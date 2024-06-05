You are here

  • Home
  • Liftoff, finally: Boeing Starliner launches first crew to space station

Liftoff, finally: Boeing Starliner launches first crew to space station

Liftoff, finally: Boeing Starliner launches first crew to space station
A successful mission will help dispel the bitter taste left by years of safety scares and delays, and provide Boeing a much-needed reprieve from the intense safety concerns surrounding its passenger jets. (AP)
Updated 5 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Liftoff, finally: Boeing Starliner launches first crew to space station

Liftoff, finally: Boeing Starliner launches first crew to space station
  • The third time turned out to be the charm for the aerospace giant
Updated 5 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

CAPE CANAVERA: Boeing on Wednesday launched its very first astronauts bound for the International Space Station aboard a Starliner capsule, which joins a select club of spacecraft to carry humans beyond Earth.
The third time turned out to be the charm for the aerospace giant, after two previous bids to fly were aborted with the crew strapped in and ready to go.
Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both of whom have two previous spaceflights under their belts, blasted off at 10:52 am (1452 GMT) atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Their Starliner, named “Calypso” after famed oceanographer Jacques Cousteau’s ship, is now chasing the ISS in orbit. It should rendezvous with the research lab at 12:15 p.m. (1615 GMT) Sunday to begin a roughly one-week stay.
“Suni and I are honored to share this dream of spaceflight with each and every one of you,” Wilmore, who is commander of the test flight, said just before liftoff. “Let’s put some fire in this rocket, and let’s push it to the heavens.”
Starliner becomes just the sixth type of US-built spaceship to fly NASA astronauts, following the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs in the 1960s and 1970s, the Space Shuttle from 1981 to 2011, and SpaceX’s Crew Dragon from 2020.
“This is another milestone in this extraordinary history of NASA,” the space agency’s chief Bill Nelson told reporters.
“And I want to give my personal congratulations to the whole team that went through a lot of trial and tribulation. But they had perseverance. And that’s what we do at NASA, we don’t launch until it’s right.”

A successful mission will help dispel the bitter taste left by years of safety scares and delays, and provide Boeing a much-needed reprieve from the intense safety concerns surrounding its passenger jets.
“I think about over the years how many bad headlines I read about the Shuttle program, about the International Space Station — and I look back now at how successful they were,” said Mark Nappi, Boeing’s vice president and program manager of Commercial Crew Program.
“Someday, we’ll be looking back at this program the same way.”
NASA meanwhile is seeking to certify Boeing as a second commercial operator to ferry crews to the ISS — something Elon Musk’s SpaceX has already been doing for the US space agency for four years.
Both companies received multibillion-dollar contracts in 2014 to develop their crew capsules, following the end of the Space Shuttle program that left the US temporarily reliant on Russian rockets for rides.
Boeing, with its 100-year history, was heavily favored, but its program fell badly behind.
Setbacks ranged from a software bug that put the spaceship on a bad trajectory on its first uncrewed test, to the discovery that the cabin was filled with flammable electrical tape after the second.
The first crewed launch attempt on May 6 was scuppered in the final hours due to a buzzy valve on the Atlas V rocket the capsule is fixed atop.
Saturday’s launch attempt was even more dramatic, aborted with just minutes left on the countdown due to a ground launch computer issue.
Ex-Navy test pilots Wilmore and Williams are now charged with probing Starliner “from izzard to gizzard,” in Nelson’s words — from piloting it manually, to tracking the stars around them to recover the spacecraft’s orientation.
During their stay on the orbital outpost, they will continue to evaluate the spacecraft, including simulating whether the ship can be used as a safe haven in the event of problems.
NASA’s Steve Stich said teams were monitoring just one issue so far: excessive water use in a spacecraft cooling system called a sublimator, but expected there was enough in reserve for a safe return.
After undocking from the ISS, Starliner will re-enter the atmosphere, with the crew experiencing 3.5G as they slow down from 17,500 miles per hour (28,000 kph) to a gentle parachute and airbag-assisted touchdown on land in the western United States.

Topics: NASA

Related

A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon’s far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US
World
A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon’s far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US
India’s space startup calls off maiden rocket launch for fourth time
World
India’s space startup calls off maiden rocket launch for fourth time

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
  • Some 440 million children under the age of five living in about 100 low- and middle-income countries are living in food poverty
  • Severe child food poverty is concentrated in about 20 countries, with particularly dire situations in Somalia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Afghanistan
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: More than one in four children under the age of five globally live in “severe” food poverty, UNICEF has warned — meaning more than 180 million are at risk of experiencing adverse impacts on their growth and development.

