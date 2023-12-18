You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir

Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir

Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir
The national flag was flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday to honor the “sad demise” of the late Kuwaiti emir. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y5wh8

Updated 24 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir

Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir
  • Pakistan’s national flag was flown at half-mast throughout country on Monday
  • Pakistan, Kuwait recently agreed to broaden bilateral relations in select areas
Updated 24 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan observed a day of national mourning on Monday to honor the late Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who was laid to rest a day earlier.  

Sheikh Nawaf died on Saturday aged 96 and was buried at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery the following day after a private funeral attended by select relatives. He has been succeeded by his half-brother Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s day-to-day ruler during much of Sheikh Nawaf’s reign due to his ill-health.   

“Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has declared Monday, December 18 as a day of mourning in Pakistan as an expression of fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait,” the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan said.  

The national flag was flown at half-mast throughout the country on Monday to honor the “sad demise” of the late Kuwaiti emir.  

Kakar is scheduled to travel to Kuwait to offer condolences for the death of the late emir, the APP said, joining a number of foreign dignitaries such as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.  

Kuwait is on a 40-day official mourning period, as well as a three-day shutdown of government offices that will last until Tuesday.  

Kakar, who is Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister, had gone to Kuwait only last month, where he met with the Gulf state’s top leadership and signed several cooperation and investment deals.  

Pakistan and Kuwait had agreed to broaden and deepen their relations, specifically focusing on areas related to manpower, information technology, mineral exploration, food security, energy and defense.  

Topics: Pakistan Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince offers his condolences to the new emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday. (SPA) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince offers his condolences after passing of Kuwait’s late emir 
Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest
Middle-East
Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest

Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade

Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade

Security scare near Biden as car hits motorcade
  • Car crashes into Secret Service motorcade as Biden left campaign headquarters in Delaware on Sunday 
  • Secret Service says ‘no protective interest’ associated with event, president’s motorcade departed without incident
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

WILMINGTON, United States: A car crashed into a Secret Service vehicle attached to Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday, with the security scare startling the US president as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware.

After a loud bang caused by a sedan slamming into an SUV positioned in a nearby intersection about 130 feet (40 meters) from Biden, security personnel rushed the president into a waiting vehicle and he was whisked away from the building in downtown Wilmington.

“Both the president and first lady are fine,” a White House official told an AFP reporter who witnessed the incident.

“Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m. (0109 GMT), a Secret Service vehicle securing the president’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington,” Secret Service spokesperson Special Agent Steve Kopek said.

“There was no protective interest associated with this event and the president’s motorcade departed without incident,” he added.

Pool reporters had gathered on the sidewalk outside the campaign offices — where the president and First Lady Jill Biden had dinner with staff — and had just finished shouting questions to Biden from a distance when they heard the crash and saw him with a surprised expression on his face.

Agents sprang into action, cornering the silver car with Delaware license plates and drawing weapons on the driver, who held up his hands.

Reporters were then quickly rounded up by staff to join the motorcade as it departed the rain-drenched scene.

“They’re evacuating, you guys gotta go,” a staffer told reporters as security personnel secured the area.

Biden arrived safely at his family home without further incident.

Topics: Biden Joe Biden

Killed Israeli hostage’s brother says army ‘murdered’ him

Killed Israeli hostage’s brother says army ‘murdered’ him
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Killed Israeli hostage’s brother says army ‘murdered’ him

Killed Israeli hostage’s brother says army ‘murdered’ him
  • Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samer El-Talalqa were killed when troops mistook them for a threat and opened fire
  • The deaths of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in the Israeli capital of Tel Aviv
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

SHEFAYIM, Israel: An Israeli hostage mistakenly killed by soldiers in the Gaza Strip was buried on Sunday, with his brother accusing the army of having “abandoned” and “murdered” him.
Alon Shamriz, 26, was one of the three Israeli hostages shot dead Friday by soldiers during combat in the Gaza City district of Shejaiya, even as they carried a white flag and cried for help in Hebrew.
Shamriz, Yotam Haim and Samer El-Talalqa were killed when troops mistook them for a threat and opened fire, the army said.
“Those who abandoned you also murdered you after all that you did right,” Ido, Shamriz’s brother, said at the funeral attended by dozens of relatives and family members north of Tel Aviv.

