Four in five people want more climate action: UN survey

Updated 20 June 2024
Updated 20 June 2024
AFP
Four in five people want more climate action: UN survey

Four in five people want more climate action: UN survey
  • Majority of respondents in 62 of the 77 countries surveyed said they supported a quick transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.
  • 80 percent of respondents want their governments to increase efforts to fight against global warming
Updated 20 June 2024
AFP
United Nations: Four in every five people want their country to strengthen its commitments to addressing climate change, according to a global poll of 75,000 participants published on Thursday.
The survey by the UN Development Program, Oxford University and GeoPoll posed 15 questions by randomized telephone calls to people in 77 countries representing 87 percent of the world’s population.
The key finding was that 80 percent of respondents want their governments to increase efforts to fight against global warming.
Poorer countries beat this drum the loudest, with 89 percent in favor, though appetite is also high in the wealthy G20 nations (76 percent), according to the survey.
China (73 percent) and the United States (66 percent) — the world’s biggest greenhouse gas emitters — also saw a majority of respondents in favor of climate action.
“As world leaders decide on the next round of pledges under the Paris Agreement by 2025, these results are undeniable evidence that people everywhere support bold climate action,” said Cassie Flynn, UNDP global climate director.
A majority of respondents in 62 of the 77 countries surveyed said they supported a quick transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.
These included China (80 percent) and the United States (54 percent), but in Russia just 16 percent of poll participants were in favor.
Worries about global warming have also increased, the survey found, with 56 percent saying they think about climate change at least once a week.
Over half (53 percent) of those surveyed said they were more worried about climate change than last year, compared with 15 percent who said they were less worried.
Leading the rise in climate anxiety is Fiji, where 80 percent are more concerned compared to a year ago, followed by Afghanistan (78 percent) and Turkiye (77 percent).
Saudi Arabia saw the lowest increase in climate fears, with 25 percent more worried, followed by Russia (34 percent), Czech Republic (36 percent) and China (39 percent).
More than two-thirds of survey respondents (69 percent) said that global warming had impacted their life decisions, such as where to live or work and what to buy.
But Achim Steiner, head of the UNDP, said these concerns do not necessarily translate into electoral and consumer decisions.
“I would do more. But the others won’t. So I will not do anything,” Steiner said of what he called people’s “perception gap” on climate action.

Topics: climate change

New Marxist president vows to 'rewrite Sri Lankan history'

New Marxist president vows to ‘rewrite Sri Lankan history’
Updated 22 September 2024
AFP
New Marxist president vows to ‘rewrite Sri Lankan history’

New Marxist president vows to ‘rewrite Sri Lankan history’
  • Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, 55, was declared winner of weekend’s poll with nearly 1.3 mln more votes than closest rival
  • The once-fringe leader saw a surge of support as the economic meltdown forced widespread hardships upon Sri Lankans
Updated 22 September 2024
AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Marxist president-elect on Sunday invited his compatriots to help him “rewrite” history in the cash-strapped island nation after winning a vote colored by discontent over an unprecedented financial crisis.
Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the People’s Liberation Front, was declared the winner of the weekend’s poll with nearly 1.3 million more votes than his nearest rival.
The once-fringe leader, whose party won less than four percent of the vote in parliamentary elections four years ago, saw a surge of support as the economic meltdown forced widespread hardships upon Sri Lankans.
“The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true,” he said in a statement shortly after the announcement.
“This victory belongs to all of us,” he added. “Millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history.”
Outgoing President Ranil Wickremesinghe — who took office at the peak of the 2022 economic collapse and imposed tough austerity policies per the terms of an IMF bailout — was a distant third in the contest with 17 percent of the vote.
“History will judge my efforts, but I can confidently say that I did my best to stabilize the country during one of its darkest periods,” he said in a statement.
He congratulated Dissanayaka on the win and said he was “confident” the politician would “steer Sri Lanka on a path of continued growth and stability.”
Dissanayaka will be sworn in on Monday morning at the colonial-era President Secretariat in Colombo, election commission officials said.
Economic issues dominated the eight-week campaign, with widespread public anger over the belt-tightening measures imposed by Wickremesinghe since the peak of the island nation’s bruising financial crisis.
Dissanayaka would “not tear up” the IMF deal but would seek to modify it, a party politburo member told AFP.
“It is a binding document, but there is a provision to renegotiate,” said Bimal Ratnayake.
He said Dissanayaka had pledged to reduce income taxes that were doubled by Wickremesinghe and slash sales taxes on food and medicines.
“We think we can get those reductions into the program and continue with the four-year bailout program,” he said.
Dissanayaka’s once-marginal Marxist party led two failed uprisings in the 1970s and 1980s that left more than 80,000 people dead.
But Sri Lanka’s crisis has proven an opportunity for Dissanayaka, who has seen a surge of support based on his pledge to change the island’s “corrupt” political culture.
Around 76 percent of Sri Lanka’s 17.1 million eligible voters cast ballots in Saturday’s poll.
Dissanayaka’s party sought to reassure India that any administration he led would not be caught up in geopolitical rivalry between its northern neighbor and China, the country’s largest lender.
New Delhi has expressed concerns over what it sees as Beijing’s growing influence in Sri Lanka, which sits on vital shipping lanes criss-crossing the Indian Ocean.
“Sri Lankan territory will not be used against any other nation,” Ratnayake told AFP.
“We are fully aware of the geopolitical situation in our region, but we will not participate.”
Wickremesinghe sought re-election to continue the austerity policies that stabilized the economy and ended months of food, fuel and medicine shortages during Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown.
His two years in office restored calm to the streets after civil unrest spurred by the downturn saw thousands storm the compound of his predecessor Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who then fled the country.
But Wickremesinghe’s tax hikes and other measures imposed under the $2.9 billion IMF rescue package he secured last year left millions struggling to make ends meet.
Official data showed that Sri Lanka’s poverty rate doubled to 25 percent between 2021 and 2022, adding more than 2.5 million people to those already living on less than $3.65 a day.
Thousands of police were deployed to keep watch over voting on Saturday.
A temporary curfew was imposed after polls closed, despite police reporting that there had been no violence during or after balloting.
No victory rallies or celebrations are permitted until a week after the final results are declared.

