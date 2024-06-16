You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Kyiv should ‘reflect’ on troop withdrawal
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin says Kyiv should ‘reflect’ on troop withdrawal

Kremlin says Kyiv should ‘reflect’ on troop withdrawal
A Ukrainian serviceman hugs his partner who arrived on a train from Kyiv, at a railway station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region on June 15, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bv9qf

Updated 16 June 2024
AFP
Follow

Kremlin says Kyiv should ‘reflect’ on troop withdrawal

Kremlin says Kyiv should ‘reflect’ on troop withdrawal
  • Kremlin: The current dynamic of the situation at the front shows us clearly that it’s continuing to worsen for the Ukrainians
Updated 16 June 2024
AFP
Follow

MOSCOW: Ukraine should “reflect” on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call to withdraw its troops from the east and south of the country to open peace talks as its military situation is worsening, the Kremlin said Sunday.
“The current dynamic of the situation at the front shows us clearly that it’s continuing to worsen for the Ukrainians,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and world leaders met in Switzerland to discuss how to end the conflict.
“It’s probable that a politician who puts the interests of his country above his own and those of his masters would reflect on such a proposal,” Peskov said.
Zelensky and other leaders have rejected Putin’s demand that Ukraine pull its troops out of the east and south of the country and drop its bid for NATO membership, in order for Moscow to halt its offensive.
Peskov said it was not an “ultimatum” but “a peace initiative that takes into account the realities on the ground.”
Zelensky has pledged to make peace proposals once they have the backing of the international community at the talks in Burgenstock, Switzerland, to which Putin was not invited.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Update Ukraine peace summit says ‘dialogue between all parties’ needed to end war
World
Ukraine peace summit says ‘dialogue between all parties’ needed to end war
Kamala Harris announces $1.5 billion US aid for Ukraine at peace summit in Switzerland
World
Kamala Harris announces $1.5 billion US aid for Ukraine at peace summit in Switzerland

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: Russia launched a drone attack overnight on Kyiv, with air defense units engaged in repelling the strikes, Ukrainian military officials said on Monday on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters’ witnesses reported a series of loud explosions in what sounded like air defense systems in operation.

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

China could arrange Russia-Ukraine peace conference, Lavrov tells RIA
World
China could arrange Russia-Ukraine peace conference, Lavrov tells RIA
Two people die in Ukraine’s Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone and missile attacks
World
Two people die in Ukraine’s Odesa after Moscow and Kyiv exchange drone and missile attacks

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt

Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt
  • Latest tragedy means 46 migrants have lost their lives attempting to reach British shores so far this year
  • The overcrowded vessel had 59 people on board from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Iran, says French official
  • More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in England by crossing the Channel since the beginning of this year, say officials
Updated 28 min 30 sec ago
AFP

AMBLETEUSE, France: Eight migrants died on Sunday when their overcrowded vessel capsized while trying to cross the Channel from France to England, French authorities said, less than two weeks after the deadliest such disaster this year.
The latest tragedy means 46 migrants have lost their lives attempting to reach British shores so far this year, a regional official said, up from 12 in 2023.
The French and British governments have sought for years to stop the flow of migrants, who pay smugglers thousands of euros per head for the passage on overloaded rubber dinghies.
Regional prefect Jacques Billant said the incident happened at around 1:00 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) off the coast of the northern town of Ambleteuse.
“The toll was terrible, with eight people reported dead,” he told the press near the site of the accident.
He said they seemed all to be men.
Six survivors were hospitalized, including a 10-month-old baby with hypothermia, he added.
The boat had set off from the Slack river that flows into the sea between the towns of Wimereux and Ambleteuse.
It had 59 people on board from Eritrea, Sudan, Syria, Afghanistan, Egypt and Iran, Billant said.
“Only one out of six had a life jacket,” he said.
The dinghy “quickly got into difficulty and ran aground,” he said. “The boat was torn apart on the rocks.”

