since that conflict, Hezbollah has not had a visible military presence in the border area, which is patrolled by United Nations peacekeepers.
Colonna is to discuss the situation on the ground with the commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, Major General Aroldo Lazaro.
France, which contributes some 700 troops to the UN force, has condemned recent attacks on peacekeepers and their facilities.
The Israel-Hamas war began with unprecedented attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group on October 7, which killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and saw some 250 more abducted to Gaza, according to Israeli figures.
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory campaign.

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry
AFP
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry

Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry
  301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted
AFP

AL-FARA REFUGEE CAMP, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces shot dead four Palestinians in a West Bank refugee camp Monday, the Palestinian health ministry said, taking the toll in the occupied territory to over 300 during the Gaza war.
Mohammad Samir Milhem, 17, his brother Hikmat, 24, and Yazan Khatib, 20, were shot in the head by Israeli troops in the Al-Fara camp near Tubas, the ministry said. Rashed Habib Al-Aydi, 17, was shot in the chest.
Health officials say 301 Palestinians have now been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank since the war in Gaza erupted with the attack by Hamas on October 7.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month Israeli forces shot dead at least six Palestinians including a 14-year-old boy in a raid on the refugee camp, the health ministry said. The army confirmed at that time it had conducted a “counter-terrorism” operation.
In a separate incident on Monday, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in “a shooting toward a car” north of Ramallah, the Magen David Adom emergency medical services said.
She had been traveling with a man and one-month-old baby, who were not injured, near the Ateret settlement and was taken to hospital “in a moderate condition.”
Violence in the West Bank, occupied by Israel since 1967, has flared since the outbreak of the war in Gaza.
The deadliest ever Gaza war began with unprecedented attacks by Hamas on October 7, when the group killed 1,139 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250, according to an AFP tally based on updated Israeli figures.
The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory says Israel’s retaliatory assault in Gaza has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
Reuters
Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran

Israeli-linked hackers disrupt services at petrol stations across Iran
  Iran's state TV news say the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption
DUBAI: A hacking group that Iran accuses of having links to Israel claimed it carried out cyberattacks that disrupted services at petrol stations across Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV and Israeli local media reported.
Oil Minister Javad Owji earlier told Iranian state TV that services had been disrupted at about 70 percent of Iran’s petrol stations and that outside interference was a possible cause.
Iran’s state TV news said the Predatory Sparrow group claimed it was behind the disruption. Israeli local media outlets also reported the claim.
“This cyberattack was carried out in a controlled manner to avoid potential damage to emergency services,” Predatory Sparrow said in its statement according to Iranian media.
Iran’s civil defense agency, which is responsible for the country’s cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions as it investigated.
Iranian state media added the that hackers group had in the past claimed cyberattacks against Iranian petrol stations, rail networks and steel factories.
The petrol outages on Monday are the first such incident since 2021, when a major cyberattack in Iran disrupted the sale of fuel, causing long queues at stations across the country. Petrol pump prices in Iran are heavily subsidized. Iran accused Israel and the United States of being behind those attacks.
The disruption began early Monday and was especially acute in Tehran, forcing many petrol stations to operate manually, Iranian media reported.
“At least 30 percent of gas stations are working, with the rest gradually resolving the disruption in services,” Owji said.
Reza Navar, a spokesperson for Iran’s petrol stations association, told semi-official Fars news agency that a software issue was behind the disruption.
“A software problem with the fuel system has been confirmed in some stations across the country and experts are currently fixing the issue,” Navar said.
Navar added that there was no fuel supply shortage but called on drivers to not go to petrol stations.
The oil ministry earlier told state TV that the disruption was not linked to plans to increase the price of fuel, a policy that caused widespread protests in 2019 and led to violent repression.
State TV said petrol stations were seeking to provide fuel manually and that it will take at least 6 to 7 hours to resolve the problems.
Israel has not yet commented about the cyberattack in Iran.
Israel’s Cyber Unit on Monday said Iran and Hezbollah were behind an attempted cyberattack on a hospital in northern Israel about three weeks ago. It said that the attack was thwarted but that the hackers were able to retrieve “some of the sensitive information stored in the hospital’s information systems.”

