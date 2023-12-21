You are here

Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
Three soldiers were killed in India-administered Kashmir during a gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan territory, the army said Thursday. (AP/File)
21 December 2023
AFP
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
  • Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of Srinagar when they were fired upon by rebel forces
  • “Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added
21 December 2023
AFP
NEW DELHI: Three soldiers were killed in India-administered Kashmir during a gunbattle in the disputed Himalayan territory, the army said Thursday.
Two army vehicles were conducting an operation in Rajouri district south of Srinagar, the region’s biggest city, when they were fired upon by rebel forces, a defense spokesperson told AFP.
“Troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non-fatal casualties,” the spokesperson added.
Army operations were continuing in the area and further details of the incident were “being ascertained,” they said.
Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since both countries gained independence in 1947, with each claiming the high-altitude territory in full.
The fighting comes just days after India’s top court upheld a 2019 decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to revoke the limited autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory.
Rebel groups have waged an insurgency in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir since 1989, demanding independence or a merger with Pakistan.
The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.
Last month, five Indian soldiers and two suspected rebels were killed in the region.
India blames Pakistan for backing the militants, a charge Islamabad denies, saying it only supports a Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination.

India Kashmir soldiers Srinagar rebel

India overhauls criminal code, alarming rights campaigners

India overhauls criminal code, alarming rights campaigners
21 December 2023
AFP
India overhauls criminal code, alarming rights campaigners
  • Rights groups say the new laws give Indian government too much power
  • Laws were quickly passed through both houses of parliament with minimal debate
21 December 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India’s parliament on Thursday rushed through the country’s biggest criminal justice overhaul since the British colonial era, alarming rights campaigners who say the new laws give authorities too much power.
Sweeping changes to the colonial-era Penal Code and two other laws remove archaic references to the British monarchy, redefine the scope of “terrorism” offenses, and introduce new punishments for mob lynchings and crimes against women.
Home Minister Amit Shah said when unveiling the three proposed laws in August that the old statutes had been designed to “strengthen colonial rule” and had outlived their purpose.
“The motive of the three bills is not to give punishment but to give justice,” he told lawmakers on Thursday.
The new laws quickly passed through both houses of parliament over two days with minimal debate, after nearly 150 opposition lawmakers were suspended over the past week for protesting an unrelated issue.
New provisions in the laws would impose the death penalty on perpetrators of mob lynchings and the rape of a minor, as well as a 20-year minimum sentence in cases of gang rape.
They introduce community service provisions for petty crimes to ease the chronic backlog in Indian courts, which have millions of pending cases.
The laws also heighten police powers over the detention of suspects and expand terrorism offenses to include acts that could threaten India’s sovereignty or “economic security.”
Amnesty International said the new criminal justice framework would intensify a “targeted crackdown on freedom of expression in the country.”
The laws “dangerously broaden the definition of ‘terrorism’, reintroduce sedition, retain the death penalty, and extend police custody,” the rights watchdog said.
India’s Penal Code and other statutes governing the police and courts were introduced in the 19th century, while the country was governed by the British crown.
The legal overhaul is the latest effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government in its campaign to remove lingering symbols of colonial rule from India’s history books, urban landscape and political institutions.
Modi’s government has passed a number of laws through parliament this week while more than half of the legislature’s opposition lawmakers were barred from attending.
They had been protesting a security breach last week that saw a member of the public enter the floor of the lower house and set off a smoke canister.
Parliament also passed a telecoms bill that allows the government to temporarily take control of and suspend telecom services in the interest of national security.
The new telecoms law’s expanded powers have been criticized by campaigners who say India already regularly uses Internet shutdowns to manage unrest.
Lawyer and digital rights advocate Apar Gupta told AFP that the law would uphold the government’s power to shut down the Internet “without any statutory safeguards.”
 

Unexpected Eurotunnel strike disrupts train traffic under Channel

Unexpected Eurotunnel strike disrupts train traffic under Channel
21 December 2023
Reuters
Unexpected Eurotunnel strike disrupts train traffic under Channel

Unexpected Eurotunnel strike disrupts train traffic under Channel
  • The protest over bonus pay caused massive disruptions on the busy London-Paris route
  • Thousands of travelers were stranded at the Gare du Nord high-speed train terminal in Paris
21 December 2023
Reuters

