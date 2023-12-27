You are here

Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes. (Zali and the Lebanesian Warung)
This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes. (Zali and the Lebanesian Warung)
Updated 27 December 2023
Lebanese chefs bring Middle Eastern hospitality, Levantine flavors to Bali 

This collage shows Lisa Maalouf and Charbel, chefs at Lebanese restaurants in Bali, and their authentic dishes.
  • Zali and Lebanesian Warung owners say they want to create a real home feel at their restaurants 
  • Restaurants opened only a few years ago and both survived the COVID-19 pandemic
Updated 27 December 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai
JAKARTA: At her home in Beirut, Lisa Maalouf would host lunch feasts for her children and friends almost every Sunday — a weekly affair through which she channeled her passion for cooking, which recently gave rise to her own restaurant in one of the world’s most coveted tourist destinations. 

The 65-year-old from the Lebanese capital is now the head chef of Zali in Pererenan, in the southwestern part of Bali, the Indonesian island that every year welcomes millions of international tourists. 

Maalouf established Zali with her daughter and son, as well as their friends and business partners. When the restaurant opened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, it was welcomed with enthusiasm. 

“The people were open to learning about the new concept, they were eager to learn what’s this, what’s Lebanese food. It was really nice to introduce them to a new culture,” Maalouf told Arab News. 

And she wanted it to be the way it was at her home, to replicate her Sunday feasts in Beirut — an experience she said was always filled with chats, laughter, food-sharing and togetherness. 

“This is the purpose of Zali. I’m a mom, I’m a grandma. I cook here as I cook back home with my kids, how I cook for my family,” she said. 

“This is authentic, homemade food. It’s not a restaurant-restaurant, you know? Everybody calls me ‘mama’ here. They love to come and eat. They tell me they love the food because just like how your mama cooks at home, it’s me cooking here.” 

Zali was also an opportunity for her to show the traditional Levantine cordial and generous treatment of guests. 

“The Lebanese bring people together,” she said. “Lebanese hospitality is known for its generosity; it has a very welcoming vibe.” 

The restaurant’s menu is an array of her own favorite dishes, such as kibbeh, a popular Levantine dish based on spiced ground meat and cracked wheat, which is served with a side of yogurt dip. 

“It’s ethnic, different from other cuisines. It is unique. It’s not European, not American. It is unique and we have all our ingredients fresh,” Maalouf said. 

In Bali’s southeast seaside town of Sanur, Lebanese cuisine is also making its mark with Lebanesian Warung. 

The restaurant opened about five years ago, with a name that plays on the owner couple’s origins — the husband is from Lebanon and the wife from Indonesia. 

“Our food is authentic, it’s not fancy, it’s not fusion or anything like that,” Kitty, the Indonesian owner, told Arab News. 

Together with her husband Charbel, who is from the northern Lebanese city of Zgharta, Kitty serves various types of mixed grill, shawarma, mezze, as well as falafel, garlic sauce, and traditional leavened bread with different toppings, including zaatar. 

“We’re small, but we’re very proud of a lot of our dishes. Because you know, it’s the Lebanese tongue who has tried and tested it. We make a lot of things from scratch,” Kitty said. 

She is particularly proud of their bread, baked from an in-house recipe and always made to order. 

“Our staff knows how to assemble a lot of things but either my husband or I will still season most of the dishes. So, it’s very rustic,” she said. 

Throughout the years, Kitty and Charbel have kept the Sanur restaurant small to stay true to its unique offering — personal touch. 

“It’s in everything, you know, it’s in the flavor itself, it’s in the interaction, it’s in the decor … It’s like going to someone’s house to eat. It’s the hospitality, which is a huge part of Middle Eastern culture,” Kitty said. 

“It’s not a conveyor belt style production. It’s human touch. You can feel that every bowl would be different, slightly, because we season every bowl as it goes out. It’s a personal touch, it’s family-feel, it’s hospitality, warmth, abundance, which is all representative of the culture.” 