Topics: Sri Lanka election 2024

Marxist leader Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka's presidential election 

Marxist leader Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka’s presidential election 
Updated 22 September 2024
Follow

Marxist leader Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka’s presidential election 

Marxist leader Dissanayake wins Sri Lanka’s presidential election 
  • First time in history a Sri Lankan presidential race produced a runoff
  • Dissanayake to be sworn in on Monday at Independence Square in Colombo
Updated 22 September 2024
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Marxist lawmaker Anura Kumara Dissanayake won Sri Lanka’s presidential election on Sunday in the island nation’s first such vote since the 2022 economic collapse and mass protests that ousted its leader.

Dissanayake was declared the winner by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka, following the country’s first presidential runoff in its history.

Under a ranked choice election system, Sri Lankan voters had the option to list second and third-choice candidates when they cast their ballots on Saturday. As no candidate secured more than 50 percent of the vote in the initial count, those second-preference votes were added to the tally of the two frontrunners to determine a winner.

In the first round of counting, Dissanayake had garnered 42 percent of the vote and was up against Sajith Premadasa, the main opposition leader and son of a former president, who acquired around 32 percent of the vote.

By the end of the second count, Dissanayake had won over 5.7 million of the votes against Premadasa’s 4.5 million, official results showed.

“This victory belongs to all of us,” Dissanayake wrote on X after his victory was declared.

“The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The new renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision. Let us join hands and shape this future together!”

Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was removed from power, was placed a distant third with about 17 percent of the vote, which knocked him out of the race during the runoff.

Sri Lanka saw almost an 80 percent turnout among 17 million eligible voters in the first election held since the island nation defaulted on its foreign debt in 2022.

That year, as the country’s foreign exchange reserves ran dry and people suffered through months of severe shortages of fuel and food, a popular protest movement eventually forced the powerful Rajapaksa clan out of power, throwing the Sri Lankan political landscape wide open.

This was the first time a presidential election in Sri Lanka had involved a broader political spectrum. Polls have traditionally been contested between coalitions of center-right and center-left parties.

“The voters want a change,” Dr. B.A. Husseinmiya, a Sri Lankan historian and former professor at the University Brunei Darussalam, told Arab News.

“All those people who are ardently against corruption and all the misdeeds carried out by the MPs and ministers of the previous governments … They all decided to vote against the incumbent president and the other parties who defrauded the people.”

Dissanayake, 55, leads the National People’s Power, a coalition of leftist political parties and groups backed by protesters who ousted Rajapaksa. He gained support from voters angry at the country’s political elite — represented by candidates like Wickremesinghe — who they blame for plunging the economy into a crisis.

“Apparently his sincerity in addressing people and taking up people’s causes at the bottom level — people’s upliftment — has appealed to many voters,” Husseinmiya said. 

Dissanayake will be sworn in as Sri Lanka’s ninth president on Monday morning at the Independence Square in Colombo.

Sri Lanka remains on the road to recovery after its worst-ever financial crisis, with many people still struggling to make ends meet because of tax hikes and cuts to subsidies and welfare.

