You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
According to ITU’s Information and Communication Technology Development Index, the Kingdom scored 94.9 points, advancing 10 spots over last year and reigning higher than the global average of 72.8. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ynxk

Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index

Saudi Arabia ranks 2nd among G20 countries in ICT Development Index
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has secured the second rank among G20 nations in the International Telecommunication Union’s 2023 index to monitor information and communication technology worldwide. 

According to ITU’s Information and Communication Technology Development Index, the Kingdom scored 94.9 points, advancing 10 spots over last year and reigning higher than the global average of 72.8.  

The US topped the ICT Development Index among G20 nations with 96.6 points.  

Other G20 peers, which include the UK and Japan, were also placed below Saudi Arabia, as they secured 92.8 and 92 points, respectively.  

The ICT Development Index monitors the economies of 169 nations to measure their progress in ICT services through two main pillars: “universal connectivity” and “meaningful connectivity.”  

In its report, ITU also evaluated factors such as providing a high-quality infrastructure and maintaining secure internet for everyone. 

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission said that the index highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to developing its ICT infrastructure and services to boost economic growth and create opportunities. It rates the Saudi ICT market as the largest and the fastest growing in the Middle East and North Africa region.  

“The IDI reflects Saudi Arabia’s strong ICT infrastructure and the affordable and reliable services, which directly contribute to the development of the national digital economy, attract investment, and increase the size of the Saudi ICT market,” said CITC in the statement.  

CITC added that Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector is progressing steadily, aligned with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, which aims to position the Kingdom as a technology hub.  

According to CITC, Saudi Arabia has 99 percent internet penetration, with total investments in the sector hitting SR93 billion ($24.79 billion) over the past six years.   

Since 2016, Saudi Arabia has had an established digitization procedure called the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.  

It is currently in its final stage, the Smart Government Strategy, aiming to create a new seamless government experience for beneficiaries by 2024. 

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA ICT Development Index ICT International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Communications Space and Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia ranks 4th globally for preparedness in digital systems  

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,813.09, marking an increase of 122.44 points or 1.05 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, closed the day at 24,153.74 points, reflecting an uptick of 762.92 points or 3.26 percent.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged up 10.16 points to settle at 1,528.18 points, a 1.2 percent dip.

TASI reported a trading volume of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion), with 128 stocks gaining and 80 losing.

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR31.6 million. Bank Albilad emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.18 percent to SR44.65.

While share prices of Leejam Sports Co. rose 4.49 percent to SR204.80, Riyadh Cables Group Co. climbed 3.33 percent to SR93.

The National Co. for Glass Industries and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note.

In contrast, Sinad Holding Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 1.54 percent to SR12.78.

Raydan Food Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. share prices fell 1.50 percent and 1.28 percent to SR26.30 and SR27, respectively.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. and Hail Cement Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers.

On Nomu, Meyar Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 11.57 percent to close at SR70.30.

Bena Steel Industries Co. and Mulkia Investment Co. also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR40.85 and SR31.25, down 4.78 percent and 4.43 percent, respectively.

However, Shatirah House Restaurant Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 19 percent to SR11.40.

While share prices of Keir International Co. rose 10.52 percent to SR4.09, Ladun Investment Co. climbed 10.22 percent to SR5.93.

On the announcement front, Keir International has received approval from its board of directors for a significant transition from the parallel market, Nomu, to the main market.

In its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication, the company has assured its investors that it will promptly share any future developments related to this transition, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s move to the main market hinges on approval from the Saudi Tadawul Group and is dependent on meeting all the criteria and requirements outlined in the listing rules.

Furthermore, the Saudi Reinsurance Co. has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Fund to extend their existing memorandum of understanding.

This extension, which will last for an additional six months beyond the initial MoU’s expiration on Jan. 7, 2024, is aimed at facilitating the company’s plan to raise capital through the issuance of new cash shares.

The announcement, made public through a statement on Tadawul, indicates that the extension is intended to provide the necessary time frame to complete various essential procedures, including securing all mandatory approvals for the potential deal.

Saudi Tadawul has updated the free float shares for all listed issuers in both the main and parallel market.

This change is set to take effect from the beginning of trading on Dec. 31.

In a detailed announcement, Tadawul revealed that shares from various companies across different sectors were included in the market indices.

This inclusion spans from major corporations like Ades Holding and SAL Saudi Logistics Services in the main market indices to a diverse array of companies in the parallel market.

Among other inclusions are iOud to the parallel market and Riyadh Cement Co. on the main index.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Related

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34
Business & Economy
Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 48 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 48 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s communications infrastructure is set to receive a boost as Aramco Digital Co. and Intel announced plans to establish the Kingdom’s first open wireless access network development center. 

