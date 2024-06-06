You are here

  • Home
  • Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed
Germany has not been carrying out deportations to Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power in 2021. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4uzf5

Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed

Scholz backs Afghan, Syria deportations after policeman killed
  • Germany has not been carrying out deportations to Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power in 2021
Updated 06 June 2024
AFP
Follow

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that serious criminals should be deported, even if they come from Syria or Afghanistan, after an Afghan asylum seeker stabbed a police officer to death.
He also said that glorifying or celebrating acts of terror was “against all our values,” and could in future be punished with deportation.
“Let me be clear: it outrages me when someone who has sought refuge here in our country commits the most serious criminal offenses,” he said in an address to parliament.
“Such offenders should be deported — even if they come from Syria or Afghanistan.”
Germany has not been carrying out deportations to Afghanistan since the Taliban retook power in 2021. It also does not deport people to Syria as the country is not considered safe due to a long-running civil war.
A debate over resuming expulsions to Afghanistan in particular has been rekindled after a 25-year-old Afghan went on a knife rampage at an anti-Islam rally in the western city of Mannheim last week.
A police officer, 29, died of his wounds on Sunday after being repeatedly stabbed as he tried to intervene in the attack.
Five people taking part in a rally organized by Pax Europa, a campaign group against radical Islam, were also wounded.
Following the attack, the German interior ministry had already said it was looking into resuming deportations to Afghanistan.
Scholz also told the Bundestag that glorifying terrorist offenses amounted to a “slap in the face for the victims, their families and our democratic order.”
Deportation rules will be tightened so that condoning terrorism can be considered grounds for deportation, he said.
Germany saw a surge in immigration last year, and the biggest group of asylum seekers — over 30 percent — came from Syria. Turkiye was second, followed by Afghanistan.

Topics: Syria Afghanistan Germany

Related

Riyadh’s Misk Art Institute launches ‘Solo Series’ with focus on two pioneering Saudi artists 
Lifestyle
Riyadh’s Misk Art Institute launches ‘Solo Series’ with focus on two pioneering Saudi artists 
Best and Worst: Saudi-Belarusian influencer Aliona Shcherba talks layers, lists and literature 
Lifestyle
Best and Worst: Saudi-Belarusian influencer Aliona Shcherba talks layers, lists and literature 

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss
Updated 58 min 17 sec ago
AP
Follow

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss

Greek authorities searching for missing British doctor who popularized fasting for weight loss
  • Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter
  • Mosley, 67, is well-known in the UK for his 5:2 diet
Updated 58 min 17 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Greek authorities confirmed Thursday that they are searching for Michael Mosley, a well-known British television doctor who popularized intermittent fasting for weight loss.
Greek police said a broad search and rescue operation has been underway on Symi, which is on the eastern side of the Aegean Sea and not far from Türkiye, since Wednesday.
Police, firefighters, civil protection personnel and volunteers were participating in the search, along with at least one sniffer dog, drones and a helicopter.
Mosley, 67, is well-known in the UK for his 5:2 diet, which involves people restricting their calorie intake for two days a week while eating healthily the other five and exercising regularly.
He has subsequently introduced the Fast 800 diet, a rapid weight loss program, whereby dieters restrict their calorie intake to 800 a day for at least two weeks.
Mosley is also known for his regular appearances on British television as well as his column in the Daily Mail newspaper. He has also made a number of films about diet and exercise.
He also lived with tapeworms in his guts for six weeks for the BBC documentary “Infested! Living With Parasites .”
Mosley has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor, author and health columnist. She has written recipes for his diet books.

Topics: Greece Michael Mosley UK intermittent fasting

Related

Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
World
Athens district evacuated as Greek fire death toll hits 20
Greek authorities release Pakistani woman athlete after two-day detention
Pakistan
Greek authorities release Pakistani woman athlete after two-day detention

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise
Updated 06 June 2024
Follow

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise

Bangladesh tries to step up prevention as child marriages rise
  • Last year, over 41% percent of Bangladeshi females married before they turned 18
  • To eradicate child marriage by 2030, Bangladesh needs 22-fold increase in efforts
Updated 06 June 2024
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The Bangladeshi government, in collaboration with UN agencies, has launched new measures to prevent child marriage by strengthening community engagement and ensuring more females complete their education.

