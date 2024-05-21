Riyadh Air and Saudia agree new joint training programs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s two national airlines will work together to train pilots, aircraft crews and other aviation employees thanks to a new deal.

Riyadh Air, the new company announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March 2023, has reached an agreement with the Saudi Academy – affiliated with the Saudia group, the national carrier of the Kingdom.

The memorandum of cooperation, signed at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, represents a turning point in specialized education in the field of aviation for Saudi Arabia’s national carriers, paving the way towards improving the training standards of pilots, aircraft crews and air operations, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

It aims to develop and adapt talent to enhance the Kingdom’s position as a leader in the global aviation sector.

This move aligns well with the Kingdom’s firm commitment to enhancing its capabilities in the field of aviation and air transport while providing the necessary tools to develop the sector’s workforce.

“This strategic partnership with Saudia Academy reflects our firm commitment to nurturing and developing talent and raising standards of excellence in the aviation sector, as we aim, by mobilizing our joint capabilities and specialized expertise in the field, to create a world-class training system that can enable, through it, aviation specialists acquire the knowledge and skills necessary,” Riyadh Air’s Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew said.

Moreover, the agreement is set to enable the two national carriers to integrate their expertise and resources to provide training programs covering a wide range of specializations, SPA’s report added.

These programs will include technical training, aviation basics, and ground operations, as well as management principles, linguistic proficiency, and compliance with regulatory provisions and standards.

Additionally, the cooperation will extend to specialized executive education and training, aligning with the professional development needs of leaders and decision-makers in the aviation and air transport sector.

CEO of the Saudi Academy, Ismail Al-Kashi, emphasized the importance of investing in training and development to ensure the highest standards of quality, air safety, and service excellence.

“The employees are qualified and provided with the necessary knowledge to ensure they provide outstanding performance in the aviation sector, which is witnessing rapid development,” Al-Kashi noted.

More than 5,000 global aviation industry experts, international airline leaders, and airport executives are expected to convene at the Future Aviation Forum.

Organized by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the three-day event features discussions on issues related to the global flight sector, air transport, environmental sustainability in civil aviation, advanced air transport, and enhancing global connectivity.

The event also aligns with the Kingdom’s ambition to become a leader in the aviation sector within a decade, including securing $100 billion in investments by 2030.