“You survived 70 days in hell,” Shamriz’s mother, Dikla, said in her eulogy. “Another moment and you would have been in my arms.”
Israeli media reported that Talalqa was buried on Saturday, while the funeral for Haim was scheduled on Monday.
The deaths of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities offer a new plan for bringing home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
On Sunday military spokesman Richard Hecht said the deaths were being investigated and what the soldiers did was “violation of the rules of engagement.”
Late on Sunday, in a brief statement, the army said a search at a building adjacent to where the incident happened found signs calling for help.
The signs were made using “leftover food.”
“Based on a field investigation, it appears that the three hostages were in the building where the signs were located for some period of time,” the army said.
Photographs of initial findings from the building released along with the statement showed signs of “SOS” and “Help, three hostages.”
Around 250 people were taken captive when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,139 people, mostly civilians, according to updated Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement which has left much of the Gaza Strip in ruins. The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 18,800 people, mostly women and children.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Facing pressure, UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call

Facing pressure, UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Facing pressure, UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call

Facing pressure, UN Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call
  • The new draft resolution, drawn up by the UAE, also affirms support for a two-state solution in the region
  • New push comes days after US President Joe Biden warned that Israel was at risk of losing international support due to its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

NEW YORK CITY: The United Nations Security Council will vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel.

The vote comes days after the United States blocked a previous Security Council resolution that would have called for a “humanitarian ceasefire” in the battered Palestinian territory, where Israel continues its deadly strikes in retaliation for Hamas’s unprecedented attack on October 7.

But in the General Assembly, the UN’s 193 members voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favor — exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The upcoming Security Council resolution was introduced by Arab countries that had come away from last Tuesday’s General Assembly vote bolstered by such broad international support, though the latest text’s fate remains uncertain.

The new draft, drawn up by the United Arab Emirates and seen by AFP, calls for an “urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip.”

It also affirms support for a two-state solution in the region and “stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority.”

In a move criticized by Israel and the United States, the draft does not explicitly name Hamas, though it does call for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages” and condemns “all indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

The Security Council has faced sharp international opprobrium as it has managed to pass only one resolution on Gaza since the start of the war, in which the 15-member body called for “humanitarian pauses” — after five other resolutions were rejected, including two thanks to American vetoes.

According to diplomatic sources, negotiations on the new text continued Sunday in an effort to avoid another impasse, days after US President Joe Biden warned that Israel was at risk of losing international support due to its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza.

“The United States should now back those words by acting at the United Nations Security Council to pressure Israel, as well as Palestinian armed groups, to comply with international humanitarian law and protect civilians,” Louis Charbonneau, the UN director at Human Rights Watch said, telling Washington: “Don’t use vetoes to block resolutions aimed at stopping mass atrocities.”

Security Council resolutions are technically binding, but are often ignored by the countries involved.

According to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, some 18,800 people, mostly civilians and children, have died since Israeli bombardment began in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7 attack, which Israel said left 1,139 people dead, also mostly civilians, and saw some 250 people kidnapped.

“In the face of such atrocities, there is only one moral position, one defensible position: Ceasefire now, ceasefire now, ceasefire now,” Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour said Friday.

But his Israel counterpart Gilad Erdan countered: “Calling for a ceasefire now, while (hostages) are still being held, is the most immoral thing to do.”

Topics: War on Gaza United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Gaza ceasefire Israeli atrocities Hamas terrorism

Related

Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
Middle-East
Israel presses on with its Gaza offensive after US veto derails Security Council efforts to halt war
US vetoes resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza and backed by majority of Security Council
World
US vetoes resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza and backed by majority of Security Council

Temple promised by BJP transforms Indian city but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

Temple promised by BJP transforms Indian city but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Temple promised by BJP transforms Indian city but Muslims, some locals feel neglected

Temple promised by BJP transforms Indian city but Muslims, some locals feel neglected
  • Hospitality groups and property developers see significant opportunity in Ayodhya, which is set to become a pilgrimage destination for India’s 1.1 billion Hindus
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