The proposed center aims to drive innovation, promote technological advancement, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation landscape, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

In this collaboration, Aramco Digital Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will join forces with Intel to accelerate the development and implementation of open wireless access network technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to establishing a robust and resilient communications infrastructure. 

An open access network, an advanced technology allowing multiple service providers to sell retail services over the same access network simultaneously, is at the heart of this initiative, enabling subscribers to choose their service provider. 

This partnership holds the potential to propel Saudi Arabia further in its digitization journey, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The development center is expected to foster collaboration between Aramco Digital and Intel engineers, researchers, and industry experts. 

The SPA report added that the innovation center will also contribute to the development of local talents by providing training and practical experience in the field of open wireless access network technology. 

Tariq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital, said that this collaboration will be a catalyst for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.  

He emphasized that the partnership will focus on preparing local talents at the highest levels in the field of advanced fifth-generation technologies and future sixth-generation technologies. 

In January 2023, the energy giant launched Aramco Digital Co. to propel the Kingdom’s growth in the technological sector.  

At that time, Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser announced a commitment of SR1.9 billion ($510 million) to the company over the next three years, aiming to drive innovation across the Kingdom and grow the digital economy through a network of partnerships, projects and joint ventures. 

Topics: aramco digital Intel open wireless access open access network Tariq Amin Amin Nasser

Related

Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive
Business & Economy
Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom
Updated 25 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom

Saudi wealth fund driving change in Kingdom
  • PIF’s diverse 2023 comes to an end with new companies and strategic alliances
Updated 25 December 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: When Saudi Arabia launched its ambitious roadmap for economic diversification in 2016, there was too much skepticism over its outcome, as the Kingdom had been reliant on crude oil for several decades.

Seven years later, the Vision 2030 blueprint has not only facilitated the rise of the Kingdom’s non-oil sector but also fired up the economy with sunrise industries fueled by the sovereign wealth fund.

The Public Investment Fund engages in equity investments, loans and guarantees, channeling public funds into strategic projects locally and globally. It also finances significant government and private industrial ventures, catalyzing economic change in the Kingdom.

To its credit, the PIF has established over 79 companies and created over 50,000 jobs. In 2023, it had a series of successful launches and purposeful partnerships, consolidating its position as one of the world’s largest sovereign funds with over $700 billion in assets under management.

Here’s a wrap of PIF’s high-profile launches and partnerships this year that promise to catapult the Kingdom’s economy to new heights.

Dan Co.

In December, Dan Co. entered the market to promote ecotourism and agricultural tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Established by the PIF, the company is expected to contribute SR6 billion ($1.6 billion) to the country’s non-oil gross domestic product by 2030.

The company will develop and operate high-end resorts and lodges in the Kingdom in partnership with the local community.

The PIF also revealed that the firm’s first project will be located in the Al-Ahsa region, across 1.8 million sq.m., featuring an eco-resort, an agri-resort and an adventure resort.

Tasaru Mobility Investments

In October, Tasaru Mobility Investments was launched to boost the automotive and mobility ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

The firm founded by the PIF is expected to accelerate strategic investments and partnerships with local and global companies.

At the time of the launch, the fund revealed that Tasaru’s first investment is a joint venture with Zamil Group Real Estate Co., Abdullah Ibrahim Alkhorayef Sons Co. and Dar Al-Himmah Projects Co. Ltd. which will develop an automotive logistics hub in King Abdullah Economic City.

To propel the growth of Tasaru, PIF appointed Michael Muller as its CEO. Muller has previously held several senior management positions in companies like Porsche AG and Volkswagen Group.

Al Balad Development Co.

In October, Al Balad Development Co. set the stage to transform the historic Jeddah district into a renowned tourist destination.

The company is working toward restoring heritage buildings and improving the infrastructure in Al-Balad.

The project will oversee the creation of 9,300 homes and 1,800 hotel units across an area of 2.5 million sq. meters.

The development will also create 1.3 million sq. meters of commercial and office space.

The company aims to position Jeddah as a global economic hub, a cultural and heritage destination, and a premier tourism hot spot aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

SRJ Sports Investment Co.

In August, SRJ Sports Investment Co. entered the gaming arena to accelerate the sports sector’s growth in the Kingdom and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The investment company focuses on acquiring and developing new sports events and intellectual property, besides availing commercial rights of big games and hosting major global championships in Saudi Arabia.

The PIF company also plans to target businesses offering unique fan engagement activities and transformative sports technology across the industry.

According to media reports, the company acquired a minority stake in the Professional Fighters League, a prestigious mixed martial arts company, to boost PFL’s regional expansion.

Saudi Facility Management Co.

In August, Saudi Facility Management Co., also known as FMTECH, dawned on the country’s institutional landscape to improve operational efficiency within the local facilities handling sector.

The PIF company offers maintenance services for the health, industrial, real estate and entertainment sectors, besides catering to aviation facilities and educational institutions.