“Severe child food poverty describes children who are surviving on severely deprived diets so they’re only consuming two or less food groups,” Harriet Torlesse, a lead writer of a new UNICEF report published late Wednesday, told AFP.
“It is shocking in this day and age where we know what needs to be done.”
UNICEF recommends that young children eat foods daily from five of eight main groups — breast milk; grains, roots, tubers and plantains; pulses, nuts and seeds; dairy; meat, poultry and fish; eggs; vitamin A-rich fruits and vegetables; and other fruits and vegetables.
But 440 million children under the age of five living in about 100 low- and middle-income countries are living in food poverty, meaning they do not have access to five food groups each day.
Of those, 181 million are experiencing severe food poverty, eating from at most two food groups.
“Children who consume just two food groups per day — for example, rice and some milk — are up to 50 percent more likely to experience severe forms of malnutrition,” UNICEF chief Catherine Russell said in a statement accompanying the report.
That malnutrition can lead to emaciation, a state of being abnormally thin that can be fatal.
And even if these children survive and grow up, “they certainly don’t thrive. So they do less well at school,” Torlesse explained.
“When they’re adults, they find it harder to earn a decent income, and that turns the cycle of poverty from one generation to the next,” the nutrition expert said.
“If you think of what a brain looks like and the heart and the immune system, all these important systems of the body that are so important for development, for protection against disease — they all depend on vitamins and minerals and protein.”

Severe child food poverty is concentrated in about 20 countries, with particularly dire situations in: Somalia, where 63 percent of young children are affected; Guinea (54 percent); Guinea-Bissau (53 percent) and Afghanistan (49 percent).
While data is not available for wealthy countries, children in low-income households there also suffer from nutritional gaps.
The report from the UN Children’s Fund notes the current circumstances in the Gaza Strip, where Israel’s military offensive in response to the October 7 attack by Hamas militants “have brought the food and health systems to collapse.”
From December to April this year, the agency collected five rounds of data by text message from families receiving financial aid in the besieged Palestinian territory.
It showed that about nine in 10 children were living in severe food poverty.
While the data is not necessarily representative, it indicates what UNICEF called an “appalling escalation in nutrition deprivation since 2020, when only 13 percent of children in the Gaza Strip were living in severe child food poverty.”
Worldwide, the agency noted “slow progress over the past decade” in addressing the crisis, and called for better social services and humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable children.
It also called for a rethink of the global food processing system, saying that sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods were being “aggressively marketed to parents and families and are the new normal for feeding children.”
Torlesse explained: “These foods are cheap but they’re also very high in calories. They’re high-energy, high salt, high fat. So they’ll fill stomachs and they’ll remove hunger, but they won’t provide the vitamins and minerals that children need.”
Sugary and salty foods — which children quickly develop a taste for, a habit they can take into adulthood — also contribute to the development of obesity.
 

Topics: UNICEF malnutrition

Related

Gaza mothers search for milk as malnutrition hits hard
Middle-East
Gaza mothers search for milk as malnutrition hits hard
Child malnutrition at ‘emergency levels’ in Sudan: UN
Middle-East
Child malnutrition at ‘emergency levels’ in Sudan: UN

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu

WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: A person died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed case of a human infected with the H5N2 variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

The 59-year old, who died on April 24 after developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhea and nausea, had “no history of exposure to poultry or other animals” and “multiple underlying medical conditions,” the WHO said in a statement.

The resident of the State of Mexico was hospitalized in Mexico City and died the same day, the statement said.

It was the “first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus reported globally,” the WHO added.

Mexican health authorities reported the confirmed case to the UN health body on May 23 after conducting laboratory tests.

The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico.

H5N2 cases were detected in a backyard poultry farm in Michoacan state in March, with other outbreaks identified in the State of Mexico, according to the UN health body.

But it said establishing a link between the human case and the poultry infections was so far impossible, estimating the risk to people as “low.”

Mexico’s health ministry said in a statement that the person who died was “a 59-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension.”

“There is no risk of contagion for the population,” the statement said, adding that “all samples from identified contacts (of the patient) have been negative.”

Authorities are monitoring farms near the victim’s home and have established a permanent monitoring system to detect other cases in wildlife in the area, the statement added.

