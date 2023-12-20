You are here

Chelsea and Fulham win penalty shootouts to reach English League Cup semifinals
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk, left celebrates after scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 20 December 2023
  • Chelsea are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League despite having spent more than $1 billion on players in the last three transfer windows
  • Middlesbrough will be the big underdog in the semifinals as the only non-Premier League team remaining
AP
LONDON: Chelsea’s faltering first season under Mauricio Pochettino could yet be saved by the English League Cup.

The London club reached the semifinals by beating Newcastle 4-2 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, with the game only getting that far thanks to a goal by Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk in the second minute of stoppage time that made it 1-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle right back Kieran Trippier was at fault for that goal and he was one of two visiting players to fail to score his penalty. Matt Ritchie was the other, as stand-in goalkeeper Đorđe Petrovic made the save to end the shootout.

Chelsea are languishing in 10th place in the Premier League despite having spent more than $1 billion on players in the last three transfer windows and having no European competitions to disrupt their schedule.

Pochettino is starting to come under some pressure for failing to get a group of talented players to gel so this cup run could be huge in gaining some momentum. The explosion of joy inside the stadium after the final penalty made it the best moment so far in his reign of less than six months.

Newcastle had been looking to get to the semifinals of the League Cup for the second straight season. Fulham have reached that stage for the first time in their 144-year history.

Fulham, another team from west London, also needed a penalty shootout to advance and this one lasted longer, with defender Tosin Adarabioyo eventually netting the clinching kick for a 7-6 win. Amadou Onana had a chance to win the shootout for Everton but had his attempt saved at 4-3.

The game finished 1-1 in regulation at Goodison Park, with Everton substitute Beto scoring in the 82nd to cancel out an own-goal by Michael Keane.

CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM ADVANCE

Middlesbrough will be the big underdog in the semifinals as the only non-Premier League team remaining.

The second-tier club beat Port Vale, who play in the third division, 3-0 thanks to goals by Jonny Howson, Morgan Rogers and Matt Crooks.

Middlesbrough, the 2004 champion now managed by former Manchester United and England midfielder Michael Carrick, haven’t had to play a Premier League team in the competition yet.

NKUNKU DEBUT

There was more good news for Chelsea, with Christopher Nkunku coming off the bench in the second half to finally make his competitive debut six months after signing from Leipzig.

The France striker sustained a serious knee injury in the offseason and only recently returned to training, with Pochettino careful not to push him into first-team action too quickly.

Nkunku converted one of Chelsea’s penalties in the shootout confidently in the top corner and looked lively in regulation time, too.

However, there was some concern with Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez walking off the field unaided midway through the first half. Pochettino said after the game that Fernandez asked to come off because he felt unwell.

SEMIFINAL DRAW

Liverpool host West Ham on Wednesday in the last quarterfinal match, after which the draw for the semifinals is made.

The final is at Wembley Stadium on Feb. 25.

Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2023 prize winners

Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announces 2023 prize winners
Updated 6 min 42 sec ago
DUBAI: Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia announced seven winners of its annual prize on Monday.

While the star-studded awards ceremony was cancelled due to the “ongoing and deeply distressing humanitarian crisis in Palestine,” a two-day virtual deliberation session was held to find the winners.

Womenswear designer Amir Al-Kasm and Renaissance founder Cynthia Merhej were announced as the winners of the evening wear category.

The finalists were selected by a panel that included Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and fashion writer Tania Fares, who founded the trust in 2018.

Other winners were Lebanon-based designer Ahmed Amer in the ready-to-wear category, British-Lebanese designer Katarina Tarazi in the jewelry category, and design duo of eyewear label A Better Feeling Omar Taha and Lily Max for accessories.

Menswear designer Adam Elyasse took home the Franca Sozzani Debut Talent award and Nigerian designer Adeju Thompson, founder of Lagos Space Programme, was awarded the Guest Country Award.

Spain to buy up to 10% in Telefonica following Saudi entrance

Spain to buy up to 10% in Telefonica following Saudi entrance
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
MADRID: The Spanish government will acquire up to 10 percent in Telefonica through the state holding company SEPI in a counterbalance to the acquisition of a large stake in the telecoms giant by Saudi Arabia’s STC, according to Reuters.

