Indonesia to improve cancer care in Jakarta with IsDB support

Indonesia to improve cancer care in Jakarta with IsDB support
Among the hospitals selected for the project is the Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta, where the construction of a Women and Child Care Center is ongoing. (File/Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2023
Indonesia to improve cancer care in Jakarta with IsDB support

Indonesia to improve cancer care in Jakarta with IsDB support
  • Breast and cervical cancers make up top two cancer cases in Indonesia
  • New facility in Jakarta will also increase early detection, clinical research
Updated 24 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: Indonesia is on track to improve cancer care in Jakarta with the support of the Islamic Development Bank, the Health Ministry said, with construction of a new oncology facility for women and children is expected to wrap up next year.

Women made up nearly 54 percent of new cancer cases in Indonesia in 2020, with breast and cervical cancers being the two most frequent, according to data from the Global Cancer Observatory.

IsDB’s board approved in 2020 a $262 million project from the Indonesian government, which seeks to improve the beds and medical equipment in six selected hospitals across the country, while also advancing infant and maternal care as well as oncology and respiratory treatments.

Among the hospitals selected for the project is the Dharmais Cancer Hospital in Jakarta, where the construction of a Women and Child Care Center is ongoing.

“This is a very good support to improve our health services … The construction of this new tower will increase hospital capacity and ease of access,” Siti Nadia Tarmizi, head of the communication and public services department at the Health Ministry, told Arab News.

Once construction is completed, the hospital will get to treat more patients and reduce long queues for surgeries and chemotherapy, Tarmizi said. She added that the project also covers massive clinical research and speedy laboratory services, among other things.

“We will increase our coverage for early breast cancer detection … as well as strengthening prevention of cervical and lung cancer that will be balanced with immunization, early detection, brachytherapy and cryotherapy,” she said.

IsDB is supporting Indonesia’s national priorities through the project, said Fatih Turkmen, the multilateral development bank’s operation team leader in Indonesia.

“This project is in line with the Indonesian government plan in the healthcare sector, as it aims to improve the health services provided to the Indonesian population,” Turkmen told Arab News.

“The new facility in Dharmais Hospital is a response of the government seeking to alleviate the suffering of cancer patients by providing them with the best and the latest care. It is a special oncology unit for infant and maternal care with a total capacity of 163 hospital beds. The construction is ongoing and it is expected to be completed next year,” he said.

The entire project with IsDB, which also seeks to improve emergency response capacity and efficiency in the use of information systems in the Indonesian healthcare system, is projected to increase inpatient and outpatient services by more than 25 percent as it provides healthcare to over 75 million Indonesians, Turkmen said.

Other facilities under the project include government hospitals in West Java, South Sulawesi, Bali, and Yogyakarta.

The Dharmais Cancer Hospital, which also serves as the National Cancer Center, will have units for radiotherapy, operating theater, intensive care, medical rehabilitation and an oncology research center, among others, under the newly built facility.

“This hospital, among many other health interventions, will help children to receive appropriate diagnosis and treatment at an early stage, with higher chances of survival and better quality of life,” Turkmen added.

“It is IsDB’s hope that this facility will have a significant impact for its beneficiaries, the women and children of Indonesia. We hope that it will contribute to saving lives and providing the best health services to the population that needs it.”

Archbishop of Canterbury's Christmas sermon highlights children's plight in Gaza

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza
Updated 11 sec ago
Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza

Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas sermon highlights children’s plight in Gaza
  • Palestinian Christians have previously slammed Welby's remarks on the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury spoke about the impact of the Israel-Hamas war on children in his Christmas Day sermon, the BBC reported on Monday.

“This year, the skies of Bethlehem are full of fear rather than angels and glory,” Justin Welby said during a service at Canterbury Cathedral.

He drew parallels between the hardships faced by children in the region today and the turbulent times of Jesus’ birth.

“Today a crying child is in a manger somewhere in the world, nobody willing or able to help his parents, or her parents, who so desperately need shelter,” Welby said. “Or perhaps lying in an incubator, in a hospital low on electricity, like the Anglican Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza, surrounded by suffering and death.

“Or maybe the newborn lies in a house that still bears the marks of the horrors of Oct. 7, with family members killed, and a mother who counted her life as lost.”

The archbishop highlighted the importance of service over dominance in addressing global challenges such as climate change, terrorism, economic disparity, antisemitism, Islamophobia and racism.

God “confronts our cruelty with his compassion” and “responds to our selfishness with service,” Welby said.