AYODHYA, India: In this northern Indian city once marred by communal tensions, laborers are finalizing a $6 billion infrastructure facelift ahead of the opening of a grand Hindu temple that is igniting an economic boom — which some of Ayodhya’s poor and its Muslim community say is passing them by. City officials expect about 4.5 million tourists a month — more than Ayodhya’s entire population of 3 million — once the first stage of Ram Mandir, as the temple is known, opens on Jan. 22 inside a sprawling complex of carved pink sandstone and white marble.
Ayodhya made international headlines in 1992 when a Hindu mob razed Babri mosque — where the Mandir will stand — saying it had been built on the site of an earlier Hindu temple. The incident spurred nationwide riots that left 2,000 people dead, most of them Muslims.
After decades of legal contests, India’s Supreme Court in 2019 awarded the site to Hindu groups for temple construction.
While the $180 million temple project in Uttar Pradesh state is funded by donations, the state government — controlled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — is pulling out all the stops. The BJP — which had made construction of the temple a national campaign pledge — is in government spending billions on rebuilding Ayodhya, with a new international airport, parks, roads and bridges in the offing.
Hindu priest Rajendra Das says the temple — which believers say is built on the birthplace of Lord Ram, one of Hinduism’s most sacred deities — has boosted Ayodhya’s hospitality and real estate sectors like never before.
“Everyone will benefit by the temple,” said Das, a 64-year-old dressed in a dhoti sarong. He is spending $120,000 to rebuild his tourist lodge — which is being demolished in the city’s revamp — with bigger rooms that have more amenities.
“Foreign tourists and people from every nook and corner of India will come.”
Reuters interviewed dozens of residents and businesspeople who said the Mandir is bringing a flood of new investment and prosperity to Ayodyha, though some complain of being left behind. Locals whose property was demolished in redevelopment feel displaced by soaring land prices and scant compensation. And some from the city’s sizeable Muslim community of an estimated 350,000 said they are not reaping the benefits of the boom.
BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi denied that Muslim residents were being left out: “If roads are getting widened then Muslims will also use them. If electricity supply is getting fixed, Muslims will also benefit.”
The opening comes before a national election due next year that Modi is widely favored to win, and will boost the Hindu-first agenda of the BJP.
Hospitality groups and property developers see significant opportunity in Ayodhya, which is set to become a pilgrimage destination for India’s 1.1 billion Hindus. Among many new hoteliers in Ayodhya are India’s Tata Group and US group Radisson, which is setting up an 80-room property. The House of Abhinandan Lodha is also developing a residential project with a spa and pool in a city once lined with open sewers.
“This temple is expected to stand as one of the grandest Hindu temples, much like India’s own Vatican City,” said Lodha chief executive Samujjwal Ghosh, adding that businesses were marketing Ayodyha as a premium consumer product.
Each year, millions of Hindus travel to Indian temple cities like Varanasi and Tirupati, which have become tourist hotspots with thriving hospitality sectors.
Tata’s hotel subsidiary said the Ayodhya projects were part of plans to “strengthen its presence across spiritual centers.” Radisson didn’t return a request for comment on its plans.

SOARING LAND RATES, DEVELOPMENT VICTIMS
Since the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, the cost of land in Ayodhya has soared.
The average price was about 1,600 rupees ($19) per square foot just a few years ago, but has now roughly quadrupled in many parts of the city, according to real estate consultancy Anarock. Plots of prime land in the Lodha project go for 12,000 rupees per square foot.
People “see Ayodhya as a very small town and come with a mindset of getting land parcels at prices of peanuts,” said Satyendra Singh, a top official at Ayodhya Development Authority. “They don’t come again once they hear the prices.”
Much the development has occurred on the site of demolished houses and shops in the city center, where the depth of some stores has been reduced to just 2 feet.
Roughly 4,000 shops were partly or fully demolished, but Nand Lal Gupta, an official at an association of local business owners, said the compensation offered was not sufficient.
District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said adequate compensation was offered to every landowner and that “no one in Ayodhya is feeling left out... Everyone is happy and getting benefitted.”
Grocer Arvind Kumar Gupta said his home was partly demolished in the redevelopment this year. The city gave him $1,870, which he says isn’t enough to buy a new property. He now rents accommodation with his family of six.
Authorities are also demolishing the store he has operated for 30 years. A similar new shop will cost roughly $360 a month, multiples of the $12 he has been paying, Gupta said.
“Government should have made arrangements for us. I am wondering what I will do now,” he said.

UPSET MUSLIMS
In November, thousands of devotees, many barefoot, walked in Ayodhya’s dusty streets during a festive day. Outside the Mandir complex, construction work was ongoing even after dusk.
The revamp, however, has upset many in the city’s Muslim community. In its 2019 order, the Supreme Court also said authorities must allocate the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, which advocates for Muslim rights, “suitable” land at a “prominent” place to build a new mosque.
The board was issued land 15 miles from the temple, just next to the city border. That effectively means Muslims are excluded from the development boom downtown, said Azam Qadri, president of Ayodhya district committee of the board.
When Reuters visited the site designated for the mosque, there was no construction or infrastructure development ongoing in the quiet surrounding area. A poster on a wall showcased the proposed design and read: “A Masterpiece In Making.”
“Everyone is focused on the temple. There should have been focus on promoting mosques too,” Qadri said.
Muslims still don’t have wide acceptance in the city and even if the community tried to build hotels, Hindu religious tourists might not visit, he added.
That hasn’t stopped others trying to cash in.
Anil Agarwal’s family has run two small hotels in Ayodhya for 70 years and is now adding two bed-and-breakfasts. He is also creating holiday packages for tourists and is in talks with the city government to open an 18-hole sand golf course.
Near Ram Mandir, a 200-room palace of the local royal family is set to be converted into a hotel by India’s Oberoi Group, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. Oberoi, famous for luxury hotels, did not respond to a request for comment.
UAE’s Lulu Group is firming up land for a 300-room, five-star property it will run with a hotel brand, said regional director Jayakumar Gangadharan.
“People from all over the world are looking to experience Ayodhya,” he said.