The South Asian nation has one of the world’s highest percentages of child marriage, with the latest Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics survey showing that in 2023 alone 41.6 percent of young females were married before reaching the legal age of 18.

Data shows that child marriages increased in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, 40.9 percent of females married before turning 18, while in 2021 and 2020 it was 32.4 percent and 31.3 percent, respectively.

The new measures, launched by the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs with UNICEF and the UN Population Fund on Wednesday, are a part of the joint Global Program to End Child Marriage by 2030 — in accordance with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN has estimated that to meet the 2030 target, Bangladesh must ensure a 22-fold increase in its efforts because it is only recording a 2.1 percent reduction per year — which means it would take over two centuries to eliminate the problem.

The government aims to reach 6 million people with its awareness and life-skills programs, but it will run in only 10 districts. Keya Khan, director-general of women’s affairs at the ministry, told Arab News the government needs more support.

“The government alone can’t accomplish this task, and we need support from development partners here,” she said.

Since most child marriages result in pregnancy, the government has two programs to encourage women in underprivileged communities to give birth after the age of 20.

“Under these programs, we have been providing financial assistance to mothers aged between 20 and 35 ... If they become mothers before 20, they will not be eligible to receive this ... Already, 1.5 million women are enrolled,” Khan said.

“We have another flagship program named ‘Vulnerable Women Benefit,’ under which we provide 30 kg of rice every month to 1 million women across the country. This program covers women aged between 20 and 50.”

The ministry also tries to work at the grassroots level, engaging about 5,000 clubs for teenagers across the country.

“We have been providing training and awareness campaigns through these groups,” Khan said.

“To prevent child marriage, in every district and subdistrict, there are committees formed with local government representatives. Whenever any incidents of child marriages are recorded, the committee intervenes to stop them.”

Both the government and the UN have stressed the importance of keeping girls at school because this is a proven strategy to protect them from child marriage.

“In this fiscal year, we launched a symbolic program in schools in every district ... to make the children and their guardians aware,” Khan said.

“Our department organizes awareness meetings with villagers in this regard. We also want to make imams and marriage registrars aware in this regard, so that they don’t register any child marriages.”

Topics: Bangladesh child marriage United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

Related

Special Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
World
Bangladesh looks to curb child marriage with school curriculum overhaul
Special ‘Highest form of abuse’: Pakistani drama ‘Mayi Ri’ shines light on child marriage and beyond photos
Pakistan
‘Highest form of abuse’: Pakistani drama ‘Mayi Ri’ shines light on child marriage and beyond

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say
Updated 06 June 2024
AP
Follow

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say

At least 4 people killed, 27 injured after trains collide in the Czech Republic, officials say
  • Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice
  • Rakušan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition
Updated 06 June 2024
AP

PRAGUE: A passenger train collided head-on with a freight train in the Czech Republic, killing at least four people and injuring 27 others, officials said Thursday.
Interior Minister Vít Rakušan said the crash took place late Wednesday night in the city of Pardubice, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Prague. The high-speed passenger train belonged to the private RegioJet company.
Rakušan said none of the injured was in life-threatening condition.
Rescuers said 380 passengers were on board the train heading for the city of Kosice in eastern Slovakia and further to Chop across the border in Ukraine.
At least two Ukrainian women died in the crash, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
“An official of the Consulate of Ukraine in (the Czech city of) Brno is at the scene and in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies,” it said.
The drivers of both trains survived, the local CTK news agency said.
Transport Minister Martin Kupka said the main track between Prague and the eastern part of the country had to be closed while authorities investigated the collision. It was only partially reopened nine hours later and the state-run train company, Czech Railways, advised that passengers should avoid using the route for the whole day.
The corridor in Pardubice, where the trains collided, is vital for Czech Railways.
Martin Drápal, a spokesperson for a state agency that investigates train crashes, said the driver of the train carrying passengers failed to halt the train at a stop sign. He said it was not immediately clear if that was caused by human error or a technical problem.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the crash a big tragedy and offered his condolences to the families of those killed. So did Radim Jančura, the owner of RegioJet, who said his company was ready to compensate the passengers.

