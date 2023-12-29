Turkiye detains 189 Daesh suspects who planned attacks on churches, synagogues

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities detained 189 people in 37 provinces on Saturday suspected of ties to militant group Daesh, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.
The Turkish Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police carried out dawn raids in nine cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara against the group, the source said.
Three of the suspects were allegedly senior members of the extremist group.
“The operation foiled the planned attacks on “synagogues and churches in Turkiye” as well the Iraqi embassy in Ankara, the source added.
Over the past months, Turkiye has intensified operations against Daesh extremists.
Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said police detained 304 suspects in 32 cities allegedly affiliated with the group.
Daesh extremists have carried out a string of attacks on Turkish soil, including against a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017 that left 39 people dead.
