Two Mideast features shortlisted for 96th Academy Awards
Two Mideast features shortlisted for 96th Academy Awards/node/2430026/lifestyle
Two Mideast features shortlisted for 96th Academy Awards
Tunisian film ‘Four Daughters’ was shortlisted in the documentary and international feature categories while Moroccan film ‘The Mother of All Lies’ was shortlisted in the best international feature film category. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Two features from the Middle East have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the documentary and international feature categories.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts such as hair and make-up, visual effects and sound.
Tunisian film “Four Daughters” was shortlisted in the documentary and international feature categories, prompting director Kaouther Ben Hania to take to Instagram with a celebratory message.
“Tunisia has been shortlisted in not just one, but TWO categories for the OSCARS (sic),” she posted.
Moroccan film “The Mother of All Lies” was shortlisted in the best international feature film category.
The production between Morocco, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia explores director Asmae El-Moudir’s personal journey, unraveling the mysteries of her family’s history against the backdrop of the 1981 bread riots in Casablanca.
After winning the L’Oeil d’or award for best documentary following its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ben Hania spoke to Arab News about the challenges of filming the movie.
“It’s a movie about transmission between generations, transmission of trauma also. It’s a movie about Tunisia. All those themes were very important to me.”
The film tells the true story of Olfa Hamrouni, a heart-broken Tunisian mother of four daughters. The two eldest, aged 15 and 16, disappear in 2015 after being radicalized by extremists.
“The shooting was very intense because it’s a real story. It’s not an easy life. So, it was very intense, but also it was funny, because they are really funny.
“Their way to cope with this tragedy is to laugh about it, which was really amazing, so we were laughing and crying,” she added.
Meanwhile, El-Moudir told Arab News that creating her film taught her valuable lessons about taking one’s time to perfect a project.
“There is no rush to make films, especially when we are talking about real facts,” she said. “We should wait for the project. I made this film in 10 years. I was super tired and exhausted, but I don’t regret anything. If I had made this film five years ago, maybe nobody would have watched it. It needed maturity and took time to talk about how we can make a national story an intimate one,” she said.
Fifteen films from each category will advance to the next round of voting for the 96th Academy Awards, with the final nominations to be announced on Jan. 23. The Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024.
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging
The French Algerian actress explores the parallels between her life and that of her character, Kora
Updated 21 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: French Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella is set to wow audiences worldwide with her biggest role so far, playing the lead character, Kora, in director Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon — Part One: Child of Fire.”
Boutella told Arab News that she found several parallels between Kora and herself. Like Kora, Boutella grew up as an immigrant, and the struggle to find acceptance not just as a newcomer but as a woman is something they both share.
“Various aspects drew me to Kora; a big one was the chance to play a lead female character,” Boutella said. “I think that’s important. I’m grateful for Zack for thinking of having a woman as the lead character in his movie — whether it was me or someone else.”
Aside from the rare opportunity to be a woman leading an action movie, Boutella also welcomed the chance to shape a character who diverges from the archetypal hero.
“What drew me to the project was playing a character that was complicated and conflicted,” she explained. “From a drama perspective, it was ticking all the boxes: I get to do an action film with the best visual guy ever and play the most dramatic character ever.”
Kora is a former soldier of the tyrannical Imperium who decides to join the fight against the oppressive forces of the ruling Motherworld. Her decision to go against what is expected of her resonated deeply with Boutella’s own experiences of feeling like an outsider.
“Finding those colors around a character who’s a bit more introverted, dealing with so many layers underneath her to feel from, that gave me her sense of not belonging,” she said.
Boutella drew on her history as an immigrant. She grew up in Algeria during its civil war and later moved to France, and found herself navigating the complexities of adapting to a different culture. This personal connection became the emotional anchor for her portrayal of Kora, who was abducted at a young age and had to adapt to a new world.
“Having left Algeria young, when I go back there I don’t feel like I belong to Algeria. And then, in France, I don’t feel like I belong to France because I didn’t grow up there,” she explained.
