Internally displaced people reached 76 million in 2023 – monitoring group

Internally displaced people reached 76 million in 2023 – monitoring group
More than 9 million people were internally displaced in Sudan at the end of 2023, a record for a single country since the Internal Displacement Monitoring Center started tracking such figures 16 years ago. (AFP)
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
AP
Internally displaced people reached 76 million in 2023 – monitoring group

Internally displaced people reached 76 million in 2023 – monitoring group
  • Almost 90 percent of the total displacement was attributed to conflict and violence
  • The group reported a total of 3.4 million movements within Gaza in the last quarter of 2023
Updated 2 min 18 sec ago
AP
GENEVA: Conflicts and natural disasters left a record nearly 76 million people displaced within their countries last year, with violence in Sudan, Congo and the Middle East driving two-thirds of new movement, a top migration monitoring group said Tuesday.
The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center report found that the number of internally displaced people, or IDPs, has jumped by 50 percent over the past five years and roughly doubled in the past decade. It doesn’t cover refugees — displaced people who fled to another country.
The report tracks two major sets of information. It counted 46.9 million physical movements of people in 2023 — sometimes more than once. In most of those cases, such as after natural disasters like floods, people eventually return home.
It also compiles the cumulative number of people who were living away from their homes in 2023, including those still displaced from previous years. Some 75.9 million people were living in internal displacement at the end of last year, the report said, with half of those in sub-Saharan African countries.
Almost 90 percent of the total displacement was attributed to conflict and violence, while some 10 percent stemmed from the impact of natural disasters.
The displacement of more than 9 million people in Sudan at the end of 2023 was a record for a single country since the center started tracking such figures 16 years ago.
That was an increase of nearly 6 million from the end of 2022. Sudan’s conflict erupted in April 2023 as soaring tensions between the leaders of the military and the rival Rapid Support Forces broke out into open fighting across the country.
The group reported a total of 3.4 million movements within Gaza in the last quarter of 2023 amid the Israeli military response to the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel. That means that many people moved more than once within the territory of some 2.2 million. At the end of the year, 1.7 million people were displaced in Gaza.
Group director Alexandra Bilak said the millions of people forced to flee in 2023 were the “tip of the iceberg,” on top of tens of millions displaced from earlier and continuing conflicts, violence and disasters.
The figures offer a different window into the impact of conflict, climate change and other factors on human movement. The UN refugee agency monitors displacement across borders but not within countries, while the UN migration agency tracks all movements of people, including for economic or lifestyle reasons.

Topics: Sudan internally displaced people Congo

Pakistan PM unveils broader plan to sell most state-owned firms

Pakistan PM unveils broader plan to sell most state-owned firms
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters
Pakistan PM unveils broader plan to sell most state-owned firms