PARIS: Afghan activist Rita Safi has harsh words for western governments she said have failed to deliver on promises to help women from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Safi herself has made it to France where she is seeking asylum, but her sister Frozan was not so lucky. She died in a hail of bullets back home because she, too, was a defender of women’s rights.

Speaking in a shelter outside Paris, the 29-year-old Rita Safi said her sister would still be alive had the promised help been forthcoming.

“They were saying that they would support us, but these were just words,” she said. “They left us alone. This is the reason why I lost my sister.”

Safi had hoped for more support from Western powers after the Afghan capital Kabul fell to the group in 2021.

But a large majority of Afghans did not make their evacuation lists following the takeover, leaving them at the mercy of their new rulers.

Safi’s older sister Frozan was a prominent human rights defender in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif.

Her body was found in October 2021, just over two months after the Taliban takeover. She was 29.

“She was killed so brutally by the Taliban,” she said, showing AFP an image of her coffin draped in a red cloth on her phone.

“She was shot with seven bullets. Her face was totally destroyed.”

The Afghan authorities said that four women died that day and that they had arrested two people in connection with the killings.

After speaking to the media about the killings Safia said that she, too, received death threats.

Safi managed to escape to Pakistan in December 2021. She only had a two-month visa but hoped a Western nation would soon give her refuge.

Instead she was forced to spend two years in the Pakistani capital, living in constant fear of deportation.

During this time, the Taliban authorities continued to exclude Afghan women and girls from ever more spheres of public life, including high school and university, as well as parks, fairs or gyms.

It was not until a French journalist highlighted Safi’s plight in an article and vouched for her request for a French visa that things started to look up.

She was among around a dozen Afghan women to land in Paris on December 8. All have sought asylum and will likely be given it.

Rights groups have said many Afghans have been left in limbo in Pakistan, at risk of deportation.

Some 600,000 people have fled across the border to Pakistan since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

But since October, some 345,000 Afghans have returned home, including after being deported.

“There are so many women like Rita in Pakistan who have had relatives killed or abducted in Afghanistan, who have been threatened,” said French journalist Margaux Benn, who is member of a collective trying to help these Afghan women.

“But they haven’t met a Westerner who wanted to help them, so their cases stay at the bottom of the pile.”

Tcherina Jerolon, from Amnesty International, said the visa application was so “long and complex” that Afghan women had basically been “abandoned to their own fate.”

Since 2021, France says it has handed over 15,000 visa to Afghans, “mostly women, rights defenders, journalists and magistrates.”

But Delphine Rouilleault, the head of the France Terre d’Asile (“France Land of Asylum“) association, said that hardly anyone had landed in France over the past year.

“No one has arrived from Afghanistan, and only very few Afghan women have landed from Pakistan,” she said.

The French foreign ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

Afghanistan is home to some 40 million people.

Since the Taliban takeover, the United Kingdom has given refuge to 21,500 Afghans, most through a massive airlift operation in late August 2021.

The United States has taken in 90,000, most also in 2021.

Some 30,000 have traveled to Germany, where authorities have said they are “very worried” by deportations from Pakistan.

Sweden and Denmark have said they would automatically give Afghan women visas despite tough immigration policies, but it is unclear how many have benefited.

Neveen Hashim, a 32-year-old Afghan women’s rights activist who landed in France in September, said it was not enough.

Afghan women in Pakistan are often single and more vulnerable to abuse, she said.

And “if they are deported back to Afghanistan, they will definitely be facing death, or detention, or jail,” she added.

The West spoke about “civilization, democracy and human rights,” she said, but “they left us at the mercy of a regime who... closed every door in our face.”

“The international community is hypocritical,” she said.

Her sister Rafah, who is in Pakistan, is hoping for the French authorities to grant her a visa.

