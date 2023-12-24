Indonesia to improve cancer care in Jakarta with IsDB support

JAKARTA: Indonesia is on track to improve cancer care in Jakarta with the support of the Islamic Development Bank, the Health Ministry said, with construction of a new oncology facility for women and children is expected to wrap up next year.

Women made up nearly 54 percent of new cancer cases in Indonesia in 2020, with breast and cervical cancers being the two most frequent, according to data from the Global Cancer Observatory.

IsDB’s board approved in 2020 a $262 million project from the Indonesian government, which seeks to improve the beds and medical equipment in six selected hospitals across the country, while also advancing infant and maternal care as well as oncology and respiratory treatments.

Among the hospitals selected for the project is the Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta, where the construction of a Women and Child Care Center is ongoing.

“This is a very good support to improve our health services … The construction of this new tower will increase hospital capacity and ease of access,” Siti Nadia Tarmizi, head of the communication and public services department at the Health Ministry, told Arab News.

Once construction is completed, the hospital will get to treat more patients and reduce long queues for surgeries and chemotherapy, Tarmizi said. She added that the project also covers massive clinical research and speedy laboratory services, among other things.

“We will increase our coverage for early breast cancer detection … as well as strengthening prevention of cervical and lung cancer that will be balanced with immunization, early detection, brachytherapy and cryotherapy,” she said.

IsDB is supporting Indonesia’s national priorities through the project, said Fatih Turkmen, the multilateral development bank’s operation team leader in Indonesia.

“This project is in line with the Indonesian government plan in the healthcare sector, as it aims to improve the health services provided to the Indonesian population,” Turkmen told Arab News.

“The new facility in Dharmais Hospital is a response of the government seeking to alleviate the suffering of cancer patients by providing them with the best and the latest care. It is a special oncology unit for infant and maternal care with a total capacity of 163 hospital beds. The construction is ongoing and it is expected to be completed next year,” he said.

The entire project with IsDB, which also seeks to improve emergency response capacity and efficiency in the use of information systems in the Indonesian healthcare system, is projected to increase inpatient and outpatient services by more than 25 percent as it provides healthcare to over 75 million Indonesians, Turkmen said.

Other facilities under the project include government hospitals in West Java, South Sulawesi, Bali, and Yogyakarta.

The Dharmais Cancer Hospital, which also serves as the National Cancer Center, will have units for radiotherapy, operating theater, intensive care, medical rehabilitation and an oncology research center, among others, under the newly built facility.

“This hospital, among many other health interventions, will help children to receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment at an early stage, with higher chances of survival and better quality of life,” Turkmen added.

“It is IsDB’s hope that this facility will have a significant impact for its beneficiaries, the women and children of Indonesia. We hope that it will contribute to saving lives and providing the best health services to the population that needs it.”