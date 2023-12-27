New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft for infringing copyrighted works

NEW YORK: The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, accusing them of using millions of the newspaper’s articles without permission to help train chatbots to provide information to readers.
The Times said it is the first major US media organization to sue OpenAI and Microsoft, which created popular artificial-intelligence platforms such as ChatGPT and Bing Chat, now known as Copilot, over copyright issues associated with its works.
Writers and others have also sued to limit the so-called scraping by AI services of their online content without compensation.
The newspaper’s complaint filed in Manhattan federal court accused OpenAI and Microsoft of trying to “free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism” by using it to provide alternative means to deliver information to readers.
“There is nothing ‘transformative’ about using The Times’s content without payment to create products that substitute for The Times and steal audiences away from it,” the Times said.
OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to requests for comment. They have said using copyrighted works to train AI products amounts to “fair use.”
The Times is not seeking a specific amount of damages, but the 172-year-old newspaper estimated damages in the “billions of dollars.”
It also wants the companies to destroy chatbot models and training sets that incorporate its material.
$80 BILLION VALUATION
AI companies scrape information online to train generative AI chatbots, and have attracted billions of dollars in investments.
Investors have valued OpenAI at more than $80 billion.
While OpenAI’s parent is a nonprofit, Microsoft has invested $13 billion in a for-profit subsidiary, for what would be a 49 percent stake.
Novelists including David Baldacci, Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham and Scott Turow have also sued OpenAI and Microsoft in the Manhattan court, claiming that AI systems might have co-opted tens of thousands of their books.
In July, the comedian Sarah Silverman and other authors sued OpenAI and Meta Platforms in San Francisco for having “ingested” their works, including Silverman’s 2010 book “The Bedwetter.” A judge dismissed most of that case in November.
Chatbots compound the struggle among major media organizations to attract and retain readers, though the Times has fared better than most.
The Times ended September with 9.41 million digital-only subscribers, up from 8.59 million a year earlier, while print subscribers fell to 670,000 from 740,000.
Subscriptions generate more than two-thirds of the Times’ revenue, while ads generate about 20 percent of its revenue.
’MISINFORMATION’
The Times’ lawsuit cited several instances in which OpenAI and Microsoft chatbots gave users near-verbatim excerpts of its articles.
These included a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2019 series on predatory lending in New York City’s taxi industry, and Pete Wells’ 2012 review of Guy Fieri’s since-closed Guy’s American Kitchen & Bar that became a viral sensation.
The Times said such infringements threaten high-quality journalism by reducing readers’ perceived need to visit its website, reducing traffic and potentially cutting in to advertising and subscription revenue.
It also said the defendants’ chatbots make it harder for readers to distinguish fact from fiction, including when their technology falsely attributes information to the newspaper.
In one instance, the Times said ChatGPT falsely attributed two recommendations for office chairs to its Wirecutter product review website.
“In AI parlance, this is called a ‘hallucination,’” the Times said. “In plain English, it’s misinformation.”
Talks earlier this year to avert a lawsuit, and allow “a mutually beneficial value exchange between defendants and the Times,” were unsuccessful, the Times said.
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award
The award is one of the world’s largest newspaper design competitions
Over 3,500 entries by 136 newspapers from 22 countries competed in 20 categories of the contest
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Arab News, the leading English-language daily newspaper in the Middle East, scored five wins across four categories at this year’s European Newspaper Awards, Europe’s biggest newspaper competition and one of the world’s largest press design contests.
Over 3,500 entries by 136 newspapers from 22 countries competed in 20 categories of the contest, which is organized by newspaper designer Norbert Kupper.
“Winning five awards at this year’s European Newspaper Awards stands as a remarkable achievement for Arab News’ exceptionally talented design and editorial teams,” said Omar Nashashibi, head of design at Arab News.
He added that “competing amongst the world’s biggest publications, our success in categories spanning print, digital, infographics, and illustration is testament to the breadth of our design prowess.
“Passion fuels our work, so seeing our readers enjoy our designs while receiving award recognition for our efforts fills us with immense pride.”
Winning the category Infographics with Special Emphasis on Maps was Arab News’ step-by-step Hajj guide for its remarkable illustrations.
The print designs for Arab News’ special coverage of King Charles III’s coronation were recognized within the category Supplements for Special Occasions, while the artwork of the 2022 year-ender opinion piece “Divisions again prominent in US politics” received an honor in the category Sectional Front Pages Nationwide Newspaper.
