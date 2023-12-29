You are here

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis

US Navy ship intercepts missile and drone fired in Red Sea by Houthis
A view of the US Navy's guided-missile destroyer USS Mason. (Wikimedia Commons: US Navy photo)
Short Url

Updated 9 sec ago
RIYADH: An anti-ship ballistic missile and a drone fired by Houthis on international shipping in the Red Sea on Dec. 28 were intercepted and taken down by a US Navy ship, the American military said Friday.

In post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missile and drone were fired from Yemen between 5:45 - 6: 10 p.m. (Sanaa time) on Dec. 28 and were shot down by the guided-missile destroyer USS Mason.

"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," the post said.

 

By the CENTCOM's count, the attack was the 22nd by the Iran-backed Yemeni militia, which controls a big part of Yemen.

The USS Mason is part of the US-led multinational maritime security coalition assembled in the Red Sea in response to the Houthi attacks on international shipping.

The Houthis have since October attacked commercial vessels in the Red Sea they say have Israeli links or are sailing to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Shipping authorities, however, claimed that the attacks have become indiscriminate, forcing some global shipping firms to avoid the Red Sea waterway, taking the longer journey around Africa instead.

One of the Houthi's latest victim was the United VIII, owned by the MSC Mediterranean Shipping, which came as it sailed from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The ship managed to take evasive action and had informed a nearby coalition naval warship.

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli security forces, Palestinian authorities said, after stabbing two security personnel at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Thursday.
A statement from the Israeli police said the attacker approached the checkpoint and “after stopping his vehicle near the inspection station, he exited and stabbed two security personnel on duty,” causing mild injuries.

NEW YORK: Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of New York on Thursday, staging a mock funeral in a demonstration against Israel’s continued heavy bombardement of the besieged Gaza strip.
Holding banners demanding an immediate cease-fire, the activists gathered in Manhattan’s Bryant Park while some briefly stood in the middle of the busy Sixth Avenue in the heart of New York’s Midtown district.
Several women shrouded in black held baby dolls swaddled in white cloths to represent the toll the fighting has taken on children in the coastal territory.
The mock funeral procession headed to New York’s iconic Times Square where the protest continued with giant electronic advertisements as a backdrop.
“Today’s action is to draw attention to the fact that, as of now, almost 10,000 children, just children alone, not counting everybody, not counting all Palestinians, have been killed... in Gaza,” said archivist Grace Lile, 64.
The war, which started with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, has devastated much of northern Gaza, and the bombardment and fighting has intensified especially in the southern city of Khan Yunis.
Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 attack, which left about 1,140 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s relentless aerial bombardment and ground invasion have killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
New York City has seen dozens of protests since the October 7 attack and Israel’s military response, with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrators taking to the streets.

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers ignored cries for “help” when they stormed a Gaza building holding three hostages just days before killing them by mistake, said a military investigation published on Thursday.
The soldiers also heard “hostages” shouted in Hebrew on December 10, but interpreted that as a “terrorist deception attempt” by Hamas militants to lure them into the building in the Gaza City district of Shejaiya, the probe said.
Believing the building was rigged with explosives, the soldiers exited and killed five Hamas militants trying to escape, it added.
The hostages then probably fled the building also, and on December 15 Israeli soldiers shot them after mistakenly identifying them as a threat, the investigation said.
Two were killed instantly. The third hostage fled and soldiers were ordered to hold fire in order to identify him, the probe said.
Hearing cries of “help!” and “they’re shooting at me,” Israeli commanders asked the surviving hostage to advance toward the soldiers.
But two soldiers “who did not hear the order” because of “noise” from a nearby tank shot him dead.
The three hostages were all shirtless and one had been carrying a white flag.
On December 14, an army drone had identified signs of “SOS” and “help, three hostages” on a building close to where the three hostages were shot.
The army “failed in its mission to rescue the hostages in this event,” army chief Herzi Halevi said in a statement published along with the report of the investigation.
The three fatalities “could have been prevented,” he added.
Soon after the killings of the hostages were announced, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said it “broke my heart” and “broke the whole nation’s heart.”
Israel has been mourning the deaths of the hostages identified as Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa.
The killings of the three men, all in their twenties, have sparked protests in Tel Aviv, where demonstrators demanded that the authorities come up with a new plan to bring home the remaining 129 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
About 250 people were taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 attacks in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas and bring back the hostages, Israel launched a massive military offensive against the Palestinian Islamist movement that has left much of Gaza in ruins.
The territory’s Hamas government says the war has killed at least 21,320 people, mostly women and children.

Jerusalem, Dec 28, 2023 Agence France Presse: A US-Israeli woman seized in the October 7 Hamas attack was killed on the same day and her body remains in the Gaza Strip, her kibbutz community said on Thursday.
Judith Weinstein Haggai, 70, had been thought to be the oldest woman among the hostages still held in Gaza by the Palestinian militant group.
Her kibbutz of Nir Oz said that Haggai was “murdered in the massacre,” and that her body remains in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
Thursday’s announcement by the community follows confirmation on December 23 that her husband, Gad Haggai, was also killed on October 7.
“The bodies of both are still in the custody of Hamas,” the community said, without elaborating.
The couple were among some 250 people taken hostage from Israeli border communities and military posts.
More than 100 of those abducted have since been freed, many exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.
Israel says 129 captives are still missing in Gaza, including 23 believed to have been killed.
Three hostages were mistakenly shot dead by soldiers in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli army.
“There are no words to describe the pain of losing our parents and grandparents to the massacre that took place on our kibbutz,” the family of Haggai said in a statement.
“We pray that their bodies... will be soon returned to us, and that their murders are a reminder for leaders everywhere to bring the hostages home now before it is too late.”
In Washington, President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden were “devastated” by the news.
The slain couple’s family has been “living through hell for weeks,” he said, pledging that the United States will “not stop working to bring” remaining hostages home.
Ahl Haggai, the couple’s son, has said that in a final phone call on October 7, his mother had told a paramedic that she and her husband had both been wounded.
“The only evidence we have... is a video of my dad on the back of a truck, laying down injured,” he told AFP earlier this month.
“She’s nowhere to be found,” he said, with only his mother’s glasses recovered from the kibbutz.
Israelis have held frequent rallies to highlight the plight of the remaining hostages and put pressure on the authorities to secure their release, with hundreds marching to parliament on Thursday.
“Bring them home!” they chanted outside the assembly in Jerusalem, an AFP journalist reported.
“All I can hope is that as many people (as possible) will remain alive,” Nikki Littman, 55, who took part in the rally, told AFP.
“I don’t trust the government. I don’t trust Hamas. I fear Hamas. I fear our existence here,” said Littman, who teaches Japanese at a university.
The October 7 Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people in Israel, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Israel’s relentless offensive on Gaza has since killed 21,320 people, mostly civilians, according to the latest toll from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Israel strikes near Syria's capital: state media

Israel strikes near Syria's capital: state media
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes near Syria's capital: state media

Israel strikes near Syria's capital: state media
Updated 28 December 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Syrian state media reported Israeli attacks near the capital Damascus on Thursday.
“Our air defense are intercepting hostile targets in the vicinity of Damascus,” official news agency SANA said.
“An Israeli attack targeted the vicinity of the capital Damascus,” state television said.
Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs President Bashar Assad’s government, to expand its presence there.
Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its northern neighbor since Syria’s civil war began in 2011, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces including Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
But it has intensified attacks since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, as tensions rise across the Middle East.
Damascus international airport has been out of service since Israeli strikes targeted it in late November, just hours after flights resumed following similar attacks the previous month.