Christel Leclair, a volunteer at a local charity, said a second boat had departed at around 7:30 a.m. despite the fatal accident.
Departures “happen the whole time — winter, day, night, summer... as soon as the sea is calm,” she said.
“The boats are more and more overcrowded. They don’t have life jackets, just sometimes the inner tube of a tire,” she added.
“There are children, pregnant women and tiny babies. We’re sad and deflated.”
The Auberge des Migrants (Migrant shelter) charity on X called on the French and British states to “immediately rethink their migration policy.”
Billant said that this year French authorities had dismantled 20 people smuggling networks, arresting 77 people of whom 59 have been referred to the courts.
But Charlotte Kwantes, of the Utopia 56 charity helping migrants, said departures would only continue.
Without enough legal options for migrants wishing to reach the United Kingdom, “people are continuing and will continue to take the same risks, whatever the quantity of patrols and means deployed at the border,” she said.

Maritime authorities said Saturday that migrants had made numerous attempts to cross the Channel in recent days, with 200 people rescued in 24 hours over Friday and Saturday alone.
The latest incident comes after at least 12 migrants including six minors, mostly from Eritrea, died when their boat capsized off the northern French coast on September 3.
More than 22,000 migrants have arrived in England by crossing the Channel since the beginning of this year, according to British officials.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France’s President Emmanuel Macron pledged this summer to strengthen “cooperation” in handling the surge in undocumented migrant numbers.
Starmer’s office on Sunday announced the appointment of Martin Hewitt as chief of the new UK Border Security Command, set up to bolster the fight against illegal migration notably by leading joint investigations with other European countries.
Hewitt will accompany Starmer during a trip to Rome on Monday for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni where tackling illegal migration will be high on the agenda.
The Channel crossings often prove perilous, and in November 2021, 27 migrants died when their boat capsized in the deadliest single such disaster to date.
French authorities seek to stop migrants taking to the water but do not intervene once they are afloat except for rescue purposes, citing safety concerns.
 

Topics: English channel Migrant crisis Auberge des Migrants Utopia 56

Related

A least 8 people have died trying to cross the English Channel from northern France, authorities say
World
A least 8 people have died trying to cross the English Channel from northern France, authorities say
Update A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12
World
A boat with dozens of migrants rips apart in the English Channel off France, killing 12

British ministers head to Gulf for talks on new trade deal

Douglas Alexander (L) and Jonathan Reynolds. (AFP file photo)
Douglas Alexander (L) and Jonathan Reynolds. (AFP file photo)
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

British ministers head to Gulf for talks on new trade deal

Douglas Alexander (L) and Jonathan Reynolds. (AFP file photo)
  • Trade has been a weak point in Britain’s economy in recent years — with business groups pointing to Brexit as one cause
Updated 16 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s new trade ministers visited the Gulf region on Monday in a first joint visit for talks on a possible trade deal, the government said.
Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds and minister for trade policy Douglas Alexander will meet their counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council, which comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Trade has been a weak point in Britain’s economy in recent years — with business groups pointing to Brexit as one cause.
The government, elected after a landslide win for Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party in July, is also targeting trade deals with India, Switzerland and South Korea as part of its plan to boost economic growth.
“I want to see a high-quality trade deal that supports jobs, helps UK companies sell their products to the region and increases choice for consumers — so it’s great to be here to discuss exactly that,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Britain’s Business and Trade Department estimates a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council could boost the UK economy by 1.6 billion pounds ($2.10 billion) over the long run.
Out of the Group of Seven advanced economies, Britain ranks bottom for growth in goods and services exports since 2019, even when accounting for the country’s large precious metals trade, according to national accounts data.