Boutella has learned to embrace her rootlessness, though. “I feel like I belong to this planet. I have the freedom to travel wherever I want, without any limitation,” she said. “But sometimes, I miss the proximity and attachment that people have to their country.”
While deeply proud of her Algerian heritage, Boutella is quick to acknowledge the opportunities that arose from living in France and the US. She began her career as a dancer in the latter, performing with icons including Madonna and Michael Jackson before making the transition into acting.
“I know the complications involved in growing up (in Algeria) — if I had had to grow up there,” she said. “The fact that I’m able to live my dream is not taken for granted. Algeria has one of the richest cultures in the world, but I would love for more art to exist in Algeria and for people to have the same chance I had to execute my art with such freedom. I am proud of my heritage and where I come from, but I’m very aware of the opportunities I’ve had, and there is not one day that I take them for granted.”
While the setting for “Rebel Moon — Part One” (which lands on Netflix Dec. 22 — part two is due out in April 2024) is fantastical, its themes of resistance, trust and hope, Boutella believes, ground it in reality.
“I feel like you can take a lot of inspiration from cinema, and I hope this movie leads people to be inspired on a human level,” she said. “There’s a time for reflection, a time for action, and a time for learning, and I think each of those steps is very valuable.”
Review: Fishy script scuppers cast, leaving crime drama ‘Finestkind’ floundering
Updated 21 December 2023
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Anyone who saw Ben Foster’s superb performance as a troubled man broken by life in Debra Granik’s 2018 drama “Leave No Trace” will initially, quite rightly, be excited by news of “Finestkind,” in which Foster plays a troubled man broken by life in a script from “LA Confidential” screenwriter Brian Helgeland (who also directs here).
That excitement won’t last long however. And the fault lies squarely with Helgeland.
Foster plays Tom, a fisherman in New Bedford, Massachusetts, whose life is divided clearly in two. Out on the deep seas for weeks at a time, he’s happy, purposeful, and well respected by his crew. On land, he’s a mess, struggling to deal with his boss, his father, relationships, finances, and pretty much everything else to do with ‘normal’ life. When Tom’s much younger half-brother Charlie (Toby Wallace) shows up on the dock asking for a summer job, Tom is initially reluctant, but eventually agrees to allow Charlie — raised by a different, much richer, father — to join his crew.
Through a series of unfortunate events — some their own fault, some not — the brothers soon find themselves in need of a large sum of money to recover the boat (Finestkind) belonging to Tom’s father (a hard ass known as Mr Eldridge, played by Tommy Lee Jones) which was confiscated after Tom sailed it into Canadian waters illegally. Their only option (as they see it) is to be (“one-time only”) couriers for a drug deal, with Charlie’s new girlfriend Mabel (Jenna Ortega) acting as their point of contact with the dealers. You see where this is going, right?
And that’s really the problem with ‘Finestkind.’ You can always see where it’s going. The fishiest thing about this fishing-based movie is the script. Foster and Wallace show convincing sibling chemistry, Ortega gives Mabel a hard-edged vulnerability, Jones is rock solid as a gruff, tough old man. But they just don’t have enough to work with: the plot is by-the-numbers, the characterization paper-thin.
Which is a shame, because Helgeland clearly loves this world of rugged men and tough women with hearts of gold — the film is a passion project based on his experiences growing up in New Bedford and working on the boats, and his love for the sea does shine through in some gorgeous panoramic shots. But this ship was doomed from the start.
Saudi Arabia in the Seventies: US architectural illustrator Carlos Diniz’s illustrations come to light
Updated 21 December 2023
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: During the 1960s and 1970s, the late American architectural illustrator Carlos Diniz depicted on paper a rapidly modernizing country that he never actually set foot in: Saudi Arabia.
Around 40 of Diniz’s little-known hand drawings of the Kingdom form part of an extensive archive of thousands of images that date from the Sixties to the Nineties, which have recently been rediscovered by the managers of his estate: his stepson and daughter-in-law, Ian and Carol Espinoza.