It delivers comprehensive services, including utilities, energy and waste management. Housekeeping, security, and landscaping are the other services that the company provides.

Sawani Co.

Sawani Co. hit the dairy scene in July to grow the Saudi camel farming industry and contribute to its sustainable development.

Sawani Co. is working in partnership with the private sector to boost the production capacity of the camel dairy industry and is also trying to modernize the sector by implementing new technologies.

Last month, the PIF company signed a memorandum of understanding with Al Balad Development Co. to provide the “Noug” brand of camel milk products for all visitors to the historic Jeddah district.

Saudi Tourism Investment Co.

In July, Saudi Tourism Investment Co., also known as Asfar, unlocked the potential of the Kingdom’s leisure opportunities.

The PIF company aims to accelerate investments in tourist destinations and projects nationwide.

It is also enabling the private sector by creating investment opportunities for local suppliers, contractors, and small and medium enterprises.

The company is also focused on developing attractive destinations with hospitality, retail, and food and beverage offerings in cities across Saudi Arabia.

In November, Asfar CEO Fahad bin Mushayt told Arab News that the company’s long-term goal is to contribute to positioning the Kingdom as a leader in sustainable and innovative tourism.

“Asfar envisions Saudi Arabia as a globally recognized tourism hub, a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with modernity,” bin Mushyat told Arab News.

Lifera

In June, Pharmaceutical Investment Co., also known as Lifera, entered the Kingdom’s healthcare sector to boost the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

The company manufactures lifesaving products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics and monoclonal antibodies. It also works toward developing cell and gene therapies and innovative small molecules.

In July, Lifera partnered with French pharmaceutical company Sanofi and Saudi manufacturer Arabio to increase the local production of vaccines in the Kingdom.

Equity investments

The PIF also made significant investments in several reputed organizations this year besides launching these companies.

In December, the sovereign wealth fund bought a significant minority stake in UK-based Rocco Forte Hotels.

It said that the agreement is in line with the fund’s plans to invest in promising sectors globally and obtain returns in the long term. 

In November, the fund also bought a 10 percent stake in Heathrow Airport from Spanish infrastructure giant Ferrovial.

Heathrow is one of the world’s largest air traffic platforms, connecting the UK with global trading partners to help stimulate economic growth.

Moreover, in November, the fund raised its stakes in luxury carmaker Aston Martin to 20.5 percent from 17.9 percent.

The fund’s bullish move through emerging opportunities is not only providing optimism to the Saudi economy but also prompting the Kingdom’s vibrant workforce to join hands in achieving national goals scripted in the Vision 2030 blueprint.

Topics: PIF SaudiVision2030

Related

PIF company to create specialist date factory in Madinah
Saudi Arabia
PIF company to create specialist date factory in Madinah

Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects

Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects

Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects
Updated 23 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on track to access green energy at competitive prices thanks to agreements signed by the Kingdom’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.  

According to Al-Ekhbariya, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, speaking at the NIDLP annual ceremony, explained that the program acquired five new renewable energy projects to ensure reasonable costs.  

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s goal of deriving half of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030.  

“NIDLP signed agreements to purchase five new renewable energy projects that will produce energy at competitive prices,” Alkhorayef said.  

He added: “NIDLP program built integrated equipment in the ministries capable of implementing projects.”

The minister went on to say that the program also adopted the first natural gas storage project in the Kingdom.

In addition, it contributed to the crown prince’s launch of four economic zones and 59 logistical plans to develop infrastructure, Alkhorayef highlighted.

The minister also noted: “The nation’s young men and women are a milestone in the maturity of government systems and are capable of turning dreams into reality.”

He added: “The maturity of the executive bodies is the real guarantee of the sustainability of the sectors and the achievement of the nation’s aspirations.”

Also speaking at the same event, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Sector Saleh Al-Jasser reiterated: “In cooperation with NIDLP, we are continuing to achieve the national transport strategy.”

In addition, the CEO of NIDLP, Suliman Al-Mazroua — who was also present at the event — shed light on the program’s executive performance during 2023.

“The program’s executive performance increased to 87 percent and by more than 17 degrees since the beginning of the year,” Al-Mazroua disclosed.

He also tackled exports, saying: “The Kingdom’s non-oil exports achieved historic numbers that had never been achieved before.”

As for job creation in 2023, the CEO projected it would be the highest standing at more than 200,000 jobs.

The NIDLP’s objective is to transform the Kingdom into a leading industrial powerhouse and a global logistics hub by maximizing the value of its mining and energy sectors while unlocking the full potential of additional local resources.

Topics: National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef Bandar Alkhorayef renewable energy projects

Related

Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse
Business & Economy
Al-Mazroua leading NIDLP to transform KSA into industrial powerhouse

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
Updated 25 December 2023
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
Follow

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
Updated 25 December 2023
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR

DUBAI: More than 230,000 people in countries neighboring Palestine and Israel could be pushed into poverty as the effects of the war ripples across the region, according to a UN-led assessment.