PARIS: An unexpected strike by French workers at Eurotunnel, the undersea link between Britain and continental Europe, interrupted cross-Channel rail traffic on Thursday, threatening the Christmas holiday plans of many travelers.
The protest over bonus pay caused massive disruptions on the busy London-Paris route. Some trains had to return to the French capital just before reaching London, prompting the French government to call the industrial action unacceptable.
Thousands of travelers were stranded at the Gare du Nord high-speed train terminal in Paris.
“We were probably like half an hour from reaching London, suddenly, we hear this announcement,” Sonia Kapur, a 50-year old American tourist told Reuters.
“Then finally, they said: ‘There’s a strike, we have to go back to Paris.’ So that was devastating, because we have a lot of plans,” she added.
Getlink, the operator of the cross-Channel tunnel used by train company Eurostar, said the strike called by French unions had resulted in an interrupted service and the closure of terminals in France and Britain.
The tunnel operator is not covered by a 2007 French law that makes 48-hour strike notice compulsory for transport operators, which is why the walkout took everyone by surprise.
The company said trade unions had rejected a bonus payment of 1,000 euros ($1,097.60) announced by management, demanding that the amount be trebled.
Unions said in a statement they had asked for a better share of the profit after good traffic figures this year. The group’s revenue was up 36 percent to 1.4 billion euros in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period last year.

UNACCEPTABLE
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said the strike was unacceptable. “A solution must be found immediately,” he added in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Train operator Eurostar said on X: “We would recommend postponing your journey if you can, even if it’s until tomorrow.”
“Well, it’s a bit of a pain, but there’s not really much we can do about it,” said 50 year-old Corrina Lynn, a British tourist from Essex who was heading to London from Paris.
“It’s the stuff of nightmares that you really don’t want to happen. But we’re just going to have to deal with it and try to figure something out,” she added.
Her nine-year old son Matthew, wearing a Disneyland Paris hat, was equally stoical. “I’m a bit frustrated because I want to go home, I want to relax, but we’ll stay here in Paris for a longer time,” he said.
The tunnel strike was also blocking freight and the LeShuttle vehicle transport service. More than 1.1 million trucks and more than 2 million passenger vehicles have crossed the Channel aboard the shuttle service so far this year.

Eurotunnel London Paris Christmas Strike

Death toll in Prague university shooting at 15, with 24 wounded

Death toll in Prague university shooting at 15, with 24 wounded
21 December 2023
AFP
Death toll in Prague university shooting at 15, with 24 wounded
  • Shooting erupted at Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge
  • Interior Minister Vit Rakusan: There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism
21 December 2023
AFP

PRAGUE: The death toll in the shooting at the Prague Charles University rose to over 15, Czech Republic’s police chief said Thursday.
“More than 15 people have lost their lives and at least 24 have been wounded,” police chief Martin Vondrasek told reporters following the shooting, which happened in the city’s historic center.

The shooting at a university in central Prague that killed more than 15 people was not linked to international terrorism, the Czech government said.
“There is no indication that this crime has any link to international terrorism,” Interior Minister Vit Rakusan told reporters of the shooting at Charles University.

The violence in the city’s historic center sparked frantic evacuations, a massive response by heavily armed police and warnings for people to stay indoors.
The shooting erupted at the Charles University’s Faculty of Arts, which sits near major tourist sites like the 14th-century Charles Bridge.

Thursday’s shooting was the worst since the Czech Republic emerged as an independent state in 1993.
Czech President Petr Pavel said he was “shocked” by the violence and expressed “deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims.”
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she was “shocked by the senseless violence of the shooting that claimed several lives today.”
Prague’s emergency service said on X that “a large number of ambulance units” were deployed at the faculty, adding the injuries ranged from light to very serious.
The private Nova TV reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building in Prague’s historic center.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said “no other gunman has been confirmed” and called on people to follow police instructions.
Police closed the area and asked people living nearby to stay at home.
Though mass gun violence is unusual in the Czech Republic, the nation has been rocked by some instances in recent years.
A 63-year-old man shot seven men and a woman dead in 2015 before killing himself in a restaurant in the southeastern town of Uhersky Brod.
A man killed six people in the waiting room of a hospital in the eastern city of Ostrava in 2019, with another woman dying days later. The man shot himself dead about three hours after the attack.

Prague Charles University Shooting

Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest

Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest
21 December 2023
AFP
Dutch civil servants call for Gaza ceasefire in rare protest
  • Around 150 ministerial workers held up placards and unfurled a banner reading “Civil Servants Demand Cease-fire” over lunchtime
  • They were protesting the government’s current stance on the call for an end to hostilities
21 December 2023
AFP

