You are here

  • Home
  • Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
1 / 2
Rare Islamic manuscripts and literature are also on display, as well as photos and documentaries about Makkah and Madinah, and images of historic mosques.(SPA)
Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/8kcd6

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco

Islamic Ministry exhibition draws 50k visitors in Morocco
  • Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh: The Jusoor (Bridges) Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in collaboration with the Moroccan Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs at the Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca, has attracted more than 50,000 visitors since launching on Dec. 13.

Visitors were briefed on the common pavilions and digital applications between Saudi Arabia and Morocco, such as the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, the VR technology pavilion that enabled virtual visits to Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and a virtual 3D Hajj and Umrah application.

Through the app, users can immerse themselves in an augmented reality experience while learning the ritual steps involved in performing Hajj and Umrah. A high-quality realistic modeling system is used by the app through phones, and its services are interactive and require no internet connection.

The app has received praise for its content and technical capabilities, as well as for providing pilgrims with valuable information related to Hajj and Umrah.

Rare Islamic manuscripts and literature are also on display, as well as photos and documentaries about Makkah and Madinah, and images of historic mosques.

Visitors toured the exhibition’s film hall, in which documentaries are shown about the construction stages of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, time science in Morocco, the Moroccan mosque’s architecture and tiles, an introduction to the Mohammed VI platform for the Prophet’s Hadith, and a written Qur’an display by 73,000 women who took part in a literacy program.

The Jusoor Exhibition opens daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will continue until Dec. 31.

Last month, the Saudi ministry concluded the Jusoor Exhibition at Skanderbeg Square in Tirana, Albania. The event ran for 13 days and attracted more than 70,000 visitors. About 10,000 copies of the Holy Qur’an were distributed to visitors, along with Albanian and Macedonian language translations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Morocco

Related

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Business & Economy
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
Updated 5 sec ago
SPA
Follow

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition

RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
Updated 5 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla has announced the opening of the exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” in Beijing, China.

Running from Jan. 5 to March 24 at the Palace Museum in the Forbidden City — a UNESCO World Heritage site — the exhibition will highlight AlUla’s rich history and heritage, featuring numerous pavilions, documentary films, and archaeological artifacts, including sculptures, ceramics, and inscriptions.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, minister of culture and governor of the RCU, emphasized that the exhibition reflects the depth of the cultural partnership between the two nations.

He also said that opening the exhibition for a second time demonstrates a commitment to sharing AlUla’s heritage with the world.

Following the success of the first exhibition in Paris in 2019, the second edition provides insights into the rich history of AlUla, featuring unique aspects of its heritage. It includes prominent pieces such as statues from Dadan, which was home to the Dadanite and Lihyanite kingdoms, as well as bronze archaeological discoveries from the site. The exhibition will also screen films showcasing tombs carved out in the stone mountains of AlUla.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia received destination accreditation from China in September, setting a strong foundation for more Chinese visitors to explore AlUla. The exhibition “AlUla: Oasis of Wonders in the Arabian Peninsula” will be open to the public for free, and more information can be found on the museum’s website at www.dpm.org.cn.

Topics: AlUla Beijing RCU

Related

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Business & Economy
Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
Business & Economy
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
  • The paths have been laid out to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage sports activities
  • There are over 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah to provide environmentally friendly transportation means
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing. 
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.

There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.

The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah. 
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.

The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.

Topics: Madinah transport bicycle

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language announces winners of Children’s Recitation Challenge
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic Language on Tuesday announced the winners of the third Children’s Recitation Challenge with total prizes exceeding SR200,000 ($53,344), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The competition required children between the ages of 5 and 12 to record a high-quality five-minute video clip of them reciting Arabic poetic texts and to publish it on X (formerly Twitter) using a specific hashtag.

First place was won by Saad Mohammed Al-Khowaiter from Saudi Arabia with a prize of SR30,000; second place was awarded to Musab Abdulrahman Abdulhamid from Morocco with a prize of SR25,000.

Ramadan Mahmoud Mohammed Abu Jazar from Palestine won third place and a prize of SR20,000, while winners between fourth and tenth place received SR10,000. Those who achieved 11th to 15th place received SR5,000, and those from 16th to 30th place received SR3,000.

The winners came from countries including Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Syria, Algeria, Yemen, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan and the US.

The Children’s Recitation Challenge aims to enhance the presence of the Arabic language among children, disseminate it on interactive platforms and encourage more young people to speak it.

Related

Saudi Arabia leads UN celebration of Arabic language
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia leads UN celebration of Arabic language
Special Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music photos
Art & Culture
Saudi Arabia celebrates World Arabic Language Day with poetry, music

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes

Madinah Municipality launches 70-kilometer dedicated bicycle lanes
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Madinah Municipality announced it has completed implementing bicycle paths along the main roads and inside residential neighborhoods covering 70 kilometers, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The paths, which have been laid out throughout the year, are part of the municipality’s goals to improve the quality of life and prepare public sites to encourage the practice of various sports within the “Humanization of the City” program and the urban development system that the city is witnessing. 
The new paths contribute to enhancing the skills of beginners and professionals and developing health and sports awareness among residents, in addition to enabling bicycles to be used as a light means of transportation, providing a safe alternative within the public transportation system.