Countries in the Arab region, particularly those that form the “ring of fire” around Israel and Palestine, face a grave economic downturn thanks to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a study carried out by the UN’s Development Program and Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

The report, titled “Expected socio-economic impacts of the Gaza Crisis on neighboring countries in the Arab states region,” states how Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon could see their economies regress by at least two to three years due to the ramifications of the war.

The analysis examines several possible regional spillover effects, based on lessons learned from previous conflicts in the region, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2008-2009 war in Gaza and the crisis in Syria that has been ongoing since 2011.

All these conflicts have contributed to changes in oil prices, pressures on public debt, influxes of refugees and effects on tourism and trade, among others.

These spillover effects may not have fully played out at present and there remain various risk factors to be monitored, states the UNDP report.

“The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains,” Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of economic and business advisory consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates, told Arab News at the end of November.

According to the World Bank, the war has left Gaza’s economy almost at a standstill, and approximately 85 percent of workers are without jobs, says the organization.

In a recent analysis of the economic impact of the conflict, the Washington-based development organization said the Palestinian territory was operating at only 16 percent of its productive capacity and was experiencing a “deep recession.”

The economic cost of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on the neighboring countries of Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon in terms of loss of gross domestic product could rise to at least $10.3 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, according to the study.

This amount could double if the conflict lasts for another six months, the UNDP report says.

“The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... It soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going,” Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP’s director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States who led the study, told Reuters.

Al-Dardari, a former minister for economic affairs in the Syrian government, noted that the scale of destruction in Gaza within such a short time was unprecedented since World War II.

“To lose 45-50 percent of all housing in one month of fighting ... We have never seen anything like this ... the relationship between destruction level and time, it’s unique,” he told Reuters. 

According to another UN analysis released in early November, the West Bank and Gaza’s GDP shrank 4 percent in the war’s first month, sending more than 400,000 people into poverty — an economic impact unseen in the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine or any previous war between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Dardari told a news conference launching the November report that a loss of 12 percent of GDP for Palestinians by the end of the year would be “massive and unprecedented.”

By comparison, said Al-Dardari, the Syrian economy lost 1 percent of its GDP per month at the height of its conflict, and it took Ukraine a year and a half of fighting to lose 30 percent of its GDP — an average of about 1.6 per month.

The war arrived just as Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan were already facing severe and mounting struggles from high unemployment, fiscal pressures, impacted investment flows and slow growth. 

These countries were in the throes of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and Lebanon in particular remains in a dire state thanks to one of its worst economic crises and the aftermath of the Aug. 4 2020 Beirut explosion.

In an interview with Arab News earlier this month, the chairman of business giant Al-Habtoor Group admitted he is prepared to pull out of Lebanon entirely, such is the concern over the country’s economic future.

Khalaf Al-Habtoor said the value of his group’s $1.5 billion direct and indirect investments in Lebanon is now close to zero thanks to the downturn.

The country is already mired in an ongoing financial crisis and deep political instability, and the conflict at its border is threatening to further destabilize the economy. 

Across Jordan and Egypt, one area already experiencing ramifications because of the war is the tourism sector, which is now seeing a downturn reminiscent of the COVID-19-era.

In Jordan, tourism accounts for 10 percent of GDP, but since the war began, hotels and cultural tours have witnessed numerous cancellations, almost overnight.

In Egypt, the travel industry is still behind pre-pandemic figures when it comes to GDP contribution, posting 7.7 percent in 2022 compared to 8.5 percent in 2019.

The war has seen the sector take another hit, with numerous tourism bookings to popular destinations in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Gaza, such as Taba, Nuweibeh, Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh, canceled.

The future remains dire for the entire region, a Lebanese Beirut-based businessman told Arab News on the condition of anonymity.

“We have been at breaking point for so long,” he said, adding: “The current war, or an expanded war in the country, only exacerbates our situation. We have been living in a state of collapse for the past four years. We have gotten used to it. There is no financial sector, no government and no hope for young startups.”

The businessman added: “If Israel engages in a greater war with Hezbollah, the economic costs are worse for Israel.

“We have already been living in economic and social despair.”

Topics: Gaza war economic spillover

Related

At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes
Middle-East
At least 70 are killed in central Gaza, in one of the war’s deadliest strikes

Latest updates

King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message
King Charles evokes environmentalism, peace in Christmas message
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards advisor killed in Israeli attack in Syria
Senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards advisor killed in Israeli attack in Syria
KSrelief, SDRPY sign agreement to boost initiatives in Yemen 
KSrelief, SDRPY sign agreement to boost initiatives in Yemen 
Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.