 

Topics: GCC Britain Gulf

Related

Update Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying but the UK calls it ‘completely baseless’
World
Russia expels 6 British diplomats it accuses of spying but the UK calls it ‘completely baseless’
Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference
World
Britain’s crime minister has bag stolen at police conference

Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports

Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports
Updated 16 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports

Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports
  • In July, the allies consolidated their ties with the creation of a Confederation of Sahel States which will be chaired by Mali in its first year and groups some 72 million people
Updated 16 September 2024
AFP

BAMAKO: Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger will soon launch new biometric passports, Mali’s military leader Col. Assimi Goita said Sunday, as the junta-led states look to solidify their alliance after splitting from regional bloc ECOWAS.
The three Sahel nations, all under military rule following a string of coups since 2020, joined together last September under the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), after severing ties with former colonial ruler France and pivoting toward Russia.
They then said in January that they were turning their backs on the Economic Community of West African States — an organization they accused of being manipulated by France.
In July, the allies consolidated their ties with the creation of a Confederation of Sahel States which will be chaired by Mali in its first year and groups some 72 million people.
“In the coming days, a new biometric passport of the AES will be put into circulation with the aim of harmonizing travel documents in our common area,” Goita said during a televised address late Sunday.
“We will be working to put in place the infrastructure needed to strengthen the connectivity of our territories through transport, communications networks and information technology,” he said.
The announcement came a day before the three states are due to mark the one-year anniversary of the alliance’s creation.
The neighbors are all battling jihadist violence that erupted in northern Mali in 2012 and spread to Niger and Burkina Faso in 2015.
The unrest is estimated to have killed thousands and displaced millions across the region.
 

 

Topics: Niger mali Burkina Faso biometric passports

Related

Denmark to close its embassies in Mali, Burkina Faso
World
Denmark to close its embassies in Mali, Burkina Faso
Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye attends a press conference in Dakar, Senegal, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. (AP)
World
Senegal seeks Europe’s help to fight extremists in the Sahel

Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders

Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders
Updated 16 September 2024
AFP
Follow

Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders

Latest Trump shooting incident a reminder of past assassination attempts against US leaders
  • Four US presidents were assassinated while in office
  • Four presidents were wounded but survived assassination attempts, while in office or afterwards
Updated 16 September 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: The FBI is investigating what it said was another assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
The incident occurred Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida where Trump, the former president, was golfing.
Law enforcement officials said Secret Service saw a man with a rifle in the bushes and shot at the suspected assassin.
The suspect fled the bushes and was later apprehended on a highway, according to law enforcement.
Previous attempt on Trump
In July, Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in what the FBI said was an attempted assassination. The former president was wounded in the ear.
The Congressional Research Service says direct assaults against presidents, presidents-elect, and candidates have occurred on at least 15 separate occasions, with five resulting in death.
Below is a list of other previous attempts on the lives of American leaders, successful or not.

Assassinations
Four US presidents were assassinated while in office.
Abraham Lincoln: Killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.
James Garfield: Shot in 1881 in Washington at a train station and died of his wounds two and a half months later.
William McKinley: Assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.
John F. Kennedy: Assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald in 1963 in Dallas, Texas, as the president rode in a motorcade.

Leaders who survived assassination attempts
Four presidents were wounded but survived assassination attempts, while in office or afterwards.
Donald Trump: Trump had just started a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on July 13 when shots rang out. Trump was shot in the ear. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.
Ronald Reagan: He was shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.

Gerald Ford: Survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.
Theodore Roosevelt: He was shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for election in Milwaukee, but insisted on delivering his speech to supporters before being taken to a hospital.
Assassination attempts on other US leaders
Robert F. Kennedy: A US presidential candidate, and a US senator, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Alabama Governor George C. Wallace: A candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination, he was shot in 1972 and became paralyzed from the waist down. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Lincoln Feast and Leslie Adler)

Topics: US Election 2024 US gun violence assassination

Related

Update Another assassination attempt on Trump thwarted, suspect in custody: US law enforcement officials
World
Another assassination attempt on Trump thwarted, suspect in custody: US law enforcement officials
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot
World
US charges man with alleged ties to Iran in foiled assassination plot

Latest updates

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine’s officials say
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 individual crown
Rahm wins LIV Golf Chicago and 2024 individual crown
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt
Eight migrants die in Channel crossing attempt
British ministers head to Gulf for talks on new trade deal
Douglas Alexander (L) and Jonathan Reynolds. (AFP file photo)
Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports
Mali, Burkina and Niger to launch new biometric passports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.