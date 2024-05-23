You are here

  Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj

Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj

Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
Security personnel secure the Kaaba on Wednesday as a special technical team prepare to raise the kiswa cover. (SPA)
Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
Specialized technicians are seen at work at the Kaaba on Wednesday, raising the special cover to keep it from being soiled and damaged. (SPA)
Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
Technicians are seen at work at the Kaaba on Wednesday, raising the special cover to keep it from being soiled and damaged. (SPA)
Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
Technicians are seen at work at the Kaaba on Wednesday, raising the special cover to keep it from being soiled and damaged. (SPA)
Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
Technicians are seen at work at the Kaaba on Wednesday, raising the special cover to keep it from being soiled and damaged. (SPA)
Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj

Black cloth covering Kaaba in Makkah raised ahead of Hajj
  • The procedure is meant to keep the cover, known as kiswa, free from getting soiled and tampered with as pilgrims performing Hajj circumabulate the Kaaba
RIYADH: In keeping with the annual tradition, officials raised the lower part of the kiswa — the elaborately designed black cloth covering the Kaaba — in Makkah on Wednesday ahead of this year's Hajj pilgrimage.

As approved by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the exposed part was covered with a white cotton fabric, two-and-a-half meters wide and 54 meters long on all four sides, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Carrying out the procedure were 36 specialized technical personnel with the aid of 10 cranes.

As described in the SPA report, the kiswa is lifted in several stages: It starts with unscrewing the bottom of the cover from all sides, separating the corners, then untying the bottom rope and removing it from the fixing rings, after which the cloth is rolled upward. The lanterns are then dismantled and the white cloth are put in place, after which the lanterns are reinstalled over the white cloth until the final stage.

The procedure is repeated every year to protect the kiswa from getting soiled and damaged as pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba.

The annual Hajj in Saudi Arabia is considered the world's largest human gathering, with year 2012 marking the biggest number of participants at 3.16 million.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi authorities allowed only a symbolic observance of Hajj with just a thousand pilgrims. The numbers were gradually raised as the health crisis was placed under control worldwide. Last year, almost 1.84 million pilgrims performed the "once in a lifetime" journey and the figure is expected to go higher this year.

Every year, on the ninth day of the Islamic month of Dul Hijjah, the black silk cloth is removed and a new kiswa is draped in its place.

Topics: Hajj 2024 kiswa Kaaba Makkah

Saudi Arabia restricts Umrah permits to Hajj permit holders

Saudi authorities limit entry to Makkah to Hajj visa holders

Saudi authorities limit entry to Makkah to Hajj visa holders
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi authorities limit entry to Makkah to Hajj visa holders

Saudi authorities limit entry to Makkah to Hajj visa holders
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced that visit visa holders are not allowed to enter or stay in Makkah during May 23-June 21 as access to the city will be limited to Hajj visa holders.

The ministry stressed that all types of visit visa are not a permit to perform Hajj, adding that violators will be subject to penalties according to Saudi laws and regulations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024

Saudi FM in Tehran conveys king, crown prince condolences for Iran president death

Saudi FM in Tehran conveys king, crown prince condolences for Iran president death
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi FM in Tehran conveys king, crown prince condolences for Iran president death

Saudi FM in Tehran conveys king, crown prince condolences for Iran president death
Updated 23 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, conveyed the condolences of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to top Iranian officials in Tehran on Wednesday on the death of President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions.

Prince Mansour bin Muteb bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to King Salman and Minister of State, and Prince Faisal were received by Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran President Mohammad Jamshidi and Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani.

Saudi ambassador to Iran Abdullah Al-Enazi attended the reception.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Saudi nature reserve becomes Kingdom’s ‘first major biodiversity site’

Saudi nature reserve becomes Kingdom’s ‘first major biodiversity site’
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi nature reserve becomes Kingdom’s ‘first major biodiversity site’

Saudi nature reserve becomes Kingdom’s ‘first major biodiversity site’
  • Accreditation follows evaluation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve by the international organization Key Biodiversity Areas
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve has been granted accreditation as “the first major biodiversity site in the Kingdom.”

The organization Key Biodiversity Areas confirmed the accreditation, after an evaluation based on international standards, on its website on Wednesday. It said the reserve meets three global standards, including the presence of endangered species, and so qualifies for inclusion. The announcement coincided with International Day for Biological Diversity, which takes place on May 22 each year.

KBA works to monitor and preserve approved sites of great importance as part of its efforts to sustain biological diversity on a global level, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi reserve is managed by the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve Development Authority with the aim of protecting endangered species, developing natural habitats, raising environmental awareness among the public, and reducing natural and human threats to the area. It is considered the largest nature reserve in the Middle East, covering a total area of 130,700 square kilometers.

Topics: Green & Blue King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Royal Natural Reserve International Day for Biological Diversity

Saudi Arabia participates in UN tourism body meeting

Saudi Arabia participates in UN tourism body meeting
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia participates in UN tourism body meeting

Saudi Arabia participates in UN tourism body meeting
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb headed the Kingdom’s delegation at the UN World Tourism Organization’s 50th meeting of the regional committee for the Middle East, on Wednesday in Muscat.

During his speech, the Saudi minister stressed the Kingdom’s openness to cooperate with member states to adopt joint regional tourism projects to attract international visitors to the region. 

Al-Khateeb thanked the Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salem Al-Mahrouqi for the hospitality and extended his appreciation to the UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili and other officials for their efforts to advance the tourism sector globally.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Saudi ginseng reappears in Northern Borders region after 20 years

Saudi ginseng, an evergreen shrub with yellow flowers, has reappeared after a 20-year absence in the Northern Borders region.
Saudi ginseng, an evergreen shrub with yellow flowers, has reappeared after a 20-year absence in the Northern Borders region.
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi ginseng reappears in Northern Borders region after 20 years

Saudi ginseng, an evergreen shrub with yellow flowers, has reappeared after a 20-year absence in the Northern Borders region.
  • Khonaysser Wadi Al-Anazi, a vegetation cover enthusiast, mentioned that he saw the Saudi ginseng plant on the outskirts of the city of Arar
Updated 22 May 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ginseng, an evergreen shrub with yellow flowers, has reappeared after a 20-year absence in the deserts of the Northern Border region, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Nasser Rashid Al-Majlad, president of Amana Environmental Association in the region, said the plant has several names: Al-Abab, Saudi ginseng, or ashwagandha, and has reappeared again in the region after more than 20 years, similar to many other wild plants.

 Al-Majlad pointed out that the region is rich in wild plants with high economic value, as it has a distinctive natural vegetation cover, which can be invested as a natural plant resource to increase biodiversity, combat desertification, expand green areas, and enhance tourism and human development, following the green economy system that balances economic and environmental needs, benefiting humanity and the planet.

Khonaysser Wadi Al-Anazi, a vegetation cover enthusiast, mentioned that he saw the Saudi ginseng plant on the outskirts of the city of Arar. He attributed this to the recent increase in rainfall and expansion of green areas in the region.

He also noted that with the reappearance of the plant, it could be used for various purposes.

Topics: Green & Blue Saudi ginseng Northern Borders Region