In an effort to spread awareness of Diniz’s work, several of his drawings have been donated to public organizations, including the Smithsonian Institution. “We really wanted his work to be out more broadly. We wanted to find a way to establish him the way he should have been,” Carol Espinoza told Arab News.
The Kingdom’s oil boom attracted a number of American architectural firms to pitch ideas for projects there. That’s where Diniz came in, visualizing structures on commission through his remarkably detailed drawings.
“He was working on these projects right when the oil industry really started to come up, and when wealth started coming into the country,” Espinoza explained. “Wherever you have a culture that’s suddenly coming up, architects are very interested in getting in there and putting up their own building, making it a statement of the time.”
While some of the projects proposed in Diniz’s drawings never actually came to fruition, his work nevertheless offers insight into his imagination and into Saudi society at the time, impacted as it was by nation-building efforts.
He crafted renderings of Jeddah International Airport, the head office of Riyad Bank, the University of Petroleum and Minerals, and Jubail Housing. Some of his most fascinating images depict courtyards and classrooms populated by students and teachers of a women’s-only wing at King Abdulaziz University.
Other depicted facilities include the interior of the Saudi Air Defense HQ, a scene that looks like it could have been lifted from a science-fiction film.
“There is a lot of the visualization right here,” noted Espinoza. “At the time that that was done, (computers weren’t commonplace), so he may have been taking his cues from movies.”
He also depicted a large tent designed by the architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill for the coronation of King Khalid in the mid-Seventies. It might have been also used when the king was touring the country and arriving at various airports.
“This beautiful tent was built so that he would not arrive to this barren airport, but to an acknowledging and glorious space. Carlos was very probably invested in depicting all the very masculine aspects of that as well,” said Espinoza.
Diniz, who was based in southern California, took on several international projects (facilitated by fax machines), executing his renderings with as much cultural accuracy as possible.
“I think it was important to him that they not look like some Westerner’s take on the culture. (They had to look) native to the area,” said Espinoza. “He paid attention to what sort of clothing people wore and what sort of fauna was there. They did massive research on things like that.”
As to what Diniz might have thought of Saudi’s transformation today, Espinoza remarked: “I think that he would have loved the country, and would have been very excited to be there. It seems to be the kind of place that he would have found much to do and experience. He would have loved the historical area of Al-Balad, Jeddah, with all the wood sculptures on the outsides of the buildings. That would have been a place that Carlos would have spent a whole day sketching, because that’s what he’d like to do.”
It was his love for travel that saw Diniz develop an interest in architecture that lasted until his death in 2001. Born in 1928 to a Brazilian father and an American mother, Diniz was just 18 when he joined the US Army. He was stationed in Venice, relishing the beauty of its famed, romantic monuments.
“You cannot walk around Venice and not fall in love with some of the buildings. It became a very special place for him,” said Espinoza. She fondly remembers some of their trips together in Europe. “There would always be some place planned out for him to just sit and sketch for hours,” she said.
In 1957, having returned to the US, Diniz set up his own firm, building a new generation of innovators in architectural illustration. “He was not always the easiest person to work for, because he had very high standards,” said Espinoza. “He would make artists in his studio redo something they had spent days on if it wasn’t right. But he trained them really well.”
By the time he retired in the mid-Nineties, Diniz had collaborated with some of the most famous names in architecture, including Frank Gehry, I. M. Pei, and Norman Foster.
“He was the go-to guy, because he set the standard and the design,” said Espinoza. “When you get down to it, the real purpose of architectural rendering is to (encourage people to) say, ‘I want to go there. I want to live there.’ He created the kind of look that everybody wanted.”
In addition, the drawings hark back to the pre-digital era. Perhaps unlike today’s illustrators, Diniz’s generation of artists added a more personal dimension to their hand-drawn imagery.
Diniz’s legacy is evidenced by a wealth of archival material. But Espinoza and her husband want to publicize Diniz’s artistry, described by Espinoza as lying somewhere between technical drawing and fine art.
“Our hope is that the renderings wind up someplace where they can be accessed by students and academics and that they would somehow stay in the public view,” Espinoza concluded.