A different variant of bird flu, H5N1, has been spreading for weeks among dairy cow herds in the United States, with a small number of cases reported among humans.

But none of the cases are human-to-human infections, with the disease instead jumping from cattle to people, authorities have said. 

Topics: H5N2 bird flu

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
Updated 50 min 39 sec ago
AFP
Follow

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
  • Security forces seized the suspect after he injured himself apparently while making a bomb
  • “Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices” have been found at his hotel room, said prosecutors
Updated 50 min 39 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: France’s domestic intelligence agency has detained a 26-year-old Russian-Ukrainian man on suspicion of planning a violent act after he injured himself in an explosion, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The man was treated by a fire brigade on Monday evening “when he suffered serious burns following an explosion,” said the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT).
“Products and materials intended to manufacture explosive devices” have been found at his hotel room, the PNAT said.
According to two sources close to the case, the man stayed at a hotel in the town of Roissy-en-France, home to Paris Charles de Gaulle airport.
“One of these devices had exploded,” the prosecutors said. The man suffered head injuries, according to one of the sources.
The man, who has both Russian and Ukrainian passports, was detained on Monday evening, a source said.
On Tuesday, the prosecutor’s office opened an investigation into suspected plans to commit a violent act.
A source, asking not to be named, told AFP that the man was from the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, part of which has been occupied by pro-Russian and Russian forces since 2014.
He appeared to have a “pro-Russian attitude” after fighting “for two years for the Russian army,” added the source.

In an indication of the seriousness of the case, the man is being held by France’s domestic intelligence agency General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) rather than the regular police.
It is not clear at this stage if the man is suspected of acting alone or in a group.
The case has also been immediately placed in the hands of the specialist anti-terror prosecutors rather than criminal prosecutors.
The PNAT has opened an investigation into suspected involvement in a terrorist plot as well as possession of explosives and substances that can be used to make an explosive.
France has raised its security alert to the highest level in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Paris, which run from July 26 to August 11.
This week France is hosting high-profile commemorations of the 80th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy.
US President Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and other leaders are expected to attend the main event on Thursday.
The presence of so many foreign leaders in France was one reason why the case has been handed to the anti-terror prosecutors, a source said.
Paris has indicated that President Emmanuel Macron is also seeking to ramp up support for Ukraine, including military backing — moves that have angered Moscow.
French security services have arrested a Chechen teenager suspected of plotting an “Islamist-inspired” attack on a football game during the Paris Olympic Games, the interior ministry said last month.
At the end of May, before this arrest, the interior ministry said 50 attacks were foiled by French intelligence services since 2017.
 

Topics: France Russia Ukraine

Related

Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security
Science & Technology
Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security
French security authorities foil a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics
Sport
French security authorities foil a plan to attack football events during the Paris Olympics

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia

US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia
  • Modi is set for a third term in office after the election, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost seats and will need coalition partners
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his coalition’s election win, saying it hoped to work with the Hindu nationalist leader on a “free and open” Asia.
“The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential,” President Joe Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The White House later announced that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan would be traveling to New Delhi for talks with the government on “shared US-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership.”
Separately, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the United States hoped to keep advancing “our partnership with the Indian government to promote prosperity and innovation, address the climate crisis and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” a US catchphrase for opposing assertive moves by China.
Miller in a statement called the election “the largest exercise in democracy in human history,” and commended “Indian voters, poll workers, civil society and journalists.”
The United States since the late 1990s has put a high priority on building relations with India, seeing the billion-plus democracy as like-minded on key areas including the rise of China and the threat of Islamist extremism.
Biden has kept up the courtship, welcoming Modi on a state visit last year and boosting the role of the “Quad” — a group bringing together the United States, India, Japan and Australia, all major democracies with degrees of friction with China.
The embrace of Modi comes despite criticism from human rights groups and some left-wing members of Biden’s Democratic Party over what they see as rising authoritarianism by the Hindu nationalist prime minister.
The Biden administration, while gently raising concerns on human rights, has largely brushed off concerns and moved full-speed ahead with Modi.
But senior US officials quietly warned India of consequences to the relationship after federal prosecutors last year alleged that an Indian intelligence officer was involved in an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist on US soil.
Modi is set for a third term in office after the election, but his Bharatiya Janata Party lost seats and will need coalition partners, falling short of early hopes of a landslide.