There are more than 165 bicycle and scooter stations in Madinah through the Careem Bike service, covering most neighborhoods and vital locations and providing innovative solutions as an environmentally friendly means of transportation that facilitates the process for residents and visitors.
The bicycle lanes were designed according to security and safety standards to serve all segments and ages, whether they are professionals, enthusiasts, or people with special needs, and the paths are separated from traffic.

The municipality aims to achieve comprehensive accessibility by extending the safe network of bicycle paths over a space of 220 linear kilometers by the end of 2025 to include 33 vital sites in Madinah. 
This comes within the framework of supporting the goals of enriching the visitors’ experience, enabling them to explore new destinations and enjoy unique experiences in light of the availability of “Careem Bike” rental stations in historical sites and attractions.

The service will also be available in the central area surrounding the Prophet’s Mosque and residential neighborhoods to provide safe bicycle paths to achieve sustainable transportation, reduce environmental impacts, and encourage the use of bicycles as one of the basic means of transportation within the city.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Madinah transport bicycle

Related

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day

Saudi culture ministry launches Arabian Leopard story competition to mark international day
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced the launch of the Arabian Leopard Story Competition on Tuesday as a digital contest directed at children and adolescents, the state-run SPA news agency reported.

The completion runs until Feb. 10, coinciding with the International Day of the Arabian Leopard, and participants are expected to complete a short story with drawings according to a template pre-prepared by the ministry that talks about the Arabian leopard, the importance of preserving it, and enhancing the status of its habitat in the Kingdom.

The competition includes four main stages, starting from receiving the entries and the launch of the digital platform from Dec. 26 to Jan. 16, then the sorting and filtering stage from Jan. 15 to 18, judging the entries from Jan. 21 to 25, and finally announcing and honoring the winners at a special event held on Arabian Leopard Day. 

The target group in the competition is divided into two sections, the first for cubs from 9 to 12 years-old, and the second for tigers from 13 to 15 years-old.

The competition offers several prizes in its two categories. The first place winner in the cub category will receive SR4,500 ($1,200), the second SR3,000, and the third SR1,500. Meamwhile, the first place winner in the leopard category will receive SR6,000, the second SR4,000, and the third SR2,000.

The competition has specified a set of terms and conditions that the participant must adhere to, the most prominent of which is that they must be between 9 and 15 years-old, whether a citizen or resident in the Kingdom. 

The participant must also submit the entry and all required documents via the Ministry of Culture’s website, upload files in the required formats, and adhere to complete credibility. It is not permissible to participate in the same work, or to copy, repeat or quote work from one participant to another.

If this happens, participation will be canceled, and the competition administration has the right not to award the prize to the main winner and choose an alternative winner if it becomes evident that the contestant is not eligible according to the terms and conditions.
 
The ministry has allocated general technical conditions that the participant must adhere to before participating in the competition

Individuals can submit work in several categories, i.e. thriller, action, horror, drama, science fiction, historical, or sports.

The Saudi Council of Ministers had issued a decision on Jan. 18, 2022, designating February 10 each year as the Arabian Leopard Day, and as a culmination of national efforts, the UN General Assembly issued a decision last June to designate the day as International Arabian Leopard Day.

The initiative is fully in line with the commitment of the Kingdom and the Royal Commission for AlUla Governorate toward protecting the Arabian leopard due to its great national and regional importance. It also aims to preserve the environment, seek to spread awareness throughout the region, draw the world’s attention to the dangers to which this rare creature is exposed, and shed light on long-term plans to save them.
 
For the inhabitants of the Arabian Peninsula, the Arabian leopard represents the qualities of beauty, tranquility, physical strength and courage. It has occupied a special place in their imaginations for thousands of years, and stories and novels have been passed down, along with pictures that have been found engraved in ancient rock art in the Kingdom. 

Through this competition, the Ministry of Culture aims to activate international days, raise the level of awareness among children and adolescents about the Arabian leopard, and highlight and celebrate promising talents in writing and drawing. 

It also seeks to consolidate the importance of the natural reserves in which the Arabian leopard lives, and to enhance the status of the Kingdom as its habitat, and encourage the international community to preserve the breed from extinction through qualitative and motivational initiatives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arabian Leopard Saudi Ministry of Culture International Day of the Arabian Leopard Competition Arabian Leopard Day

Related

Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to hold most expensive falcon award competition at AlUla
US ambassador to Saudi Arabia attends King Abdulaziz Camel Festival
Saudi Arabia
US ambassador to Saudi Arabia attends King Abdulaziz Camel Festival

Latest updates

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
RCU to showcase AlUla’s marvels in Beijing exhibition
Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 
Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.