For further information about Carlos Diniz and his work, visit carlosdinizart.com
Film AlUla unveils ‘Siwar,’ a venture with Hakawati entertainment
Announcement is closely aligned with Vision 2030 goals to diversify economy and foster cultural development
‘Siwar’ comes close on the heels of 2 other high-profile Saudi productions to be shot in AlUla
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
ALULA: The debut feature-length film by award-winning Saudi director and producer Osama Alkhurayji, “Siwar,” will be filmed in AlUla, Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, announced on Wednesday.
With Film AlUla providing rebates and incentives to promote and enable homegrown filmmakers, the announcement is closely aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and foster cultural development, according to a media release.
“Siwar” is a heart-rending narrative of two families entangled in a fateful revelation about their newborns. The film, spanning three chapters, delves into the lives of Yaner, a Turkish father, and Hamad, a Saudi father, as they navigate societal challenges and personal upheavals.
This storytelling approach reflects Alkhurayji’s unique ability to craft engaging narratives that resonate with audiences on multiple levels.
In addition to his role as the director of “Siwar,” Alkhurayji began his filmmaking journey in 2007, earning international recognition for his work. A prolific content producer, he has worked with several regional and international TV networks, theaters, distributors, and streaming platforms such as Netflix, Shahid and SBA.
“‘Siwar’ is poised to make a profound impact at both national and international levels, reflecting the unique stories and cultural richness of the region. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting project,” said Alkhurayji.
The film is produced by Omar Said, whose credits span work across Los Angeles, Vietnam, Mexico, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.
He said: “Since 2016, I’ve been immersed in Saudi Arabia’s thriving film industry, watching it flourish daily. I’m thrilled about sharing our upcoming story — the excitement to captivate audiences is beyond words.”
Meanwhile, Charlene Deleon-Jones, executive director of Film AlUla, said: “Over the past three years, Film AlUla has steadily and sustainably built a film economy that can host high-quality film production. It is a privilege and of primary importance to support homegrown talent. AlUla, with its history of storytelling, is a perfect place to platform new talent. We are thrilled to be supporting Alkhurayji for his film ‘Siwar’.”
“Siwar” comes close on the heels of two other high-profile Saudi productions to be shot in AlUla — Netflix drama “The Matchmaker” and Saudi filmmaker Tawfik Al-Zaidi’s debut feature “Norah,” which premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival this year. “Norah” is the first local feature film to be shot in AlUla and features an all-Saudi cast and more than 40 percent Saudi crew.
The expanding roster of Saudi productions reinforces Film AlUla’s ambition to expand the opportunities and reach available to homegrown creators.
Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music
Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter hosts leading artists, calligraphers, musicians
Poet Jassem Al-Sahih said humans not only derive a form of sustenance from their language but also construct the fabric of their lives from it
Updated 20 December 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi Arabia concluded its World Arabic Language Day celebrations Wednesday with poetry, calligraphy and music at Al-Kindi Square in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.
The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language, and titled “Language of Poetry and Arts.”
The three-day event, celebrating the annual Dec. 18 UN World Arabic Language Day, saw local and foreign attendees enjoy poetry readings, complemented by traditional coffee, dates, and sculptures adorned with calligraphy.
In an interview with Arab News, poet Jassem Al-Sahih, invoking novelist Amin Maalouf’s metaphor, said language was like an umbilical cord connecting children to their mothers.
Al-Sahih said humans not only derive a form of sustenance from their language but also construct the fabric of their lives from it.
Poet Khaled Qamash commended the Ministry of Culture for ensuring the day was a rich cultural experience with its blend of poetry, music and songs.
There were three zones at the event — “Letters and Poems,” “Afanin and Founoun,” and an interactive space called the “Courtyard.”
In the “Letters and Poems” zone, visitors were able to immerse themselves in poetry and musical compositions, while the “Afanin and Founoun” zone allowed people to find the meaning of uncommon words at the touch of a button.
The “Courtyard” featured attractions including “Discover the Cube,” “Discover the Letters” and “Create Art” sections to help children memorize words and write letters.