Since the beginning of 2023, visual masterpieces by Arab News’ exceptionally talented design team have won numerous accolades in competitions including the 58th Annual Society of Publication Designers competition, the Society for News Design Awards, the International Newspaper Design Competition, and Indigo Awards.
For more information about Arab News and its award-winning designs, visit https://www.arabnews.com/greatesthits
In the shadow of conflict: Reporting on the humanitarian effort
Journalists share their eyewitness accounts of their experiences
Updated 24 December 2023
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For most of the past two months, all eyes have turned to Gaza, the strip of land on the southern tip of ancient Palestine, as shells and missiles have flattened the land, displaced millions and injured and killed thousands.
Due to restrictions on external reporting, much of the world’s view of these events has come from local reporters equipped with cameras, documenting the harsh realities faced by their community.
Journalists and reporters from the Arab region and beyond have long considered Palestine a crucial subject for coverage. The advance of military technology has only intensified the brutality of the assault the Palestinians have endured in the face of the Israeli army. The most recent bombardment on the Gaza Strip, once less visible to Western media, has now reached the world through the efforts of reporters and photographers from within the besieged area.
In the past few weeks, four Arab News reporters have traveled with Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief to deliver ambulances and aid and help the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, documenting their journeys while helping to evacuate people from Egypt’s Al-Arish Airport.
Ghadi Joudah, Abdulrahman Shalhoub, Sherouk Zakaria, and Mohammed Sulami traveled with aid convoys and medical teams, providing assistance, while reporting and sharing eyewitness accounts of their experiences
For journalists, the opportunity to report from Palestine, especially during times of active conflict, is both rare and perilous. The recent heavy bombardment has made it one of the most dangerous places for journalists, with many being restricted from entering.
Departing from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport aboard the ninth Saudi relief plane on Nov. 9, Riyadh-based reporter Joudah and photographer Shalhoub boarded one of four cargo planes transporting ambulances that were set to cross through to Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.
“As we reached the cargo plane, the ground crew were moving briskly, meticulously loading the ambulances onto the waiting cargo plane. The crew, composed of dedicated individuals, worked tirelessly in unison to ensure that every aspect of the humanitarian mission was executed with precision and efficiency,” said Joudah.
“As we neared the Egyptian airspace, I was paralyzed with fear as I looked out the window and saw thick black smoke billowing from close range, but not close enough to see the Gaza Strip. I knew I was watching Gaza from above though; I knew I was witnessing an act of utter horror from above. Though I couldn’t see any landmarks, the thickness of the smoke was evident,” said Shalhoub.
Upon reaching Al-Arish, a desolate airport in the middle of the Sinai Desert, both Joudah and Shalhoub watched as the ambulances were unloaded and readied to head into Gaza.
While at the military airport, merely 45 minutes away from the Rafah crossing, a strong sense of longing hit the young reporter as she recalled a memory as a child.
“Being in Al-Arish made my eyes tear up as I remembered being there in 1999 with my family as we crossed the Rafah crossing and into Gaza,” said Joudah.
She also recalled other memories as she huddled by one of the little windows on the plane as they flew close to Gaza, a small strip of land that has dominated the world’s news in recent months, but an area that was always on the minds of many Palestinians, Arabs and the international community.
“I wish I could have done more; I wanted to cross into Gaza and do something. Taking pictures is one thing, I would have been able to show the world the reality of Gaza through my lens, but if only I could have crossed and played with one child, made him smile, do something to alleviate his pain for a few minutes, it would have meant the world to him,” said Shalhoub.
Nearly a month later, on Dec. 1, Zakaria made her way to newly opened Abu Dhabi International Airport after boarding the fourth UAE flight to airlift injured Palestinian children and cancer patients, along with their families, from Al-Arish Airport in Egypt after they had been evacuated from Gaza via the Rafah border crossing.
It was the day the week-long truce had ended, and Israel had resumed its intense bombardment over Gaza, primarily across Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern area, that morning. Only a few evacuees were lucky to leave through the border that day with airstrikes hitting near the area, said Zakaria.
“Aboard the flight to Al-Arish, a strange sense of warmth, solidarity and safety prevailed amid the turbulent times. I saw a beautiful side of humanity unfold for the first time since I started covering the brutal war extensively online,” Zakaria said.