THE HAGUE: A group of Dutch civil servants staged an unusual protest in front of the country’s Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday to call for a cease-fire in war-torn Gaza.
Around 150 ministerial workers held up placards and unfurled a banner reading “Civil Servants Demand Cease-fire” over lunchtime, saying they were protesting the government’s current stance on the call for an end to hostilities.
“There’s concern over the fact that the Dutch government is still not calling for a permanent cease-fire and that is in essence why we’re here today,” said Angelique Eijpe, spokeswoman for the group.
Eijpe told AFP she resigned from Foreign Affairs last month over the continued Dutch position in the conflict.
The conflict erupted on October 7 when Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, with Israel retaliating by pounding the area with its heaviest-ever bombardment.
The Netherlands, like Germany and Italy, last week abstained from voting for a cease-fire during a UN General Assembly meet, despite an overwhelming number of countries voting in favor.
Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot afterwards said the abstention resulted from the text of the resolution “not being clear enough” on Israel’s right to defend itself — and it did not refer to the October 7 attack by Hamas.
But some civil servants disagreed with the Dutch position, staging the protest which lasted about half-an-hour.
Although protests often happen in the Netherlands, it is rare for civil servants to make their voices heard contrary to official policy.
“We are here because we disagree with the Netherlands’ stance on the cease-fire issue,” said protester Jesse Jansen, 34.
“We cannot just stand by and watch which while international and humanitarian law are being violated,” he told AFP.
Some 200 civil servants in October wrote letters to the Dutch cabinet asking it to call on Israel to halt the Gaza bombardment “and to protect innocent civilians.”
Support for a cease-fire call has been growing in the Netherlands, with almost two-thirds of Dutch people interviewed being in favor, a poll by the RTL public broadcaster said on Tuesday.
“Most people do not take sides in the conflict: sympathy for the Palestinian people is just as great as for the Israeli people,” the RTL poll added.
But Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz has criticized the civil servants’ letters, saying “the political leadership determines the policy line, not the other way around.”

War on Gaza Dutch civil servants Ceasefire Hamas Israel

Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste

Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste
21 December 2023
Suman Sharma
Afghan women scrape living in Delhi with eco toys made from fashion waste
  • Social enterprise Silaiwali employs Afghan refugee women to stitch fabric toys
  • Certified as fair-trade entity, venture run by French designer, her Indian husband
21 December 2023
Suman Sharma

NEW DELHI: At a bright workshop in New Delhi, a group of female artisans surrounded by pieces of colorful fabric, stitch dolls and accessories to earn a livelihood from recycled fashion waste.

A large map of Afghanistan on the wall behind them acts as a reminder of the homeland they fled and do not know when they will be able to see again.

The workshop belongs to Silaiwali, a social eco-friendly enterprise founded in 2018 by French designer Iris Strill and her Indian husband Bish Moitra with the twin objective of helping Afghan refugee women stay afloat and finding a way to upcycle waste fabric from fashion houses, which normally would end up in landfills.

The company is certified by the World Fair Trade Organization and sells handicrafts at shops in 25 countries and online.

Thirty Afghan refugee women are based at the Delhi workshop.

“Most of these Afghan women already were into embroidery, stitching, and other artisanal activities and had some basic training from their homes, when we met them,” Moitra told Arab News.

“Their skills were further polished into preparing marketable products by finetuning their craft through a little training given by Iris.”

There are approximately 15,000 Afghan refugees in India, most of them living in and around the capital city. But since India is not a signatory to the UN refugee convention, they are not allowed to take up any regular jobs.

The Afghan women working for Silaiwali earn between $250 and $350 a month — a sum that helps them and their families in their daily expenses.

Stuffed fabric toys are made by Afghan refugee women at a workshop run by social enterprise Silaiwali in New Delhi. (AN Photo)

When the company started, it employed around 130 Afghan women. Most of them have already relocated to Canada with their families, and now 30 remain, also hoping to migrate.

Mozghan Gawhary, 26, has been living in Delhi with her sister since 2018. They are waiting for their parents to join them. They would like to migrate together to Canada, which has been accepting Afghan refugees following Afghanistan’s takeover by the Taliban in 2021.

Gawhary is a computer science graduate from the University of Kabul, but she cannot find a proper job that would be related to her education. Stitching dolls, animal toys, and Christmas decorations, gives her some sense of stability.

“Despite being educated and degree holders, we are unable to get regular jobs in India as we don’t have Indian identity cards. We just get our stay visa extended every year,” she told Arab News.

“Our cousins, (parents) and grandparents are in Afghanistan, and we talk to them on the phone, as they can’t visit us, and we can’t go back there.”

For Nahid who has been living in India since 2012 and is raising her three children all by herself, working at Silaiwali is a way to make ends meet.

“Expenses are too much but we are managing,” she said, as she prepared cotton stuffing for toys.

The stories of her colleagues are similar.

Shekiba Ahmed, 45, traveled to India with her husband and five kids in 2013. Her husband does not work, and it is her and her elder son who are the family’s breadwinners.

She makes around 40 dolls a month and 15 animal toys to scrape by and while life is tough, she knows that at least her daughters can get an education in India. Back home, the Taliban have barred girls from school.

“My daughters can be educated here, which is not possible in Afghanistan,” she said.

“Me and my children feel safe here.”

Afghanistan New delhi