He shared his experience of visiting a US church that collects guns off the streets and mentioned wearing a cross made from a melted-down automatic rifle, symbolizing hope and life.

“The angels cry, they cry out for peace — and let our voices join with theirs in prayer for such peace; for a cessation of violence, for the relief of such suffering, and for the release of hostages,” Welby said.

Earlier in October, the archbishop spent four days in Jerusalem to show solidarity “with the Christian community in the Holy Land” after Israel reportedly bombed the Anglican-run Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza.

Palestinian Christians had slammed his remarks on the Israel-Hamas war, accusing him of “relegating” their plight behind “British domestic political and ecumenical considerations.”
 

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message
Updated 25 December 2023
King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message
  • The king also said he was praying for peace, as conflict rages in the Middle East and elsewhere
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

LONDON: King Charles III has evoked environmentalism and the need for peace around the world in the second Christmas Day message of his reign — and his first since being formally crowned monarch in May.
Addressing the country and beyond from Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old sovereign spoke of finding “great inspiration” in the “growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world.”
Standing next to a living Christmas tree — a first for the UK monarchy’s annual festive address — the eco-conscious king also said he was praying for peace, as conflict rages in the Middle East and elsewhere.
“To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none,” Charles said in the pre-recorded royal message broadcast on British television at 1500 GMT.
A long-term environmental campaigner who addressed the recent COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai, the monarch added that “we care for the earth for the sake of our children’s children.”
Ending his message by acknowledging “increasingly tragic conflict around the world,” Charles said he prays “that we can also do all in our power to protect each other.”
“The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’,” he added, noting “such values are universal.”
“They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbors, and to seek their good as we would our own.”


Charles was formally crowned king at Westminster Abbey on May 6, eight months after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
He has followed her well-established template of fusing current issues with a Christian framework for the annual Christmas broadcast.
In his first as sovereign last year, he hailed the “heartfelt solidarity” of Britons as the country grapples with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Charles delivered that message from the Windsor Castle chapel where his late mother had been interred less than four months prior.
In apparent nod to his landmark coronation, Charles made this year’s address from Buckingham Palace’s Center Room, which opens onto the famous balcony overlooking The Mall where huge crowds gathered to celebrate in May.
Meanwhile continuing his lifelong environmentalism, the sparkling living Christmas tree on display was decorated with natural and sustainable decorations including hand turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones and paper, according to the palace.
It will be replanted after the festive period.
Britain’s royals — including Queen Camilla, Charles’s son and heir Prince William and wife Catherine and their three children — maintained the tradition of gathering for Christmas Day at Sandringham, their private estate in eastern England.
The royal entourage attended a morning church service there before sitting down to lunch.
Charles’s younger son Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan, who acrimoniously quit royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, were not present.

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody
Updated 25 December 2023
Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody
  • Residents in the area said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles
  • The ambush in the Poonch district of Indian-administered Kashmir was fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months
Updated 25 December 2023
Reuters

SRINAGAR: The Indian army has launched an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Indian-administered Kashmir, and moved senior officers from the disputed area, a military official said on Monday. 

Residents in the area, which is claimed by India and Pakistan, said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles on Thursday, killing four soldiers. 

The inquiry was ordered as a result of the civilians' deaths, said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. 

The ambush in the woods of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was the fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months in the region, with 24 security force personnel killed. 

India and Pakistan each control parts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where militants have fought Indian security forces since the 1990s. 

Indian army chief Manoj Pande visited Poonch on Monday to review the operational preparedness of the troops, said defence spokesperson Suneel Bartwal. "I have no knowledge about the inquiry ordered into deaths of civilians in Poonch," he said. 

Pakistan "strongly condemns" the deaths of the civilians, its foreign ministry said in a statement, calling for the people responsible to be held to account. 

Mohammad Sidiq, councillor of Topa Pir village, said nine people, including his 26-year-old shepherd nephew, were picked up by Indian troops on Friday for questioning. 

"One of them was let off and eight others were tortured, and three, including my nephew Shoukat Ahmad, were killed," he said. 

A grisly video of men purportedly being tortured by the army has gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage in the region. Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video. 

Sidiq said the people tortured in the video were the men found dead near the ambush site. 

"Where is the law and where is the justice? Is this the reward we get for supporting Indian troops here on the borders? I even get death threats for raising my voice against these three deaths," Sidiq said. 