Zakaria added: “The stillness and eerie silence of the desert stood in sharp contrast with the intense bombardment taking place behind Rafah crossing, which was only 55 km away, about a 45-minute trip from Al-Arish Airport.
“The dark sky was lit with stars that night, but the only light that people in Gaza could see was that of rockets and missiles raining over their homes.”
Nothing could have prepared Zakaria for what she was about to witness: the sight of weary, exhausted and elderly patients arriving in Egyptian ambulances and being transported to the tarmac on wheelchairs.
Children, some as young as two years old; men and women cold and alone: It was a heartbreaking scene of those who had made it through the gates of the crossing heading for a new life, while leaving loved ones behind.
Zakaria said: “Watching this scene unfold, the only question that echoed in my head was: What have those people done to be driven out of their homes in this condition? Deprived of the basic necessities of food, water, medicines, their families, memories and dreams.
Upon returning to the plane, Zakaria recalls seeing the faces of the passengers with shared common features: Eyes framed with intense black circles, frail figures, each carrying a small plastic bag with a few possessions, “and a gaze that simultaneously captured a mix of emotions — relief, guilt and hope.”
Zakaria spoke to many of the passengers as they made their way back to Abu Dhabi. All of them had lost family members, had been displaced at least four times in search for safe zones, and all left unsure if they would ever return to see their loved ones again.
They were the lucky few after surviving intense bombing and receiving clearance to go through Rafah after clearing a tedious process to pass through.
Many were not so lucky.
Amna Hashem Saeed, an elderly pancreatic cancer patient, sat alone on the plane, tearfully telling Zakaria of her final moments with her only daughter. “I am left here to die, Mom,” Saeed repeated her daughter’s words as the city behind them was collapsing. Her husband had suffered a stroke a few weeks previously and has gone without treatment. Saeed herself had been refused the right to cross from Rafah for treatment in Turkiye seven times due to the security situation, before her evacuation to the UAE was finally accepted.
On the final leg of the flight, Zakaria told of how she saw a number of children, too young to comprehend the situation, either squirming in pain or playing with joy on the flight.
Among the children was 2-year-old Mohammed, who had no family except his ailing grandmother on the flight. “With his dreamy eyes and innocent smile, he climbed on my lap and played on the plane’s small screen before peacefully falling asleep in my arms until we landed in what must have been his first proper sleep in months,” said Zakaria.
“I don’t know the horrors this boy might have seen, but giving him this sense of safety was really humbling.”
She added: “It was difficult to comprehend that thousands of children like him will go to bed with the possibility that they will not see the next day.
“Walking by and seeing the child sleeping in my arms, Joe Coughlan, the flight’s medical commander, asked ‘Where else would you rather be?’
Arab News reporter in Gaza escapes death ‘by seconds’ in Israeli airstrike
‘I pictured myself among the dead or injured,’ says Ahmed Hijazee after surviving bombing raid near family shelter
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
GAZA: An Arab News reporter in Rafah, southern Gaza, narrowly escaped being killed on Friday when Israeli airstrikes hit an area where he, his family, and hundreds of other displaced Palestinians were sheltering.
Ahmed Hijazee, who has been living in a makeshift tent since an Israeli attack leveled his family home, was heading to a location in Rafah where his mother and relatives had taken refuge when the raid took place.
The family planned to share a meal, as many Palestinians traditionally do on Fridays.
“My mother had just finished preparing lunch when an intensive air raid began close to where my family is staying,” Hijazee said.
Hearing loud cries outside, Hijazee ran on to the street and discovered that the targets were a mere 50 meters from his family’s shelter.
Nearby he found a civilian vehicle destroyed in the attack, the lifeless body of an elderly man and two injured children.
While Hijazee was documenting the aftermath, a second airstrike took place, and the journalist escaped death by seconds.
“I started running, but in my head, I thought my body was lying lifeless on the ground,” he said.
“I pictured myself among the dead or the injured.”
Hijazee returned to get help for the two injured children, but despite assistance from paramedics none of those injured in the incident survived.
“It was very difficult,” he said. “Even after I went home, I started worrying and saying I did not want to lose a leg.”
Since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants staged a deadly attack in Israel, airstrikes and military operations by Israeli forces have killed more than 20,000 people in the Gaza Strip, including at least 8,000 children, according to the local health ministry.