The country’s new president, popularly known as AKD, had presented himself as the candidate of change, promising to combat corruption within the government and scrutinize loan deals from countries such as China.

He also faces the task of ensuring Sri Lanka remains on track with the International Monetary Fund’s bailout program until 2027, which he plans to renegotiate to focus on more relief for the poor. 

“People (will be) expecting the new president to walk his talk and implement quite a lot of promises he has made in this manifesto,” Husseinmiya said. 

Topics: Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayaka

Top UN officials rally support for summit as uncertainty mounts

Top UN officials rally support for summit as uncertainty mounts
Updated 22 September 2024
Arab News
Top UN officials rally support for summit as uncertainty mounts

Top UN officials rally support for summit as uncertainty mounts
  • Secretary-general calls for Security Council reform in speech ahead of Summit of the Future
  • Event seeks to revive trust in multilateralism amid growing criticism of UN
Updated 22 September 2024
Arab News

NEW YORK CITY: Top UN officials have called on member states to take renewed action on global issues ahead of the Summit of the Future, which aims to revive trust in multilaterism and counter growing criticism of the international organization.

The summit takes place on Sept. 22-23 during the 79th UN General Assembly, which began earlier this month.

It also aims to galvanize support for the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which were launched in 2015.

A “Pact for the Future,” negotiated and agreed upon by member states, will be declared at the end of the summit.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a speech on Saturday ahead of the summit. “Four years ago, we began the process that brings us here today because we saw a world in trouble: torn apart by conflict and inequalities, threatened by climate chaos and unregulated technologies, the Sustainable Development Goals in peril — with many countries now mired in disastrous debt and a cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“We saw our multilateral institutions ailing, unable to respond to contemporary challenges, let alone those of tomorrow.

“We saw faith in multilateral solutions eroding, and we saw trust in each other dissipating just when we needed it most. So we began a journey to reform.”

Through the summit, Guterres is seeking the support of world leaders in delivering the “Pact for the Future,” which covers emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, and longstanding issues such as climate change.

But critics have argued that the pact has been watered down amid a gridlock in negotiations, and that the summit may join a list of long-forgotten UN campaigns.

The UN itself has faced growing criticism over its inefficacy in confronting global challenges.

Its longstanding bureaucracy and Security Council format have also come under fire, particularly amid the Russia-Ukraine and Gaza wars.

In his speech, Guterres pointed to sectors of society outside of government that could hold the key to change.

“The world belongs to us all. People want a say in the decisions that affect them,” he said. “And while governments have primary responsibility, we will not solve today’s global problems without contributions from all of society: from civil society and young people delivering change, promoting accountability, demanding better, standing up for truth and justice, and using new technologies to organize for a better world; from business and finance — critical to combating the climate crisis and shaping our digital future for the benefit of all; and from scientists, innovators and academics pushing the boundaries of our knowledge and developing solutions to the great challenges we face — from hunger and disease to online hate.”

Guterres conceded to criticism of the UN, calling for reform of the “outdated” Security Council format.

International financial institutions, which have a controversial track record in the Global South, were another target of Guterres, who called for “supercharging resources for sustainable development and climate action.”

UNGA President Philemon Yang supported Guterres in a letter on Friday. The former Cameroonian prime minister said his preliminary meetings with heads of state led to an “overwhelming message of support” for the summit’s goals.

“Over the past three years, we have all rallied around the promise of the Summit of the Future as an opportunity for the international community to forge a new global consensus that will actively seek to transform and scale-up existing commitments for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” he added. “The Pact of the Future meets this promise.”

Topics: UNGA79

Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake

Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake
Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake

Floods, landslides hit central Japan months after major quake
  • More than 540 millimeters (21 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Wajima in the 72 hours to Sunday morning
Updated 10 min 55 sec ago
AFP