Updated 27 December 2023
As new year approaches, Bangladeshis flock to world's longest beach

Cox's Bazar beach in southern Bangladesh can be seen in this photo. (File/Unsplash)
Updated 27 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

Topics: Bangladesh Bay of Bengal Cox's Bazar

Updated 27 December 2023
AFP
'Dying every two hours': Afghan women risk life to give birth

Updated 27 December 2023
AFP

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with "revenge"

Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with “revenge”
  • Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Republican presidential contender Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Tuesday, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is “revenge.”
With campaigning ramping up ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, the post followed a separate Truth Social message on Christmas Day, in which the former president called on his political opponents to “rot in hell.”
The fact Trump re-posted the poll, presented in the form of a word cloud with “revenge” placed centrally in bright red capital letters, suggests his self-described “retribution” agenda is very much on his mind as the United States heads into an election year.
The poll was conducted by British pollster J.L. Partners.
Trump and many of his allies have been pledging to investigate, incarcerate and otherwise take revenge on his political opponents if he wins the 2024 presidential election in a likely re-match against Democratic President Joe Biden.
Facing dozens of federal charges, many related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss, Trump claims he is himself the victim of a revenge campaign orchestrated by Biden and his Justice Department.
Trump, 77, the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, denies any wrongdoing.
Earlier in December, former Trump advisers Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, both of whom are still close to the former president, said on a podcast that Trump was “dead serious” about exacting revenge against perceived enemies.
Trump himself has repeatedly promised retribution against his political opponents during a potential second term, suggesting he would direct federal law enforcement agencies to investigate foes.
In an interview with conservative media personality Sean Hannity earlier in December, Trump pledged not to abuse his power or become a dictator “except on day one.”
Taken together, Trump’s comments portend a rough-and-tumble election season. The Iowa caucus, which kicks off the Republican presidential nominating contest, is set for Jan. 15, and Trump and his allies will be hosting a slew of campaign events in the state starting Jan. 3.
Trump’s main rivals for the Republican nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, will also be campaigning hard in Iowa and the second nominating state of New Hampshire in coming days.
In the Tuesday social media post, Trump shared the results of a poll commissioned by DailyMail.com, in which voters were asked to provide a word they most associate with Trump’s plans for a second term.
The results, presented in the form of a word cloud, indicated that “revenge” was the most popular choice. “Power,” “dictatorship,” “economy” and “America” rounded off the top five.
In the Dec. 25 Truth Social post, Trump directed his attacks toward those who disagreed with him politically, whom he called “thugs.”
“MAY THEY ROT IN HELL,” Trump wrote. “AGAIN, MERRY CHRISTMAS!“
A representative for the Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a Dec. 21 memo, Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez portrayed Trump’s candidacy as a threat to democracy.
“He is running a campaign on revenge and retribution – and at the expense of Americans’ freedoms,” she wrote.

After Turkish greenlight, Swedish NATO train on the move

After Turkish greenlight, Swedish NATO train on the move
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

After Turkish greenlight, Swedish NATO train on the move

After Turkish greenlight, Swedish NATO train on the move
  • EU could act in a strategic manner and introduce structured foreign policy dialogue with Ankara without further delay, analyst tells Arab News
Updated 4 min 47 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkiye’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee has given the green light to Sweden’s NATO accession bid after arduous debate and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Hungarian PM Victor Orban.

The long-awaited decision, which was much delayed, significantly advances the Scandinavian country’s aspirations to join the Western security alliance.

There is no scheduled public timeline for the Swedish vote.

Upon the approval of the committee, another 48 hours must pass before it is brought to the general assembly.

Once the parliament speaker schedules a debate on the issue, the parliament will consider the final vote.

Paul Levin, director of the Stockholm University Institute for Turkish Studies, noted the cautious optimism prevailing in Sweden.

While progress is acknowledged, past experiences warrant hesitancy in prematurely declaring victory.

“This month’s call between US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan was probably important in moving the matter forward,” he told Arab News.

The backing from significant Turkish political factions, including the ruling Justice and Development Party, or AKP, its ally, the Nationalist Movement Party, or MHP, and the main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, sets the stage for probable majority ratification as they have more than 440 seats in the parliament.

