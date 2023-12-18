RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allocated additional frequencies for fifth and sixth generation systems in a bid to boost its radiocommunications sector.

Speaking during a special global conference for the industry held in Dubai, the Kingdom also secured airwaves for 5G high-altitude platform stations, building on the technical trials conducted last year.

Additional frequencies for license-exempt Wi-Fi local network systems were also announced.

These accomplishments are set to bolster the telecommunications infrastructure and capabilities within Saudi Arabia, aligning with its digital transformation goals, according to a report by Al-Eqtisadiah.

Mohammed Al-Abdulqader, deputy president of the World Radiocommunication Conference and representing the Kingdom at the event, used his address to emphasize Saudi Arabia’s focus on initiatives that serve humanity, bridge the digital divide, and promote sustainability in space.

Alongside these achievements, the Kingdom has also been focused on enabling wireless space services, such as providing additional frequency bands for internet services on airplanes and ships, Al-Abdulqader explained.

He further noted that Saudi Arabia’s initiatives included establishing international regulations for the registration of unstable Earth satellite systems, a move aimed at supporting the sustainability of orbital resources.

Additionally, the Kingdom successfully registered a new orbital position, now internationally recognized, to bolster its plans for launching a satellite intended to provide comprehensive broadcasting services across Saudi Arabia.

Held every four years, the World Radiocommunication Conference reviews the International Radio Regulations by the UN’s dedication agency for the industry.

The conference serves as a platform for global consensus on the efficient and equitable use of frequency spectrum and satellite orbital resources, ensuring the coexistence of various radio services.

Over 4,000 delegates from 193 countries, along with key players in wireless technology manufacturing and operations, participated in this event.

The conference also set the stage for future studies, extending until 2031, focusing on various frequency bands for next-generation systems and exploring new wireless ranges for wireless power transmission, which are integral to the Kingdom’s large-scale sustainability projects.

These include studying the provision of additional frequency bands at 4, 7, 8, and 15 gigahertz, and the terahertz range for fifth and sixth generation systems.