The assault on the enclave has displaced about 85 percent of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million and left more than 50,000 injured.
The Israeli Defense Forces had ordered Palestinians to relocate south for their “safety,” but a CNN analysis published on Dec. 21 and media reports found that the IDF struck areas it designated as “safe.”
Iran shutters bookshop over hijab law violation: media
A major bookshop in Tehran faced punitive measures after it allowed unveiled women to enter the premises without a headscarf
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP
TEHRAN: Iranian police on Friday closed a major bookshop in the center of the capital Tehran for allowing unveiled women to enter the premises without a compulsory headscarf, a newspaper reported.
The closure is part of punitive measures by authorities over the past year against women and businesses who fail to observe the Islamic republic’s strict dress code.
“Today, at around noon (0830 GMT), police officers went to the central Tehran branch of Shahr-e-Ketab (book city in Farsi) and closed it,” reformist Shargh daily said on its website.
Shargh cited the reasons for the closure as “the non-observance of trade union regulations and the orders of the interior ministry” as well as “the presence of customers without veils.”
The bookshop confirmed its closure by authorities in a brief statement on its official Instagram account without elaborating.
Covering the head and the neck has been compulsory for women in Iran since 1983, following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Women in Iran have increasingly defied the dress code since mass protests triggered by the September 16 death in police custody last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd, who was arrested for allegedly flouting the dress rules.
During the months-long demonstrations, several hundred people were killed, including dozens of security forces, and thousands were arrested.
As part of efforts to enforce the ban over the past year, authorities have closed several businesses for not respecting the dress code and installed surveillance cameras in public places to monitor violations.
State media reported in July increased police patrols aimed at catching those ignoring the law and in September, parliament voted in favor of a bill that would toughen penalties on those who breach the dress code.
Iranian plot to assassinate two news presenters in London uncovered by double agent
ITV exposed the foiled plot saying the double agent worked for a Western intelligence agency
Iran International has been subject to threats by Iran’s government
Updated 22 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: An Iranian plot orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to assassinate two network anchors from Iran International television station in London during the 2022 anti-government protests in Iran has been exposed by ITV.
In a report published on Wednesday, the British network said the elaborate scheme was thwarted thanks to a “double agent” embedded within the operation, who, unknown to the IRGC, was working for a Western intelligence agency.
According to the double agent, who spoke to ITV on condition of anonymity, the mastermind behind the plot was Mohammad Reza Ansari, the IRGC commander responsible for orchestrating extraterritorial assassinations.
Ansari, previously sanctioned by the US Treasury for failed attempts on the lives of former US officials Mike Pompeo and John Bolton, is based in Syria and reportedly has ties to the family of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
ITV reported that Ansari hired and directed the double agent through another Assad associate, Mohammad Abd Al-Razek Kanafani.
The hitman was instructed first to use a car bomb near Iran International’s offices in West London and then a “quiet” way, such as stabbing with a kitchen knife, to kill his targets, news presenters Sima Sabet and Fardad Farahzad.
The operation was codenamed “Wedding,” with Sabet and Farahzad referred to as the “bride” and “groom,” respectively, unbeknownst to them until revealed by ITV.
According to ITV, the double agent — who was promised $200,000, a new identity and “a safe passage to Iran via Syria” — was told the two presenters had to be targeted because they were causing the Iranian regime “a lot of humiliation in the media.”
He reported being told by IRGC commanders in October last year “this London thing must be done in any circumstances,” and that Iran’s intention was to show critics of the regime they “could do harm to them at any time.”
Iran’s hostility towards the network dates back to its launch in 2017, labeling it a “terrorist organization” and a “public enemy.”
The threats against Iran International journalists escalated in November 2022, prompting the network to temporarily relocate to Washington DC due to advice from the London Metropolitan Police.
Despite the move, direct threats persisted, leading to the network’s decision to close its London studios. However, operations resumed in September 2023 from a new London-based high-security building.
The ITV report coincided with a UK court’s guilty verdict for Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, a Chechnya-born man who gathered information on Iran International’s London headquarters for a possible terror attack. The final sentence is expected on Friday.
“This trial was a reminder of the threats journalists and news organizations face,” Iran International said in a statement after the verdict was announced.
“We will not be cowed by threats. Our journalists will continue to provide the independent, uncensored news the people of Iran deserve.”