“The presence of a key public shareholder will reinforce the company’s ownership stability,” the Budget Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

SEPI said it would complete the acquisition of shares while minimizing the impact on the share price but would not elaborate. It is yet to hire a financial adviser.

A 10 percent stake has a current market value of around €2 billion euros ($2.20 billion).

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the buying would be piecemeal in small quantities over a period of up to two months and should be financed with public debt issuance.

Following the government’s decision, Telefonica said it remains focused on the execution of its approved strategic plan for the coming three years, announced on Nov. 8.

With a long-term commitment, SEPI’s participation will provide Telefonica with a “greater shareholding stability for the company to reach its objectives and, therefore, it will contribute to safeguarding its strategic capabilities,” the SEPI said.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters the move was “in line with other big European countries such as France and Germany that have stakes or are increasing stakes in big strategic firms” to give them more stability in achieving their business goals.

STC built a 9.9 percent stake in Telefonica worth €2.1 billion euros in September. In late October, a month after STC’s announcement, SEPI said it was considering whether to buy a stake in Telefonica.

STC’s holding consists of 4.9 percent of Telefonica’s shares and financial instruments that give it another 5 percent in so-called economic exposure to the company.

As Telefonica is considered a defense service provider, the Defense Ministry has a say in acquisitions and holdings between 5 percent and 10 percent unless the buyer commits not to request a seat on the board.

The government has promised to carry out a thorough evaluation before approving STC’s stake.

The SEPI announcement came after the market closed in Madrid, with Telefonica shares 0.75 percent off on the day at 3.565 euros. So far this year they have accumulated gains of just over 6 percent. Meanwhile, Telefonica American Depositary Receipts jumped 4 percent higher in New York.

STC has still not requested authorization from the Spanish government to exercise the voting rights corresponding to the financial instruments.

It has said it would exercise those rights after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and that it does not intend to acquire control or a majority stake in Telefonica.

The Spanish government has three months to rule on the matter once the request has been submitted.

Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions

Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions
Updated 18 min 47 sec ago
SINGAPORE: Oil rose slightly on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on the situation in the Red Sea after recent attacks by Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi militants, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $79.46 a barrel by 10:30 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $74.24 a barrel.

The benchmarks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday amid jitters over global trade disruption and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

Washington on Tuesday launched a task force to safeguard Red Sea commerce as attacks by the Yemeni militants forced major shipping companies to reroute, stoking fears of sustained disruptions to global trade.

“Thus far, the US-led naval mission to mitigate Houthi attacks has failed to ease broad concerns of safe passage through the Red Sea, with major maritime carriers still choosing to steer clear amid the tensions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

The Houthis vowed to defy the US-led naval mission and to keep targeting Red Sea shipping in support of Palestinian enclave Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement.

About 12 percent of world shipping traffic passes up the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal. However, the impact on oil supply has been limited so far, analysts said, as the bulk of Middle East crude is exported via the Strait of Hormuz.

The US bought 2.1 million barrels of crude for delivery in February, its Energy Department said on Tuesday, bringing total purchases to about 11 million barrels as it continued to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after the largest sale in history last year.

US crude and fuel inventories also rose last week, sources said, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, against analysts’ expectations of a decline in crude stocks in a Reuters poll.

The US Energy Information Administration will publish official US stocks data at 6:30 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

S&P Global Commodity Insights said looking ahead, the US is producing more oil than any country in history, leading strong non-Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, supply growth that will more than meet growing global demand in 2024.

US total liquids production in the fourth quarter stands at 21.4 million barrels per day, of which 13.3 million bpd is crude and condensate, the firm added.

“Not only is the United States producing more oil than any country in history, but the amount of oil (crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids) that it is exporting is near the total production of Saudi Arabia or Russia,” Jim Burkhard, a vice president at S&P Global said in a note. 

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics

Ashleigh Plumptre wants to meet ‘inspirational’ Ons Jabeur at Olympics
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
LONDON: Ashleigh Plumptre, the intrepid Al-Ittihad center-back, admits she is not easily starstruck, but there is one sportswoman, that if they were to meet, would make her quite “nervous.”