WAJIMA: Floods and landslides killed one person and left at least six missing in central Japan, with recovery teams at work on Sunday in a remote peninsula already devastated by a major earthquake this year.
“Unprecedented” heavy rains that lashed the area from Saturday began to subside, leaving muddy scenes of destruction as the national weather agency urged people to stay vigilant for loose ground and other dangers.
In the city of Wajima, splintered branches and a huge uprooted tree piled up at a bridge over a river whose raging brown waters almost reached ground level.
People were seen wading into the mud to try to dig out half-buried cars, while elsewhere flood waters inundated emergency housing built for those who had lost their homes in the New Year’s Day earthquake that killed at least 318 people.
Akemi Yamashita, a 54-year-old resident, told AFP she had been driving on Saturday when “within only 30 minutes or so, water gushed into the street and quickly rose to half the height of my car.”
“I was talking to other residents of Wajima yesterday, and they said, ‘it’s so heart-breaking to live in this city’. I got teary when I heard that,” she said, describing the earthquake and floods as “like something from a movie.”
Eight temporary housing complexes were affected in Wajima and Suzu, two of the cities on the Noto Peninsula ravaged by the magnitude-7.5 quake, which toppled buildings, triggered tsunami waves and sparked a major fire.
More than 540 millimeters (21 inches) of rainfall was recorded in Wajima in the 72 hours to Sunday morning — the heaviest continuous rain since comparative data became available in 1976.
Landslides blocked roads, complicating rescue efforts, and tens of thousands of people in the wider region were urged to evacuate.
Muddy rivers ran high in Anamizu, south of Wajima, where more rain fell on Sunday morning onto quake-damaged houses and the shattered stone columns of a shrine still lying on the ground months after they were toppled.
A message blared from the city’s loudspeaker disaster prevention system warning residents that the rain could flood the sewer system and dirty water could rise up.
Hideaki Sato, 74, stood on a bridge holding a blue umbrella, anxiously looking at the swollen water in a small canal.
“My house was flattened completely in the quake,” he told AFP.
“I now live in a small apartment room right there,” he said, pointing at a wooden structure behind him. “If this floods, it would be a real problem.”


Military personnel have been sent to the Ishikawa region on the Sea of Japan coast to join rescue workers, top government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Saturday.
Some 6,000 households were without power and an unknown number were without running water, the Ishikawa regional government said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) downgraded its top warning to the second-highest alert on Sunday.
The areas under the emergency warning saw “heavy rain of unprecedented levels,” JMA forecaster Satoshi Sugimoto said Saturday, adding “it is a situation in which you have to secure your safety immediately.”
Scientists say human-driven climate change is intensifying the risk posed by heavy rains because a warmer atmosphere holds more water.
One person had been killed, three were missing and two were seriously injured in Ishikawa by Sunday morning, the fire and disaster management agency said.
At least a dozen rivers burst their banks and two of the missing were reportedly carried away by strong currents.
Another three people were missing who had been working for the land ministry to restore a road in Wajima, local ministry official Yoshiyuki Tokuhashi told AFP.
One worker who had been reported missing “walked to the tunnel” near a landslide where others were taking shelter, Tokuhashi said, adding that all 27 workers had now been evacuated to safety.
Municipalities in Ishikawa told 75,000 residents in the region — including in the cities of Wajima and Suzu, as well as Noto town — to evacuate, officials said.
Another 16,800 residents in Niigata and Yamagata prefectures north of Ishikawa were also told to evacuate, the fire and disaster management agency said.

Topics: Japan

Malaysia police arrests hundreds in child abuse probe, 186 victims rescued

Malaysia police arrests hundreds in child abuse probe, 186 victims rescued
Updated 22 September 2024
AFP
Malaysia police arrests hundreds in child abuse probe, 186 victims rescued

Malaysia police arrests hundreds in child abuse probe, 186 victims rescued
  • 186 victims rescued as police raided 82 premises, including charity homes, clinics, businesses, religious schools and private residences
  • The raid targets were run by Global Ikhwan Service and Business (GISB), which police believe is linked to the banned Al-Arqam sect
Updated 22 September 2024
AFP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police said they have arrested 355 suspects as part of an investigation into child abuse at care homes run by an Islamic conglomerate.
Police inspector-general Razarudin Husain said Saturday that the suspects were arrested in an operation to track down the remaining members of Global Ikhwan Service and Business (GISB), which police believe is linked to a banned Islamic sect.
Among those arrested were GISB leader Nasiruddin Ali and 30 other members of the group.
Police carried out raids on 82 premises, including charity homes, clinics, businesses, religious schools and private residences, Razarudin said.
At least 186 victims had been rescued in the operation, he added.
On Tuesday, Razarudin said authorities had frozen 96 accounts linked to the group containing approximately $124,000.
GISB has long been controversial for its links to the now-defunct Al-Arqam sect, and has faced scrutiny by religious authorities in the Muslim-majority country.
Malaysian authorities banned Al-Arqam in 1994 for deviant teachings. GISB members had in 2011 set up an “Obedient Wives Club” that called on women to be “whores in bed” to stop their husbands from cheating.
According to its website, GISB says it is an Islamic company that runs businesses from supermarkets to restaurants, and operates in several countries including Indonesia, France and the United Kingdom.
Police believe the 402 minors in the care homes were all children of GISB members, Razarudin had said.
 

Topics: Malaysia Global Ikhwan Service and Business GISB