Topics: India elections 2024 Narendra Modi India-US

Related

Modi celebrates bittersweet victory as BJP loses absolute majority video
World
Modi celebrates bittersweet victory as BJP loses absolute majority
Modi set to take oath for the third time on June 8 as allies pledge support
World
Modi set to take oath for the third time on June 8 as allies pledge support

Putin threatens to arm countries that could hit Western targets

Putin threatens to arm countries that could hit Western targets
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Putin threatens to arm countries that could hit Western targets

Putin threatens to arm countries that could hit Western targets
  • Putin warned that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were “a very negative step,” saying that donors were “controlling” the weapons
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP

SAINT PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized the West’s delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine, arguing Moscow could arm other countries with similar weapons to attack Western targets.
The comment — which Putin made at a rare press conference with foreign news outlets — came after several Western countries including the United States gave Ukraine the green light to strike targets inside Russia, a move Moscow has called a grave miscalculation.
“If someone thinks it is possible to supply such weapons to a warzone to attack our territory and create problems for us, why don’t we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those (Western) countries,” Putin said.
“That is, the response can be asymmetric. We will think about it,” he told reporters.
But the 71-year-old Kremlin chief dismissed as “bollocks” suggestions Russia planned to attack NATO members.
“There is no need to look for some imperial ambitions of ours. There are none,” he said.
Putin warned that Western arms deliveries to Ukraine were “a very negative step,” saying that donors were “controlling” the weapons.
The Russian leader singled out Germany for particular criticism, saying that when the first German-supplied tanks “appeared on Ukrainian soil, it provoked a moral and ethical shock in Russia” because of the legacy of World War II.
Referring to German authorities, he said: “When they say that there will be more missiles which will hit targets on Russian territory, this definitively destroys Russian-German relations.”
Sitting opposite representatives from news outlets including AFP, Putin repeated that his country “did not start the war against Ukraine,” instead blaming a pro-Western revolution in 2014.
“Everyone thinks that Russia started the war in Ukraine. I would like to emphasize that nobody in the West, in Europe, wants to remember how this tragedy started,” Putin said.
He declined to give the number of Russia’s battlefield losses in the more than two-year conflict, saying only that Ukraine’s were five times higher.
“I can tell you that as a rule, no one talks about it,” Putin rebuffed, when asked why Russia had not yet disclosed a figure.
“If we talk about irrecoverable losses, the ratio is one to five,” he said.
The issue of military casualties is extremely sensitive in Russia, where all criticism of the conflict is banned and “spreading false information” about the army carries a maximum 15 year jail sentence.
When asked about the killing of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in Ukraine last year, likely as a result of Russian rocket fire, Putin indicated Moscow was ready to help investigate.
“We will do everything in our power,” he said.
“We are ready to do this work. I do not know how it could be done in practice since this person died in a warzone.”
Putin was also probed about what a victory for former US President Donald Trump or incumbent Joe Biden would mean for US-Russia relations — an issue the Russian leader shrugged off.
“By and large there’s no difference,” he said.
However he called Trump’s recent criminal charges for business fraud politically motivated, arguing his conviction “burned” the idea that Washington was a leading democracy.
“It is obvious all over the world that the prosecution of Trump... is simply the utilization of the judicial system during an internal political struggle,” Putin said.
“Their supposed leadership in the sphere of democracy is being burned to the ground,” the Russian leader added.
Trump became the first former US head of state ever convicted of a crime last week after a New York jury found him guilty of 34 felony charges in a hush money case.
Trump, who faces an election in November that could see him return to the White House, has praised Putin as a “smart guy.”
Putin also said Russia and the United States were in “constant contact” over a possible prisoner exchange that would free jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich who was arrested on espionage charges last year.
“The relevant services in the US and Russia are in constant contact with one another and of course they will decide only on the basis of reciprocity,” Putin said.

Topics: Vladimir Putin Western countries Arms supply

Related

Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP
World
Ukraine uses US weapons to strike inside Russia, a Western official tells AP
Putin warns West not to let Ukraine use its missiles to hit Russia
World
Putin warns West not to let Ukraine use its missiles to hit Russia

Latest updates

More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face ‘severe’ food poverty: UNICEF
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
WHO confirms first fatal human case of H5N2 bird flu
France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
Dream come true for Pakistani boy after meeting Saudi football hero Al-Dawsari
Dream come true for Pakistani boy after meeting Saudi football hero Al-Dawsari
US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia
US congratulates Modi, hopes to work for ‘free and open’ Asia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.