Pakistan PM unveils broader plan to sell most state-owned firms
  • Announcement comes amid talks on new IMF loan
  • There can’t be any strategic commercial SOEs, says ex-minister
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will privatise all state-owned enterprises, with the exception of strategic entities, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, broadening its initial plans to sell only loss-making state firms to shore up its shaky finances.
The announcement came after Sharif headed a review meeting of the privatization process of loss-making state enterprises (SOEs), according to a statement from his office, which discussed a roadmap for privatization from 2024 to 2029.
“All of the state-owned enterprises will be privatised whether they are in profit or in losses,” Sharif said, adding that offloading the SOEs will save taxpayers’ money.
The statement didn’t clarify which sectors would be deemed strategic and non-strategic.
The announcement came a day after an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission opened talks in Islamabad for a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF), following Pakistan’s completion of a $3 billion standby arrangement last month, which had averted a sovereign debt default last summer.
Privatization of loss-making SOEs has long been on the IMF’s list of recommendations for Pakistan, which is struggling with a high fiscal shortfall and a huge external financing gap. Foreign exchange reserves are hardly enough to meet up to a couple of months of controlled imports.
The IMF says SOEs in Pakistan hold sizable assets inn comparison with most Middle East countries, at 44 percent of GDP in 2019, yet their share of employment in the economy is relatively low. The Fund estimates almost half of the SOEs operated at a loss in 2019.
Patchy success so far
Past privatization drives have been patchy, mainly due to a lack of political will, market watchers say.
Any organization that is involved in purely commercial work can’t be strategic by its very nature, which means there can’t be any strategic commercial SOEs, former Privatization Minister Fawad Hasan Fawad told Reuters on Tuesday.
“So to me there are really no strategic SOEs,” he said.
“The sooner we get rid of them the better. But this isn’t the first time we have heard a PM say this and this may not be the last till these words are translated into a strategic action plan and implemented.”
Islamabad has for years been pumping billions of dollars into cash-bleeding SOEs to keep them afloat, including one of the largest loss-making enterprises
Pakistan International Airline, which is in its final phase of being sold off, with a deadline
later this week to seek expressions of interest from potential buyers.
The pre-qualification process for PIA’s selloff will be completed by end-May, the privatization ministry told Tuesday’s meeting, adding discussions were underway to sell the airline-owned Roosevelt Hotel in New York.
It also said a government-to-government transaction on First Women Bank Ltd. was being discussed with the United Arab Emirates, and added that power distribution companies had also been included in the privatization plan for 2024-2029.
“The loss-making SOEs should be privatised on a priority basis,” Sharif said.

Topics: Pakistan IMF

Russian president Putin to make a state visit to China this week

Russian president Putin to make a state visit to China this week
Updated 14 May 2024
AP
Russian president Putin to make a state visit to China this week

Russian president Putin to make a state visit to China this week
  • The Kremlin in a statement confirmed the trip and said Putin was going on Xi’s invitation
Updated 14 May 2024
AP

BEIJING: Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a two-day state visit to China this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.
Putin will meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit starting on Thurday, it said.
The Kremlin in a statement confirmed the trip and said Putin was going on Xi’s invitation. It said that this will be Putin’s first foreign trip since he was sworn in as president and began his fifth term in office.
The two continent-sized authoritarian states, increasingly in dispute with democracies and NATO, seek to gain influence in Africa, the Middle East and South America. China has backed Russia’s claim that President Vladimir Putin launched his assault on Ukraine in 2022 because of Western provocations, without producing any solid evidence.

Topics: Russia China

Pro-Palestinian protesters cleared from Geneva university

Pro-Palestinian protesters cleared from Geneva university
Updated 14 May 2024
AFP
Pro-Palestinian protesters cleared from Geneva university

Pro-Palestinian protesters cleared from Geneva university
  • Geneva university officials had asked the protesters on Monday to vacate the premises and protest in a different manner.
Updated 14 May 2024
AFP
Geneva: Swiss police moved in early Tuesday to remove some 50 pro-Palestinian student protesters holed up in a Geneva university building for nearly a week, media reports said.
About 20 officers entered the UniMail building around 0300 GMT, a journalist from the Keystone-ATS news agency said.
“Most of the students were sleeping. After being gathered they were led to the underground parking garage,” Julie Zaugg, a journalist with LemanbleuTV channel, said on X.
She said they shouted pro-Palestinian slogans before being handcuffed and taken away in vans.
Geneva university officials had asked the protesters on Monday to vacate the premises and protest in a different manner.
Students demonstrations have gathered pace across Western Europe in recent weeks with protesters demanding an end to the Gaza bloodshed and to cut ties with Israel, taking their cue from demonstrations that have swept US campuses.
There have been similar protests in other Swiss universities and polytechnic schools including Lausanne, Berne, Basel and Zurich.
The bloodiest ever Gaza war began with Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.
Militants also seized hostages, of whom Israel estimates 128 remain in Gaza, including 36 the military says are dead.
Israel’s bombardment and offensive in Gaza have killed at least 35,091 people, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city

Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city
Updated 14 May 2024
AFP
Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city

Modi files candidacy for India election in Hindu holy city
  • Varanasi is spiritual capital of Hinduism, where devotees come to cremate loved ones by Ganges river
  • Modi has made acts of religious worship central fixture of his premiership since coming into power in 2014
Updated 14 May 2024
AFP

Varanasi, India: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday formally submitted his candidacy to recontest the parliamentary seat for the Hindu holy city of Varanasi in a general election he is widely expected to win.

