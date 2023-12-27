Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Riyadh: The Jusoor (Bridges) Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, has attracted more than 50,000 visitors since launching on Dec. 13.

Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, such as the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, the VR technology pavilion that enabled virtual visits to Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and a virtual 3D Hajj and Umrah application.

Through the app, users can immerse themselves in an augmented reality experience while learning the ritual steps involved in performing Hajj and Umrah. A high-quality realistic modeling system is used by the app through phones, and its services are interactive and require no internet connection.

The app has received praise for its content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.

Rare Islamic manuscripts and literature are also on display, as well as photos and documentaries about Makkah and Madinah, and images of historic mosques.

Visitors toured the exhibition’s film hall, in which documentaries are shown about the construction stages of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, time science in Morocco, the Moroccan mosque’s architecture and tiles, an introduction to the Mohammed VI platform for the Prophet’s Hadith, and a written Qur’an display by 73,000 women who took part in a literacy program.

The Jusoor Exhibition opens daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 31.

Last month, the Saudi ministry concluded the Jusoor Exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. The event ran for 13 days and attracted more than 70,000 visitors. About 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an were distributed to visitors, along with Albanian and Macedonian language translations.