“This means that even if there are several defections, they will easily find the 301 votes necessary for ratification,” Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara office director of German Marshall Fund of the US, told Arab News.

The recent measures taken by Stockholm to address Turkiye’s domestic security concerns have mostly pleased the ruling government and its nationalist ally, but Ankara reportedly expects more from Sweden to halt terrorism financing.

However, unresolved issues persist, notably Sweden’s recent steps addressing Turkiye’s domestic security, which have partially appeased Ankara.

Yet, expectations linger for Sweden to intensify efforts in curbing terrorism financing.

The unresolved US-Turkiye F-16 jet deal, pivotal for Turkish military upgrades, remains a crucial sticking point.

Ankara’s reliance on the US, not Sweden, for military aircraft upgrades, underscores the complex coordination between Sweden’s NATO ratification and the US sale of F-16s to Turkiye.

The interplay of these processes prompts uncertainty regarding the timing of notifying the US Congress.

According to Unluhisarcikli, the ratification in Turkiye’s parliament is clearly coordinated with the US over Washington’s sale of a new fleet of F-16s to Ankara.

Therefore, Turkiye’s expectation is now not from Sweden but from the US, because Ankara urgently needs to upgrade its aircraft.

“However, we don’t know how exactly this will play out. Will the Biden administration wait for full ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership before notifying the Congress of the F-16 deal, or will the Biden administration notify the Congress immediately so that the two processes will proceed simultaneously? We’ll have the answer very soon,” he said.

Swedish expert Levin agrees.

“Sweden’s NATO accession has become hostage to a showdown over the F-16 deal, and Ankara appears loathe to give up its leverage without first getting F-16s,” he said.

“There is little trust between the US and Turkiye these days, and Erdogan is likely worried that he cannot trust Congress to approve the deal if he gives up the veto over enlargement. He has asked that Congress and the Turkish parliament do the two processes simultaneously,” Levin said.

While the Biden administration endorsed the jet sale to Ankara, the State Department has not yet submitted the formal notification to Congress for review.

But some members of Congress have voiced their opposition to the sale, criticizing Turkiye’s close ties with Russia and its longstanding problems with Greece.

During the parliamentary committee debate on Tuesday, Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar said that during Biden’s recent phone call to Erdogan, the US leader said that he would convince Congress to unblock the F-16 sale after Ankara ratified Sweden’s NATO bid.

Ideally, Unluhisarcikli thinks that Turkiye and the US should seize the moment and use the momentum to address other outstanding problems, such as the S-400 crisis.

“Similarly, the EU could act in a strategic manner and introduce structured foreign policy dialogue with Turkiye without further delay,” he said.

For Levin, either Biden compromised and agreed to put the issue before Congress after the Turkish parliamentary committee passed the bill, or he assured Erdogan some other way.

In the meantime, Stockholm and Washington signed a defense cooperation deal on Dec. 6 to boost regional security bonds against Russia.

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, sees an optimistic trajectory, foreseeing a full parliamentary vote soon.

“There is an expectation of full parliamentary vote next week, barring a last-minute surprise, such as any terror attack from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, that has in the past derailed a vote in the Turkish parliament,” he told Arab News.

After a recent PKK attack on the Turkish Armed Forces base in the Khakurk region of Iraq on December 22, 12 Turkish soldiers were killed, triggering a nationwide reaction and grief.

A PKK attack happened in early October in Ankara, hours before the Turkish parliament was set to reopen after its summer recess.

Ankara previously accused Sweden of harboring terrorists and delayed the vote mainly for this reason.

Turkiye asked Stockholm to take more measures to crack down on the PKK before Sweden’s membership bid could be ratified.

For Cagaptay, the expectation in return is that once the Congress comes back from recess on Jan. 8, there will be a vote in the US Senate approving the jet sale to Turkiye — with Washington moving in a near-synchronized move.

“It is, however, still unclear whether the deal might include Erdogan’s to Washington,” he added.