'It's a big deal': Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 December 2023
‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia
  • Gulf region is a top destination for Bangladeshi spices overall, official data shows
  • More than half of Bangladeshi spice exports to Gulf region had gone to the Kingdom
Updated 25 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is a growing export destination for Bangladeshi spices, with the country’s producers crediting the growth to improved product quality and the Bangladeshi diaspora in the Kingdom.

Bangladesh exported more than $17 million worth of spices to Gulf countries between July and November this year, more than half of which had gone to Saudi Arabia, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau.

“Saudi Arabia is our top export destination in the Gulf region. Next to the Kingdom, there is the UAE, Jordan and Oman,” Mohammad Sazzadul Karim, head of export at leading food company BD Food, told Arab News.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are noticing an increasing demand … all of our consumer goods producers have been producing better quality products in recent years. Our spices are penetrating into the Gulf markets, beating the Indian spices. It’s a big deal.”

BD Food mainly exports powder forms of turmeric, chili, curry, coriander and cumin, he said, adding that the Bangladeshi diaspora alone makes up a large base of consumers.

More than 2.6 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, making them the biggest expat worker community in the Kingdom.

“We have a captive market for spices in the Kingdom as the country hosts more than 2.5 million Bangladeshis. Besides, there are a large number of Indian communities over there and both countries have similar food choices.”

The PRAN-RFL Group, one of Bangladesh’s largest conglomerates with a presence in more than 100 countries, said the spice market in the Gulf region has undergone a transformation in recent years.

“One decade ago, our customers were mostly Bangladeshi migrants in the Gulf region. Later on, people from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Philippines started liking our spices,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, the group’s marketing director, told Arab News.

“In spite of the differences in food habits, Saudi locals are also consuming some of our spices. The number of our spice consumers is increasing day by day in Saudi Arabia.”

But to keep the momentum and to boost the spice market potential in the Gulf, Bangladeshi producers must “ensure quality and competitive prices,” said Dr. M.A. Rahim, who heads the department of agricultural science at the Daffodil International University.

“Neighboring India remains one of our main competitors in this sector. So, the government should also provide different policy support to accelerate our spice exports (to the Gulf).”

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be 'far from Moscow'

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
Updated 25 December 2023
Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
  • The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014
  • Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

ODESA, Ukraine: Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Sunday as the country for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25, after the government changed the date from January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, as a snub to Russia.
“All Ukrainians are together,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Sunday evening.
“We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”
In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.
“We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that’s the new message now,” said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.
“We really want to celebrate in a new way. This is a holiday with the whole of Ukraine, with our independent Ukraine. This is very important for us,” she told AFP.
Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches.
Zelensky signed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, saying it allowed Ukrainians to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7.”
The date change is part of hastened moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires. Other measures include renaming streets and removing monuments.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The political rift has seen priests and even entire parishes swap from one church to another, with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine growing fast and taking over several Russia-linked church buildings, moves supported by the government.
On Sunday evening, worshippers packed St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv — the headquarters of the new independent church — for a Christmas service led by the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Yepifaniy.
Ukrainians around the country voiced support for the Christmas date change.
“We wanted to support what is happening in Ukraine now. Because changes are always difficult, and when these changes occur, more people are needed to support it in order for something new to happen,” said Denis, a young man attending church in Odesa.
At Kyiv’s Golden-Domed Monastery, Oksana Krykunova said that for her, after the invasion, it was “natural to switch to the 25th.”
She added: “I just visited my parents — my 81-year-old mother and 86-year-old father — and they accepted it absolutely (normally).”
In the western city of Lviv, which has been little damaged by the war, Taras Kobza, an army medic, said “we have to join the civilized world.”
Tetiana, a singer in a traditional music group called Yagody (berries), agreed: “I’m very happy that we are finally celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas together with the rest of the world. It’s really cool.”
The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has also opted to hold Christmas services on December 25.
But the historically Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church is keeping the January 7 Christmas date. This church claims to have cut ties with Russia because of the war but many Ukrainians are skeptical.
Under the Soviet Union, atheism was encouraged and Christmas traditions such as trees and gifts were shifted to New Year’s Eve, which became the main holiday.
Ukrainian Christmas traditions include a dinner on Christmas Eve with 12 meatless dishes including a sweet grain pudding called kutya.
People decorate homes with elaborate sheaves of wheat called didukh. Celebrations also include singing carols called kolyadky, carrying decorations in the shape of stars and performing nativity scenes.