The marathon six-week poll concludes next month, and the 73-year-old premier used the election formality as a campaign event that paid deference to the country’s majority faith.

Varanasi is the spiritual capital of Hinduism, where devotees from around India come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river, and the premier has represented the city since sweeping to power a decade ago.

Hundreds of supporters had gathered outside a local government office to greet Modi when he arrived to lodge his nomination.

Footage showed the premier handing over his candidacy paperwork, flanked by a Hindu mystic.

“It’s our good fortune that Modi represents our constituency of Varanasi,” devout Hindu and farmer Jitendra Singh Kumar, 52, told AFP while waiting for the leader to emerge.

“He is like a God to people of Varanasi. He thinks about the country first, unlike other politicians.”

Modi, who has made acts of religious worship a central fixture of his premiership, had spent the morning visiting temples and offering prayers at the banks of the Ganges.

Tens of thousands of supporters had lined the streets of Varanasi to greet Modi as he arrived in the city on Monday, waving to the crowd from atop a flatbed truck as loudspeakers blared devotional songs.

Many along the roadside waved saffron-colored flags bearing the emblem of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), throwing marigold flowers at the procession as it passed by.

Modi and the BJP are widely expected to win this year’s election, which is conducted over six weeks to ease the immense logistical burden of staging the democratic exercise in the world’s most populous country.

Varanasi is one of the last constituencies to vote on June 1, with counting and results expected three days later.

Since the vote began last month, Modi has made a number of strident comments against India’s 200-million-plus Muslim minority in an apparent effort to galvanize support.

He has used public speeches to refer to Muslims as “infiltrators” and “those who have more children,” prompting condemnation from opposition politicians and complaints to India’s election commission.

The ascent of Modi’s Hindu-nationalist politics despite India’s officially secular constitution has made the Muslims in the country increasingly anxious.

“We are made to feel as if we are not wanted in this country,” Shauqat Mohamed, who runs a tea shop in the city, told AFP.

“If the country’s premier speaks of us in disparaging terms, what else can we expect?” the 41-year-old added.

“We have to accept our fate and move on.”

Topics: Modi India

At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters
At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm

At least 14 killed after billboard collapses in Mumbai during thunderstorm
  • Agency owning the billboard did not have a permit to put up the hoarding, which was bigger than an Olympic swimming pool
Updated 14 May 2024
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least 14 people died and 75 others were injured after a billboard bigger than an Olympic swimming pool fell on them during a thunderstorm in India’s financial capital Mumbai, authorities said on Tuesday, with dozens still feared trapped.
Videos showed the towering hoarding billowing in the wind before collapsing on houses and a fuel station next to a busy road in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar on Monday as a dust storm and rain lashed the city in the evening, bringing traffic to a standstill and disrupting flights at Mumbai airport.
Mumbai’s municipal corporation (BMC) said at least 75 injured people were taken to hospitals following the accident and 31 have been discharged.


The agency owning the billboard did not have a permit from the BMC to put up the hoarding, the municipal body said in a statement. The hoarding measured about 1,338 square meters (14,400 square feet), it said, bigger than an Olympic pool’s 1,250 square meters and nine times more than the maximum permitted size for a hoarding.
The BMC said it has instructed the agency to remove all its hoardings immediately.
“To prevent such accidents from happening again, instructions have been given to conduct a structural audit of all hoardings in Mumbai and immediately take down dangerous ones,” Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra state of which Mumbai is the capital, said in a post on X.
About 25 people and some cars were still trapped under the crumpled hoarding, said a BMC official, who did not want to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.
Officials from fire services, police, disaster response and other authorities continued rescue operations that were taking longer because gas cutters could not be used at the site due to the presence of the fuel pump.

Topics: Mumbai India