Topics: India Ayodhya BJP Hindu temple

Related

Modi vows ‘grand’ Hindu temple at flashpoint site in Ayodhya
World
Modi vows ‘grand’ Hindu temple at flashpoint site in Ayodhya
Special Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land
World
Muslim groups to challenge verdict by India’s top court on Ayodhya land

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile

North Korea fires what appears to be long-range ballistic missile
  • A missile fired at a lofted trajectory with such an apogee likely means the projectile is capable of reaching 15,000 km (9,321 miles) on a normal trajectory, according to expert analysis of previous North Korean long-range missile test launches
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

SEOUL/TOKYO: North Korea fired what appeared to be a long-range ballistic missile on Monday, South Korea and Japan said, its second missile launch in less than 12 hours as Pyongyang condemned a US-led show of force against the nuclear armed state.
The missile was fired from an area near the capital Pyongyang toward the sea off the North’s east coast and flew about 1,000 km (621 miles), South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
Japan’s coast guard said the suspected missile fell into the sea west of Hokkaido about an hour after launch.
Japan’s NHK broadcaster said the missile reached a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 km (3,728 miles), citing government officials.
NHK reported officials as saying it was likely an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which would underscore the North’s efforts to advance its arsenal with longer range weapons that could potentially reach the mainland United States.
A missile fired at a lofted trajectory with such an apogee likely means the projectile is capable of reaching 15,000 km (9,321 miles) on a normal trajectory, according to expert analysis of previous North Korean long-range missile test launches.
The area near the international airport serving Pyongyang is where the North previously launched ICBMs and is suspected to be the location of a missile assembly facility.
Last week, South Korea’s deputy national security adviser said the North may be readying to launch an ICBM this month, declining to provide any details.
Monday’s missile launch came after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile on Sunday night, flying about 570 km and falling into the ocean.
North Korea followed up that launch with a fiery statement condemning the United States for orchestrating what it called a “preview of a nuclear war,” including the arrival of a nuclear-powered submarine in South Korea on Sunday.

USSUBMARINE VISITS SOUTH KOREA
On Friday, following a high-level meeting by US and South Korean officials on the use of US strategic military weapons to deter North Korea’s military threat, Washington warned any nuclear attack would lead to the end of the regime.
South Korea condemned the latest missile launches as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions that ban the use of ballistic missile technology, which Pyongyang rejects as an infringement of its right to self defense.
After the late-night launch, North Korea’s defense ministry criticized “military gangsters” in the United States and South Korea for raising tensions with drills, displays of force, and nuclear war planning.
The statement by an unnamed ministry spokesman cited the arrival of the US nuclear-powered submarine Missouri in the South Korean port city of Busan on Sunday.
Visits by US nuclear submarines had previously been rare, but they have increased under agreements between Seoul and Washington that have boosted the arrivals of US military assets.
The USS Carl Vinson, a US aircraft carrier, also arrived at Busan last month as part of an effort to increase deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.
The North Korean defense ministry also condemned the meeting by South Korean and US officials in Washington as yet another sign of efforts to streamline war preparations and a provocative show of force.
The United States and South Korea have increased the intensity of joint military drills against rising threats from the North, which had tested a range of ballistic missiles and in November launched its first military spy satellite.
Pyongyang tested a long-range ballistic missile in July, which analysts said was a successful launch of a solid-fuel ICBM that flew on a lofted trajectory and reached an altitude of 6,648 km (4,131 miles) before dropping into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula.

 

 

Topics: North Korea Long range missile

Related

US, South Korea and Japan urge stronger international push to curb North Korean nuclear program
World
US, South Korea and Japan urge stronger international push to curb North Korean nuclear program
Update US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data
World
US, Japan, South Korea aim to share North Korea missile warning data

Latest updates

Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir
Pakistan observes day of national mourning for Kuwait’s late emir
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry
Israeli troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank refugee camp: ministry
Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
Industry leaders to discuss future of aviation industry in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
Saudi Arabia unveils fintech program to boost financial innovation 
BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero
BlackRock to invest up to $400m in Dubai decarbonization firm Positive Zero

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.