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in September, she has not rushed to seek autographs or take selfies with icons such as Karim Benzema or N’Golo Kante, prominent figures in her club’s men’s team.

Her motivation for making the transition from her hometown club Leicester City to Jeddah transcends financial incentives and fame.

According to Plumptre, the move is about enriching her life.

However, the prospect of encountering one particular sports star, Tunisia’s tennis player Ons Jabeur, makes Plumptre giddy with excitement, akin to a child on Christmas morning.

“When I said I’m not easily starstruck, I think if I saw her I’d be very nervous,” Plumptre told Arab News over Zoom, a smile lighting up her face. “I can’t even fathom that.”

Plumptre is desperate to realize a childhood dream by competing at the Olympics.

Her choice of Jabeur as the person she would most like to meet at the Olympics is fitting. Both Plumptre and Jabeur are trailblazers in their own right. Plumptre became the highest-profile women’s player in the Saudi Women’s Premier League when she joined Al-Ittihad in September.

Jabeur is a three-time grand slam finalist, who is continually breaking barriers for Arab and African athletes by excelling in a sport dominated by Americans and Europeans.

“I just think she’s an incredibly inspirational human, never mind a tennis player,” Plumptre said.

A coveted meeting with Jabeur hinges on Nigeria’s success in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Two “very difficult” home-and-away ties against Cameroon await the Super Falcons in the third round in February.

If they win those and fourth-round matches against either Tanzania or South Africa in April, they would seal one of two African berths in the Paris 2024 women’s football tournament.

“Would it be the pinnacle of my career? Yes,” Plumptre continued. “It makes me smile just thinking about the Olympics. I love helping people and the only thing I was really interested in at school was human biology.

“I was just fascinated with the human body. My dream when I was younger was to be a doctor on an Olympic team because I love the Olympics.”

Plumptre has already experienced footballing nirvana, having performed admirably at her maiden World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

She was instrumental in Nigeria reaching the last 16, beating the co-hosts and eventual semifinalists Australia in the group stage.

“It was a crazy, crazy experience, but one that I will always cherish,” Plumptre said.

The magnitude of the tournament prompted her to start a diary, a departure from her normal habits, capturing her emotions and experiences during this extraordinary journey.

“I was like, ‘I want to remember this for the rest of my life,’” she said.

Her diary would surely be a compelling read, documenting triumph and adversity.

Plumptre battled tendinitis, affecting her ability to train properly during the tournament. Yet, she persevered, displaying mental strength that surpassed her expectations. In the last-16 tie against heavily fancied England, she hit the crossbar as the Super Falcons pushed for victory.

However, with the score locked at 0-0 after 120 pulsating minutes, the Lionesses would win the resultant penalty shootout 4-2.

Despite the agonizing defeat, Plumptre’s enduring emotion is one of immense pride.

“It’s made me realize I can mentally push through things that I just didn’t think I could,” she said.

Plumptre’s decision to represent Nigeria over the Lionesses epitomizes her unwavering pursuit of inner fulfillment, both in life and football. Despite winning 30 caps across England’s youth teams, she never received a call-up to the senior squad.

After Leicester City’s 2021 FA Women’s Championship triumph, Plumptre contemplated her future goals. At the dining table one day, she pondered, “Well, what else do I care about?”

Motivated partly by her half-sister Bayleigh’s experience with racism at school, Plumptre explored her Nigerian heritage. Identifying as mixed race while Bayleigh, 13, identifies as black, they share the same black father, Tim, and different white mothers. The decision to represent Nigeria provided an opportunity for Plumptre to teach both herself and Bayleigh about their ancestry.

With 15 caps for Nigeria since 2022, Plumptre harbors no regrets about turning her back on the European champions and World Cup runners-up.

“I just feel like if I were to have made that decision, everything from then on would have been different,” Plumptre said. “And would it have been what I was meant to do? I really don’t think so.”

She enjoyed playing alongside Lionesses including Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, and Georgia Stanway in the England age-group ranks, though.

“I’m very much in support of them doing well as I know a lot of them and they’re good people.”

Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks

Hamas chief arrives in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Updated 12 min 20 sec ago
GAZA STRIP: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a statement from the Palestinian militant group said.
Qatar-based Haniyeh will head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source said on Tuesday.
The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.