Topics: Czech Republic train collision Prague

Related

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
World
Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
Update One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision
World
One dead, several hurt in Netherlands train collision

Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence

Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence
Updated 24 min 58 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence

Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence
  • The man was suspected, over a period of several years, to have “purposefully collected information in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation“
  • Investigators said the man, whom they did not identify, would be charged shortly under a Russian law on failing to register as a “foreign agent“
Updated 24 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.
The state Investigative Committee said the man was suspected, over a period of several years, to have “purposefully collected information in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation.”
It added: “This information, when obtained by foreign sources, can be used against the security of the state. For these purposes, he repeatedly visited the territory of Russia, including the city of Moscow, where he held meetings with citizens of the Russian Federation.”
Investigators said the man, whom they did not identify, would be charged shortly under a Russian law on failing to register as a “foreign agent,” which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.
No comment was immediately available from the French Foreign Ministry in Paris.
The TASS state news agency identified the man as an employee of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), a Swiss-based nonprofit, whose website says it has operated since 1999 to “help prevent, mitigate and resolve armed conflict through dialogue and mediation” in countries such as Spain, the Philippines and Libya.
HD did not immediately reply to a request to confirm the arrested man was its employee. It was not immediately clear if the organization has operations or staff in Russia.

Topics: Russia French Russian military

Related

France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
World
France detains Ukrainian-Russian man suspected of planning violent act
Poland charges Ukrainian with ‘incitement to espionage’
World
Poland charges Ukrainian with ‘incitement to espionage’

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters
Follow

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say

India’s monsoon hits key western state, may falter next week, sources say
Updated 06 June 2024
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s monsoon rains have advanced into the western state of Maharashtra after covering almost all of the southern region, but they could weaken and deliver lower-than-normal rainfall next week, two senior weather officials told Reuters.
Summer rains, critical to spur economic growth in Asia’s third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by mid-July, allowing farmers to plant crops such as rice, corn, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.
The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on Thursday after spreading through the southern states earlier than usual, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Reuters.
Maharashtra is India’s biggest producer of sugar and its second largest producer of cotton and soybeans.
India has received 7 percent more rainfall than normal since the season began on June 1, the IMD says. The monsoon will advance further across India in the next few days but could weaken from next week, another weather official said.
“The monsoon will take a pause for few days,” the official added. “Except for the west coast, most of the other regions will receive less rain,” the official added.
Farmers need to wait for proper moisture levels in the soil before sowing summer crops and should not sow them in a hurry, the official said.
Both officials sought anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
The lifeblood of the nearly $3.5-trillion economy, the monsoon brings nearly 70 percent of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.
In the absence of irrigation, nearly half the farmland in the world’s second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar depends on the annual rains that usually run from June to September.

Topics: India Moonsoon

Related

Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeks mining partnerships with Morocco, eyes industry transformation
Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco cuts Arab light crude price to Asia for July

Latest updates

Ministry of Islamic Affairs prepares Al-Khaif Mosque in Mina to welcome pilgrims
Ministry of Islamic Affairs prepares Al-Khaif Mosque in Mina to welcome pilgrims
Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0
Tottenham’s Son scores twice as South Korea rout Singapore 7-0
‘The future of fashion is here’ US designer Norma Kamali says at WWD Global Fashion Summit in Riyadh
‘The future of fashion is here’ US designer Norma Kamali says at WWD Global Fashion Summit in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says
Saudi Arabia has ‘shocked the world’ with women’s sporting revolution, envoy says
Egypt gets ‘positive signs’ from Hamas on Gaza truce: report
Egypt gets ‘positive signs’ from Hamas on Gaza truce: report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.